Today I have a gem for you—deep™ insights (lol, truly) into the Eurocritters’ thinking™, courtesy of Die Welt am Sonntag.

The below interview was conducted by political correspondent Thorsten Jungholt who ‘has been writing about the German Armed Forces and security policy for many years’ (which makes him an expert™, I suppose) and Jacques Schuster, Die Welt’s ‘editor-in-chief and chief commentator’ (which means he has lots of opinions and very little wisdom).

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

‘Respect for the EU as a capable actor is approaching zero.’

Europe’s influence in the world is in a sorry state: the continent is too hesitant in almost all strategic and defence policy matters, criticises top diplomat Wolfgang Ischinger. Yet the EU has the potential to become a global player.

By Thorsten Jungholt and Jacques Schuster, Die Welt am Sonntag, 8 Nov. 2025 [source; archived]

Wolfgang Ischinger, 79, is one of Germany’s most experienced diplomats. He joined the Foreign Service in 1976. From 1982 to 1990, he was a member of the personal staff of Foreign Minister Hans-Dietrich Genscher (FDP). Later, he became head of the policy planning staff and, under Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer (Greens), State Secretary. Ischinger served as ambassador to Washington and London, among other posts. Since 2008, he has held a leading position at the prestigious Munich Security Conference.

[check out his Wikipedia entry, which relates to him as ‘as “Germany’s best-connected former diplomat”.[3]’ Needless to say, the same website also notes that he ‘serves on the supervisory board of Allianz Deutschland AG, on the European Advisory Board of Investcorp (London/New York) and on the governing board of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.[2]’]

Welt am Sonntag [hence WAMS]: Mr. Ischinger, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has pursued a different line on migration policy in Syria than the Chancellor and the Interior Minister. The absence of any ‘coherent foreign policy’ is telling. What’s going wrong?

Wolfgang Ischinger: The coalition parties themselves must first answer that question [interesting answer eh,? It just doesn’t fit the question that was asked…]. My impression is that it’s often not about fundamental strategic differences at all, but rather about misleading statements [what do we, the people, then if politicos™ are using ‘misleading statements’? I mean, chancellor Merz has lied so many times, it’s hard to believe anything these clowns say]. Perhaps also a secondary consequence of today’s culture of outrage [he’s the victim now: lol]. Nevertheless, the image that’s being created is damaging. A mountain has been made out of a molehill. This is completely unnecessary—German foreign policy has far bigger issues to address [I’m sure you folks do that…].

WAMS: You rose through the ranks at the Foreign Office during a time when the FDP and the Greens held the Foreign Ministry. Were disagreements managed better back then?

Ischinger: There have always been differences of opinion, sometimes on truly significant issues. The difference is that they were usually not resolved in public. When Genscher was annoyed with Kohl, he didn’t call the tabloid Bild, but wrote a scathing letter, which was then personally delivered to the Chancellor’s office by a staff member—sometimes that was me. Of course, there were also differences between Fischer and Schröder, but these were only very rarely aired in public. Today, conflicts are too often exploited for public effect—with the result that those involved are ridiculed [rightfully so].

WAMS: The Chancellor wants to achieve better coordination between government departments with a National Security Council—including in communication. Why isn’t this having an effect yet?

Ischinger: First of all: It’s very good that this old proposal to replace the Federal Security Council with a genuine National Security Council as an instrument for coordinating security policy is now being implemented! But the body is still being established and is only just beginning its work these days. And that’s another reason why expectations should be realistic: a security council doesn’t prevent disagreements—but it can moderate and reconcile them. A crucial function is one that has long been standard practice in companies: comprehensive risk management as a top priority. The German government lacks such a structure—each minister is initially responsible to parliament for their own department. A powerful Security Council can partially close this gap. Had we had one 15 years ago, for example, the increasingly dangerous dependence on Russian gas would likely have been identified as a strategic risk earlier [well, it’s not as if that wasn’t visible, I’d argue; what happened was that this was the one way the German economy could continue humming after the 1960s…there was a method to this madness, and if Mr. Ischinger is now raising the possibility that no-one ever understood this, well, I’ll let you finish that thought…]. In fact, the Federal Cabinet has hardly ever discussed this issue in the past 20 years [this is totally obvious to me: these decisions—to buy Soviet gas—were made in the 1960s, and all the cabinet-level officials and their staffers grew up without consideration of this fact]. We are still learning to become truly sovereign, to take full responsibility for our actions [remember, we went from ‘German foreign policy has far bigger issues to address’ a moment ago to ‘we’re kinda little kids still’]

WAMS: Speaking of Russia: after the all-out attack on Ukraine, you called early on for European industrial production to be geared towards a war economy. Do you feel vindicated three years after the start of the war? [that’s a hilariously stupid question, if there ever was one: everybody knows that hindsight is 20:20 vision]

Ischinger: Yes—and I didn’t just mean it materially, but see it in the context of ‘messaging’ [hello, woke warfare™]. Russia conducts extremely professional strategic communication, particularly through disinformation and hybrid warfare. Consider the nuclear threats in the fall of 2022: whether bluff or not, they worked. For Moscow, one thing has been clear ever since: the West will not cross certain lines in its support for Ukraine—the recapture of Crimea being a prime example. Very successful Russian messaging! [where do I start on this one? This must be disingenuousness at a higher level than whatever the unwashed likes of you and me may understand; I suppose that if Russia had done to Ukraine whatever became of Libya or Syria, the West would have been a-o.k.?] Our strategic response should have been: this far and no further. We can also play hardball [this boggles my mind: here we have a foreign policy expert™ who is apparently unaware of what esp. Ms. Merkel said about both the construction of Nord Stream 2 and the Minsk agreements, which I encourage everyone to consider (as none of this is new)]. We will prevent you from achieving your war aims in Ukraine. We are by no means merely concerned with a bit of charity towards Kyiv. We are concerned with the security of our continent, and therefore also with our own—German and European—security. And we take that absolutely seriously. We should have made a visible shift in policy by spring 2023 at the latest, and not just regarding armaments [that would be a good time for the journos™ to follow-up on this, perhaps even asking probing questions, such as, ‘what should such a continental security look like’, or ‘you sound like you’re willing to fight well beyond the last Ukrainian—who’s going into the meat grinder next’, but no such thought betroubles Die Welt’s journos™…].

WAMS: Where else?

Ischinger: Take the conscription debate. We happily continue debating models, and the message in Moscow is: the Germans aren’t really taking this seriously. The same applies to accessing frozen Russian assets [by which are meant some US$ 300b held in escrow (for practical purposes) by the Belgian financial services firm Euroclear; here’s some farcical nonsense masquerading as journo-dom™ via Politico]: I thought it was very good that Chancellor Merz took the lead here [lol, he really did, eh?]. But instead of then conducting months of public debates on fundamental EU principles, solutions should have been developed behind closed doors and then announced as ready for implementation [this is how the permanent bureaucrats think about the masses of the unwashed]: 140 billion euros will be available to Ukraine starting tomorrow morning. But this creates the impression in Moscow that the EU is once again failing—definitely the wrong message [once more, let’s consider the implications: these ‘Russian assets’ are entrusted to a Belgian bank, which ‘splains™ why the Belgian gov’t doesn’t want to do so, which tells everybody—you cannot fix stupid Euroclear is one of the largest fin/services-clearinghouses world-wide, and the WEF (sic) explained that ‘the group settled the equivalent of €992 trillion in securities transactions in 2021 [that’s in excess of an order of magnitude relative to global GDP], representing 295 million domestic and cross-border transactions, and held €37.6 trillion in assets [roughly the size of the US national debt] for clients by end 2021’. Basically, if you want to blow up the world economy, this where you plant a bomb. Also, if the EU does this, it will create the equivalent of a bank run as no ‘deposit’ (sic) is safe, which also tells you why the US isn’t more vocal about this].

WAMS: Historian Niall Ferguson and economist Moritz Schularick advocate for a General Commissioner for the War Economy—a kind of mediating ‘chief authority’ between state and industry, like Walther Rathenau once was. Is this role necessary? [in case you’re in doubt over both the EU’s trajectory or its desire to implement a form of ‘war communism’ (and remember that Lenin’s ‘original’ version was based on Imperial Germany’s WW1 economy)]

Ischinger: In principle, this is plausible. There have been several instances in German history where experienced managers temporarily took on government roles [they were always totally successful, too]. The mandate and authority would be crucial: can such a person accelerate procurement processes [i.e., cut red tape and override regulations], set priorities, and represent the interests in parliament? [wait a second: the interests in parliament are, technically, those of the sovereign citizens, right? Oh, wait, Germany’s not sovereign, hence we shall ponder the question—whose interests?] Desirable, yes—but politically, given the current coalition arithmetic, consolidating so much power is hardly achievable. At the top of the Ministry of Defence, there is now a dedicated State Secretary for Armaments, Plötner [about whom we recently spoke: he’s the public-facing advocate for the recreation of a General Staff, which Germany didn’t have since 8/9 May 1945]—whether that will be sufficient remains to be seen.

WAMS: Beyond Ukraine, the issue is Europe’s ability to become more militarily independent vis-à-vis the US. How realistic is that—and in what timeframe?

Ischinger: Feasible, yes, but please think European, not national. There’s a new dynamic in the industry—from traditional companies to new tech players [we do observe, however, a very traditional feature of corporatism, which is well known from the quarter-century before WW1 (in Europe) and the late 1930s onwards (in the US): the construction of armaments cartels]. Nevertheless, in key military areas, dependence on US systems remains high. That won’t change in one or two years; think more in five to ten years [lol, at this point, I’m willing to wager—will the EU exist in 5-10 years? I have my doubts…]. Politically, it would certainly be problematic if, with massively increasing defence budgets, a large portion of technology purchases continue to end up in the US. At some point, voters will ask: ‘And what will stay here? What about jobs in our country?’ In my view, the long-term target range should be a US share of around 30 per cent, ​​accompanied by a thorough consolidation of the European arms market [a) there’s no such thing as a ‘market’ in this, for the proximal origin of any profits in the arms industry is gov’t, which b) also doubles as the foremost customer (but perhaps that’s what these morons mean by ‘circular economy’?]. Because national arms protectionism leads to a dead end. We have 450 million inhabitants in the EU—even with just three per cent of our gross domestic product spent on defence [sic], we would be a significant global player. Friction with the Americans, and perhaps also with German states, is inevitable. The current European patchwork of small-scale production, competing against each other instead of being competitive on the global market, invites others not to take us seriously [sigh; we’ve talked about this not that long ago: see the declaration of intent to create a pan-EU cartel, exempt from oversight and responsibility].

WAMS: What about Europe as a geopolitical actor?

Ischinger: Disappointing. The rest of the world’s respect for the EU as a capable actor is virtually nonexistent. Ten years ago, we were still a mediating partner in the Middle East—lately, we’ve been mere window dressing. The most important question is: how can we ensure that we speak with one voice, not with 27?

WAMS: Is the German Foreign Minister’s canceled trip to China also an expression of a lack of respect?

Ischinger: I see it more as a minor traffic accident than an expression of disrespect. It’s a tenet of the old diplomatic school: great powers are sensitive to public admonishment. It was wise of Chancellor Merz not to publicly explain everything he disliked about Donald Trump and his policies in an interview with Die Welt am Sonntag before his trip to Washington in August. In diplomacy, it’s often advisable to address criticism confidentially first [lol]. But misunderstandings can be resolved; China continues to have a significant interest in Germany and Europe. This is reciprocal. The fundamental problem lies deeper: Europe too often speaks with 27 voices. From Beijing’s perspective, we are then 27 dwarf states, with Germany wearing the biggest hat. We need a common strategic objective. Here, too, it’s about messaging: Do we act as a single small nation or as a Europe of 450 million to represent our interests to China? Germany has a leading responsibility in responding [well, that ship sailed when Berlin failed to hold the perpetrators of the Nord Stream attack to account].

WAMS: Progress on ‘de-risking’ China—rare earths, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals—is slow. Why?

Ischinger: Because we’ve been complacent for too long. It’s wrong to simply demonise China because we’ve become dependent. We made ourselves dependent voluntarily—because it was cheaper. Now it’s about diversification, not decoupling. This requires entrepreneurial decisions and, for strategic goods like rare earths, also government support, meaning subsidies [here you have a gov’t clown advocating for a kind of Keynesianism, which has failed in the 1970s, but, hey, let’s try again but harder?] And here again, we need a body that continuously identifies our own vulnerabilities: the National Security Council. The red light must literally go on there when one-sided, critical dependencies become apparent. It can’t be that we have to wait until production is threatened before we take action.

WAMS: You have once again assumed the chairmanship of the Munich Security Conference. Will the Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg still be attending next year?

Ischinger: Yes. Our agreement stands—Jens Stoltenberg is coming. He wants to come, and the MSC Foundation Board has decided so. But it will take a little longer because he is currently Finance Minister in Oslo. It wasn’t necessarily my plan to chair the conference again now. But I’m doing it with joy and enthusiasm. After so many years, little fazes me, I have a fantastic team, and the demand is enormous. The MSC is in top form. What more could one ask for?

Bottom Lines

I call this—BS galore.

Mr. Ischinger is a bit out of his wits on so many issues, with perhaps the entire ‘Chinese affair’—from so-called rare earths to Nexperia’s chips facepalm—a massive blow.

As regards his ignorance, there are apparently no limits. Take esp. the so-called ‘Russian assets’ as an example (source):

Euroclear Group is a collection of national and international central securities depositories (CSDs), including Euroclear Bank. The Euroclear Group has more than 4,000 employees spread over 21 offices worldwide. The group’s headquarters are located in Brussels, Belgium.

Any wronged client has the opportunity to pick and chose virtually any jurisdiction worldwide to sue Euroclear. Wouldn’t it be fun™ to have the Russian gov’t sue Euroclear in NYC? (See their brochure.)

With some 40 trillion US$ in assets, that’s only half the world economy we’re talking about.

This is what the likes of Mr. Ischinger and Ms. Von der Leyen want to blow up whenever these idiots speak about ‘the Russian assets’.

I see this as a backdoor to a fully-sovereign EU Commission super-gov’t, by the way; here’s a bit more from the above-linked Politico piece:

Belgium wants other EU countries to share the risk. The Commission has repeatedly said that Ukraine would only have to start paying back the €140 billion loan once Russia stops the war and pays reparations. But the Belgians want EU capitals to provide financial guarantees against the loan if Russia ends the war and claims its assets back—or if the Kremlin’s lawyers convince a court that Moscow should be repaid.

Just to place this move into context: the EU Commission is working overtime to be accepted as an issuer of sovereign debt:

And now this.

Before too long, though, this will blow up in the faces of these morons; I’ll call for pottery barn rules on this one, and if the Eurocritters are stupid enough to move in this regard, they deserve everything that comes thereafter.

The bad thing here, though, is that those who will pay for this—are the European peoples (but there’s an argument to be made that this will be a kind of backpay for the European peoples’ failure to have run these Eurocritters out of town, preferably tarred and feathered).

This shitshow galore will continue.