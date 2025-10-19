In a way, the below posting follows-up on this one:

But it is way, way darker than you think.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Researchers Warn Against Flu Vaccine

Researchers warn healthy people and healthcare personnel against getting the flu vaccine. ‘It does not reduce sick leave, and can increase the risk of serious illness’, says Svenn Erik Mamelund at the Work Research Institute [orig. Arbeidsforskingsinstituttet; this is a social sciences research cluster at Oslo Metropolitan/City University; website].

By Adalheidur Audardottir Oldeide and Kaspar Knudsen, NRK, 25 Nov. 2013 [source; archived]

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health [orig. Folkehelseinstituttet] recommends that people in certain risk groups [orig. visse risikogrupper; just in case you thought that term was of more recent vintage] get vaccinated against influenza every year.

Many of these groups agree. However, several researchers at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health disagree that healthcare personnel who are in contact with patients should get vaccinated [oh, do you see it now? That’s the big qualitative change in public health between back then and the Covid shitshow: uniformity of opinion™].

Misfortune [orig. uheldig ] in the Long Term

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health recommends that healthcare personnel who are in regular contact with patients get vaccinated. Several researchers are responding to this. In an op-ed in the Journal of the Norwegian Medical Association [Tidsskrift for Den norske legeforening,], they go into more detail about why [which is also what we’ll do below the news piece].

Svenn Erik Mamelund [faculty page: he’s ‘on Stanford University 2024 top 2% list among Public Health researchers globally (ranked 1145 of 69595) and ranked 38 among the ‘Highly Ranked Lifetime Scholars’ globally in his field of ‘Pandemic’, defined as eminent authors (active, retired, and deceased) whose Top Percentage Ranks places them in the top 0.05 % of all scholars’—just in case you thought that Prof. Mamelung hasn’t switched teams since 2013] from the Work Research Institute [orig. Arbeidsforskingsinstituttet] strongly warns healthy people against getting vaccinated:

We see that the vaccine can prevent the development of immunity to influenza. In this way, one can simply be more exposed to being infected with other diseases.

The former head of research at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health [Bjørn Haneberg, was born 1938 and ‘is an MD, PhD, and specialist in paediatrics. He is former Head of Research at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health and currently undertakes assignments from the institute. He has also been Senior Consultant of paediatric wards and Professor of Medicine at the University of Tromsø and the University of Bergen’, as per the about the authors section in the op-ed (on which see below)] adds that infection can be an advantage.

Infection can protect against later influenza, in addition to protecting against new types of influenza later. Those who get vaccinated may come out badly later.

‘Absenteeism is not Decreasing’

Today, several researchers are going out and warning healthy people against getting vaccinated [well, that was back in 2013].

‘The influenza vaccine also does not reduce absenteeism. In addition, a vaccine can increase the risk of serious illness’, says Mamelund [they were probably reading papers, such as Ohmit et al, ‘Influenza Vaccine Effectiveness in the Community and the Household’, Clin Infect Dis. 2013 Feb 14;56(10):1363–1369. doi:10.1093/cid/cit060, whose results look as follows:

I don’t have access to the Editorial Commentary, but see the footnote.]

Now [Mamelund] wants to foster a debate about whether healthcare personnel should still be on the list of those who should be recommended to be vaccinated.

[NRK] Do you think the Norwegian Institute of Public Health should stop recommending that healthcare personnel get vaccinated?

[Mamelund] Yes, we certainly think that it needs to be discussed.

Little Harm

Ingrid Smith, infectious disease specialist at Haukeland University Hospital, disagrees with Mamelund and clearly believes that healthcare personnel should be vaccinated [best I could find about Dr. Smith is that she’s now a section chief for ‘Patient Safety’ (orig. Pasienttryggleik; sic) at Helse Bergen, the municipal healthcare administration; interestingly, her online presence is rather limited, esp. since she’s technically a resident MD at the Haukeland University Clinic (but her web profiles are all a wee bit outdated)]:

In a hospital, we treat the oldest and the sickest patients. These are the ones with the greatest risk of becoming seriously ill. [but if it is the patients who are ill, why vaxx staffers?]

She adds that there is little harm for healthcare personnel to be vaccinated:

You only get infected every ten to twenty years. Considering healthcare personnel who work for perhaps ten years, they might get infected once [so, the point here is that there’s a 1/10 chance of getting ‘it’ (influenza) vs. the 10/10 risk of harm and/or inefficient flu shots? How does that logic work, and please explain it to me as if I were 5 years old].

She adds that the harm of vaccinating healthcare personnel is very small compared to the harm they expose patients to [in case you thought these diehard vaxx-niks are of a more recent vintage; note the utter absurdity: if I work in healthcare and get ill with, say, influenza, I normally show up for work pretending I’m healthy, right?]

Haneberg, Mamelund, and last author Siri Mjaaland [who ‘has a PhD in immunology and is Senior Researcher at the Department of Bacteriology and Immunology, Norwegian Institute of Public Health, and Partner in the K.G. Jebsen Centre for Research on Influenza Vaccines’, as per the author bio given in the below op-ed] believe that rather than vaccinating healthcare personnel and healthy workers, we should focus on intensified vaccination of risk groups. Too few of these groups are currently getting vaccinated, they claim [needless to say, two of these three are vaccinologists advocating for more shots—and both declared ‘no conflicts of interest’].

‘Influenza Vaccine—For Whom?’

By Bjørn Haneberg, Svenn-Erik Mamelund, Siri Mjaaland, Tidsskr Nor Legeforen (2013) 133:2376-8; doi: 10.4045/tidsskr.13.0857.

[note that the above NRK piece didn’t come with any linked content whatsoever; here, we’ll look at the main arguments made by these three; I’ve omitted the references, which are accessible in the original article]

Having had influenza can reduce the risk of serious illness from infection by a different strain of influenza virus. Health personnel and healthy employees who are vaccinated regularly, in part to protect vulnerable patients and elderly people, may themselves be susceptible to a serious course of influenza illness. ‘Don’t play tough’, the Aftenposten daily wrote on 2 January 2009, with reference to a representative of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, to encourage people in risk groups and their immediate contacts to take that year’s influenza vaccine instead of going through the illness. At the time, less than half of those who belonged to the risk groups in 2005/06 had been vaccinated. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health recommends that people belonging to certain risk groups be vaccinated against influenza each year. This applies to those who are 65 years or older, residents in sheltered housing, and nursing homes, pregnant women in the second and third trimester [nothing new with the Covid poison/death juices here either], and children and adults with certain chronic and/or serious diseases, morbid obesity or reduced resistance to infection. In addition, household contacts of patients with severe immunosuppression should consider being vaccinated, and vaccination is recommended for health personnel who have contact with patients, and for pig farmers. Vaccinating health personnel who are in frequent contact with patients can prevent the illness from spreading to vulnerable groups—in the same way as shown by ‘the Japanese experiment’ [I’m adding this link for good measure: Charu V, Viboud C, Simonsen L et al. Influenza-related mortality trends in Japanese and American seniors: evidence for the indirect mortality benefits of vaccinating schoolchildren. PLoS ONE 2011; 6: e26282. (PubMed) (CrossRef); the results of this study were never replicated] in which the excess mortality from pneumonia and influenza-like diseases among the elderly was strongly reduced during those years when schoolchildren were vaccinated against influenza on a regular basis. A large-scale study, however, could not prove any significant effects of such vaccination of health personnel on the prevalence of influenza or hospitalisation/death due to respiratory illness in patients in nursing homes and residents in sheltered housing who were 60 years or older [see Thomas RE, Jefferson T, Lasserson TJ. Influenza vaccination for healthcare workers who care for people aged 60 or older living in long-term care institutions. Cochrane Database Syst Rev 2013; 7: CD005187. (PubMed)]. Neither has it proven cost-effective to vaccinate healthy, adult employees to reduce sickness absence [Bridges CB, Thompson WW, Meltzer MI et al. Effectiveness and cost-benefit of influenza vaccination of healthy working adults: a randomized controlled trial. JAMA 2000; 284: 1655 – 63. (PubMed) (CrossRef)].

I suppose this is all we need to know about the state-of-the-art back then, which isn’t that different now with 5+ years of experience with the Covid shitshow.

Bottom Lines

The Science™ has known all of the above since before the infamous Swineflu Hoax—the first World Health Organization-declared ‘Pandemic of the 21st Century’—yet a full(er) accounting of the utter depravity of public health officialdom is still a desideratum.

I tried to get the below part published several times, and it was rejected even (sic) in alternative™ outlets:

This is the weapon of the historian who doesn’t forget about the past: all the nonsense we fought tooth-and-nail during the Covid shitshow were present i the quarter-century leading up to that event:

vaxx mandates for healthcare workers based on utterly insane logic™

technical issues, such as antigenic drift, vaccine (sic) ineffectiveness, a bad risk/harm-vs-reward/benefit ratio, incl. the utter lunacy of vaccinating pregnant women with novel concoctions

lots of fake scientism claims that were never replicated, such as ‘the Japanese experiment’ noted above

this is matched only, and merely perhaps so, by the steadfast, unwavering commitment of these diehard vaccine-niks despite mountains of evidence (such as the paper by Ohmit et al, ‘Influenza Vaccine Effectiveness in the Community and the Household’, or considering illness-related absenteeism via labour office stats)

So, what do these public health clowns do when suddenly™ a WHO-declared Pandemic™ comes around in 2009/10? Here’s one more paragraph of insight into the inner workings of these addled brains (from the op-ed cited above):

When the swine flu broke out in 2009, many months passed before pandemic vaccines were ready for use, and the seasonal vaccine remained the only alternative in many countries [talk about the proverbial ‘if all you have is a hammer…’ nugget of wisdom]. In the aftermath, questions were raised as to whether vaccines against the seasonal influenza of that year or previous years nevertheless had a certain effect on the new virus—or whether the use of the seasonal vaccine could have harmful effects [the authors cite Monto AS, Ohmit SE. ‘Editorial commentary: seasonal influenza vaccines during the 2009 pandemic: help or harm?’ Clin Infect Dis 2012; 55: 703 – 5. (PubMed) (CrossRef)].

I’ll interrupt the flow here for a moment; that paper by Monto et al. has the following results:

The FDA received AERS [Adverse Event Reporting System] reports for 344 patients (including 28 children [!!!] and 3 pregnant women [!!!]). Many patients were critically ill [so much for ‘this concoction helps high-risk groups] on mechanical ventilation (41%) and renal replacement therapies (19%); 38% had received oseltamivir [a.k.a. as Tamiflu; see here for the current (2025) ‘Emergency Use Instructions’ issued by the CDC on 18 Feb. 2025; care to guess who shouldn’t receive Tamiflu? ‘Oseltamivir is not recommended for patients with end-stage renal disease not undergoing dialysis’]. The most frequently reported serious AEs by MedDRA preferred term were death (15%), H1N1 influenza (8%), respiratory failure (8%), acute renal failure (7%), and acute respiratory distress syndrome (7%). Six medication errors were reported [hence this drug appears a contender for the category ‘the cure is worse than the disease’]. Most deaths occurred among patients who were obese, immunosuppressed, aged >65 years, or received oseltamivir. Rash was the only treatment-emergent AE attributable to peramivir [a.k.a Rapivab, see the Mayo Clinic’s info]. Influenza severity, comorbidities, and concomitant medications confounded additional peramivir AE assessments [isn’t it curious that none of these aspects are found in Covid poison/death juice AE reporting?] Missing clinical and laboratory data precluded evaluation of some reports.

And two more paragraphs from the op-ed:

Until we have more effective and safe vaccines targeting a broad spectrum of influenza strains, there is reason to benefit from the experience from previous pandemics and inform healthy adolescents and adults about the advantages of contracting the influenza of the coming autumn and winter seasons… To avoid an increased risk of serious illness in health personnel during a later pandemic, we should reconsider whether these should remain on the list of those who are recommended to be vaccinated annually, and rather focus on intensified vaccination of the risk groups…In this manner, a large vocational group can be relieved of an increased risk of serious illness in the case of a later pandemic.

Needless to say, such heresy attracted the attention—and wrath—of the Institute of Public Health whose staffers, led by then-director Camilla Stoltenberg, wrote a lengthy comment whose most important part reads as follows:

We believe that it is sensible [orig. fornuftig] to recommend vaccination for this group. Healthcare workers are in contact with the most vulnerable patients, and it is important that we do what we can to prevent transmission. During an influenza epidemic, it is also important that not too many healthcare workers are bedridden due to influenza. Our recommendation here is in line with the advice from the World Health Organization, and in line with practice in many other countries.

The fastest way to determine who’s a leader and who’s not—is to see if said person is willing to act on his or her own or simply parrots whatever is said elsewhere.

Camilla Stoltenberg and the Norwegian public health establishment failed in this regard, they did so in 2009/10, and they have been failing ever since (my money is on they did so before, too).

Beware of public health officials bearing gifts (of free™ injections; note that gift in Nordic countries may also mean ‘poison’).

For further reading (evidence), please see: