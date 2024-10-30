As we enter the depths of the winter in the northern hemisphere, with the days becoming shorter and shorter, it is time to revisit some of the more disturbing artefacts of the WHO-declared, so-called ‘Pandemic™’.

Today, we’ll revisit what people did to the least among us: children.

One of the most patently disgusting aspects of the ‘Pandemic™’ years was the desire, on part of many parents, to make their children take the modRNA poison/death juice.

This is very disturbing for a variety of reasons, esp. since there has yet to be a judicial review of those who ordered the ‘Pandemic measures’.

The below text shows, once again, why this is so important.

Translation, emphases, [and snark] mine. Sigh.

2G+: State Announces Further Exemptions for Non-Boosted Individuals

Trier/Mainz - Not only boostered people, but also newly vaccinated and recovered people are to be exempt from compulsory testing in the hospitality industry. Minister President Malu Dreyer (SPD) defends continued Coronavirus measures: ‘No time for relaxation’

By Bernd Wientjes, Volksfreund, 7 Jan. 2022 [source; archived version]

Six year-old Lotta proudly shows her Certificate of Valour [Tapferkeits-Urkunde], which she received after getting vaccinated in the Laxness Arena.

[This image and the caption accompany the piece by Mr. Wientjes, and I reproduce it here for illustrative purposes—and to make a point]

Tim Piepho could actually be relaxed. According to the head of intensive care medicine at the Brüderkrankenhaus hospital in Trier, three Covid patients were being cared for in the intensive care units on Friday [count the Covid patients with me, won’t you?]. A further three patients were in the normal ward. The Mutterhaus hospital Trier is also reporting that the coronavirus situation is still rather relaxed at the moment. ‘We have a total of four Covid-19 patients: Two in the normal ward and two in the intensive care unit, but they do not require ventilators’, says a hospital spokeswoman [in Jan. 2022]. There are currently no major adverse effects from Covid [did you count the numbers? 3+3+2+2=10 people hospitalised for or with ‘Covid™’].

124 Covid patients were being treated in intensive care units across the country on Friday [for or with ‘Covid™’, in a country of 82-3 million people]. Four weeks ago, there were still over 170. ‘This means that the Delta wave has been broken and we could be very happy about this’, says Piepho [he’s an ‘expert™’ talking about ‘Delta’ when everybody else was talking about ‘Omicron’ back then]. If only the next, possibly more massive, wave wasn’t already approaching or already moving across Rhineland-Palatinate.

The Omicron variant worries the intensive care physician. It is now the dominant variant, he says. And the fact that this corona mutation is less severe than previous ones does not really reassure the hospital doctor. Omicron will probably lead to less severe courses of the disease. But because the variant is more contagious, more people will probably be infected at the same time. And that will very likely lead to hospital admissions and intensive care treatment, says Piepho. And: ‘There is also a risk that there will be many staff absences.’ [but that’s mainly due to stupid, evidence-free contact tracing and quarantine requirements]

The fear that a large number of infections or contact with infected people could lead to staff absences was also the reason why the federal and state governments agreed on Friday to shorten the isolation and quarantine periods for infected people and contact persons [back then, I recall hearing from Vienna’s General Hospital that staff could come back after 5 days, but many chose not to: extra days off with full pay].

This takes account of the concern ‘that the entire country should not remain in isolation at the same time, while critical infrastructure facilities are left to their own devices’, said State Health Minister Clemens Hoch (SPD) before the Minister Presidents’ Conference.

He also rejected calls for a lockdown, which have become louder again [but Mr. Hoch then said this]: ‘Although the numbers are continuing to rise significantly and rapidly, easing restrictions is not currently appropriate. But constantly calling for a lockdown ‘that would hit all those who have done the most to get out of this pandemic’ cannot be the goal either. [Mr. Hoch was, of course, speaking about ‘benefits’ for ‘the vaccinated™’]

It was probably primarily the CDU-led states that pushed for the reintroduction of the epidemic emergency in order to make a renewed lockdown and nationwide school closures possible again. However, the SPD states and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) rejected this proposal.

Instead—as has been the case in Rhineland-Palatinate since November—2G+ will now apply nationwide in catering establishments. Admission is only permitted for those who have had a negative coronavirus test, while those who have been boosted are exempt from the test requirement. ‘It is paying off that we took strict measures in Rhineland-Palatinate at an early stage with the 2G+ rule. We currently have one of the lowest incidences nationwide,’ said Hoch this week. The state-wide incidence on Friday was 289 (after 249 the day before). The Rhineland-Palatinate Hotel and Catering Association had protested against 2Gplus in December. The compulsory testing of vaccinated and recovered people was tantamount to a lockdown, said association president Gereon Haumann. He has now called for the current coronavirus protection measures to be adhered to. These include, in particular, consistent access control. ‘Because it is a prerequisite for us to be able to receive guests permanently in this new coronavirus winter’, said Haumann and therefore called for drastic sanctions for ‘cheaters’ [orig. Spielverderber]. ‘Anyone who violates the applicable rules must bear the consequences of their actions. These range from fines to closure.’ [let’s apply the same to the judicial review: anyone who imposed these rules without evidence must bear the consequences of their actions. These range from fines to prison-time.]

On Friday evening, Rhineland-Palatinate’s Minister President Malu Dreyer (SPD) announced to the Rhineland-Palatinate catering industry that she would discuss relaxing the 2G+ rule, namely that in addition to the exemption for boosted people, there could also be exemptions for vaccinated and recovered people if the vaccination or infection was not more than three months ago. Dreyer also emphasised that no easing is possible in light of the coronavirus [this is insane: at the same time, Norway was doing exactly the same—with ‘the experts™’ making an about-fact three weeks later and ended all mandates because they ‘do more harm than good’]. The existing contact restrictions should therefore be continued. A maximum of ten vaccinated people are allowed to meet in public. Households with unvaccinated people may meet with a maximum of two other people. The measures that have already been taken and those that have now been decided are necessary. At the same time, social life must be permitted within certain limits.

Dreyer once again called on people to get vaccinated. ‘Booster vaccination is the best protection against Omicron’. First and second vaccinations also provide a certain degree of protection against infections and severe cases.

In addition to prioritising vaccinations and limiting private contacts, Piepho also believes [sic] that wearing FFP2 masks offers additional protection [what a moron]: ‘FFP masks should be worn wherever possible, especially in areas with a lot of people, such as retail’, says the doctor. However, the federal and state governments have not been able to agree on a tightening of the mask requirement. They only recommend wearing FFP2 masks instead of medical masks on buses, trains and when shopping.

Bottom Lines

This is of course all insane to a degree hardly imaginable—and it’s been less than three years since then. Can you believe it?

Like in Germany, so in Norway: once the more pressing phase of the ‘Covid Op’ was done with, the next phase of public health charades began—a gigantic game of musical chairs about who would benefit (from, say, book deals), but this was mostly about absolving oneself from any possible bad smell about this or that ‘Pandemic™’-related deed:

We do need a thorough and open-ended judicial review of the ‘Pandemic™’ years, if only to try to mend the social contract with the children.

Yes, harsh punishment should be meted out against those who gave the orders to ‘lock down’, impose ‘vaccine’ requirements, and contact restrictions.

We know more than enough about these things, so, what’s keeping the courts from doing anything?

Your guess is as good as mine, hence I’ll just state the obvious:

The criminal justice system is rigged, the fix is in, and there won’t be any justice in the conventional sense of the term.

Just re-read the words of this despicable ‘politico™’, if you’re in doubt.

Ms. Dreyer eventually resigned in July 2024, mostly, I suspect, because of MS (which she made public in 2006).

She never apologised.

Why should you and I for calling for tribunals and jailtime?