Today, we’ll talk, once again, about stuff that’s important but only discussed in polite society with massive amounts of gaslighting and while wearing blinders.

It’s a long read, hence I’ll skip all introductory ruminations and merely note that we’ll talk about feminists talking about/to women who regret motherhood, go to women-only therapy sessions, and refuse to consider whatever findings are in the discussed papers while selectively portraying only those segments that fit the pre-approved narratives.

Another day at the office, so to speak.

Translations of non-English content, emphases, and [snark] mine.

‘I grieved terribly for my lost freedom.’

Children are considered a great blessing—but not all parents feel that way. Some regret becoming parents and struggle with pressure or guilt. How can one cope well with the situation?

By Stefanie Unbehauen, Spektrum der Wissenschaft, 20 May 2026 [source; archived]

Bianca Ebers [name changed] sits in an armchair in the middle of her living room. In her arms, she holds her baby, just a few weeks old. It [sic] cries and screams, its tiny fist pressed against its mother’s chest. Ebers’ body is exhausted, tears stream down her cheeks, dripping silently onto her child’s soft head. She wears headphones, listening to music to at least switch off a little and remember her old life.

It is this image that Ebers recalls some 13 years later. ‘I developed feelings of regret about becoming a mother very early on. Actually, even during the pregnancy’, says the now 47-year-old. The loss of her autonomy, in particular, affected her. ‘I grieved terribly for my lost freedom.’ Life changes so much when you become a mother. It’s almost impossible to put into words [oh my, what would the child say?].

Especially in the first few months after giving birth, she often felt overstimulated. ‘I was breastfeeding, my baby was always all over me, incredibly fixated on me. My body didn’t belong to me anymore. Someone was constantly clinging to me.’

Life changes so much when you become a mother. It’s almost impossible to put into words.

At night, her daughter would snuggle up to her. And she constantly had the thought: ‘I don’t want this right now.’ ‘Sometimes I pushed her away, but then I felt guilty’, she recalls.

Her relationship also suffered greatly. ‘I tried to talk to my husband about my feelings of regret, but unfortunately, he had very little understanding.’ Her hormones were all over the place, and on top of that, her partner put pressure on her. ‘Just three weeks after giving birth, my husband said to me: “When will you look like you did before? When can we do something together again?”’ [who knows if this is true; it may be, it may not be—but nuance and noting these slights aren’t the strong suit of women in her mid-30s who, apparently, are single and quite openly feminist (like Ms. Unbehauen)] ‘That hurt me terribly’, says Bianca Ebers, who has separated from the father of her now 13-year-old daughter two years ago [why’d you stay for another eleven years?].

Nevertheless, she gave in and went along on the trips—for which her exhausted body simply had no energy. ‘I was so vulnerable and afraid of being abandoned with the child.’ In retrospect, that was a mistake: ‘I shouldn’t have waited so long to separate [why’d she stay that long?] The majority of the caregiving still fell to me anyway. I was already lonely in my marriage.’

A Relapse into Old Role Patterns

Before the birth, the couple lived very much as equals. That changed drastically with the arrival of their child. ‘We fell back into old role patterns. He earned more, and I stayed home as a result. I felt like I was back in the 1950s.’ She tried talking to her husband several times, hoping to bring about changes in their daily routine. ‘But it always ended in arguments.’ He didn’t understand how much work life with a toddler meant.’

One day she came across the book Regretting Motherhood [Penguin, 2017] by the Israeli sociologist Orna Donath. It’s about women who regret becoming mothers. For the first time, Ebers felt understood. ‘I read the book in a café and at the time I wanted to put a bag over my head. It was a taboo subject, I was ashamed’, she recalls [here’s a quite useful review by Laura Carroll, by the way; note that the sample size n = ‘23 women living in Israel, ages 26-73, all Jewish, and from a range of socioeconomic, educational and professional backgrounds’, with ‘children’s ages ranged from one-year-old to forty-eight’—you may call it a cross-section of society, but you may also note that it’s a non-representative study based on qualitative interviews (there’s nothing bad™ about this, it’s just a bunch of women’s comments moulded into a particular argument].

“I love my child more than anything, but I hate being a mother.”

The author of the book caused a global sensation in 2015 with her non-representative study [this link takes you to Donath, ‘Regretting Motherhood: A Sociopolitical Analysis’, Signs, 40, no. 2 (2015), where the author, perhaps because this is an academic study, is more open about her‚ well, you call it what you want—this is from the approach section:

I shall present an interpretive sociological and feminist framework for the accounts of twenty-three Israeli mothers—some of whom are already grandmothers—who regret becoming mothers.

There are two more laden paragraphs that reveal what goes on here (and, presumably, in Ms. Donath’s book), which I’m bringing up here in abridged version; see the full two paragraphs in the footnote.

First, I hope to establish regret as a distinct stance from other conflictual and ambivalent maternal emotions. The second is to suggest a sociopolitical analysis of regretting motherhood that will adhere to earlier deconstructive explorations of maternal emotions that dispute pronatal imperatives and the good mother paradigm… I suggest that the participants’ accounts of regret negotiate with systems of power governing maternal feelings in two ways…First, participants’ accounts create a categorical distinction between object (the children) and experience (maternity) in their target of regret, which utilizes the cultural structure of mother love in accordance with the maternal feeling rules. Second, by wishing to undo the maternal experience, they are opposing the very essentialist presumption of a fixed female identity.

There’s so much wrong with all of the above, it’s insane to even consider taking anyone’s anecdotal experiences for gospel truth (terms & conditions apply: if it is to further feminist aims, every single anecdote is the truth™ whereas if we’d be talking, say, poison/death juice-induced health problems, it’s a bunch of unrelated anecdotes; by the same token, running bird flu PCR tests from over 40 cycles is allegedly indicative of zoonotic spillover potential (but running PCR over 30-35 cycles is just synthetic stuff); note that I refuse to get further into the weeds of the linguistic abuse (e.g., the claimed ‘essentialist presumption of a fixed female identity’, which is similarly a claim made by someone w/o evidence)]. She interviewed 23 Israeli mothers about their feelings regarding their own role as mothers [none of the preceding equivocations, let alone the ideological stance of Ms. Donath, betrouble our intrepid science™ journo™]. The [sic] result: although the majority of the women had consciously chosen to have children, they regretted their decision in retrospect. The question, ‘If you could turn back time, would you become a mother again, knowing what you know now?’, was answered with ‘No’ by all 23 women. Donath’s findings sparked a controversial debate worldwide. Many women shared their own experiences under the hashtag #regrettingmotherhood.

What is the situation in Germany? [well, if Ms. Donath’s study™ was non-representative, the Germans did (drum roll)] The market research institute YouGov conducted a survey in 2016 [which was a population-based, representative study]. According to the survey, 20 per cent agreed with the statement: ‘If I could decide again today, I would not want to have children.’ The reasons ranged from the limitations on personal development and the sacrifices made for children and family, to a lack of childcare options and missed career opportunities [further particulars: sample size n = 2,045, among them 1,228 parents, all participants over 18; note that this study was done in mid-June 2016 and that these results do not represent the current population structure any longer due to mass immigration since 2015].

Over the past decade, several studies in psychology, sociology, and health sciences have focused on parental regret [note that prior to Ms. Donath’s 2016 paper, none of this was studied by the Science™]. The phenomenon affects a significant minority of parents and impacts their well-being and family dynamics, as a team led by Konrad Piotrowski of the University of Warsaw summarised in a review published in 2026 [the Science™, hard at-work: imagine, if you will, that one or both parents regret having one or more children, and that doing so ‘might affect’, well, parenting]. It is important to better understand how those affected cope with the irreversibility of their life decision, how they adapt to the situation, and what can reduce their burden.

[here’s the pertinent table 1, which summarises these findings:

Note that in all studies included in this survey that the sex distribution was overwhelmingly female.

Here, too, a few useful lines (personal opinion) are blended with whatever lingo/argument is pursued; an example:

Findings show that adults who report adverse childhood experiences, especially emotional neglect and emotional abuse by their own caregivers, are substantially more likely to endorse parenthood regret later in life [31]. Regretful parents reported both higher levels of childhood violence and broader adversities, alongside poorer current mental and somatic health [6]. Given the correlational nature of these findings, however, the direction of this association is unclear [lol, that’s an inane comment, but here’s my take: some pull through these experiences (‘don’t want my kids to experience what I had to go through’) while others don’t, indulge in narcissism, and blame the weakest link, their own child]. Developmentally, negative or traumatic childhood experiences can leave enduring threat-focused schemas and a sense of limited coping resources, making the chronic stress of parenting feel [key term here] like a misfit that is reconstructed in counterfactual terms [see, even the Science™ understands that parenthood regret is a kind of adults living out their feelies they know will hurt ‘the least among us’] [31]. Consistent with this mechanism, parenthood regret is higher among adults with insecure attachment, a likely residue of early caregiving difficulties [as if more evidence of the ‘correlational nature of these findings’ would be needed] [14]; under the unyielding demands of raising a child, these tendencies crystallize as decision-focused counterfactuals. Personality then conditions how these vulnerabilities are carried into everyday parenting 33, 34… Longitudinal results strengthen this account: perfectionistic concerns prospectively predicted increases in parenthood regret, plausibly by fueling relentless discrepancy monitoring that erodes commitment over time [29]. Importantly, these personality-based routes are not mere epiphenomena of general distress; psychometric work indicates that parenthood regret is distinct from parental burnout [27], underscoring the need [sic] to theorize regret’s personality and identity antecedents in their own right.

I’ll stop here lest we all get too distracted from Ms. Unbehauen’s tract]

Psychologists have developed a theoretical model to explain how regret about parenthood arises and how it becomes a persistent, identity-affirming experience [note how Ms. Unbehauen mischaracterises the paper, which is a review bearing the full title ‘A decade of research on parenthood regret’]. It begins with certain triggers and risks, such as severe stress or a discrepancy between previous expectations of life with a child and the actual situation [I quoted the pertinent paragraphs above—and find that Ms. Unbehauen’s characterisation is quite misleading]. Perceived opportunity costs—the missed benefits of a childless life—also sometimes play a role. These factors can generate temporary regret, which is accompanied by emotional distress and counterfactual thinking (‘What if…’). If those affected are unable to regulate their feelings and thoughts (for example, by re-evaluating the situation and finding meaning in it), these feelings intensify and become entrenched [that’s the tell-tale sign of gaslighting: the problem are feelies by one or both parents, presumably they are adults, who ‘are unable to regulate’ them—in my book, this is a classic sign of immaturity and seeking an easy way out of an admittedly tricky and more complicated situation].

Admitting Ambivalent Feelings Often Draws Criticism.

Isabel Lippert frequently encounters cases like Bianca Ebers’. The social worker and systemic therapist counsels women in her Leipzig practice who regret becoming mothers [note that here we have another methodological red flag: a female therapist listens and talks to other women, and whatever one might think about the subject at-hand, one thing stands out: if the claim that Ms. Lippert meets likeminded regretful women regularly, there’s no chance in hell she’s not also bringing up their experiences in someone else’s therapy session: where, pray tell, do you think these sessions lead to?]. The topic remains highly taboo. ‘Many visit the page on Regretting Motherhood on my website but then don’t get in touch. That’s different with other services’, says Lippert [note that the dedicated page on Ms. Lippert’s website claims:

Almost every mother experiences unpleasant feelings, ambivalence, or feels socially excluded and limited to this one important task. Some mothers, however, even regret motherhood long after the fact.

Note that this stands in stark contrast to the findings summarised by Piotrowski et al. and presented in the above table: in Germany, ‘every mother’ relates to between 5-8% of the studied populations, but such realities don’t trouble either Ms. Lippert nor Ms. Unbehauen]. Nevertheless, she recognises a shift in societal attitudes—ambivalence in motherhood is being discussed more often, including on social media. ‘But women who speak openly about it often face criticism and are defamed as “bad mothers”’ [here’s another quote from that website, which is what Ms. Lippert offers:

I’m creating a space for these women. It’s a safe space for sharing, grieving, anger, worry, and accepting everything that’s going on. A space for togetherness instead of solitude. I offer this space, moderate the conversation in a supportive way, and offer my skills and experience. Everyone should have a voice and have their needs heard. It’s an experience many haven’t had in this area for a long time.

Basically, a group session for like-minded women, moderated by Ms. Lippert in exchange for 90-120 euros per 60-minute session (‘reduced prices may be available for low-income people’, she notes elsewhere): what could go wrong?].

There’s a completely exaggerated image of motherhood.

Many women come to her practice with entirely different concerns, such as childhood trauma [which are intimately connected to parenthood regret, as Piotrowski et al. noted in their study Ms. Unbehauen has claimed to have read: I have my doubts]. Some only realise late in life that motherhood is a burden, while others realise it very early on. ‘There was even a case where a pregnant woman sought counselling about dreaded feelings of regret because she sensed so early on how much space motherhood was suddenly taking up in her life and how her usual role identity was beginning to fade’, Lippert recalls.

Social Pressure as a Decisive Factor

The reasons for this regret are many. But Lippert sees societal pressure as the decisive factor: ‘There’s a completely exaggerated image of motherhood. Everyone has an opinion about how a good mother should behave’, she says. Women tell her about gynaecologists who pressure them to have more children because their bodies are supposedly so well-suited. ‘Almost as if it were a waste of “resources” and a woman’s body were meant for general use’ [nope, but there’s a very special biological function]. Socialisation also plays a role: in some religious circles, having many children is considered a privilege. Meanwhile, women’s everyday lives have changed. Mothers feel considerable societal pressure and are expected to fulfil more diverse social roles than before, such as pursuing a career. Yet the exaggerated image of the perfect mother persists.

Ebers can confirm this. What bothers her about the debate? ‘Some people think that if you regret motherhood, you wouldn’t love your child.’ But that’s not the case. ‘I love my child more than anything’, she says, ‘but I hate being a mother. I feel trapped. The problem isn’t the child, but the system of motherhood.’ [oh, yes, ‘the system’—what comes next won’t surprise you, though, for he or she who invokes ‘the system’ will inevitably call to receive more money (grift)].

Motherhood should be less romanticised and seen more as a hard job. [told you]

About three years ago, she sought out her husband again, threatening to separate. ‘Only then did it really click for him. He read feminist literature and, for the first time, truly grappled with the issue.’ But by then, the hurt was already too deep. The couple separated two years ago [so, basically, Ms. Ebers used the feminist literature as a weapon, or justification, to separate]:

It was never about the plate that wasn’t put in the dishwasher or the laundry basket he left unloaded. My problem was that he didn’t recognise and respect my needs. He didn’t understand what was important to me, and I didn’t feel valued. All of this put a huge strain on our relationship [anyone who would propose to talk to that man is, of course, a serial abuser, supporter or the Patriarchy™, and, no less, evil and wicked].

Ebers sometimes wonders if she would be happier in her role as a mother with better circumstances, more support, or a different partner. ‘My husband put our daughter to bed for the first time when she was two and a half’, she recalls.

Difference to Postpartum Depression

Unlike postpartum depression, Regretting Motherhood is not caused by hormonal changes [i.e., it’s all feelies and stuff]. While the negative thoughts and feelings associated with postpartum depression usually subside, regret about one’s own parenthood often persists. According to Lippert, some of the women who come to her practice with this issue never experienced a stable mother figure themselves or struggled with difficult life events in their childhood [once again, it’s as if neither Ms. Unbehauen nor Ms. Lippert read that review by Piotrowski et al. who was quite unambiguous about that aspect]. Others couldn’t foresee what motherhood would mean for them when they made their decision or didn’t receive sufficient support [from whom?].

[here follows an infobox with the following advice™]

Possible Solutions: This Can Help Affected Parents Open conversations with friends, family, and partners

Professional psychological support

Building a strong social network and support in everyday life

Questioning traditional role models and redefining the parental role

Exchanging experiences with other affected individuals in self-help groups and online forums [end of that infobox]

Another problem: while men are more likely to distance themselves from the father role, this option is often denied to mothers. In areas of life such as education or career, it is accepted that people make mistakes or change direction; this is different when it comes to motherhood. ‘Having a child and being happy with it—this expectation is deeply ingrained’, says Lippert [FAFO has been, since time immemorial, a fact of life; as if we ever needed more evidence of being totally spoiled well beyond reasonableness, there you go].

The Crushing Burden of Everyday Life

Lippert treats a wide variety of mothers in her practice: They are young or older, single or married, have toddlers or grown children. But many struggle with the daily grind that overwhelms them. In her practice, she often hears phrases like, ‘I wish I could stop having to do all this every day’. Or, ‘I hate my life with a child!’ Some long for a shared custody arrangement, while others suffer from guilt because they believe they have failed as parents. Lippert:

What would help most is if mothers were allowed to experience their full range of emotions—including unhappiness, despair, and exhaustion—alongside all their other strengths. [who or what prevents them? The system™, of course]

How can these women be helped? ‘Motherhood should be less romanticised and seen more as a hard job—a job for which there is no formal training, but which would require thousands of qualifications’, Lippert emphasises [yeah, grandiose idea: who’s doing the certification? The gov’t in cahoots with an expert panel? It would add a kind of eugenicist wet dream as these official parenthood permits would permit limits on people’s ability to reproduce in line with classist/eugenicist desires since around the mid-19th century]. Societal expectations create guilt and shame. Women maintain a facade, smiling and playing in the playground, even though they are actually exhausted. ‘Hardly any woman who has had little sleep, a mountain of paperwork on her desk, and a grocery run ahead wants to go to the playground and eat sand cakes’, Lippert says. ‘We do it because play is enormously important for our children’s development, because we participate in their world, and perhaps sometimes also because we want to avoid them repeating their request 200 times.’ The therapist believes [key word here]: ‘What would help most is if mothers were allowed to experience their entire range of emotions—including unhappiness, despair, and exhaustion—alongside all their superpowers.’ And if asking for help were socially acceptable [now, it would probably help if men/fathers weren’t so relentlessly demonised by, well, society, the powers-that-be, and experts™ alike: did you notice that the one and only man who appeared in this piece so far is Konrad Piotrowski of the University of Warsaw whose review article is often invoked but was apparently never read by either Ms. Unbehauen or Ms. Lippert].

Accepting the Feelings

‘The first step is to allow yourself to feel the emotions. That sounds simple, but it’s the biggest challenge.’ [what an inane comment—I admit having never been to a therapy session, but what’s important to consider here is that this is a conditio sine qua non of the human experience] Often, a cycle of guilt and shame develops. ‘You want to do better, try harder, but you can’t. Then you try again, hate what you’re doing—and the guilt resurfaces.’ Therefore, the key to coping is the willingness to accept your own feelings [reality as-is becomes, of course, next-to-irrelevant as a consequence].

The next step is to talk to someone about your feelings of regret:

Exchanging experiences with others who understand is important. Only when mothers dare to talk honestly about their feelings can anything change in the long run.

Often, women only speak openly about it many years later. A stable support network for the mother and child is also crucial—for the child’s well-being, too [yeah, let’s all celebrate women’s feelings, throw the child in for good measure, and forget that, as per biology, a man is required, too].

If I had a time machine and were faced with the question of whether I wanted to become a mother again, I would decide differently.

Ebers tries to destigmatise the topic by addressing it openly. ‘When my daughter was still a baby, I told another mother how I felt, and she reacted very defensively. It wasn’t until three months later that she admitted she felt the same way.’ She doesn’t talk to her daughter about it, though. ‘I’m too afraid she might misunderstand and think she’s the problem.’

However, she tries to do better with her daughter:

Girls are told from a young age that they have to become mothers one day. I try not to push her into that role.

But she can’t protect her daughter from what she’s taught in kindergarten, at school, and by the media [that would be OF, totally unrealistic aspirations of a partner’s physique and income, and the dumbing down of what’s taught™].

These Are the Most Common Reasons

An international research team examined the circumstances of parental regret in a study published as an OSF preprint in 2025. They analysed representative survey data from around 2,800 parents in Germany. What are the research findings? A call to the research director, Eva Asselmann.

‘We found that about eleven percent of all parents regret having children’, says the professor of differential and personality psychology at HMU Health and Medical University in Potsdam [faculty profile]. The reasons for this are varied: more than half of those affected worry about their child’s future, 25 per cent cite career reasons, and one in five complains that raising children clashes strongly with their own need for freedom. The belief that they are not a good father or mother and the financial burden of children also play a role for many [here, too, the way these results are framed is deceptive:

The most frequently self-reported reason—indicated by more than half of participants—was concern about their children’s future. Such concerns may reflect broader societal insecurities, including economic instability, climate change, and mounting pressures on younger generations. Our findings suggest that parental regret is situated at the intersection of socioeconomic and interpersonal contexts, child-related demands, and individual resources. At the sociodemographic level and in line with our hypotheses, first generation migration background, lower education, never having married, and lower monthly household income were linked to a higher likelihood of regret, which is also consistent with previous research (Meil et al., 2022; Piotrowski, 2021). Most of these factors reflect a lower socioeconomic status. Theoretical models and previous research suggest that lower socioeconomic status may limit access to stress-buffering resources (e.g., paid childcare, problem-solving skills) and, in turn, impair family functioning (Kochanova et al., 2022; Nomaguchi & Johnson, 2014) (Holmgreen et al., 2017; Masarik & Conger, 2017). These disadvantages may help explain elevated regret among socioeconomically less advantaged parents in our study… We found no significant associations between regret and parental sex. One possible explanation could be that mothers typically face higher parenting stress and adverse perinatal experiences (Bianchi et al., 2012; Hildingsson & Thomas, 2014), which may relate to a higher likelihood of regret [but it is there, eh? So, it’s basically all in their heads, is what they’re saying].

And now, behold the true background:

We found that serious financial problems were particularly associated with parental regret, even when adjusting for other life events such as mental illness or addiction. Consistent with our hypotheses and findings on socioeconomic factors, this suggests that economic strain might exacerbate everyday family challenges and increase the risk of parental regret (Holmgreen et al., 2017; Masarik & Conger, 2017; Neppl et al., 2016; Ribeiro & Keles, 2025).

This is all well-known etc. Yes, there are sections on interpersonal division-of-labour issues, but here’s the true kicker:

Previous abortion was associated with parental regret. Parents with a history of abortion may enter parenthood with more ambivalence… Mental health challenges and social stigma associated with abortion experiences (Bellieni & Buonocore, 2013; Hanschmidt et al., 2016) may further intensify parental ambivalence and regret. Qualitative findings (Jones et al., 2008) also suggest that experiences of abortion are associated with higher expectations for ideal parenthood. When parenting realities fall short of these expectations, parents may be more likely to question their decisions and regret parenthood.

If regretting parenthood would be like, say, smoking and lung cancer, we’d be talking severely limiting access to, if not outright banning, abortion. The fact that we’re not even close to beginning to have these discussions tells you everything you need to know; take note that abortion rates per 10,000 women in Germany aged 15-49 range between 56-59 per year (depending on age brackets; source by Destatis). Here’s a key comparison across Europe courtesy of the Robert Koch Institute:

Compared to Europe, Germany has a low proportion of induced abortions. In 2021, 94,596 abortions were reported. The number of abortions as well as the abortion rate and the abortion ratio have decreased since 2001. 95.8% of abortions took place according to the so-called counselling provision. In more than half of the abortions (52.1%) vacuum aspiration was used, in 11.4% curettage, 32.3% were medical abortions using mifepristone. There are large regional differences in the method used.

For the full reporting from 2021/22, see Franziska Prütz et al., ‘Abortions in Germany – Current data from the statistics on terminations of pregnancy’, Journal of Health Monitoring, 7, no. 2(2022).

But since we’re not even being close to having any such debate, let alone a meaningful discussion in the public sphere, all we get are—totally feminist claptrap, such as this piece by Ms. Unbehauen.]

I’m not going to translate all these categories; in the top-spot: 54% answer that ‘concerns about my child’s future’ 24% state that ‘having children was incompatible with my career’ (presumably women before hitting the mid-30s); and another 21% hold that ‘children would infringe too much on my personal freedom’.

‘Parents without a high school diploma or those in difficult financial circumstances are particularly dissatisfied’, explains Eva Asselmann. Single parents who receive little support from their partner, exhibit depressive symptoms, and experience low parental self-efficacy also have a higher risk of regret [and just when you thought that as if all that feminist claptrap wouldn’t be enough, they hit you with classist BS].

‘What we find particularly interesting is that it’s primarily parents of older children, some of whom have already left home, who regret becoming parents’, says Asselmann [reeks of ‘mid-life crisis’ to me]. ‘That surprised us.’ [bafflement ensues] The team had actually assumed that parents of young children would be more likely to experience regret—due to sleep deprivation and a loss of autonomy [there goes one of the core, underlying hypotheses, which means that the authors would now have to ‘splain their unexpected findings (drum roll):

We found that higher overprotection, higher perfectionism, and lower parental self-efficacy were most strongly associated with parental regret. This pattern also aligns with prior evidence linking these traits to increased parenting stress (Jones et al., 2021; Sorkkila & Aunola, 2020; Sun et al., 2016). Overprotective and perfectionistic parents often set demanding standards, worry more, and tolerate ambiguity less. Coupled with lower self-efficacy, everyday challenges may feel overwhelming, which may be related to increased parental regret.

So, basically, the problems most likely derive virtually exclusively from the minds of parents who followed virtually all ‘gentle parenting’ guidelines of the past generation.

Among psychosocial and personality factors, depressiveness was most strongly associated with parental regret … prior studies have linked depressiveness to increased egocentrism (Erle et al., 2019; Hoffmann et al., 2016), possibly due to depleted cognitive and emotional resources.

Or because going to therapy and constantly talking—as in the case with Ms. Lippert: to other women—about one’s own ‘egocentrism’, lo and behold, reinforces these regretful sentiments. Hence the conclusion:

When all significant predictors were considered simultaneously, migration background, education level, previous abortion, age and number of children, depressiveness, and parental self-efficacy emerged as the strongest predictors of parental regret. Consistent with previous research [we’re re-learning things we’ve long know every day…] (Daalderop et al., 2023; Dunst, 2022; Kochanova et al., 2022; Lavenda & Kestler-Peleg, 2017; Li et al., 2022), these findings highlight the pivotal role of socioeconomic (e.g., education), family (e.g., lower number of children), and individual (e.g., self-efficacy) resources in coping with family-related challenges.

Despite these findings, guess where Ms. Unbehagen takes the conversation]

Women who have had an abortion in the past are also more likely to regret having children. ‘That could be an indicator that they’ve always had doubts and ambivalent feelings about whether they can handle it—whether they can live up to it’, says Asselmann.

Do mothers regret parenthood more often than fathers? ‘No’, says doctoral candidate Saskia Baumgardt, who conducted the study. ‘We find no gender-specific differences.’ The reasons for regret are also largely the same for men and women. [I’ll cite two more sentences from the ‘limitations’ section of that study, which is both not-yet peer-reviewed yet taken as gospel-truth by both its authors (no surprise there) and Ms. Unbehagen:

It remains unclear whether respondents specifically regretted their decision to have children or whether they had a greater tendency to regret various major life choices. Comparative analyses with regret in other domains, such as work or health decisions, could help identify factors that are unique to parental regret. Due to the cross-sectional design of our study, we cannot draw conclusions about causal relationships, the temporal stability or developmental course of parental regret and its reasons.

But nevermind the BS peddled by literally everybody in this piece, ranging from Ms. Unbehagen to therapist Lippert to the study authors.]

However, the likelihood of fathers regretting parenthood decreases with the increasing number of children. ‘We couldn’t find this effect in mothers’, says Baumgardt [see the preceding quote once more].

[here’s another infobox with numbers to call in Germany if you’re suffering from these issues, which I’m omitting here]

One possible explanation: ‘For mothers, living with several children often means more caregiving responsibilities and increased mental strain, which could increase the risk of parental stress and regretful parenthood’, says the psychologist [Baumgardt]. At the same time, deep emotional bonds and intimacy with the children could compensate for this strain [hence the equivocation and hedging].

Fathers, on the other hand, who are often less involved in day-to-day childcare, may predominantly experience the positive aspects of a larger family life, such as stronger emotional closeness to the children or social recognition for ‘family success’, without experiencing the same strain as mothers.

Some fathers feel superfluous, like mere providers or bystanders in family life.

What is the difference between regretful fathers and mothers? Heiner Fischer, a fathers’ counsellor and coach from Krefeld, explores the perspective of fathers [at least some male commentary]. ‘Often, it’s not the child they regret, but their own role as a father, as it’s expected from the outside.’ [I read this as ‘societal pressures to conform’ masquerading as changing emotional, physical (intimacy), and other demands by their spouses’ who grew up with BS like ‘Sex and the City’, social media, and the like]. Many fathers experience immense internal pressure because such thoughts are hardly accepted in society. ‘It’s important to take these feelings seriously and give them space’, Fischer emphasises. Affected fathers can find help in psychological counselling from professionals who are knowledgeable about men’s issues and fatherhood, as well as in fathers’ groups and forums. Open conversations with their partner or couples counselling can also be helpful if the feelings of regret are related to the relationship.

Just an Insignificant Bystander?

There are hardly any cultural or societal role models for fathers who embrace a reflective, modern [sic] approach to fatherhood [note the singular here, which is obvious to anyone who understands the coded BS peddled by feminists]. ‘Many men are catapulted into fatherhood emotionally unprepared’, says Fischer [by the way, pretending or wanting to be an ally™ ain’t gonna work]. Furthermore, societal expectations of fathers are often contradictory:

On the one hand, they are expected to be emotionally present, committed partners, and equal; on the other hand, they are under economic pressure and receive little support when they actually want to take time for their families. [plus there’s the entire clusterf*** of ever-changing baselines: my brother-in-law is a police officer who can’t get additional parental leave because he isn’t permitted, that is, by the Ministry of Interior, to take as many weeks off work as would be required by law™].

Some fathers perceive their role in the child’s early years as meaningless or purely functional. ‘They feel superfluous, like mere providers or bystanders in family life.’ [but … they have been told from kindergarten onwards to be an ally™, do you see the issue at-hand now?] This feeling of alienation can become deeply ingrained in their emotional experience. While women often suffer from being overwhelmed by constant responsibility, men often experience an existential emptiness and insecurity regarding their role [gee, that sounds like men and women are kinda … required to have children in the first place for a reason /sarcasm]. ‘They suffer less from too much closeness, but rather from a lack of connection and emotional belonging.’

Fathers also Experience Overwhelm, Doubt, and Regret

Fischer sees it as problematic that the topic of ‘regretting parenthood’ is discussed almost exclusively in terms of mothers. This creates the impression that only women suffer from parenthood and that men cope well. ‘But that’s not true’, he emphasises. Fathers also experience overwhelm, doubt, or regret. If these feelings aren’t discussed, they remain isolated:

They can’t find the words to express their experiences and they can’t find spaces where they are heard. This can lead to illness and strain relationships.

Fischer concludes: ‘The feminist debate on motherhood was important. It broke taboos. Now it’s time to include the perspective of fathers as well.’

Bianca Ebers’ feelings of regret have lessened now that her daughter is in puberty and increasingly independent: ‘I have more free time for myself again. As a result, the feelings of regret aren’t as present anymore’, she emphasises. Nevertheless, she is certain:

I have to admit: If I had a time machine and were faced with the question of whether I wanted to become a mother again, I would decide differently this time.

Bottom Lines

Hindsight being 20/20 vision, the above is both another example of crappy journo-dom™ coupled with a very, very selected reading of the underlying academic literature. As if we needed more such examples.

Yet I circle back to Piotrowski et al. whose conclusions note the following:

Over the past decade, research on parenthood regret has evolved from isolated testimonials to a robust field, challenging assumptions about universal parental satisfaction. It is now clear that parenthood regret is not uncommon, affecting a significant minority of parents and influencing their well-being and family dynamics. Addressing these complexities requires situating parenthood regret within public discourse, as greater conceptual clarity may contribute to more realistic societal narratives about parenting and better-informed discussions surrounding support frameworks and family-related policies. Acknowledging parenthood regret does not diminish the value of family life but fosters a more honest understanding of the diverse realities of parenting.

Translated from the academese, the authors note how, within as little as a decade, we went from 23 qualitative, non-representative interviews with Israeli women to the above gobbledygook.

To be fair, Ms. Unbehauen writes also about fatherhood (e.g., read this piece about ‘trad dads’ in Die Zeit), albeit from the same inane perspective.

Interestingly, and in line with prior research, we’ve known about socio-economic issues underlying family formation considerations for decades:

And while a bunch of viable solutions are clearly available—chief among them, stop showering immigrant-invaders with welfare benefits and positive press coverage, imagine taking these resources and doing pro-family support society-wide (got you thinking there for a moment, eh?)—there is another aspect we must address:

Second-wave feminism and the sexual revolution from the 1960s onwards resulted in women entering the workforce in droves, thus increasing both tax receipts for gov’t and fattening the bottom line for corporations.

There was no upside for Jane & John Q. Public as this double-whammy depressed wages (due to labour over-supply) and caused massive changes to income structures across families; basically, the one-breadwinner family was replaced by two-incomes required to (barely) survive. And while the Science™ has quite apt counter-measures—chief among them, wage increases for (married fathers) med, this cannot be brought up by our cantankerous journos™ and experts™ alike:

Needless to say, it was (second-wave) feminism that enabled the profusion of career ambitions among young women in their prime, thus sustaining the wage-pressures alluded to above.

And then there’s the another bunch of side-effects (sic), which demographers talk about in trade publications (and not by journos™ like Ms. Unbehauen or the experts™ cited in the former’s piece):

Increased participation in education and higher employment among women, the associated career plans, but also the difficulties in reconciling work and family life are leading couples to postpone their desire to have children until a later age.

Instead, we get more agit-prop that, as even (sic) the experts™ cited by Ms. Unbehauen point to, merely reinforce the depressive tendencies underlying a lot of of the feelies associated with ‘regretting motherhood’:

Here’s a pro tip known quite well to all hole-diggers: if you’re in a hole, stop digging, a sensible piece of advice totally lost on, e.g., Norway’s gov’t whose birth rate committee’s interim report was published in June 2025 on official gov’t websites with Pride™-themed banners all over the place:

Morons, all of them.