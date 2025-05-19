Die Fackel 2.0

Bernd Stracke
5h

The war-drunk EU seems to have lost its mind, "thanks" to Germany, France, and Poland, but also due to perfidious Albion (England), everything is only going to get worse, and that very soon.

PerceptionOfReality
1h

Maybe this is reading into it too much but I think that this move by the US is actually to the detriment of the EU (and deliberately so). As you've made clear, the EU needs the gas. No question. The tightening of sanctions just means more pain for Europe, as you have clearly outlined. Russia is likely to see no change in the situation, and Europe is scrambling to work around their "own" sanctions, which of course has the added issue of making it more obvious than ever that the EU is still importing huge amounts of gas from Russia, a fact that many inhabitants of the EU are still unaware of... Let us not forget that the only reason Europe managed to not freeze last winter is that industrial output was way down, as industry flooded out, so they needed less gas.

Yes this might take us further from peace by adding to the Russia bad narrative, but I don't really think that narrative can get any worse, as people have lost count how many sanctions there have been on Russia!

