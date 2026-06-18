Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Joshua Ramos Levine's avatar
Joshua Ramos Levine
3h

Wow I can’t believe a vet would have an employee inject your horse without your consent. This is straight-up Dick Francis-level chicanery (a British jockey who wrote bestselling horse-based crime novels, often with prize animals being ruined by secret injections).

And good on you for raising all-natural animals!

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WitchPHD's avatar
WitchPHD
3h

My veterinarian emailed me this week to suggest (I shit you not) a flu shot for the dog.

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