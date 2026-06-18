It is almost summer now, and with the holiday season being imminent, let’s check in with those people who seem to get off on fear-bombing everybody else. In a way, today’s posting follows-up on the below-linked parable of cats coming down with Covid, if you can believe it:

But since cats are by nature, habit, and attitude rather … individualistic, we’ll of course talk dogs today, man’s best friend, I suppose.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Dog Owners Warned Before the Holidays: ‘Leave the dog at home’

You should think twice before taking your pet on holiday abroad. That is the clear message from the Norwegian Food Safety Authority and the Veterinary Institute.

By Elisabeth Tøtte Hansen and Erling Leegaard, NRK.no, 16 June 2026 [source; archived]

READY TO TRAVEL: Kompis the dog is ready with his passport, but he should reconsider certain destinations.

There are diseases abroad that we neither want the animals to be exposed to, nor to transport back to Norway.

That is what Jarle Bergsjø, head of the department for terrestrial animals at the Norwegian Food Safety Authority, says.

He now warns against bringing pets if you are going to travel abroad this summer [there is, of course, danger™ lurking around every corner].

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority is concerned that parasites can be brought back home involuntarily via man’s best friend [you cannot really see these dangers™, and they’ve never been there before, you know]:

‘It is mostly blood-sucking insects that spread diseases. Flies, mosquitoes, fleas, ticks, and several different insects’, says Bergsjø [would that include, GMO mosquitos of Mr. Gates’ doing, pray tell?].

Parasites such as ‘heartworm’ [Dirofilaria immitis; Wikipedia] and the disease leishmaniasis [Wikipedia; it’s a tropical disease] have been detected in several Norwegian dogs after trips abroad in recent years.

Dog owners NRK meets on Wednesday afternoon believe it is important to take precautions if you are going to travel [thus begin the human interest aspects—we’re in for a treat].

Ann-Charlott Jakobsen says she understands the warning from the Norwegian Food Safety Authority:

There are completely different types of diseases there than here. So I probably wouldn’t have felt so confident about taking the little one we have with me longer than Sweden [yep, a Norwegian tourist went to Sweden where ‘there are completely different types of diseases’, if you can believe it].

She says she follows up with vaccines and what is recommended by the veterinarian to ensure that her four-legged friend is safe [yeah, nothing conveys care™ as much as blindly following whatever protocols™ are recommended™ by the vet; by the way, are you up-to-date on your umpteenth Covid booster?].

Some Regions are More at Risk

Especially visits to Southern and Eastern Europe, including Mediterranean countries, are pointed out as risk areas with a different animal health situation [that would be Northerners traditional holiday destinations: don’t go outside, folks, there is danger™ everywhere].

The Veterinary Institute also has a clear call to think twice before taking your dog on vacation [as a dog-owner myself, that’s not a problematic comment for everything that throws your dog out of his or her regular routine is … tricky (also applies for hoomans)]:

Maybe he is actually better off at home. Both for animal welfare reasons, but not least with regard to any infection that the dog may pick up [you see, these dastardly southern infections are the main issue].

That’s according to Bente Fjermestad-Eie, head of small animal and zoonoses at the Norwegian Veterinary Institute.

Warmer summers also mean that the parasites that enter and will survive longer, according to Fjermestad-Eie [no rahportin™ w/o climatology™].

She says that dogs that carry parasites in their blood can spread the disease via mosquitoes that are already present in Norway [so, climate change + pets = imported infections]:

The temperature changes we are now experiencing due to climate change will also mean that the parasite can complete its life cycle in mosquitoes.

Can be Transmitted to Humans

But what about us humans—do imported diseases pose a danger to us?

Senior physician at the Department of Infection Control and Emergency Preparedness at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Helena Niemi Eide, answers that there are diseases that can be transmitted between humans and animals [imagine the shock, nay, the horror, the horror of this realisation].

Diseases such as leishmaniasis are transmitted via a sand fly that we do not have in Norway, and the risk of infection here is considered low.

Other diseases, such as the bacterial disease leptospirosis, are rare in Norway, although domestic transmission can occur, explains the senior physician:

If the dog becomes ill with leptospirosis, contact with the dog’s urine or blood can, however, pose a certain risk of infection to humans [what are these odds? It’s a mystery, and bafflement™ ensues]. Those most at risk are probably owners of sick dogs, and also veterinarians who see and treat sick animals [isn’t that a kind of occupational hazard comparable to, say, construction workers falling off the scaffolding?].

Drugs Cannot Solve Everything [terms and conditions apply: if we’re talking Covid, the poison/death juices do , sayeth the Science™]

However, a general tip applies to anyone who is unlucky and has a sick four-legged family member:

‘If you have been in contact with sick animals, it is always important to practice good hand hygiene afterwards’, according to Eide [no shit, Sherlock; no masks, social distancing, and/or injections? I’m somewhat disappointed].

[here follows an infobox]

Travel Advice for Pets: Increased risk in the south: Mediterranean countries and Eastern Europe have a different infection situation than Norway [no shit]. Neighboring countries: in Sweden and Denmark, the situation is more similar to Norway, but requirements for rabies vaccination and parasite treatment still apply [personal opinion: if you have a cat or dog and don’t deworm them regularly, you’re a moron; as to injections, the fewer (none), the better, I suppose]. Not a ban: The Norwegian Food Safety Authority does not prohibit travel, but recommends that owners carefully assess the risk of infection [of one’s pets, no less; end of the infobox].

Fjermestad-Eie from the Veterinary Institute warns against believing that medicines can solve all challenges abroad:

There are vaccines against some diseases that exist abroad. There are also drugs to protect dogs from mosquito bites, for example, since mosquitoes can carry infections. But there is no cure for everything [do we really need to talk about ‘universal vaccines’ for hoomans now or ever?]

Bottom Lines

If you thought that Big Pharma and their camp followers masquerading as doctors of human and veterinary medicine alike are done with you just because the summer holidays are around the corner, think again.

I’d also invite you to think a bit more about what poison/death juices masquerading as rabies vaccines you’d pay a vet to inject your doggy with.

There’s of course no ‘most commonly used’ rabies shot, but please have a look at the package inserts and contents of both Nobivac 3-Rabies (Merck Animal Health/Intervet) and IMRAB 3 or Rabvac 3 (Boehringer Ingelheim/Elanco), both quite common 3-year options.

Nobivac 3-Rabies (Merck Animal Health/Intervet), which can be used for a variety of domestic animals, incl. cattle (beef and dairy), cats, dogs, ferrets, and sheep; from the package insert:

Nobivac® 3-Rabies is prepared from cell-culture-grown, chemically-inactivated rabies virus. The seed virus is a highly immunogenic, fixed strain of rabies virus which originated from Louis Pasteur’s original isolate in 1882. The inactivated virus is formulated with a highly purified adjuvant and is packaged in liquid form.

Care to guess what that ‘highly purified adjuvant’ (in the singular, no less) is? It’s actually two things, ‘gentamicin and thimerosal’. The former is an antibiotic, which comes with the following contraindications (Wikipedia):

Gentamicin should not be used if a person has a history of hypersensitivity, such as anaphylaxis, or other serious toxic reaction to gentamicin or any other aminoglycosides.[14] Greater care is required in people with myasthenia gravis and other neuromuscular disorders as there is a risk of worsening weakness.[4] Gentamicin should also be avoided when prescribing empirical antibiotics in the setting of possible infant botulism (Ampicillin with Gentamicin is commonly used as empiric therapy in infants) also due to worsening of neuromuscular function.[19]

It’s safe to consume via meat or dairy products; they are typically administered starting at 12–16 weeks of age, but don’t think about ‘possible infant botulism’ or ‘worsening of neuromuscular function’ as a possible consequence.

There’s nothing to see here, I suppose, hence we shall note that these rabies injections also contain thimerosal, better known as mercury, which is (Wikipedia)

very toxic by inhalation, ingestion, and in contact with skin (EC hazard symbol T+), with a danger of cumulative effects. It is also very toxic to aquatic organisms and may cause long-term adverse effects in aquatic environments (EC hazard symbol N).[21]

But totally fine™ if used in rabies injections for your pets.

IMRAB 3 or Rabvac 3 (Boehringer Ingelheim/Elanco), has the same ingredients, specifically gentamicin and thimerosal (package insert).

On a personal note, I’ll add that we’re raising meat sheep of the Norwegian Short Tail breed on our farmstead; we do have a cat and dog, and a couple of horses for the girls.

We also restrict the injections of our livestock to the absolute minimum; I’m proud to note we’re raising 100% organic, pasture-fed sheep (DM me if you want to buy some in Vestland come autumn) who feast on flowery meadows and never-ever see a vet (except after slaughtering when, as mandated by the Food Safety Authority, a vet checks the innards for parasites).

There’s no way any of my animals are injected with whatever concoction ‘for animal use’, which tells me it’s even less safe than Big Pharma products for hoomans.

Heck, a few weeks ago I even got into a shouting match with a vet who administered a horse flu shot to one of our horses we had with a trainer off the farmstead. Living in the countryside, I think I’ve made quite a reputation for being problematic™ (I did yell at the veterinary running the practice, I freely admit this, but she couldn’t see anything being wrong with having one of her employees administering shots w/o the owner’s consent).

Bottom line: if you like your pet, consider not jabbing them.

Also, don’t fall for the fearporn that results in animals getting unnecessary injections with poison/death juices containing mercury, among other things.

Happy holidays, I suppose, with special greetings from my sheepdog.