Connecting with public health advice™ old and new, we’ll follow up on last week’s insanity galore:

Today, we’ll follow-up on the cruise ship-related fearporn, which reeks of something we’ve all come to know during the Covid shitshow, e.g.,

Translation, emphases, and [snark], as well as head-scratching mine.

A Reminder of Pandemic Preparedness

The virus outbreak on board the cruise ship Hondius shows that we must not pack away pandemic plans as an unpleasant souvenir from the 2020s.

An op-ed by Prof. Jörn Klein (microbiologist, U Southeast Norway), via NRK, 7 May 2026 [source; archived]

A cruise ship anchored off Cape Verde, three passengers dead, several seriously ill—and the diagnosis: Andean hantavirus, one of the deadliest viruses we know, and the only hantavirus for which human-to-human transmission has been well documented.

The incident on the MV Hondius is more than a tragedy for the 147 on board; it is a reminder of how vulnerable our highly mobile societies are to new and old infectious agents—and of how short our memory is for pandemics [oddly enough, as you dry your tears, let’s not forget that the trip was ‘marketed as an Antarctic nature expedition, with berth prices ranging from 14,000 to 22,000 euros ($16,000 to $25,000)’, as reported by Reuters—these are prices that correspond to a significant chunk of Prof. Klein’s annual salary as a professor in Norway]

A Virus That Should Never Have Been on a Cruise Ship

Hantavirus is usually associated with dusty outbuildings, rodent droppings [poop], and local outbreaks in the countryside—not with the comfortable cabins and buffets of an expedition cruise across the Atlantic. Yet this is precisely what has now happened: a deadly outbreak on a ship that left Ushuaia in southern Argentina, sailed to Cape Verde and ended up in quarantine on the high seas [first of all, that is exactly what protocol proscribes since the Black Death, and exactly for these reasons—kinda everybody knows that this is what will happen if you take to the high seas, and it’s in the terms & conditions of the operator, which incl.

the contracting party should enjoy generally sound health… are 100 % own risk of the contracting party… the contracting party fully understands that those trips can not be comparable with any other trip

Next time the age and condition of passengers is mentioned, take note].

‘We must expect more such incidents.’

The course of disease is dramatic and unfortunately typical of the Andean variant: after a few days of diffuse symptoms, such as fever, headache, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal complaints, patients suddenly enter a life-threatening phase in which blood vessels become leaky, the lungs fill with fluid, and the heart is no longer able to pump enough blood around the body. Mortality can be up to 50 per cent, and there is no targeted treatment—only intensive supportive care and the hope that the patient’s own immune system will be able to recover [sounds a bit like the rabies shot plus hopium, which should put quite a cap on any such pharmaceutical interventions pioneered, no less since 2023, by Moderna and others].

When the Local Becomes Global

Epidemiologically, this outbreak is not surprising; Andean virus circulates in South America, especially with the long-tailed rice rat as a host, and both Argentina and Chile regularly report new cases [fun factoid omitted by the good professor (via Wikipedia):

Distribution and habitat This is a mountain species native to southern South America; its range extends from northern Chile and northwestern Argentina to about 50°S in Patagonia.[1] It is found in forests among undergrowth and in bushy places. In northern Chile it is the most abundant small rodent in the cloud forest. In Patagonia it prefers clearings, road verges and scrubby areas. It is more common in moist habitats, such as near water bodies.[3]

We note, in passing that the port town of Ushuaia, the Hondius’ port-of-call before the outbreak, is located at 54°S, not impossibly remote from the long-tailed rat rice’s natural habitat, but also not exactly next door]. What is new is the arena: an international cruise ship with passengers from more than 20 countries, packed together in dining rooms, bars and common areas—an ideal arena for close-contact transmission [yeah, if you discount the factoid, also omitted by the expert™, that the virus is found in rat poop, and while I don’t know about the proclivities of either tourists or crew, I’m quite sure they don’t hang around, say, long-abandoned farmsteads while on an ‘Antarctic expedition’ that costs around US$ 20K; I won’t rule out rats on the ship and/or crappy sanitary conditions there, neither of which is new].

For other hantaviruses, we have long assumed that humans are the ‘terminal station’: rodents infect humans, but humans do not infect humans. The Andes virus breaks this pattern [there’s a pattern here to note: that particular virus was first isolated in 2002 as described in ‘First Human Isolate of Hantavirus (Andes virus) in the Americas’ (Emerg Infect Dis. 2002 Jul;8(7):657–661. doi:10.3201/eid0807.010277), and of course it was done via (drum roll) Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) to augment™ the cell culture to detect™ the isolate (God knows what they detected)]. The outbreak in Epuyén, Argentina in 2018–2019 showed that one index patient could infect several people, often through fairly limited close contact, and that a few ‘super spreaders’ accounted for most of the further transmission [read about that event in ‘“Super-Spreaders” and Person-to-Person Transmission of Andes Virus in Argentina’ (N Engl J Med 2020;383:2230-2241, DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2009040; VOL. 383 NO. 23), and do note that this event™, too, relied on (drum roll once again) ‘real-time RT-qPCR’].

‘A virus can travel faster than ever.’

Now that we see a similar virus on a cruise ship, it is no longer a theoretical risk that one tourist will infect their spouse—and then a small network of fellow travellers—on the way across the sea [remember that the price tag for the cruise is around US$ 20K per person; remember, too, that we’re talking about human-to-human transmission in (very) close quarters—the virus doesn’t ‘travel’].

Lessons We Cannot Afford to Ignore

The incident on the Hondius reminds us of three uncomfortable truths.

First: we often detect serious outbreaks late. The first patient died shortly after departure, without microbiological tests being performed, and it was only after several deaths [three, so far] that it became clear that hantavirus was involved. With an incubation period of up to six to eight weeks, it is highly likely that several people on board are still carrying the virus in their bodies without knowing it [my take-away: you can be an asymptomatic carrier, hence preventive lockdowns are, of course, a good idea].

Second: even ‘exotic’ zoonoses are no longer geographically bound. A virus that is usually found in the dust on a farm in Patagonia can follow a pensioner on a round trip via Ushuaia and into an international airport in Johannesburg within a few days [that’s of course true; the greater contributor is, of course, int’l trade and in particular the contamination of coastal waters with ballast from half-way around the globe, but that’s of no concern here, to say nothing about the science™ doing research™ on, say, bat coronaviruses or the like].

It is highly likely that several people on board are still carrying the virus in their bodies without knowing it.

This means that local outbreaks in the Andes are no longer just a challenge for the district health service there—they are a challenge for intensive care units in Europe and Africa, and for global infection control authorities [‘no-one is safe, unless everybody is safe’ (terms & conditions apply: this is irrelevant if we’re talking vaccine injury, autism, or the crap found in most food™ products, to say nothing about ze bugs we’re supposedly going to eat, which come from factory farms in the Third World, too].

Third: even when the overall risk to the population is low, the consequences for those affected are extreme [I read you from the terms & conditions of the Hondius’ passengers: while I agree in principle, all passengers undertook this trip on their dime and risk, and I don’t want to know what amounts of money taxpayers threw at that PHEIC since]. Authorities and experts rightly emphasise that this is not a new ‘coronavirus’ that will spread unchecked through the population; the infection requires close contact, and the number of cases is limited [if so, what’s the point of this op-ed, Prof. Klein?].

We often detect serious outbreaks late.

But for the passengers now sitting isolated in their cabins, while they follow their neighbour’s cough through the wall, the statistics are not particularly comforting [remember: they went their on vacation, paid a shitload of money, and signed forms that they assume the risk for doing so; if I go, say, helicopter skiing, it’s the same—and if I require air evacuation by emergency responders, I should pay for that, eh? What’s different here? The science™, of course, Big Pharma, and their enablers in the WHO].

What Does This Mean for Norway?

It is easy to dismiss the MV Hondius as a spectacular one-off: an unfortunate combination of itinerary, bad luck, and biology. But that would be a fallacy. We live in a time when older, resourceful Norwegians are going on expedition cruises to Antarctica, Patagonia, and other areas with a high incidence of zoonotic viruses in large numbers [are you, by chance, talking about yourself, Prof. Klein?].

We must remain pandemic-ready and have contingency plans ready.

Airports, cruise terminals, and international conferences allow a virus to travel faster than ever, while our health care system is under pressure and staffing and intensive care capacity are often dangerously close to capacity [so, here, correlation is akin to causation, but with the C-19 poison/death juices, it’s all coincidence].

When a rare but potentially deadly virus can go from a farm in Argentina to an intensive care unit in South Africa [which was done because a passenger was air-lifted there] and a quarantine ship off Africa in a few weeks, it is naive to believe that Norway is left out [because Norway is, well, next door to South Africa, eh? Norway’s original name, Norge, means ‘northern passage’]. We must expect more such events—not necessarily with hantavirus, but with other zoonoses that follow in the wake of climate change, natural interventions, and global tourism [yeah, climate change™ is doing all of this, like with Lyme disease, right?].

We Must Remain ‘Pandemic-Ready’

The outbreak on the Hondius shows how important it is to have rapid laboratory diagnostics, clear division of responsibility between countries and international actors, and clear plans for isolation, evacuation [but that’s what permitted the virus to ‘travel faster’ in the preceding paragraph], and medical management—even when the patients are on a ship between two continents.

The incident is a reminder of how vulnerable our highly mobile societies are to new and old infectious agents.

[they always were, but somehow, postmodern man has unlearned what, for instance, our mediaeval ancestors once knew]

When basic measures such as social distancing, limiting gatherings, contact tracing, and selective isolation were introduced in Epuyén, the chain of transmission broke, despite the high mortality rate of the virus. The same principle applies today: simple, familiar tools work—but only if we have contingency plans, decision-making power and enough confidence to use them early [worked like a charm in 2020].

It is naive to think that Norway is on the outside.

Therefore, my main message is that we must not pack away pandemic plans as an unpleasant souvenir from the 2020s. Our modern lifestyle of high mobility, global tourism and fast logistics chains makes it increasingly likely that rare infectious agents will appear in unexpected places—in a Norwegian mountain village, at an international airport, or on a cruise ship off Cape Verde.

We must remain pandemic-ready and have contingency plans ready—not because the next outbreak will necessarily be large, but because the costs of being unprepared are unacceptably high.

Bottom Lines

We’ve unlearned so much, such as this:

If the geographical pattern of the spread of plague in the 17th century suggests that cordons sanitaire may have worked in some cases, especially when authorities took advantage of the natural topographical features of a region, was this also true of the other elements of “mitigation” and “quarantine”? As the 1570 recommendations to the English Privy Council suggest, the main aim was to prevent the spread of plague. As today, governments conducted a campaign to trace Patient Zero, and, once he or she was discovered, to track their contacts, whom the authorities placed in quarantine until they recovered or died. In Florence in August 1630, the finger of blame was pointed at a chicken-dealer, who had had the misfortune to travel towards Bologna to sell his fowl at the beginning of the epidemic. After being refused entry to Florence, he died in Trespiano, a small village 5 miles to the north. Shortly afterwards, a dealer in cloth who was passing through became infected, and his symptoms developed on his return to his home in the city centre. This story can be repeated over and again for different parts of Italy, and often the beginning of epidemics was blamed on certain sectors of society, such as foreigners or beggars. Then, as plague spread, a complex system of contact-tracing and reporting was put into effect, both officially, by local police and public health employees, and unofficially, through informal neighbourhood health watches, who were encouraged by financial inducements to report people who broke the decrees of health boards. Regulations that were put into force included restricting the movement of the population within the city by setting curfews, closing schools, banning mass gatherings, and gradually increasing restrictions on food markets as the plague got worse. Many shops and taverns were closed and many occupations were stopped, particularly those associated with the sale of second-hand clothes, which were seen as harbouring the corrupt vapours of disease. As has been well documented, this led to a considerable number of people breaking the decrees of the health boards, leaving one to ask to what extent government measures were enforced, given that those cases that came to trial probably only represented a small proportion of actual events. Another area that plague could be potentially spread was through public involvement in religious activities. Contemporaries faced a fundamental problem, for if all public religious activity was banned to prevent the spread of plague, it was feared that God would prolong the epidemic to punish citizens for their negligence. While churches were gradually closed as mortality increased, the clergy in some cities insisted on continuing with processions on public religious festivals, as in Milan and Venice during the 1575–1577 epidemic and in Naples in 1656. In other cities, such as Florence, processions were re-introduced as the situation improved, to express gratitude for the intervention of the Virgin Mary and patron saints.

It’s from John Henderson’s recent article ‘Fighting the Plague in Early Modern Italy’, Centaurus 62, no. 2 (2020): 263-74. Below is an extract, if you’d like to access the rest of the piece, follow the doi: https://doi.org/10.1111/1600-0498.12303. Note that for reasons of convenience, I’ve omitted the references.

On a related, if more relevant note, do consider the messenger here, Jörn Klein, who’s no stranger to these pages here.

Jörn Klein, of course, has been critical™ from the start—of the Institute for Public Health’s ‘way too lax’ infection control positions, as this piece from early August 2020 shows (and from where I’ve taken the picture because it’s spot-on):

BEEN CRITICAL: Professor of infection control Jörn Klein has repeatedly criticised the IPH for its infection control measures, most recently on 3 August [2020] for waiting too long before assessing the use of face masks. Picture credit: Vigdis Hella, NRK

As such, the below utterances of Prof. Klein are symptomatic of a Branch Covidian/Zero Covid cultist who in early August 2020 (classes start in 2-3 weeks later in Norway) put on a face diaper in an empty lecture room made of what looks like his speedo (not that other masks short of FFP3 or the like would do anything) to make a point about…what?

I noted him last in autumn 2024 when he actually said this:

Young and healthy people should consider taking the coronavirus vaccine.

So, at the end of this piece, ask yourself this:

Would you take health advice from someone who, while standing in an empty lecture hall wearing what looks like his speedo, is urging ‘young and healthy people’ to ‘take the coronavirus vaccine’—in autumn 2024?

I thought so, too.

Read the rest of his insane ruminations here: