Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
4h

If one views the rule as an instrument for enforcing one's Will, then the rule's only value is as an instrument for that purpose; thus the rule lacks any value nor purpose at all and becomes a semantic ritual rather than a carrier of values and mores.

And that kind of thinking is the first step to totalitarianism.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 epimetheus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture