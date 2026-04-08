These pages frequently address energy issues, ranging from the EU/Germany’s woes to the lopsided clusterf*** masquerading as comparatively sane public policy in Northern Europe (yep, I was kidding you).

For a one-piece introduction about these ties, please consider this:

The European ‘Energy Market™’ is a two-fold sham that consists of ‘a centralized management scheme’ at the top (the EU level) and at the bottom (whatever goes on in the various members of said ‘Energy Market™’)… Both top and bottom systems are authoritarian, cloaked in feel-good lingo about this (‘Green New Deal’) or that (‘Sustainability’), and don’t adhere to anything even closely related to market principles… ‘The state’ constructs a cartel, pools it with other state-level cartels at the EU/EEC regional level, and both top and bottom ends of this particular abomination plunder the population who is told, ‘Mr. Market™ here knows best’ when, in reality, its a dual cartel.

For the rest of this particular feel-good storey™, please see here:

And now for today’s main course—a new (still-pre-print) paper from two researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in Trondheim, which discusses the benefits and disadvantages of additional power generation contrasting both nuclear vs. offshore wind generation.

Here’s the full citation and link:

Martin Hjelmeland and Jonas Kristiansen Nøland, ‘Power Market Impacts of Nuclear Energy in Hydropower-Dominated Power Systems’, available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=6467238 or http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.6467238

And here’s the abstract:

Hydropower-dominated power systems benefit from large operational flexibility, but remain vulnerable to seasonal inflow variability and drought risk. While the market integration of offshore wind has been widely studied in such systems, this study is the first to examine the role of nuclear energy as an alternative low-carbon technology in a hydropower-dominated system, using Norway and the Nordic region as a case study. A stochastic fundamental market model with detailed hydropower representation is employed to compare nuclear power, offshore wind, and combined deployment strategies under alternative load growth assumptions. Results indicate that both nuclear energy and offshore wind provide complementary energy contributions that alleviate seasonal hydro scarcity. Consequently, the lowest expected reservoir levels drop from 27.1 % in the baseline case to 27.0 % with offshore wind and to 25.9 % with nuclear energy. Nuclear energy reduces power prices by 9.1 % and price volatility, measured as the standard deviation, by 22.7 % compared to offshore wind. Moreover, relative to offshore wind, nuclear energy deployment reduces hydropower producer surplus by 7 % to 8 %. When considering hydropower uprating, the 99th percentile of hydro generation shows that the offshore wind case utilizes 18.3 % more of the additional capacity. Concentrated nuclear deployment in southern Norway lowers prices across Norway and ensures more unified power prices, while more distributed deployment yields a higher societal surplus when additional load is similarly distributed. In general, cases that add new demand as baseload, rather than scaling the historical load profile, alleviate system stress and reduce electricity price volatility.

There you have it, in (relatively) plain English: if one would build nuclear power stations in even one part of Norway, it would be both cheaper and more reliable. It’s a win-win for the people whose high upfront development costs are offset by both factors.

Needless to say, this being Norway, I expect the pre-print to be quite eviscerated by the reviewers and nothing to be done but the pouring of yet more money into windparks.

Since the pre-print paper is in English, emphases and [snark] are mine; note that the footnote/references in the pre-print are indicated by numbers (without links) in similarly squared parentheses that aren’t mine.

From the Introduction

In the era of electrification and decarbonization, interest in nuclear energy has resurged, partly due to its demonstrated ability to deliver deep decarbonization [3]. This renewed interest is also supported by recent sustainability assessments, which find nuclear energy to perform comparably to, or in some cases better than, alternative low-carbon technologies [4]. These findings are further supported by the life-cycle analysis (LCA) of different energy sources [5]. The interest for nuclear energy is also evident in the Nordic region, where approximately 50 % of electricity generation comes from hydropower [6]. Among these countries, Norway has the highest share, with roughly 90 % of its electricity supplied by hydropower. Sweden and Finland, which do not have the same hydropower potential, have a share of approximately 40 % and 20 %, respectively. In part, because hydropower is a limited resource, both Finland and Sweden built out a nuclear power fleet in the 1970s and 1980s [I’m 112% sure that was among the reasons, with the 1970s oil shocks constituting the remainder of reasons given (which is omitted here, though this also was the time when France built many of its nuclear power stations]. There were also ongoing discussions and plans for nuclear energy development in Norway [7, 8], where it was perceived that there was limited potential to build economically viable hydropower and that nuclear energy generation close to population centers in the south-east of Norway would be beneficial for the power system. However, the plans never materialized and are believed to have been stopped by the mobilization of a strong anti-nuclear movement and a shift in energy policy towards the petroleum industry [that’s actually true, for oil was first struck in the North Sea in 1969] [9]. In addition, the growth of electricity consumption flattened out, thus diminishing the need for more power generation [10]… A major driver of renewed interest in nuclear energy is its contribution to energy security [28]. Unlike weather-based low-carbon resources, nuclear fuel can, if required, be stored on-site for multiple years upfront, providing a firm and plannable supply [29]. These characteristics complement other dispatchable and variable resources within diversified energy system planning frameworks such as the dinnerplate model [30]. Studies also show that climate change may challenge energy security by increasing the frequency and severity of dry years with reduced water inflows [31]… A key challenge for nuclear energy is long construction times, as seen in recent Western projects exceeding 10 years [37, 38]. Globally, however, the median construction time from first concrete to operation is 6.3 years (average 7.5 years) [39]…prolonged timelines are not inherent to the technology but reflect institutional and project-delivery factors [41] [i.e., we’re not talking about construction time per se but regulatory and other shenanigans that, one assumes, would be significantly shortened if, say, an emergency of one or the other kind could be invoked]… Analyses by the Norwegian Energy Regulatory Authority indicate that the deployable potential for new onshore wind and solar projects in Norway is limited toward 2050 [49]. Similar spatial constraints are observed globally, shifting wind development toward offshore locations [50]… Current literature has focused extensively on the market impacts of offshore wind integration in a hydro-dominated power system [72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79]. This study is the first to examine the market-level effects of an alternative nuclear energy pathway, or its combination with offshore wind, in such a system.

Basically, I’ll be jumping over most of sections 2 (methods) and 3 (case studies) while citing some of the conclusions and discussions in section 4.

From the Discussion

As the primary energy from nuclear reactors comes in the form of heat, there are also additional opportunities to leverage that for additional revenue streams, such as for providing heat to industrial processes, district heating, and hydrogen production that could leverage effcient high-temperature steam electrolysis [99, 100]… Nuclear power projects are characterized by long construction times, high capital intensity, and significant uncertainty regarding final costs and regulatory conditions. Similar characteristics, although to a lesser extent, also apply to offshore wind development. In liberalized and volatile electricity markets, few private actors are willing to assume contractual commitments spanning several decades under such uncertainty. Investors face construction and regulatory risk, while potential off-takers face long-term market price risk and demand uncertainty. This risk asymmetry complicates purely market-based financing of large projects… Under current market structures, bridging the gap between the financing needs of large infrastructure projects, particularly nuclear, and the risk tolerance of electricity consumers appears challenging without governmental involvement. This is reflected in recent policy developments in Sweden [102], the United States [103], Romania [104], the United Kingdom [105], and the Czech Republic [106], among others. Importantly, policy decisions regarding large-scale generation investments cannot be evaluated solely on the basis of first-order economic surplus effects. Broader considerations include security of supply, industrial development, and supply chain maturity, environmental impacts, regional economic development, and technological progress [then these things definitely leave the Mr. Market-related areas]. These dimensions extend beyond short-term market outcomes and may justify governmental involvement. The results show how nuclear energy in the Norwegian power system provide additional firm generation in the system, which frees up hydropower reservoirs to operate more flexibly, as observed by both the larger utilization of the reservoir capacity and lower hydro spillage. Work by Lindberg et al. [107] showed that more solar generation in the Nordics led to higher utilization of the reservoir capacity, as solar generation adds energy to the system before the snowmelt starts in early spring. Similar effects have also been identified in earlier studies on onshore wind by Holttinen et al. [108]. This is certainly also the case for offshore wind and nuclear energy that have a generation profile with most of the generation occurring in the winter half-year… A higher volatility level than used in this study is likely needed to make the proposed uprates economical, unless revenue streams increase from other markets, such as intraday or balancing markets. Moreover, as we have seen, adding firm nuclear generation provides a price-stabilization effect, resulting in less revenue for hydropower producers.

And, for good measure and to drive home the consequences, here are the main conclusions:

Concentrating nuclear generation in southern Norway brought the highest consumer surplus and also reduced power prices in northern Norway by shielding these areas from higher electricity prices on the European continent. A strategy that dispersed nuclear generation across Norwegian regions led to the highest societal surplus, given that additional load was also distributed. These findings are therefore dependent on the distribution of additional load in the system, as concentrating new load in regions with new generation is beneficial for both system performance and societal surplus. The results also highlight a distributional tension. Lower volatility and reduced peak prices decrease hydropower revenue and weaken the value of uprating. Moreover, in the proposed case studies, hydropower uprating leads to both lower price volatility and lower overall power prices. In a system where hydropower plants are largely owned by municipalities and the state, this creates a trade-off between consumer benefits and producer revenues that should be addressed.

And that last sentence here is the key—and to understand what it means, I’ll re-iterate the most important aspect of this in a concluding paragraph.

Bottom Lines: A Tale of Two Cartels

The final puzzle piece to understand the totally f***** up nature of things as they are, however, is that the problem isn’t ‘just’ the ‘centralized management scheme’ at the top of the ‘system’—but that the EU/EEC’s ‘Energy Market™’ basically consists of similarly constituted ‘national energy markets™’, which, in all honesty, should be called out for what it is: a mafia-like cartel.

This is, at long last, actually confirmed by this VG piece:

Recent figures show that grid companies paid NOK 1.2 billion [divide by 10 to arrive at US$ figures] in dividends last year and NOK 1 billion in group contributions, while NOK 3.2 billion remained in the companies. The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) [this is the regulatory agency enforcing the cartel in Norway] emphasises that how much the owners choose to take in dividends/group contributions does not affect customers’ grid rent. The amount of dividends companies can take out is strictly regulated since they have a monopoly [do you see it now?], but large investments also lead to increased dividends because grid companies must have a certain return on the money they invest [ever read that in an Econ 101 textbook?]. How much is determined by the authorities [told you so].

And thus the charade is revealed:

municipal/public utility companies ‘have a monopoly’

if said utility companies make ‘large investments’ (spending), they ‘must have a certain return’, which is nonsensical as free enterprises may only ‘have a certain return’ on their investments if they actually make a profit

yet in Norway, the amount of said ‘increased dividends…is determined by the authorities’, i.e., the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate

Basically, the sham works like this: the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) tells the utility companies to make ‘large investments’ for policy reasons (note, as an aside, the the NVE is a ‘Directorate’—in US lingo, that’s a ‘Federal Commission’, such as the SEC or the EPA—whose heads take gigantic decisions that typically outweigh any cabinet-level officials’ but, unlike the latter, are not responsible to parliament).

Because of spending (no matter how irrationally, un-economically, or stupid), utility companies then ‘must have a certain return’ on said spending (higher fees, prices), which is approved by the same authority (sic) that told the utility companies to make these ‘large investments’ in the first place, the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate.

How on God’s green earth isn’t this a mob-like cartel?

Of course it is a mafia-like cartel, with the head of the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate being the capo or godfather (think: Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone).

None of this has anything to do with accountability, democracy, or even economics.

Guess who has neither a say in policy decisions nor is permitted to demand accountability?

You knew it, didn’t you? It’s the likes of you and me, dear readers, and we’re getting fleeced at every step of that particular highway to hell:

We pay taxes on property

We pay taxes on income

We pay taxes for health and social security

Every item we buy has so-called VAT (sales or ‘value-added tax’) slapped on it (the ‘value-added’ is for the enforcers of the cartel, by the way), and we pay for it with money that has already been taxed several times

Yet, I’d also argue that, courtesy to a few pieces of reporting that, taken individually, all omit the key to understanding this entire mess, but once put together.