This is long, fetch a cup of (Irish) coffee.

From the abstract of V. Portman et al., ‘Observational constraints project a ~50% AMOC weakening by the end of this century’, Science Advances, vol. 12, no. 16 (15 April 2026), DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adx4298:

Climate models show considerable discrepancies in their future projections [no shit, Sherlock] around the Atlantic [which is the ocean the Science™ knows most about, historically speaking, by the way], mainly due to uncertainties in the fate of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC). Climate models suggest a reduction in AMOC strength of 32 ± 37% [of said 32% = about 11.84, i.e., it could be around 20% weaker or about 49% weaker*] by 2100 (90% probability, Shared Socioeconomic Pathways 2-4.5 scenario, Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 6). To refine this estimate and reduce its uncertainty, we use four different observational constraint methods. The best one, which provides the lowest leave-one-out error, integrates a large set of observable variables using ridge-regularized linear regression—a method unusual in climate science [we’ll be talking about this]. It gives an estimate of the AMOC slowdown of 51 ± 8% (90% probability), i.e., a weakening ∼ 60% stronger than suggested [that would be c. 60% stronger than the 32 ± 37% range, and if the range of the above models 32 ± 37% are taken into account, that is a potential case; if this was a news item, I’d call for fact-checkers (lol)] by the multimodel mean. This refinement mainly results from correcting a bias in South Atlantic surface salinity, consistent with recent studies emphasizing its role in the proximity to an AMOC tipping point. This more substantial AMOC weakening has key implications for future adaptation strategies.

* brief note: that’s at least how I read this; for all I know, the range may also be -5 to + 69%, but since this isn’t ‘splained™ like a confidence interval in so-called vaccine effectiveness papers, I really dunno.

Also, if the above hasn’t inspired confidence in the Science™ yet, wait until we get to the methods section of the paper, to which we turn in a moment because the introduction is also worth your time.

The piece is in (none-too-plain) English, and I’ve added some emphases and [snark]. I also think I understood what these authors are saying, but who knows in the end (let me know in the comments).

From the Introduction

…Climate projections can be very different depending on the chosen climate model and socioeconomic scenario, making the future climate very uncertain (1, 2). The uncertainty due to differences between climate models is called model uncertainty. The uncertainty due to differences between socioeconomic scenarios is called scenario uncertainty. [line break added for emphasis] A third source of uncertainty (3) is the internal variability, i.e., the natural climate variability unrelated to human activities. The relative importance of the source of uncertainty depends on the process considered (3).

We have three uncertainties, two of which derive from various models/scenarios and the third one from ‘natural variability’.

Model uncertainty is due to the differences in the choices of physical processes included in the model, parameterization, and resolution (4). This results in substantial differences in the simulation of several complex processes between climate models. One such process is the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), which has a global impact (5) and shows a wide range of weakening amplitude in the future (6). In turn, this strongly influences the projection of many climate variables (e.g., temperature, precipitation, and jet stream position) in the Atlantic regions and beyond…

So, there’s a bunch of climate models with different inputs, which makes these models different.

One of these models is the AMOC whose models (in the plural) are also suggesting a ‘wide range’ of simulated outcomes.

AMOC is a system of ocean currents that transports warm and salty water into the North Atlantic…Changes to the AMOC will strongly influence future climates in the Atlantic and beyond (5).

If, at this point, you’re scratching your head asking yourself: how long does it take for one cycle of the AMOC from start to finish, I think it’s fair to state that we don’t really know. Residence time of water deep under the surface is likely to be multiple decades, if not centuries

As a follow-up, how much empirical, observational data does the Science™ have? Luckily, there is an answer (via Wikipedia, no less)

Direct observations of the strength of the AMOC have been available since 2004 from RAPID, an in situ mooring array at 26°N in the Atlantic.[93][92] Observational data needs to be collected for a prolonged period to be of use.

Since this is the data base (some 22 years, at best), care to guess how great the models are? Here’s the pertinent section from Portmann et al.:

The climate models from the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 6 (CMIP6) agree that the AMOC will very likely decline in the 21st century (14), but they disagree on the exact magnitude of such a decline, mainly due to model uncertainty (6) [and model uncertainty derives from the different variables put into the simulations]. Reintges et al. (15) highlighted that, in CMIP5 [talk about comparing apples and oranges, for a change; I’m not sure if it’s more than a strawman argument to argue™ such a case], the total AMOC uncertainty by the end of the 21st century is mainly due to the climate model uncertainty [i.e., the various different parameters put into these models] rather than the scenario uncertainty [that would be the socioeconomic projections] or the internal variability [natural, non-human variability]. This fact is very unusual for climate variables [huhum, because…it shows that the models don’t really work very well? Or perhaps the variables (inputs) are so high that they are designed to produce such stark discrepancies?], whose total uncertainty by the end of the 21st century is usually more related to anthropogenic emission scenarios (e.g., global temperature change (16, 17)) [these are the constants in all these scenarios, I would argue: if I turn the simulated knob of man-made emissions up in these scenarios, I get the desired outcomes] . This paper will examine whether this CMIP5 result holds in CMIP6 models.

Two brief points here:

if one were to compare apples (CMIP6) to oranges (CMIP5), the different variables ‘splain™ the differences (all other things, gravity, I suppose, being equal)—but the common denominator here would be ‘anthropogenic emission scenarios’, i.e., the one thing that unites these models, apparently, are these simulated projections

fun factoid: CMIP5 = the models from the 5th IPCC Report compiled after 2008 and published no later than 2012, which are now compared to CMIP6, i.e., the models from the 6th IPCC Report, compiled between 2014-16, it would seem (but don’t ask your humble correspondent why it would be relevant to do so since the latter models are all new and improved™ over the former)

And this is where the paper by Portman et al. becomes very wild.

All Methods New and Shiny: ‘Observational Constraint’

This isn’t exactly from the methods section, but I stumbled over these two paragraphs re-reading them several times:

Methods called emergent or observational constraint (OC) [note the discursive sleight-of-hand by using the term ‘observational’ to indicate an empirical foundation, but it’s just a catch-all] (6, 18–28) have been developed to reduce the model uncertainty of a future climate variable of interest, hereafter called projected variable. These methods [note the plural] constrain the estimate and model uncertainty of the projected variable using the real-world observations of one or more observable variables. This results in a [note the singular] constrained model uncertainty that is smaller than unconstrained one. However, there is a wide variety of approaches [back to the plural] to achieving OC in the literature. Methods based on the approach [again the singular] hereafter referred to as “weighted average” are averaging the climate model projections [plural], with weights that depend on the model’s [singular] ability to reproduce selected real-world observations (18–20). OC methods based on the approach [singular] hereafter referred to as “unregularized linear regression” learn a linear relationship between the observable variable(s) [plural] and the projected variable using climate models [plural]. They use real-world observations [available since 2004] through this relationship to predict the value of the projected variable (6, 21–23). Some approaches use a nonlinear relationship (24–26), mainly based on “random forests.” [no idea what that is] Other OC methods are based on a Bayesian theory, estimating the distribution of the predicted variable given the real-world observations (27, 28).

If, at the end of this meandering, seemingly stream-of-consciousness-esque paragraph, you’re scratching your head and asking: well, fine, which of these approaches are you people using, well, you’re not alone.

I’m skipping mostly over two dense paragraphs that note ‘important comments’, such as (a) ‘Each OC method makes different assumptions and quantifies the constrained model uncertainty differently’, (b) ‘Few OCs have been applied to the AMOC (6, 29, 30), so it is worth evaluating which method is the best’, and (c) ‘Most papers use only one observable variable (6, 18, 19, 21, 22, 27, 29–34)’. My personal favourite here is this nugget of wisdom, found in the first of these two paragraphs:

Given the complexity of the AMOC and the different drivers of its future weakening, it seems necessary to consider multiple observable variables to constrain the estimate and the model uncertainty [no shit analysis].

And here’s what the paper does:

This paper proposes a comparison of the multimodel mean (MMM) and OC methods applied to the future AMOC based on four different approaches: the weighted average, unregularized linear regression, nonlinear regression (random forest), and ridge-regularized linear regression… Furthermore, two cases are compared in the article: one using only one observable variable (the past AMOC; the univariate approach) and one using a set of observable variables (the past observed AMOC and past SST and past SSS from different regions; the multivariate approach). The regions of the latter case are defined in Materials and Methods (see fig. S1).

Care to learn how they do this sooper-dooper complex™ stuff?

The leave-one-out method (also known as the “perfect model” approach; see Materials and Methods for further details) leaves one climate model out [in education™, it’s the book report for dummies model that uses a book’s title, e.g., Treasure Island, to summarise it in class using words like, ‘Treasure Island is a book about a treasure on an island’ or the like (and, yes, I just made this up)] and uses the value of the observable variable simulated by the isolated model as the real-world observation in the OC method [I honestly don’t know how sceptics™ come up with the ‘they-are-cherry-picking-the-data’ arguments]. The projected value estimated by the OC method is then compared to the projected value simulated by the isolated model to calculate the error [so, they’re using one simulated variable (lol) and compare it to another simulated variable to ‘calculate the error’ (still in the simulated models)]. This process is repeated for each climate model to calculate the total error called leave-one-out error. The method with the lowest leave-one-out error is considered the most effective for predicting future data based on past observations and an ensemble of climate models [that’s not a method, by the way, which would be a ‘comparison’].

If your head hurts at this point, here’s the last paragraph before the results:

This article presents AMOC projections using all CMIP6 models [where did all the CMIP5 models go?] that provide an AMOC projection for different socioeconomic emission scenarios [that would be the societal adaptation possibilities, and what’s addressed here is ‘scenario uncertainty’]. The total uncertainty in the future AMOC is then decomposed into three sources of variance (model uncertainty [various CMIP6 climate models], scenario uncertainty [societal adaptation models], and internal variability [natural variability]), which highlights the dominant role of model uncertainty [because the other two variables are ‘fixed’ or ‘stable’ now?]. To reduce this [once again, back to the singular] uncertainty, the performance of different OC methods is compared [that would be the comparison of two cases…one using only one observable variable (the past AMOC; the univariate approach) and one using a set of observable variables’]. This results in a best estimate of the future AMOC [how did they do it? A coin toss, perhaps, since it’s but two cases to be compared?] with a stronger weakening than the MMM by about 60% (Shared Socio-economic Pathways 2-4.5). This estimate of the future AMOC is then physically interpreted in terms of salinity and temperature biases in climate models [re-read if necessary: the best-case estimate is ‘interpreted’ using modelled data] and explained using existing literature. Last, the robustness of these OC methods [once more, plural] with respect to the considered scenario and the choice of variable definitions is tested, producing consistent results, which highlight a stronger AMOC weakening [that was a core input, by the way] by the end of the century when constrained by available key observations [that derive from climate models, don’t be fooled by this sleight-of-hand, for the ‘observation’ relates, the way I read it, to the ‘OC’ method(s)]. This may be due to the real AMOC being closer to a tipping point than a number of models suggest.

At the end of the paragraph, that sentence triggered me: they’re comparing future estimates with modelled data and that’s literally all they write? Now the muse about ‘the real AMOC’? You cannot make this up.

Care about the results?

Results

The results are summarised in Table 1 (emphases added):

Table 1. Unconstrained and constrained AMOC projected under different scenarios. The ensemble of CMIP6 climate models provides different estimates of the 2091-to-2100 mean AMOC under different emission scenarios, called SSP, corresponding to the different columns. The number of climate models considered for each SSP is given in parentheses. The values are also given in terms of percentage of weakening, relative to the 1850-to-1900 reference. Unconstrained values are obtained using the MMM method, while the constrained values are obtained using the ridge-regularized linear regression method. Both the 2091-to-2100 AMOC and the reference are constrained separately to compute the constrained weakening (last row). For comparison, the real-world observation of the AMOC (RAPID) averaged over 2005 to 2023 is 16.9 sverdrup. The model uncertainty is given with a probability of 90% (±1.64 SD), which corresponds to the IPCC term “very likely” (67). The value considered for each climate model is the value averaged over all available members (runs). The models used are listed in tables S2 and S3.

Brief comment: using various ‘constraints’, the uncertainty (the highlighted values) drop by about an order of magnitude for the period of 1850-1900 (for which no empirical data exists, by the way).

Moreover, what empirical data exists (2005-23) is used to project weakening likelihoods for the decade 2091-2100.

Because of the large differences between the historical simulations of absolute AMOC strength in the respective climate models, the model uncertainty of AMOC is very large for each scenario in Fig. 1A…The model uncertainty of the AMOC anomalies (Fig. 1B) is close to zero in the reference period (by construction) and increases over time… Whether to treat the AMOC as an anomaly is an important choice [key word here], as it has a major impact on the differences between AMOC time series from climate models. Here, we argue that it makes more sense to use absolute (rather than relative) values of the AMOC because two climate models with the same relative AMOC weakening can produce two very different absolute values in 2100, depending on their initial values [terms & conditions apply: such an approach doesn’t ‘make more sense’ when assessing so-called ‘vaccine effectiveness’]… Almost all CMIP6 climate models project a decline in the AMOC by 2100 under all SSP scenarios, ranging from 3 to 72% depending on the climate model and scenario [we still get these reductions in variance in the above-reproduced table, though]. Only one climate model projects an increase (of 6%) under the SSP1-1.9 scenario (the scenario with the lowest greenhouse gas emissions). The AMOC in the MMM slows down more under stronger emission scenarios, with decreases of 23 ± 45, 32 ± 37, 37 ± 33, and 43 ± 34% (90% probability) under the scenarios SSP1-2.6, SSP2-4.5, SSP3-7.0, and SSP5-8.5, respectively (see Table 1). Throughout the article, the results for the SSP1-1.9 scenario are not shown, as only five climate models are available [meaning the authors excluded the only model with an increase of the AMOC]. The differences in AMOC projections between scenarios [that’s climatology™ lingo for socio-economic adaptations] are small compared to the differences between climate models; the time series of the MMM for each scenario lies within one multimodel SD of the model uncertainty for scenarios SSP1-2.6 and SSP3-7.0 (see Fig. 1). This suggests that most of the total uncertainty in the future AMOC is due to differences between climate models (model uncertainty), as will be demonstrated in the next section.

See—it’s the climate models that provide for ‘most of the total uncertainty’, and here’s a graphical representation by just how much:

Remember that the paper provides estimates for the 2091-2100 range, i.e., for the very extreme end of the above-shown 21st century time-range where said ‘model uncertainty’ is 78% by 2100, ‘far ahead of the variances due to the scenario uncertainty (14%) and due to the internal variability (8%)’.

Do note, briefly, that changes are given ‘relative to the 1970-to-2000 mean’ in the graphic on the right (for which no data exists either, hence I’m doubly unsure how the authors came up with that ‘1970-to-2000 mean’ in the first place.

The results of the different OC methods are presented below in order of increasing leave-one-out performance: (i) weighted average, (ii) random forest, (iii) unregularized linear regression, and (iv) ridge-regularized linear regression. (i) Compared to the MMM, the weighted average only reduces the leave-one-out error by 5%, whether one or multiple observable variables are used. This can be explained by the fact that the weighted average method gives more weight to the models that are close to the real-world observations [that should be the best option in my view]. When using only one observable variable—here, the 2005-to-2023 mean AMOC—the MMM appears to be close to the real-world observation…In multivariate (including the past SST and SSS), the weighted average estimate is also close to the MMM. This indicates that the climate models that perform better (the closest to the observations; see Eq. 14) are centered around the MMM [is the Science™ using them?]. (ii) The random forest method shows a leave-one-out error reduction of 35% compared to the MMM…This suggests that the nonlinearities in the random forest method may overfit the data, i.e., learn incorrect relationships between the variables. We therefore recommend the use of far more samples (in this case, climate models) [I take it this means the Science™ isn’t doing that]… (iii) The unregularized linear regression method shows a strong reduction of leave-one-out error of 44%, thanks to strong intermodel relationships between the observable variables [i.e., the real world-data] and the future AMOC [i.e., models for 2091-2100; don’t ask me how this works]…inclusion of more information seems to have an effect only on the reduction of model uncertainty [call me baffled™]. The high leave-one-out error suggests that there is some overfitting, a known risk in unregularized linear regression when having a number of samples (climate models) of the same magnitude, or less, than the number of variables. To limit this risk of overfitting, and thus improve the robustness measured by the leave-one-out error, we decided to also use a ridge-regularized linear regression, as described in (iv). (iv) Ridge-regularized linear regression is the best method in terms of leave-one-out error when using multiple observable variables. It reduces the leave-one-out error by 60% compared to the MMM…As this method has the lowest leave-one-out error, it provides our best estimate of future AMOC. It predicts a 2091-to-2100 mean AMOC of 8.1 ± 1.4 sverdrup compared to the MMM estimate of 12.0 ± 6.5 sverdrup [note that the authors are comparing two different models]. Model uncertainty is thus reduced by 79% [three cheers for the Science™]. To calculate the percentage change in AMOC, we need to use a reference [dang, might have popped that champagne too early]. We constrained the 1850-to-1900 mean AMOC [remember, data exists from 2004 onwards] using the same method [at least something, I suppose] (ridge-regularized linear regression), resulting in a constrained reference of 16.4 sverdrup; see Table 1. Using this reference [statistics buffs among the readers: how does that work? I mean, the authors compare two models to each other and to another modelled reference™—is this some kind of six degrees from observed data or the like?], the AMOC weakening estimated by the ridge-regularized linear regression method is 51 ± 8% [and that’s the 50% increase mentioned in the paper title] while the MMM method estimates a weakening of 32 ± 37% (see Table 1). This OC [sic; note that no real-world observations were harmed] method predicts a decline that is stronger than that estimated by the MMM by about 20% or an additional 60% decline compared to the one estimated by the MMM and cited in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports (14). This is a key result with implications for the future climate of the Atlantic and beyond. The physical interpretation of this result is now discussed in the next section. The estimates of the future AMOC constrained by this approach under different scenarios are given in Table 1.

I’m a bit tired of this by now (hence I’m skipping over some more prose), but I suspect a brief look at the discussion is warranted. Sigh.

From the Discussion

Climate models from the CMIP6 show a declining AMOC by 2100 but with a large uncertainty in the amplitude of this decline. As this paper shows, this uncertainty is mainly due to differences between climate models and, to a much lesser extent, to internal variability and, more unexpectedly, to the emission scenario of greenhouse gasses and aerosols considered.

Translation: the main differences between the IPCC’s current gold standard scenarios result from (drum roll) the modelled stuff, way less from natural variability, and, to yet more (!) bafflement of the Science™, emissions of greenhouse gases.

So, to understand Climatology™, one must understand the one simple rule of GIGO, or garbage in, garbage out. Now, I’m not saying all these models are BS, but the parameters and variables and way, way less observed reality (‘internal variability’) or, even less so, anthropogenic emissions (also modelled).

Who would’ve thought that?

This article uses ridge-regularized linear regression, which is designed to limit overfitting. Using the 19 observed variables with this method leads to the best (leave-one-out) performance of all four OC methods. This method constrains the SSP2-4.5 AMOC slowdown to 51 ± 8%, providing a more confident and stronger AMOC slowdown than the unconstrained estimate of 32 ± 37%… According to a recent IPCC report (5), a slowdown of more than 50% can be called a “substantial weakening of the AMOC.” [here’s your man-made™ crisis™: move the needle above the 50% threshold, you may upgrade the situation to ‘substantial’, which merely means more money for future studies can be justified]. This substantial weakening could have important implications for future adaptation plans [remember, this result™ is due to two models for 2091-2100 compared to a hind-casted (model) reference™ period 1850-1900 for which no empirical data exists] in various regions affected by the AMOC, around the Atlantic and in teleconnected regions. This refinement toward stronger AMOC decline is mainly due to SSS fresh biases in the South Atlantic regions and SST cold biases in the North Atlantic regions in the CMIP6 MMM. This highlights the importance of biases in climate models for their ability to represent future AMOC fate. Therefore, this result encourages the modeling community to focus on reducing these biases.

The ‘modeling community’. Their words, not mine. That’s what this is about. The ‘modeling community’ and their drive for future funding.

Nevertheless, the quantification of constrained model uncertainty used here should be treated with caution. This quantification relies on strong, yet necessary, assumptions [i.e., made-up inputs] for method comparison (summarized in the “Assumption” section of Materials and Methods)… We have examined a limited number of observable variables. Others that may provide strong constraints on the projected AMOC are not necessarily included in the CMIP6 climate models, e.g., the melting of Greenland (58, 59). An interesting approach would be to scan as many variables and regions as possible rather than choosing the observable variables per se.

Of course, but doing so costs money, which the ‘modeling community’ needs™.

Oh, lest I forget, apparently Greenland was quite less icy 7.5K years ago:

Still, here’s the last paragraph I’ll quote:

Overall, the best OC method in terms of leave-one-out error, using the information from multiple observable variables, suggests an AMOC slowdown that is 60% stronger than estimated by the MMM. This could result in significant modifications to the climate change projections for various regions worldwide and introduce additional risks that stakeholders must consider.

Sure, so, let’s fork over more money to the ‘modeling community’.

Bottom Lines

Long, tedious, and dense, I’m unsure how many of you will make it that far.

Still, a few lines are in order.

I don’t get how this is what passes for the Science™ these days.

Yeah, I know, I’m not a scientist, but the prose is shitty, the arguments quite far-fetched at-times, and the conclusions are mind-boggling.

And to think that most STEM practitioners look down at my field (history) for over-interpreting stuff based on a severely constrained evidentiary basis.

Historians, at least, have sources and don’t compare models with each other to equally modelled references™.

Be that as it may, the main point is that the results™ point to a 50% change from earlier models, which allows them to trigger a different adjective (‘substantial’), which is all policy-makers and journos™ will ever talk about.

Initially, I had planned to present some legacy media coverage, but the piece here grew and grew and grew, hence this will have to wait for another day.

In the meantime, that’s the Science™ right there.

Or Climatology™.