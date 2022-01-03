Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Irena's avatar
Irena
Jan 3, 2022

Right. When those Eastern savages implement repressive measures, that proves that they're Eastern savages. When the civilized West implements equally or more repressive measures, that just proves it (the civilized West, that is) is dealing with an unprecedented public health crisis. Of course. What else is new?

It occurs to me, though, that the Guardina must be struggling financially. Why, can't they pay someone a tiny bit more serious to write articles for them? (Though I'm sure Ms. Šeško will be make a perfectly fine gfx designer, assuming she ever manages to get a real job in the current economic climate.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Jan 3, 2022

I don't read any news site, except two Australian ones - and then only for high level info with always a suspicious eye now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture