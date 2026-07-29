And now this happened: earlier this year, Germany’s renowned Allensbach polling agency—as per the German Wikipedia, they lean conservative-in-name-only (CDU)—enquired about freedom of speech and intolerance among Germans.

The results—the further to the lefty-left one is, the more intolerant one becomes—has been a howler in this spring’s mostly PHEIC legacy media discussion™ of the findings, hence it’s high time we do take a look as well.

Translation of non-English content mine, with emphases and [snark] added.

Survey on Tolerance: Green Party Voters Most Frequently Report Problems with Differing Opinions

Pollsters wanted to know how political issues are discussed in society – and there are striking differences between voter groups and levels of education.

By Sven Lemkemeyer, Tagesspiegel, 17 April 2026 [source; archived]

Supporters of the Green Party are most bothered by differing opinions—followed by supporters of the AfD (Alternative for Germany). This is according to a representative survey conducted by the Allensbach Institute for Public Opinion Research for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung [archived; it was written by Mr. Petersen, but the Tagesspiegel write-up is both more concise and less ‘bulky’ (with 1-2 exceptions, which I’ll discuss below)] which attempts to determine the tolerance threshold of people in Germany.

When asked, ‘When you interact with someone who holds completely different opinions than your own: does this often bother you, or do you usually not have a problem with it?’, 21 per cent of respondents answered that it bothered them. And those who most frequently indicated that this was true were Green Party voters, followed by those of the right-wing AfD.

Who gets most upset about differing opinions?

Greens 28 per cent

AfD 24 per cent

Left Party 22 per cent

CDU/CSU 19 per cent

SPD 18 per cent

80 per cent of respondents stated that listening is part of respectful interaction. More than two-thirds (69 per cent) described themselves as good listeners. In contrast, only 39 per cent said they sometimes find it difficult to listen patiently and hold back their own opinions in personal conversations. A mere 17 per cent admitted to frequently interrupting others when they want to speak.

‘Quite a few who vehemently demand freedom of speech ultimately only mean freedom to express their own opinion.’

Interestingly, among those who describe themselves as good listeners, one in four stated that they sometimes find it difficult to listen patiently and hold back their own opinions in conversations. Twelve per cent even admitted to frequently interrupting others when they want to speak.

According to the report, this is not much less than in the general population. And 61 per cent agreed with the statement, ‘I really dislike being interrupted while I’m speaking’, which is even slightly more common than the average.

Only about one-tenth of respondents who said they regularly meet with a circle of friends and acquaintances said that the prevailing sentiment in this circle favoured a different political party than their own [this is perhaps the most damning aspect here]. Of those who regularly discuss politics with others on social media, roughly twice as many gave the same answer.

The survey also revealed that people with higher levels of education were more intolerant than those with lower or middle levels of education [if we’re thinking back to the Covid shitshow, there’s a clear analogue there]. Furthermore, the results challenge the widespread belief that social media users largely communicate only within their own echo chambers. According to the survey, ‘analogue circles of friends’ are even more politically homogeneous than digital ones [now let that sink in—it’s totally expectable that your analogue, or offline, circles are more homogenous than, say, whatever is washed into your social media stream due to batshit crazy algorithms].

People with Higher Levels of Education are More Intolerant.

[note that this is the pollster’s wet dream: adding a current product (poll) to an earlier one (well beyond its best before date); don’t be fooled, this is the pollsters’ equivalent of data splice but a quite fun factoid] Previous surveys by the Allensbach Institute have already shown that many citizens’ tolerance for dissenting opinions is limited, pollster Thomas Petersen explained to the newspaper: ‘Quite a few who vehemently demand freedom of expression ultimately only mean freedom to express their own opinion.’

Generally speaking, however, a large proportion avoids discussing politics altogether in certain situations. For example, 57 per cent of those surveyed said that there are people in their family or circle of friends ‘with whom it makes no sense to talk about political topics’ [mainly, as we learned a moment ago, these ‘analogue circles’ are more homogenous than virtual ones].

However, this is not a cause for alarm, Petersen said. According to him, differing opinions have not led to a breakdown in contact. ‘It only becomes problematic when political differences lead to a complete break in contact.’ [Mr. Petersen surely knows his psychology here, eh? (/sarcasm)]

The survey was conducted from 23 March to 9 April 2026, and 1,057 people were interviewed. It is representative of the German population aged 16 and over.

Bottom Lines

Remember this next time you speak to someone who is on the lefty-left.

Above, I mentioned that the above Tagesspiegel piece is a write-up of a more extensive article (by Mr. Petersen of Allensbach, no less), which appeared in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on 17 April 2026. I also informed you it’s a useful summary, with two exceptions, one of which being this paragraph about the background of the poll (source; archived)

When the question was asked for the first time in February 2022, it became apparent that it was only among right-wing radical respondents [how did the Allensbach pollsters learn about such sentiments? We shall never know …] where it was said that there were people in their area with whom it made no sense to talk about political issues. This was a sign of the isolation of this population group. For everyone else: you argue, but you stay in touch. Nevertheless, it is striking that in the current survey, people who claim that they are good at listening were practically no less likely than other respondents to say that there was someone in their area with whom they could not discuss.

Isn’t it shocking, shocking that political polarisation is jumped by leaps and bounds since February 2022? Let’s set aside how one finds out about the political leanings of his or her neighbours, but, wait, there is also this gem from 2024, which permits you to take Stern’s ‘fasch-o-mat’ and find out if you’re, in fact (lol), a fascist, Nazi, or worse:

As to the second overarching issue, I present you with this finding:

It turns out that the assumption that people largely retreating into their own opinion bubble online does not apply to large parts of the population [remember, this is a representative poll for Germany and hence for a sizeable chunk of European societies, too]. However, this does not mean that social networks have nothing to do with communication problems in society. Respondents who use social networks ‘all the time, everyday’ were significantly more likely than average to say that they sometimes find it difficult to listen patiently and were more likely to say that they interrupt others more often when they want to say something [so, the causal chain here is quite well-established: social media is designed to trigger emotional/dopamine responses, esp. with so-called ‘shorts’, or short video content, which, over time, degrades one’s willingness to sit through more elaborate arguments or conversations; heck, by now, just go to a feature movie and observe the other people: many won’t make it through a regular 90-minute flick (and that’s before we talk, e.g., Clint Eastwood’s ‘spaghetti westerns’ or even the yet-more arthouse movies by Ingmar Bergman), oh, and don’t get me started on my students’ attention span, which often does not compare well with my dog’s]. It cannot be clarified at this point what the cause of this is [Mr. Petersen, you’re a moron in light of the above snark]. In any case, the age of the respondents cannot explain the connection: there are only small differences between the age groups on this question. The finding remains that intensive use of social networks and problems in personal communication are linked [it’s called ‘brain rot’ or the like, and it’s a real thing].

Please allow for another few lines here.

The most pertinent piece of information relevant to the above-discussed study are the following lines from (otherwise highly-recommended) Musa al-Gharbi’s We Have Never Been Woke: The Cultural Contradictions of a New Elite (Princeton UP, 2024) [sidenote: while I disagree with the author’s politics, it’s a timely antidote to the ubiquity of declarative nonsense, such as in the above-related poll, and while one could (and should) argue about the benefits and disadvantages of the underlying reasoning in the mould of Pierre Bourdieu’s Distinctions, the book is very well worth your time]; the following is from Chapter 4, specifically around pp. 193-4 (references omitted), and it provides a bit of much-needed context to the otherwise inane statements by Mr. Petersen:

Frequent social media users tend to look a lot like heavy podcast streamers: young, highly educated, and relatively affluent. For virtually all social networks, ­ those with college degrees, with incomes over $75,000, or who live in urban areas are the most likely to use social media—­ and they tend to engage with ­these platforms much more frequently than other users. On the­ whole, ­those who use social media at all, for any purpose, tend to use it lightly. Most users check in once per day or less. In contrast, roughly 40 ­percent of ­ those who are urban, are college graduates, or earn at least $75,000 per year say they are ‘almost always’ online. Among users ­ under fifty from ­ these demographics, it is well over a majority.

Yes, Musa al-Gharbi wrote about the United States, but now re-read the lines about higher education and intolerance, which, to me at least, are correlated with ‘almost always, everyday’ social media (ab)use. More from al Gharbi:

Critically, most content that is shared on social media receives few views and even fewer engagements. The median YouTube video, for instance, receives 0 likes, 0 comments, and only 40 views. And across social media platforms, views and engagement of posts have been steadily plummeting, even for large accounts with social media man­ag­ers and paid campaigns. In short, it is a small subset of Americans who use social media regularly and an even smaller share who produce or engage with content when they do log on. Users who share or interact with ­ political content are even more niche [let that sink in for a moment: there’s nothing in the commentary by Mr. Petersen or elsewhere referenced above that addresses these fundamental issues with social media content]. Among Americans who use social media at all, the overwhelming majority (70 ­percent) rarely, if ever, post or share content about ­political or social issues—­especially if their views tilt right of center—­most commonly out of fear that they ­ will be maligned or attacked for their views, or that their posts will other­ wise be used against them. Most instead leverage the platforms primarily for entertainment and to connect with­ family, friends, and­ others in their local community. Research has found that the type of ­ people who do use social media for ­political purposes tend to be very differ­ent from most others in terms of their dispositions both online and off. They are especially likely to be aggressive and status hungry. They tend to enjoy offending­ others but are also more easily offended themselves. The more intensely the user base of a site is dominated by symbolic cap­i­tal­ists, the more prevalent users like ­these seem to be.

So, we appear to be able to piece together the following reality:

there’s a certain sub-set of the general population that is virtually permanently online and very active on social media

most people don’t care that much, if at-all, about it (granted, this might change over time as people who came of age before 2012—when social media became accessible on S.M.A.R.T. phone apps—age out of any of these samples)

most people, in their ‘offline lives’, are perfectly capable of determining what topics to bring up during family reunions and what should rather not be discussed to avoid causing a stink, which I consider perfectly normal human behaviour (sociopaths, on the other hand, would do the exact opposite)

there exists, both offline but esp. online, a small, fringe group of provocateurs who simply likes to draw attention to themselves whose outputs™ (online commentary etc.) is then studied™ by academics and pollsters who get paid to deliver whatever result

I’ll conclude by citing one more paragraphs from al-Gharbi’s 2024 book (pp. 194-5), which I once more encourage everybody to read:

Even before Musk purchased it, Twitter was an incredibly ­political site. According to 2019 Pew Research estimates, roughly one out of ­ every three tweets ­were­ political in nature—­and it is a very specific subgroup of users who posted this ­ political content. Roughly 70 ­percent of all U.S. ­political tweets ­were produced by college gradu­ates. Along gender lines, 70 percent of­ political tweets were produced by ­women. Along ­political lines, 85­ percent of­ political tweets ­ were produced by ­Democrats. Ideologically, most­ political content on Twitter was produced and shared by ­people who trend­ toward the extreme ends of the American spectrum. With re­spect to age, 78­ percent of ­political tweets ­ were produced by users who are fifty-plus years old. Put another way, it is older, female, highly educated, ideologically extreme, and Demo­cratic users who dominated the ­political discussion on Twitter prior to Musk’s takeover.

And if you think that enquiring, however representative one’s sample would be now, about essentially the same things in a European country, such as Germany, would produce of course very different™ results, you’re mistaken.

Another fun factoid is the apparent absence of any sex-related aspects of the above-elucidated behaviours. As per al-Gharbi’s book, age, sex, education levels, and ideological blinders are all strongly correlated—and guess what Allensbach found™ in Germany?

Those who vote Green have the lowest tolerance for dissenting opinions.

Guess what kind of attributes are shared by a sizeable share of Green™ voters?

If your answer revolved around, say, age, (female) sex (and pseudo-male allies™), (formal higher) education levels, and (quite extreme) ideological blinders, you’re halfway there.

The other half is sitting, and somewhat uncomfortably so, between little to no self-control (an inherent issue) and the shit legacy media puts out every day (which, while external, is also produced by people with a quite high overlap to the correlates explained by Mr. al-Gharbi.

I’ll leave you with one more gem from Mr. Petersen’s poll:

55 per cent of respondents said they take selfies occasionally; this figure rises to 85 per cent among those under 30. Of all selfie takers, 71 per cent send these pictures to friends and acquaintances at least occasionally. While caution is advised, this behavior can also be seen as a symptom of difficulties in communication culture: it suggests that a society in which large segments of the population are constantly busy photographing themselves is a society in which many are primarily interested in themselves.

So, if you like to learn ‘more’ about this issue, here’s a few things from crazy-obvious shit we knew even (sic) before Covid:

Next up, a small reminder of who puts out the shit peddled daily by legacy media. Stay tuned.