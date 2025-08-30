The West is changing ever-faster these days, and today we’ll check out some of the most troubling consequences: the radicalisation of many Islamic migrants, exemplified by an official gov’t report on ‘Political Islam’, thus continuing the anniversary coverage of the 2015 opening of the borders:

‘So-called Pro-Palestine protesters outside St Stephens’.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine, as are the bottom lines.

Shocking Record: How Political Islam is Changing our Streets

Veiled women, slogans against Jews and ‘crusaders’, as well as hate demonstrations and a Salafist lifestyle—all on the streets of Austria. The Kronen Zeitung reports on the shocking record of the Documentation Centre Political Islam (DPI).

Via Kronen Zeitung, 28 Aug. 2025 [source; archived]

While politicians from all walks of life have been preoccupied with discussions about headscarf bans, German language and values ​​courses [orig. Wertekurse, mandatory ‘Living in Austria 101’ classes] for migrants for years, the politicised Moslem faith is making great strides in our country. Islamist slogans and veiled women are dominating the streets of more and more neighbourhoods. And these are not tourists from the Arab world.

To many, the headscarf is a symbol of the politicised Moslem faith.

Middle East Conflict as a Driving Factor

The Documentation Centre for Political Islam (DPI) has now investigated the impact of the advancing Islamisation on public space: the Middle East conflict is further [sic] fuelling this development [in other words, said conflict(s) are the icing on the cake]. In the process, the offline and online worlds are merging.

215 Crimes With an Islamist/jihadist motive were recorded last year, according to the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution. This represents an increase of 41.5% compared to 2023 [imagine, if you will, if other crimes increased—really: exploded—by such a margin (or inflation, for that matter), and you may get a sense of the magnitude of the escalation]

For example, an official of the Pottendorf Islamic Federations mosque community, which is affiliated with the Islamic community Milli Görüs (the Cologne-based organisation is monitored by the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, and the Islamic Federations are its representative in Austria), used his Facebook profile to spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories or to mourn the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, even glorifying him as a martyr [while I personally consider these opinions deplorable, I’m also in favour of free speech: social media is a kind of pillory and a de facto public-private space with unclear rules (or jurisdictions, for that matter); just because someone’s a moron and shitposts, though, I’m unsure if this should be actionable]

What’s new is the intertwining of Islamism with the gaming scene. Funds can be transferred and communication spaces can be used that are beyond state control. From the DPI report [that may or may not be the case, but I do sense that the powers-that-be are (ab)using the real threat of Islamism and Islamisation to further their otherwise pursued aim of total control over everything online, incl. (digital) gov’t ID for online stuff—all to ‘combat Islamism’ or ‘protect the children’ (from social media abuse) and the like]

Red Triangle as Mark of the Enemy

Graffiti on facades and randomly pasted posters have a common message: ‘Free Palestine, victory to Hamas!’, as seen, for example, on a house wall in Vienna’s Mariahilf district [see the above picture].

Facts & Figures: Extremist Codes on Salafist Clothing [is the gov’t really imposing dress codes (which were very wide-spread in post-mediaeval, pre-modern Europe, by the way)]

Kufr, which is Arabic for ‘unbelievers’ [those who dwell in the ‘House of War’]

Al Walaa Wal Baraa, meaning ‘loyalty and renunciation’, i.e., Moslems should demonstrate loyalty and friendship toward other Moslems and avoid non-Moslems [here’s a creative thought: go back to the shithole countries you Moslems came from? That would solve™ this issue quickly…].

Tawhid Finger: in Islam, this symbol is understood as a declaration of faith and testifies that there are no other gods besides God. Unfortunately [sic], it is also used by Islamists—for example, those from ISIS—to express rejection of democracy [since there’s no separation of political and religious (sic) spheres in Islam, that’s a matter of course].

In contrast, the Salafist scene maintains a comparatively discreet presence. People identify themselves through fashion and lifestyle products. In specialised shops, you can buy burqas and casual men’s trousers as well as shirts with explicit messages. Clothing with Islamist codes such as the ‘Tawhid’ finger is particularly popular [weirdly, this is quite the same with the preference for certain brands among Neo Nazis, isn’t it?]

‘Grey Wolves’

Followers of the Turkish-born ultranationalist ‘Grey Wolves’ also make public appearances. For example, the word ‘Kurdistan’ is painted over on house walls in ancient Turkic runic script [which indicates an enemy of ‘ze Turks’].

From the DPI’s Press Release

Via their website, 28 Aug. 2025 [source; archived]

In 2024, Islamist propaganda was visible not only on social media but also increasingly on Austrian streets. Trivialisation of, or open expressions for, sympathy for Islamist terrorist organisations such as Hamas, as well as the rejection of pluralistic and democratic values, remain an integral part of religious extremist ideologies.

Transnational actors of Political Islam are attempting to influence society in Europe, and thus also in Austria. The contributions to the DPI report illustrate that the dissemination of religious extremist content is increasingly taking place in hybrid forms—such as online media, street demonstrations, pop culture, mosques, or educational institutions [I think it’s fair to consider the—in my opinion fake fig leaf of adding the adjective—‘political’ as a winning strategy here: Islam, the way I understand it, knows no distinction, much less a differentiation, between what, in terms of Late Antiquity, would be the equivalent of the separation of the Kingdom of God and the Earthly Kingdom]. It is part of the strategy of Islamist movements to reinterpret any criticism of Political Islam as an attack on religion and the Moslem community as a whole [see what I mean? There’s not need to value-judge St Augustine about the subtleties of this distinction, for its idea goes back to Jesus and his maxim ‘Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and unto God the things that are God’s’, for it is obvious that, right from its inception, Christianity presupposes such a distinction; by contrast, the adjective ‘political’ before the term ‘Islam’ is way worse than a fig leaf: it’s delusional and, at this point in time, highly dangerous]—and this is quite successful: in parts of society, tendencies can be identified that point towards a worrying departure from the free and secular model of life [as I said before, there’s a relatively clear-cut solution: throw out these bums]. Western democracies are demonised, anti-Semitic sentiments are stoked, and narratives legitimising violence are promoted—for example, through media outlets that can be attributed to Islamist actors.

The West as a Common Enemy

The DPI report [it’s linked at the end of the press release] shows how actors of Political Islam are increasingly overcoming ideological differences in favour of a more effective fight against common enemies—such as the West, secularism, mainstream media, or gender equality. This promotes the spread of a divisive worldview and an undifferentiated portrayal of the West as the oppressor of the [sic] Moslem community, advancing the establishment of a counter-model to liberal-pluralistic society. Networks of Political Islam, in which joint ventures are organised, further promote this development.

Islamist Narratives and the Digital Space

Numerous influencers from various currents of Political Islam are active in the digital space. They direct their propaganda primarily, but not exclusively, at young people [curiously, the same is true for the TQ++ section of the alphabet soup; I’m unsure if, e.g., the ‘Queers for Palestine’ thing may derive from this approach, but it’s certainly noticeable in terms of brainwashing and agit-prop]. Geopolitical developments such as the Israel-Palestine conflict or the HTS takeover in Syria are being used by Islamist groups to spread religious extremist narratives [*excuse me*, but the HTS takeover of Syria has been down by a ‘religious extremist’ faction (of Al-Qaeda): there’s no need to ‘invent’ or ‘spread’ such narratives—just check out whatever material is available online]. These, in turn, serve as vehicles for disseminating their radical ideology. Texts, images, and videos circulate on social media that primarily serve to mobilise emotions [once more, that’s the tell-tale sign of directed political warfare, also known as propaganda since the days of Edward Bernays]. Terrorism is sometimes relativised or even glorified, while criticism of Islamist tendencies is dismissed outright with accusations of ‘Islamophobia’ [I note, once more but esp. in light of the recent shooting, by a Trans™—mentally ill—person in Minnesota, identical knee-jerk reactions of ‘Transphobia’ (see here for a particularly telling example)]. This stifles urgently needed open debates and deliberately aims to blur the boundaries between religious practice and religious extremism [to drive home this point, replace ‘religious practice’ with ‘sexual preference/fetish’ and ‘religious extremism’ with ‘grooming/pedophilia’].

[here follows a longish quote by DPI director Lisa Fellhofer who employs a classic motte and bailey strategy to further the political revolution ongoing in the West]

The report’s analyses and documentation reveal Islamist influences at various levels. Geopolitical events are being exploited by actors from various currents within political Islam, which also impacts Moslem communities in Austria. There is a growing trend toward lifestyle offerings that promote a fundamentalist way of life [as if there’s but one such lifestyle (sic)]. An open rejection of secularism also promotes polarisation and division in society [motte: note the downplaying—by adding the adjective ‘political’ and thus pretending that Islam isn’t an ecumenical force] and undermines trust in democratic institutions [bailey: lump one particular problem together with all other such issues to render all criticism as such—I mean, who is (can be) against ‘undermining trust in democratic institutions’?]. Islamist actors deliberately attempt to immunise themselves from criticism by equating legitimate [sic] religion [sic] with politically extremist ideologies [and thus the Revolution™ proceeds—there’s no mental gymnastics required to understand that everyone and everything that is designated ‘politically extremist’ is a threat to Our Democracy™].

Thus Lisa Fellhofer, Director of the Documentation Centre for Political Islam.

Islamist Propaganda on the Streets

Islamist statements, messages, and symbols were not only visible on social media in 2024, but also increasingly in public life in Austria—especially in urban areas. This was evident in the increased presence of graffiti, posters, and stickers, as well as in the marketing of lifestyle products. In this growing business sector, well-connected actors skilfully exploit youth cultural preferences, practices, and codes to create connectivity. For example, the red triangle used by the terrorist organisation Hamas to mark the enemy, along with other problematic slogans, codes, and symbols, was [sic] seen on various facades and posters. In this context, an intensification of cooperation between religious extremist [green being the colour of Islam] and anti-imperialist groups [that would be dark-red leftoid extremists] has also been observed. The ideological alliance of these movements is directed primarily against the West [ta-da: are you surprised that the two obviously most depraved pseudo-religious cults—Islam and Socialism—are in cahoots?].

Companies with a Salafist background no longer sell their fashion and other lifestyle products [sic] only online, but also in their own stores. In addition to clothing and textiles, some of which feature Islamist slogans or symbols, they often offer relevant literature. Influencers with a wide reach spread an Islamist worldview that ranges from simple everyday questions to advocacy for terrorism. At the same time, they are strongly networked within a Salafist ecosystem [that reads suspiciously like whatever (domestic) intel services write about far right-wing extremists™, isn’t it?].

DPI Focuses on Research Collaborations and Networking

Since its founding in July 2020, the Documentation Centre has placed great emphasis on collaborations with renowned institutions and academics. Over the past five years, over 30 publications have been published, with the collaboration of numerous external researchers. The current DPI Report features several guest contributions that highlight detailed developments covering a wide range of the phenomenon. These include the situation of the Christian community in the Middle East, developments in Türkiye, and attitudes toward socially relevant issues. The report highlights that currents of Political Islam are steadily expanding their effectiveness and influence in Austria and Europe through the combination of digital and analog strategies, the use of youth culture codes, and the expansion of transnational networks [a lot of this is massively facilitated by the Schengen Agreement, freedom of movement, and, generally, the fig leaf (abuse) of Islam as a religion].

The further expansion of research collaborations is an important cornerstone for the Documentation Center to make optimal progress in extremism prevention.

[This is the DPI’s link to their ‘Publications’, but I’m unsure if the top-listed Annual Report 2024 is the one that’s talked about in the above pieces].

Bottom Lines

Now that made for some frightening reading, isn’t it?

I propose that the situation in Austria is quite similar to other jurisdictions in Europe and, increasingly, in North America. Some places—France, Belgium, an the UK come to mind—are arguably in worse shape than even (sic) Austria or Germany.

I’m somewhat torn here: yes, I think stupid or even bad and evil speech are best countered by better speech—and I think that the knee-jerk reaction to ban this or that speech is a bad idea because it mirrors the worst aspects of Political Islam. Talk about gazing into the abyss.

On the other hand, this is a problem as old as time: there simply is no constant salience to any human body politic, and our moment in time is nothing special, as a brief detour to Juvenal’s Satires (III, 60-65, translation) shows.

My friends, I can’t stand

A Rome full of Greeks, yet few of the dregs are Greek!

For the Syrian Orontes has long since polluted the Tiber,

Bringing its language and customs, pipes and harp-strings,

And even their native timbrels are dragged along too,

And the girls forced to offer themselves in the Circus.

Go there, if your taste’s a barbarous whore in a painted veil.

These lines were composed sometime between 100-127 A.D., i.e., when the Roman Empire was at the height of its power, glory, and influence.

Plus the ‘Syrians’ mentioned hailed from an area that had been Roman for some 150 years (see here for dates etc., via Wikipedia).

Hence, while the arrival of new—by which is meant ‘very, very different’—peoples and their costumes into a culture that considers itself superior is nothing new, we note two crucial differences here:

Travel and migration was way more difficult 2,000 years ago relative to the present, and Empires have always been, are, and always will be, multi-cultural and poly-confessional.

That said, we must briefly talk about the two other major issues that come to the fore in both the news item and the press release:

What is Political Islam?

According to the DPI, here’s a ‘working definition’ (my translation) of what ails Western societies:

Political Islam is a social and ruling ideology [orig. Herrschaftsideologie] that seeks to transform or influence society, culture, state, or politics on the basis of values ​​and norms that are considered Islamic by their proponents, but which are in contradiction to the principles of the democratic constitutional state and human rights.

I found this definition on the DPI’s Wikipedia page (it’s no longer available in this form at the linked source), and it highlights, in my view directly, the absurdity of treating ‘Political Islam’ as something it is not: compatible with ‘the principles of the democratic constitutional state and human rights’.

Hilariously, that same paragraph on Wikipedia also notes that Ms. Fellhofer, ‘'at the same time’, no less, ‘warns against the “abuse of [accusing someone of advancing political Islam of] Islamophobia”’.

I’m sorry not sorry, but you can’t make an omelette without breaking eggs: if ‘Political Islam’ stands ‘in contradiction to the principles of the democratic constitutional state and human rights’, then it’s yet another either-or binary—which simply shows the weakness of the political establishment in dealing with this fundamental threat to Western society at-large.

And that brings us to the second major issue:

What Does the Gov’t Do to Fight the Political Islam?

Here, the waters are extra-muddy: the DPI is a gov’t agency (it was seeded by the Integration Fund) and is 112% a state-run agency.

And hence it is subject to undue influence, as the extensive, German-only Wikipedia entry on the DPI highlights. Basically, the DPI’s work has comparable problems as other observatories and/or gov’t agencies:

With regard to the working definition, legal scholar Wolfgang Benedek (University of Graz) warns against the examination of convictions [orig. Gesinnungsprüfung]: ‘This demonstrates how difficult it is to determine when lawful behaviour conflicts with the democratic rule of law and human rights. This amounts to an examination of convictions, which is impermissible under human rights legislation.

While I tend to agree on the depravity of examining convictions, literally the same applies to right-wing extremists who also wear clothes with (alleged or de facto) codes, have their own online and offline communities, and are considered a clear and present danger to society at-large.

One of these two extremist meta-groupings is, without much ado, considered a political ideology; yet the other one, Political Islam, is hiding behind the façade of religion.

The main problem here is as obvious as it is a set of taboos in the West:

if Political Islam is an ideology and not a religion, other such chimeras will soon be subsumed under this rubric, with Zionism being the most obvious candidate

then there’s the additional aspect of the state defining one grouping as ideology vs. others as religion, with the main difference being that the latter comes with significant perks, such as subsidies for places of worship and, crucially, confessional (sic) schools; in some instances, Western gov’ts are also financing Islamic (sic) teacher education centres here or recognising credentials from comparable (sic) institutions in Islamic countries, thus compounding the problem

that ‘working definition’ reeks of shoddiness: if Political Islam is, in fact, a transformative social and ruling ideology (orig. Herrschaftsideologie), than comparisons with earlier iterations of how the West dealt with such threats to the ‘Open Society’ (Karl Popper, not George Soros) are apparent: cut funding, de-bank leading individuals, and stigmatise these convictions via a combination of politicised policing, de facto state-sanctioned harassment and public shaming via legacy media, and take steps to reduce the threat posed by adherents to such an ideology As an aside, we note that all of the above is how Western societies—politicos™, experts™, and journos™ alike, as well as comedians™— are approaching right-wing extremism: Taboo, or: The Persecution of Dissenters epimetheus · Jan 22 Read full story As always, the proof of the pudding is in the eating: the moment one finds state broadcasters running late night comedy programs ridiculing Islam, showing, e.g., Mohammad with his underage ‘bride’, or otherwise making jokes about these issues will mark this moment. I, for one, won’t hold my breath.

Since all of the above—and various other issues, for sure—are nowhere to be seen, Western societies are slowly stumbling towards their annihilation.

Coda: The Coming Conflict

Yet, I submit that not all is bad, and I submit to you that the most likely outcome of this clusterf*** is coming into ever clearer view: the crapification of what once were Europe’s finest accomplishments—clean metropolises with marvellous infrastructure, centres of art and culture, and examples of governance—will run its course.

At this point, the sheer deadweight of demography, shitty politicking™ by mainly red-green fanatics, and the consequences of massive handouts to unfriendly migrants will have to run its course, and there’s very little that can be done to avoid this.

Yet there’s another view that comes into focus more clearly: handouts and give-aways by urban politicos™, cheered on by their experts™ and journos™ alike, provide a lot of free time for radicalisation.

Once the money stops, it’s probably only a few days before these teeming masses of otherwise placated foreigners will begin to demand their pound of flesh:

I thus envision the coming decades to be characterised by a withdrawal, if not—hopefully only temporary—retreat of Europe’s (and North America’s) peoples to the countryside, followed by the cordoning off of the main cities, and simply sit this one out.

Thus I amend my concerns/proposed solutions from last year, which you can read up on here:

Yes, there’s going to be massive damages to the cities, incl. the wanton desecration of Christian (and Jewish) places of worship and the destruction of many invaluable pieces of art.

At some point, though, the rioting will cease due to lack of food.

Sounds harsh, but since the enemy is, at best, possessed of a (pre)mediaeval mindset of domination by violence and (forced) conversion, there’s nothing there to discuss—other than, perhaps, making one final offer of a meal plus a one-way ticket.

That doesn’t mean every single Moslem or immigrant is a baddie; there are many who came to the West in an attempt not to live with these extremists, and a future Western world should include them.

But the main short-to-medium term problem is, clearly, what to do with all those who hate the likes of you and me, and there’s simply not much more runway left to avoid outcomes roughly along these lines.