And now this happened: a man who claims to be a woman has entered a nudist, women-only area of a public swimming pool in Bern, Switzerland. But because said man who claims to be a woman refused to leave as patrons were … disturbed by the presence of a free-swingin’ penis, a kerfuffle ensued that involved police, spontaneous protests in solidarity™, and an apology by the City of Bern.

This is where we are in summer 2026, if you can believe it.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Incident with Police Intervention at the Marzili Outdoor Swimming Pool

Yesterday, Sunday [28 June 2026], an incident involving a trans woman occurred in the women-only area ‘Paradiesli’ at the Marzili outdoor swimming pool. The person was removed from the pool by police on the instructions of the pool management. This decision subsequently proved to be incorrect. The sports department will communicate the access rules more clearly in the future.

Via the City of Bern’s Directorate for Education, Social Affairs and Sport, 29 June 2026 [source; archived]

‘Paradiesli’ is a voluntary nudist area for women located in a physically separated section in the southeastern part of the Marzili outdoor swimming pool. On Sunday evening, a woman was present at the Marzili pool who, due to certain physical characteristics [a penis, the word you’re looking for is: penis], was perceived as non-female by other pool visitors. Several female visitors to ‘Paradiesli’ felt disturbed by her presence. Other female visitors expressed solidarity with the woman [ah, them allies™ (facepalm)]. Due to the increasingly tense atmosphere, the pool management approached the trans woman and asked her to leave.

‘Paradiesli’ is a voluntary nudist area for women located in a physically separated section in the southeastern part of the Marzili outdoor swimming pool [it’s a kind of thing in Switzerland]. After tactful discussions with the security service’s presence and prevention team failed to calm the situation, the establishment, fearing escalation, mistakenly opted for a police-ordered removal of the trans woman. The tense atmosphere led to this misjudgment of the situation. The Directorate for Education, Social Affairs, and Sport expressly regrets this decision and apologises to the individual involved.

Access Regulations for the Separate Women’s Area ‘Paradiesli’

All individuals who identify as women and live as such have access to the voluntary nudist area ‘Paradiesli’. Internal guidelines, developed by the Sports Office in conjunction with the Office for Gender Equality, assist staff on-site in managing access to gender-segregated areas, including ‘Paradiesli’. These guidelines state that, in exceptional circumstances, the official gender recorded on an identity document applies. The individual in question complied with the access regulations [meaning said ‘trans woman’ had his name and sex changed to female with public authorities].

Measures for Future Handling of the ‘Paradiesli’

The City of Bern is explicitly committed to a supportive community that opposes discrimination and exclusion. It urges all visitors to the swimming pool to treat each other with respect. The city is now seeking dialogue with those who have reported incidents and those affected. In addition to the internal guidance, a public guide will be created explaining access to the ‘Paradiesli’ both on-site and online. In the coming days, staff at the Marzili outdoor swimming pool will be supported by a presence and prevention team from ‘taktvoll’ [a local security services provider] and will receive more targeted training in managing gender-specific safe spaces, specifically addressing the concerns at the ‘Paradiesli’.

Bottom Lines

If you thought that, well, them Swiss, they surely aren’t bonkers, think again.

It is quite odd for me to note these things; I’ve lived in Switzerland for a decade, and my impression was that they’re not that (as) stupid (as their neighbours. Turns out I was wrong.

For further background and hilariously stoopid nonsense, we turn to Blue News’ Petar Marjanović whose rah-portin™ is too awesome not to include here (30 June 2026; source; archived):

On Monday afternoon, the city of Bern was forced to reprimand its own employees at the Marzili outdoor pool and apologise to a citizen. Such reactions are rare. Authorities usually stand behind their staff. But the pressure and legal risks became too great [talk about man-made, first-world problems] … In Bern, people don’t just swim in the Aare [the river running through the city]—there are many swimming pools that are accessible free of charge and some of them offer nudist areas. One of the most popular is the Marzilibad, directly below the Federal Palace on the Aare. There has been a separate women’s pool there for over 160 years. The background: until well into the 19th century, public bathing was almost exclusively reserved for men. In the 1860s, a separate area for women was created, which still exists today. Many women value it because they often have to fear harassment elsewhere. The women’s swimming pool is considered one of the first ‘safe spaces’ in the federal city.

Those women-only bathing areas are quite common, e.g., the Frauenbadi in Zurich is another such example, done explicitly ‘so that “they are no longer forced to bath at night in the fountains” and to protect them from the eyes of men’.

But I digress. Here’s how the above-related escalation occurred:

Last Sunday, Anna* (27) wanted to spend the afternoon with friends in the Marzilibad. Since the pool is overcrowded on hot weekends and she feared hostility there, she chose the women’s pool. A well-known person later told Blue News: Paradiesli should be a ‘safe space’ for everyone who was not born male and has never had to experience gender or sexual discrimination [DEI in practice]. Apparently that didn’t sit well with a few visitors: eyewitnesses unanimously reported three guests who were ‘looking for a fight’ and didn’t want to accept that a trans woman was allowed to use this area. The conflict escalated and the pool staff, who apparently did not know the applicable leaflet, sided with the three protesters. They [pool staff] asked Anna to leave the women’s pool. When she and other guests refused, the cantonal police were called. The fact that the cantonal police were immediately deployed is surprising - because the city had hired a specialised security company for the first time this season … ‘Taktvoll’ was on site on Sunday—but neither the pool staff nor the cantonal police wanted to listen to the security guards. A ‘Taktvoll’ employee reports that the conflict became apparent early on. The team’s de-escalation culture met with resistance from officials at the sports office and Marzili. Some of the staff live in a world in which problems in the summer are too quickly explained as ‘foreigners or foreign cultures’. Six police officers—including two men [are we sure™ they were men?]—entered the reserved women’s area, pushed Anna to the ground and handcuffed her. She suffered abrasions and bruises. A police spokeswoman later said that the ‘person’ had been taken away because he or she [it merely uses the German pronoun ‘sie’ here (die Person is a female noun but may designate a man or a woman), and that pronoun may thus refer to a man or a woman: such is the beauty of the German language] had resisted orders to leave. The police spokeswoman was unable to provide any further explanation as to why six officers were on duty with a van [I can tell you: police in Switzerland is virtually invisible and takes a hands-off approach to most things; if called, however, they appear in force, manhandle whoever is a ‘problem’, and leave asap]. A large group of guests tried to prevent the preliminary arrest. Calls for solidarity were sent via WhatsApp and Signal, and a tumult ensued. An unknown person lost his temper and physically attacked a police officer. One witness recalled: ‘We were all so angry. Marzilis’ job would have been to educate and not allow anyone to get hurt.’

To wrap up this shit-turd, here’s a comment from the Bern police in regard to the above-related nonsense (available at the bottom of the Blue News coverage as a post-publication addition):

Police were informed by the pool staff that ‘a man’ was present at the pool. Identification of the individual was not possible on site [who takes his or her photo ID along to the pool?]. After being approached, the individual refused to provide his identity on the spot, and, according to police, he resisted strongly. Police then decided to take the woman to the station to identify her [that’s all normal procedure: ask a cop]. The police stated that they were legally obligated to enforce the city’s right to control access to its premises. From their perspective, there was no alternative but to take the individual, who had been asked to leave by the pool staff, into custody. Police further stated that operations rarely proceed ‘perfectly’. Eyewitnesses and those directly involved can perceive such situations differently in an emotionally charged environment [must resist the feelies, I suppose]. Regarding the woman’s alleged injuries, the police stated that they were unaware of any such injuries at any time. The woman was explicitly asked about them. The police announced that they will investigate the allegations. From the police’s perspective, the operation was conducted correctly. However, a court will have the final say should a complaint be filed.

And there we go: summer at the public pool, c. 2026.

In case you’re wondering, dear readers, why I consider this gender™ shitshow totally insane: we’re running a small livestock farming operation—we have sheep, specifically, Norwegian Short Tail, or gammalnorsk spælsau:

Pic taken in mid-May after they were shorn; here are our females (ewes).

And if you’ve ever tried to make a ram move against his wishes, or simply heard him bleating, as opposed to the ewes, you know that males and females are different: they look different, males also smell more (intensively), and their character is something else, too.

But I digress.

So, here’s what happened: people in Bern saw a dick in the women-only area of the pool. Somehow, this was deemed not o.k. by staffers, but the person in question refused to leave the area (begging questions about property rights, too, of the owners of a public pool): I’m sure that access to the premises is subject to terms and conditions, such as, if staff denies you access, you must abide or the like.

Curiously, the above rah-portin™ is all about hurt feelies, the unwillingness of a patron to heed instructions of staff, and subsequent police action.

None of this would be even close to news-worthiness in a sane society.

Imagine, if you will, accessing any premises and causing a stir—staff will ask you to leave, you refuse, and staff will call the police.

There’s literally nothing whatsoever that’s not normal in a society with a strong emphasis on property rights.

But this is where we are: feelies™ rule, stupidity ensues, such as talk of spontaneous protests voicing solidarity™, claims of police violence (which would be documented once Anna* entered the police precinct), and, of course, stoopid reactions by both the City of Bern and the subsequent legacy media ruckus.

The last quote is, once again, from the Blue News piece that, in a weird way, opens as follows:

But what is a woman? The question sounds simple, but it isn’t [oh, yes, it is: an adult female human]. Biologically speaking, there can be many shades of grey [this links to the German Wikipedia entry on ‘Intersexuality’] when it comes to chromosomes, hormones, and gonads. And socially, it’s also evident: there are people who feel trapped in the wrong body, suffer because of it, and can only find themselves through gender reassignment, or by adopting a different gender identity. For decades, Switzerland has therefore allowed people to change their legal gender [sic] entry [in ID documents]. This presented the City of Bern with a concrete question: are trans women allowed in the ‘Paradiesli’ nudist area in the Marzili district?

Technically, there are two issues at-hand, I suppose: what’s the use of the sex-based entry in photo ID and, relatedly, do we trust our own lyin’ eyes or said ID document.

Don’t you dare thinking for yourself, though:

The Sports Department, together with the Office for Gender Equality, decided: if in doubt, the official gender entry on the identification document takes precedence.

And while I sympathise with the subsequent quip, it’s also besides the point:

What someone has in their underwear is none of the authorities’ business.

But it has been in the authorities’ interest to note sex differences on ID documents since at least the later 1800s. And while it’s, of course, none of the authorities’ business to weaponise this, the notion that sex in said gov’t-issued ID documents is arbitrary points to a larger problem well beyond the above-related stoopid incident.

This all makes the 1980s seem sane by comparison; heck, even the MTV-infested 1990s look like a paragon of normality and virtue.

WTF has happened since?