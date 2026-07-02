Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
4h

'what someone has in their underwear is none of the authorities' business.'

i believe the point was partly that he wasn't wearing any underwear..

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Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
3h

"This decision subsequently proved to be incorrect."

Seriously?

"sports department"; when did female nude bathing become a sport?

WTF has happened since.

Too true...

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