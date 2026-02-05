Today I have a gem for you, dear readers—we’ll be talking polar bears!

A few days ago, I came across a new peer-reviewed the Science™-approved paper by Jon Aars et al. bearing (muahahaha) the title ‘Body condition among Svalbard Polar bears Ursus maritimus during a period of rapid loss of sea ice’, which was published in Scientific Reports 16 (2026), article no. 2182; that journal is, of course, part of the Nature family of academic journals—in other words: it comes with the highest-possible credentials of integrity. Plus it’s fully accessible due to someone (most likely the Norwegian taxpayers) having paid for Open Access.

Here’s the abstract (and see if you can spot the odd things), with emphases and [snark] added:

Polar bears are only found in Arctic areas with sufficient access to sea ice and seals on which they prey. Studies have highlighted negative effects on condition and demographics in areas where sea ice cover is declining due to warmer climate, but condition of the Barents Sea polar bear population have not been examined yet. Loss of sea ice rate has been considerably higher here than in other areas with polar bears. We investigated variation in body condition index (BCI) among 770 adult bears, 1188 captures, in March-May 1995–2019, in Svalbard, Norway (western part of the Barents Sea). We assessed how intrinsic (female reproductive state, age) and both males and females, BCI declined until 2000, but increased afterwards, during a period with rapid loss of sea ice [oh, look at that: there is apparently no correlation between sea ice loss and polar bear population]. In models including sea ice metrics and climate (Arctic Oscillation), there was no support for the predicted negative effect of warmer weather and habitat loss [not even (!) in models™]. This indicates a complex relationship between habitat, ecosystem structure, energy intake, and energy expenditure. Increases in some prey species, including harbour seals, reindeer, and walrus, may partly offset reduced access to seals. Our findings underline the importance not to extrapolate findings across populations [now that’s what I call a proper shot across the bow].

As the study is fully available online, I’ll delimit myself to the following two steps: first, I’ll provide a few more snippets from the paper that seem most relevant to me—and then I’ll show you what Norway’s state broadcaster NRK did with the findings.

All non-English content comes in my translation.

Polar Bears are Sooper-Dooper Cuddly

First up, a bit of fearmongering from the paper’s introduction:

The Barents Sea (BS) area has experienced even greater temperature rises than other Arctic regions over the past few decades, with increases of up to around 2 °C per decade in some parts of the region10. This area, which is home to one of the 20 recognized polar bear populations (https://www.iucn-pbsg.org/), has also lost sea ice habitat at a rate of four days/year between 1979 and 2014, more than twice as fast as any of the other areas hosting polar bear populations11,12… The BS polar bears have been studied during an annual monitoring program including capture since 1987, with captures in the Svalbard area. The population was protected in 1973, and it increased significantly in size the following decades14,15. The total BS population was estimated at between 1900 and 3600 bears in 200415, and may, based on a higher number of bears at the ice edge in 2015 than in 2004 (where the majority of bears are pelagic), have increased since then16. The number of local bears (about 240–260 individuals) seemed to be rather stable16. Negative effects on reproduction that may be explained by loss of sea ice habitat or correlated to climate are indicated for the oldest adult females17, but in general the population seems healthy16, www.mosj.no/en/indikator/fauna/marine-fauna/polar-bear.

And here’s what Aars et al. set out to do:

In this study from the western Barents Sea, where (a) observations suggest that the number of bears has increased in recent decades16, (b) the local bears stay on land longer and are shifting to a more terrestrial diet which is less energy dense24, and, (c) the availability of sea ice has rapidly declined, resulting in a shorter spring and summer seal hunting season and an increased energy demand for pelagic bears due to greater distances between hunting, denning, and mating areas, we examine if BC has (1) declined over time, and (2) if annual variation in BC can be explained by variation in sea ice availability or climate, and (3) we explore how intrinsic variables like age, sex and reproductive state affect BC and the need to include those in the models to reveal the effects of the extrinsic variables and time. It is predicted that bears will invest in growth the early years of life, and females will have invested heavily in cubs during denning, while lone females may be able to allocate new resources into fat reserves.

I’ll skip over some of the preliminaries and include a map with the locations of the studied polar bear population:

Here is from the results & the discussion sections:

On average, sea ice BreakUp happened about a month earlier after 2005, compared to 1995–2000, and the number of IceFreeDays increased by several months (approximately 100 days), mostly due to formation of ice late in fall or into next winter (Supplementary Fig. 1). Up to 2006, no years had > 175 IceFreeDays. After 2006, five years had > 200 IceFreeDays. Given the earlier sea ice break up in years when spring AO [Arctic Oscillation, i.e., the seasonal growth and receding of sea ice] > 0.4, the relationship between AO and date of sea ice BreakUp supported the theory that more sea ice can leave the Arctic through the Fram Strait (see above) when AO values are high (Supplementary Fig. 2)… The male data consisted of 524 captures of 330 individuals, with maximum eight captures for individual bears…The female data consisted of 664 captures of 440 individuals, with individual bears being captured between one and eight times… Discussion Sea ice loss has been greater in the Barents Sea area during the period covered by this study than anywhere else where polar bears live11,12, and deterioration in body condition should be the first sign of change before the negative demographic effects, which have been observed in several other polar bear populations across the Arctic61,62. Considering these factors, we predicted that body condition in adults would decline over time and that bears would be leaner in years with less available sea ice or in the spring following such years. A reduction of more than two months in duration of the annual sea ice season between 1995 and 2019 in the Barents Sea area led to significant ecological changes for the polar bears (e.g., loss of denning areas:18, significant northward shifts in sea ice habitat:20, and genetic effects explained by restricted gene flow:63). [line break added] However, sea ice loss did not lead to a reduction in BC among adult BS polar bears. Rather, after around 2000, following an initial negative trend from 1995, both males, and females of different reproductive categories, increased in body condition for the following two decades. While the far best model for males did not include any sea ice or climate variable [i.e., it’s kind useless as a comparison], for females, a more complicated model including both Arctic Oscillation (AO) in winter and spring, and the day of sea ice break up the year before capture, gave the best fit to the data. Contrary to our prediction, females were in poorer condition in the spring following a particularly late sea ice break up (after day 200 / 20 July). In the same model, the reduction in BC when spring AO ranges from − 0.4 to 0.4, could fit with the theory that more sea ice is trapped in the Arctic Basin when AO is low, and more ice leaves the area through the Fram Strait when AO is high. However, for spring AO values higher than 0.4, the BCI increased. Also, winter AO showed a positive relationship with BCI. Furthermore, we would expect that sea ice metrics in the year of sampling would be a better predictor than AO, if the AO indices operated as proxies for sea ice availability [ouchie]. Naciri et al.17 discussed the possible explanation that AO represented not only sea ice distribution, but also variability in sea ice thickness and structure (e.g. presence of open leads, ice movement) that could also be important for the bears (e.g., affecting energy use, hunting opportunities). We did not provide a clearer understanding of the relationship between climatic indexes and sea ice habitat, and failed to find evidence for how habitat loss may negatively affect the condition of polar bears. Thus, our findings contrast with reports from other populations where loss of sea ice has had clear negative effects on polar bear condition, growth, or demography, in particular from Western Hudson Bay and the Southern Beaufort Sea (e.g.35,36,37,38,64,65), as well as current and predicted effects of polar bears in the Baffin Bay area29. However, our findings fit in with results from the Chukchi Sea area where bears are still in good condition despite less sea ice, explained by a very high biomass productivity including high densities of seals, a large continental shelf area, and the duration sea ice over the shelf39.

So, turns out that a one-size-fits-all plus ‘we’re all doomed ‘cause them bears are starving’ approach is—agit-prop unsupported by the evidence.

Turns out that Susan Crockford was more correct about polar bears than literally every other expert™, journo™, or politico™ singing from the IPCC’s hymn book. See also this paper by Hunter et al. (2010), which seems oddly out of sync with reality.

This is what Grok summarised when prompted to compare observations of polar bear numbers with IPCC predictions:

Empirical data from 1990–present shows mixed subpopulation trends (declines in 15–20% of monitored areas, stability/increases in others), with global numbers stable or modestly rising (20,000–32,000 range). This contrasts with IPCC-linked models, which hindcast well for declining areas (e.g., matching Western Hudson Bay’s energy-deficit-driven drop) but overestimate global declines to date, as overall populations have not plummeted as early projections suggested.

And now for the legacy media coverage, eh?

We Thought Polar Bear Would Starve as Sea Ice Shrinks: But They Are Getting Fatter

A new comprehensive study from the Norwegian Polar Institute shows that the polar bears in Svalbard are in far better shape than expected [modelled]

By Azora Reinholt, Malin Straumsnes, and Torkil Stoltz, NRK, 31 Jan./1 Feb. 2026 [source; archived]

What we see is that they have gotten better. On average, the polar bears have more fat on their bodies than they did around the year 2000.

That’s according to Jon Aars, senior researcher at the Norwegian Polar Institute.

He is the first author of a new study from the institute, published in the journal Scientific Reports, which shows surprising findings about the polar bear in Svalbard [that’s the paper we discussed above].

For decades, scientists have followed developments in the Arctic with concern.

The sea ice is the polar bear’s most important platform for hunting, resting and moving, and less ice creates challenges for the animal that is at the top of the food chain in the north.

Aars has been researching polar bears for over 20 years, and says that it is expected that the polar bear will be pushed onto land for a long time as the sea ice disappears:

And then we had expected that they would become thinner over the next 20 years, because they have less opportunity to hunt ringed seals on the ice than they had before. But that’s not what we have seen.

Because despite the fact that the sea ice in Svalbard is constantly shrinking, the polar bears are in better body condition today than they were 25 years ago. There has also been no decline in the population in Svalbard.

The study is based on data collected from 1995 to 2019. The researchers have measured body condition in the spring, and the findings show that they have done surprisingly well:

Now they are in about the same condition as they were in 1995, when the study started. So the good news is that they are still doing just fine compared to what we had expected [this is a much-bigger admission than it sounds, and it adds to the list of science smackdowns relative to the fools who, a few years ago, claimed that ‘the science is settled’].

Worse for the Canadian Relatives

The sea ice in the Arctic is constantly shrinking, and the polar bears are spending more time on land than before.

This means that they have to adapt.

In Svalbard, researchers see that polar bears eat more land-based food. Among other things, they eat a lot of eggs, explains Aars, adding:

There are also many observations of them being able to take reindeer, much more than we had thought. We didn’t think they were capable of catching something like a reindeer [if you read Norwegian, click here and read up on Jon Aars being ‘surprised’ back in 2018/21 about him discovering polar bears hunting and eating reindeer].

He believes there are several reasons why polar bears are still doing well in Svalbard. Among other things, the walrus population has increased sharply in recent decades.

Although polar bears rarely manage to take the massive marine mammals, they have been observed eating walruses that have died for other reasons [so polar bears are like vultures now?].

In addition, the reduction in sea ice means that ringed seals, which are an important food source for polar bears, are not as widely distributed around the ice.

Ringed seal pups lack the protection of snow on the ice, which makes it easier for polar bears to take them.

[Aars] What we believe is that they compensate more than we had thought possible by not losing weight over the summer and autumn. Maybe some of them even manage to gain weight.

Then again, it’s worse for their cousins in Canada, who also live in a time with less sea ice:

[Aars] You see there that it doesn’t help much if they try to get something to eat on land. The bears that do that don’t do much better than those that just lie around and relax and wait for the ice to form. Because it costs energy to walk around.

Believes Things it Will Take a Turn For the Worse

There are far less positive research results when it comes to polar bears:

‘Other recent research on these bears found that more ice-free days reduced survival in cubs and in subadult and old females’, says chief scientist John Whiteman at Polar Bears International to the BBC [yes, he said this, but here’s the context NRK left out:

Who is Dr. John Whiteman? Well here’s his faculty page (note that there’s no picture and he’s an assistant professor—primary point-of-contact for the BBC); his Google website is more informative, and he also works with the NGO Polar Bears International (PBI)]

They are a non-profit organisation that only works to protect polar bears and their sea ice habitat in the Arctic.

Aars also says that the future of the bears is anything but bright:

What is still the bad news is that the sea ice will continue to disappear around Svalbard in the coming years, and much faster than in other Arctic areas.

Researchers therefore expect to see negative effects on the polar bear population in Svalbard in the future:

[Aars] We believe that things will get worse for the polar bears over time. We believe there is a threshold.

With further reduction in sea ice, Whiteman fears serious consequences.

‘In the long term’, he told BBC News, ‘if ice loss continues unchecked, we know the bears will eventually disappear.’

Aars says it is therefore important to continue monitoring the polar bears in the coming years:

We depend on good, scientific data to understand how the polar bears are doing and to be able to manage them in the best possible way. That is why long-term monitoring is important.

Bottom Li(n)es

There you go: in this piece, we sketched the trajectory from ‘OMG, climate change will kill all the polar bears’ to surprise, surprise, it’s ‘more complex’, including empirical observations that contradict models and policy papers by the IPCC alike.

Plus there’s this gem, courtesy of Susan Crockford posting about the polar bear study on 3 Feb. 2026, too:

I highly recommend that you read Susan Crockford’s posting, for here’s the true kicker (and that also relates to the BBC’s credibility—rather: lack thereof):

This sequence [the one shown in the still above] was filmed in the same area where researchers have recently shown that by 2005, at least, bears were in much better condition than they had been in 1995, even though local sea ice had declined dramatically (Aars et al. 2026). What this also means is that the bears were being handled and measured, so the biologists must have known that the bears in 2010 were not dying of starvation but were actually doing better than they had been in 1995 – even though the sea ice had markedly deteriorated. Below is a graph taken from the Norwegian monitoring site that posts their Svalbard polar bear data every year. This graph shows body condition of adult male bears right up to 2025 – seven years beyond the cut-off date for the 2026 Aars study. Fat bears mean the population is healthy and thriving, not struggling to exist. I suggest one of two options: either Norwegian researchers lied to Attenborough about the status of the Barents Sea bears or they went along with his lie that these bears were starving just like “most of the bears” across the Arctic – because they were all invested in the narrative that sea ice loss blamed on human-caused climate change would eventually drive polar bears to near extinction (Crockford 2019).

And that latter aspect—the wilful, if not casual, lying is at the heart of the scientific endeavour by now: if you don’t go along with these lies, your funding stops.

If researchers don’t turn themselves into camp followers in terms of messaging, these expeditions—incl. the high-res, glossy photographs of intrepid researchers on a mission to save the world, one travel opportunity organised by Polar Bears International at a time:

Step into the heart of the action! Join our expert scientists and species specialists for unparalleled, immersive expeditions to the majestic landscapes of Churchill, Manitoba, or Svalbard, Norway, to witness the magic of the Arctic firsthand.

For the measly sum of 15,625 Canadian $ (excl. travel, insurance, booze, and anything not specified in the itinerary), you could join PBI’s ‘Tundra Celebration’ trip to Manitoba.

If you’d rather embark on a ‘Svalbard Arctic Expedition’, for the puny contribution of 19,000 US$ per person, you could go on ‘an unforgettable 11-day/10-night land and sea expedition through Svalbard, Norway’s spectacular Arctic archipelago’.

Oh, lest I forget, Dr. John Whiteman is also a member of PBI’s leadership, serving as Chief Research Scientist, and I’m sure you could have a lot of fun hanging out with him on these tours.

So, sign up now, I suppose, and support these intrepid NGOs a bit to keep the grift going.

