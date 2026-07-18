Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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YCunnington's avatar
YCunnington
5h

Just wow. Insanity.

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1 reply by epimetheus
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
6h

!!

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