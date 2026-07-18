I promise not to rant about the journo™ Wilthil for a change here—though this is going to be quite hard to do given today’s topic.

The most relevant pieces to perhaps (re)read before continuing are these:

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine. As is the rant in the bottom lines.

Corona Researchers Against the IPH: ‘We have tried to warn them’

Researchers Arne Søraas and Gunhild Nyborg believe the coronavirus may have caused Norwegians cardiovascular disease. Now they accuse the Institute of Public Health (IPH) for not having followed-up on this issue. The IPH rejects the criticism.

By Jan-Erik Wilthil, NRK, 14 July 2026 [source; archived]

‘We have tried in vain to warn both the IPH, politicians, and the healthcare system’, says the doctor and researcher, Gunhild Nyborg.

Together with infectious disease specialist Arne Søraas, she works as a researcher at the Corona Study at Oslo University Hospital, where they research the late effects of Covid-19.

Now both are worried that the virus has caused damage to Norwegians that the healthcare system has not caught [I’m personally pretty sure the system saw the signal—such as, you know, 100+ dead in the first 2-3 weeks of the poison/death juice roll-out in early January, but the system then went, nah, it’s worth it:

Among 100 reported deaths, an association with the vaccine was considered probable in 10 cases, possible in 26, and unlikely in 59 cases … Most nursing home patients have a short remaining life expectancy, but in a few cases the vaccination may have helped to accelerate an ongoing death process. Nursing home patients should still be prioritised for vaccination.

To say nothing about the 266 dead and tens of thousands of AE in the pharmacovigilance database?

There were many signals; ‘the system’ chose to bury them and gaslight Jane & Joe Q. Public, and everything we’re observing now is: just more gaslighting]

‘They were warned about this. How these warnings have been handled must be investigated’, says Arne Søraas [I’m not disagreeing with the sentiment, but let’s not forget that Dr. Søraas has always been, and remains, a staunch diehard pro-vaxxer; by the way, today’s long-ish piece comes with links to a few of journo™ Wilthil’s other rah-portin™, most of which we’ve covered here, hence I’ll link to these pieces]

‘[Covid-19] Can damage the heart and blood vessels’

Recently, there have been a number of disturbing signals that something has happened to Norwegians’ cardiovascular health:

New data from the Institute of Public Health (IPH) show an increase in the number of people with heart disease of 9 per cent since 2021 . The number of people who get high blood pressure or heart failure has increased, and the increase cannot be explained by an aging population .

At the same time, the use of medication for cardiovascular diseases among young adults has exploded in recent years.

Recently, NRK reported on a Norwegian study which shows that Covid-19 is linked to an increased risk of imperceptible, chronic damage to the heart [see my take on this in the below-linked piece].

‘We know that the [sic] coronavirus can damage the cells on the inside of the blood vessels and cause inflammation both there and in the heart muscle cells. This is known to increase the risk of many types of cardiovascular disease. What we see now in the mortality statistics and drug use in Norway is as expected’, says Nyborg [I suspect that this comment won’t age particularly well either].

‘Not surprised’

Nyborg is not surprised by the development. She believes the data are in line with what a collective international research community has been warning against for several years:

We know from a large number of international studies that this risk of cardiovascular disease is increased after one has had Covid-19. I saw the first disturbing study on this in July 2020 [that paper, entitled ‘Outcomes of Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Patients Recently Recovered From Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)’, JAMA Cardiol. 2020 Nov 1;5(11):1265-1273, is surely totally representative: Study population? ‘100 patients recently recovered from COVID-19 illness were identified from the University Hospital Frankfurt COVID-19 Registry between April and June 2020’.

How did the authors know it was Covid? Of course, ‘reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction on swab test’

‘Of the 100 patients recently recovered from COVID-19, 67 (67%) recovered at home, while 33 (33%) required hospitalization’, for nothing says realistic assumptions like a 33% hospitalisation rate for what would have to be the Alpha variant.

And then there’s this paragraph on ‘limitations’: ‘The findings are not validated for the use in pediatric patients 18 years and younger. They also do not represent patients during acute COVID-19 infection or those who are completely asymptomatic with COVID-19. Several patients within our cohort had new or persistent symptoms, thus increasing the likelihood of positive CMR findings. Outcome data remain outstanding. The imaging sequences used in this study have been well validated, standardized, and locked for the use in multicenter settings. The use of other imaging protocols, sequence parameters, or postprocessing approaches may yield different results.’ But, sure, Dr. Nyborg, this is a perfect reference for … fearmongering? And now back to journo™ Wilthil’s piece]

Nyborg refers to a large number of similar studies which confirm the same picture. These are some of them:

[Covid-19] Affects the blood vessels: This study shows that Covid-19 not only causes general inflammation in the body, but that the virus physically infects the blood vessels in the heart [maybe, maybe not, here’s the kicker: ‘Real-time, quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) was performed using gene-specific primers (Supplementary Table 5) using the TaqMan Fast Advanced Master Mix and the Applied Biosystems ™ QuantStudio ™ 6 Pro detection system. The thermal cycling conditions were 50°C for 2 minutes followed by a step at 95°C for 2 minutes, and 40 cycles at 95°C for 1 second, 60°C for 20 seconds.’ Apart from this teeny-tiny issue, how many people are we talking? ‘We performed an integrated scRNA-seq analysis of human carotid plaques from 10 patients undergoing carotid endarterectomy [there goes your representative sample] and atherosclerotic coronary data obtained from 7 coronary samples from 4 heart transplant cases publicly available in GEO (GSE131780; Figure 5a) 15 .’ As an aside, that paper came out in late Sept. 2028 and there is not a single mention of the term ‘vaccine’, though the study population, being vulnerable™, would have to be prioritised for this]

Excess mortality among young people: a Norwegian study that Nyborg and Søraas themselves have carried out. It points to excess mortality among children and young people in Norway in the period 2022-25, and suggests that late effects of covid-19 are the cause [see my discussion of this paper: A Discussion of White et al., 'Excess all-cause mortality in Norway in 2024' epimetheus · September 15, 2025 Read full story The main take-away is, of course, not discussed anywhere else: All vaccinations administered by healthcare personnel in Norway are recorded by the Institute of Public Health and registered in the national vaccination registry (SYSVAK). The mere fact that these intrepid researchers™ used data provided by Statistics Norway says all about the problem here: public health officialdom is apparently stone-walling the release of person-level data on the number, batches, and dates of all poison/death juices administered in Norway since 27 Dec. 2020. In addition, the IPH, through the various healthcare provides (Helse Nord, Sør, Øst, and Vest), also disposes of a ton of other, highly relevant data, such as GP consultations, ER visits, hospitalisations, and the like. The mere fact that it’s mid-September 2025 and there’s no detailed study making full use of the granular data available to public health officialdom tells you everything you need to know—about the cover-up they’re performing. [and now back to the piece by journo™ Wilthil]

Increased risk of cardiovascular disease: A large Swedish population study, which shows an increased risk of various heart disorders, even among those who had a mild course of the disease [I briefly looked at that study, and it does include vaccination data—but, weirdly enough, this is what one reads: Risk following Covid-19 was highest for all outcomes in the first 0–14 days after an infection (Fig. 3, Supplementary Table 15) … In our study, Covid-19 vaccination was treated as a time-varying variable in all analyses, and our findings demonstrated increased risks for all studied outcomes after Covid-19, even after adjustment for vaccination. The impact of vaccination was further studied with interaction analysis to assess whether the CVD risk following Covid-19 was modified by vaccination. The results showed an increased risk for all studied cardiovascular outcomes following Covid-19 among non-vaccinated individuals; however, among those who had received at least one vaccine dose, the heightened risk for most cardiovascular outcomes after an infection was attenuated, indicating a cardioprotective role of the vaccine … Data on vaccination against Covid-19 was obtained from the National Vaccination Register (NVR). The first two doses of any Covid-19 vaccinations were considered in the time-varying fashion, meaning that individuals would shift their vaccination status on the date of receiving the first and the second dose [and this is how they monkey with the models they calculated, esp. visible if you re-read the first sentence of the quoted passages: ‘Risk following Covid-19 was highest for all outcomes in the first 0–14 days after an infection’, and since Covid-19 is a known side-effect of the poison/death juices, there you go]

Report: ‘Covid is a long-term risk factor’

A report from the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) also concludes that covid-19 has a clear and long-lasting impact on the cardiovascular system [looked at that one, too, and it’s co-authored by 16 people, and in their introduction to their ‘consensus statement’, they write:

All clinical implication statements have been supported by >90% of the co-authors (see Supplementary material online, material). The co-authors collaboratively drafted the manuscript, and all approved the final text … Clinical advice Patients should be informed about potential cardiovascular complications and encouraged to seek medical attention promptly if symptoms develop.

Myocarditis and pericarditis, while rare, are serious adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines, with early cardiovascular evaluation and anti-inflammatory treatment aiming to prevent long-term sequelae. Despite the rare risk of adverse events, COVID-19 vaccines significantly reduce the severity of acute illness and Long COVID [for what duration? Note the absence of any wording in regards to ‘herd protection’ or whatever, meaning: the poison/death juices don’t prevent Covid but rather ‘reduce the severity’ of any infection: we’re at the point where no-one in his or her right mind would still claim these poison/death juices do anything]. As such shared decision-making and further booster vaccination may be of benefit in patients with prior complications, potentially with an alternative vaccine type, especially if deemed at high risk from the acute infection or Long COVID. Preventing and reducing the severity of Long COVID Preventing and mitigating the severity of Long COVID requires early intervention and a comprehensive management approach.73 Vaccination remains the cornerstone of prevention [how that works w/o any protection vs. infection is beyond me], significantly reducing the severity of acute COVID-19 and lowering the risk of Long COVID by over 40% in individuals vaccinated with two doses compared with those unvaccinated.3 For those experiencing persistent symptoms, a multidisciplinary approach is essential to manage and minimize the long-term impact.26

I doubt journo™ Wilthil has even read beyond the first two lines]

The European Society of Cardiology is considered one of the world’s most influential players in the field of heart health [similarly, the Pentagon is considered one of the world’s most influential players in the field of regime change, and while it should be taken seriously, it doesn’t logically follow that all they do is right, accurate, and a good idea].

The report states that Covid-19 must be considered a long-term risk factor for the heart, even among those who have only had mild disease.

Even if the risk is small for each of us, it still means that more people in a population will get sick, say the cardiologists in the ESC. They suggest that 2 to 5 % of those infected with Covid-19 are at risk of heart-related late damage.

Last year, NRK interviewed the researcher David Putrino, who is considered one of the world’s most recognised experts on the late effects of Covid-19. He also warned that countries such as Norway would experience an increase in the number of heart patients.

Covid-19 is a disease that also affects the cardiovascular system. If the science is right, we will see an increase in these diseases in the future.

The research shows that Covid-19 is a systemic disease that affects several of the body’s organs—not a pure respiratory infection like influenza, Nyborg believes.

She emphasises that there is a need for further research in the field:

For example, we know too little about how much the risk of cardiovascular disease increases after infection with the latest variants, or after you get Covid several times.

‘Cannot be used alone to determine the cause’

NRK has asked the IPH to respond to the criticism [what criticism?].

Director of Infection Control Kristian Tonby does not want to be interviewed, but he responds in an email.

Despite a growing number of studies showing a connection between Covid and heart disease, he believes that there is no basis for drawing firm conclusions:

The incidence and mortality of heart attacks and strokes continue to decline in Norway when we adjust for the fact that the population has become older. This does not fit well with the claim that having had Covid-19, which applies to the entire population in Norway, increases the risk of these diseases [that’s actually a logically sound comment; too bad Tonby excludes discussion of that other elephant in the room—well over 90 per cent of Norwegians took at least two doses of the poison/death juices—which cannot ever be mentioned].

The fact that more young adults are using cardiovascular medications after the pandemic, or that more people are getting high blood pressure and heart failure, cannot be automatically linked to Covid-19, says the Director of Infection Control [my personal opinion is—of course, because the IPH has all the vaccination™ data and could easily run a population-wide cohort study to support these claims with data; I believe the IPH has, internally, done so, but they refuse to disclose this for the most obvious reasons].

[Tonby] An increase in the use of medications, or the incidence of disease at the population level, cannot be used alone to determine the cause of this development [true, the key word being ‘alone’, can we now talk about that elephant in the room?].

Requests an Independent Investigation

The answers from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health make Arne Søraas react:

Deaths from cardiovascular disease have shown a constant downward trend in Norway for 50 years. But from 2021 onwards, this decline stopped, and we see a new trend, where the decline has almost stopped.

He points out that it is the responsibility of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health to investigate this:

The fact that they do not do so, but focus on the fact that we have still maintained a slight downward trend and therefore still experience ‘record low numbers’, shows that they do not take the issue seriously.

He adds that it is more correct to look at cardiovascular diseases collectively, and not individually.

The graphic below shows how mortality suddenly increased at the start of the pandemic, and later levelled off after more than 50 years of continuous decline.

The red line shows how many deaths would have been expected if the positive development before the pandemic had continued:

Caption: ‘deaths from cardiovascular diseases’: blue line = observed death rate; red line = trend 2010-19 (thereafter extrapolated until 2025); the y axis indicates the no. of death per 100,000 residents.

‘We as researchers have warned about this even before the figures from Norway were released. The warnings were well-founded scientifically, but they were not taken into account. I therefore believe that an independent review should now be carried out of how the warnings were handled’, says Søraas [sure, I’m all for it—but note the weasel words: if we’re now talking about such an enquiry, the scope shall be delimited to learning how, procedurally and internally to the IPH, these warnings™ were handled™; if you thought, even for a moment, that the investigation would look into, say, the poison/death juices, you’re wrong].

‘Has not followed the science’

Both Nyborg and Søraas believe that the Norwegian Institute of Public Health has been asleep at the wheel:

[Nyborg] I have not previously seen that the Norwegian Institute of Public Health has responded to this research, except in interviews over the past few years, where they have cast doubt on what has been presented by research in the field internationally.

She believes that the research capacity in a small country like Norway is limited, and that it is crucial that the IPH follows research abroad, adding:

It seems as if they do not fully believe in the results, unless they themselves or their colleagues in the Nordic public health institutes are behind the research [snobbery may play a role, sure]. It seems that the IPH decided early on that late-stage damage after Covid-19 is mostly something people imagine. Something that is based on fear, something they can imagine recovering from, and that there was no need to allocate research resources to. This attitude contradicts the many thousands of articles that have been published in the field internationally [kinda true, esp. given the top-linked content, but let’s not forget: the IPH has all the vaccine data it needs to dispel any such concerns—but they won’t, and that’s the tell: change my mind].

Both criticise the way the IPH has handled infection control during the pandemic, in Søraas’ words:

The IPH could have chosen a different line, with more testing and recommendations for those with Covid to stay home. That would have reduced how many people were infected and how often [sure, more mandates, more injections, perhaps? Experts™ in Norway are on the record as late as 2024 hectoring people into getting another boosta™, by the way: Norwegian 'Experts™' Answer Questions, Such as 'Should I Get Another Jab?' epimetheus · August 23, 2024 Read full story But, hey, it’s all fine if the IPH does some irrelevant internal review, right?]

‘Not true’

The claims from Nyborg and Søraas are refuted by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health:

‘IPH emphasises both international and Norwegian research. When results from individual studies are discussed, it is our role to assess the strength and quality of the overall documentation. Scientific uncertainty and the need for critical assessment of studies are not the same as rejecting the research’, writes Director of Infection Prevention Tonby in the email.

He points out that the IPH is also conducting its own research projects on possible sequelae of Covid-19:

The claim that FHI has decided early on on specific explanations or conclusions about late effects after Covid-19 is not true. Research on the causes, incidence, and consequences of late effects after Covid-19 is still developing, and the results do not always point in the same direction.

Consideration of Vaccine Protection

Both Nyborg and Søraas advocate that more people should be offered the vaccine. Today, IPH recommends the injection only to those over 75 and to those in risk groups [see my coverage of this, which occurred about a year ago].

‘There are now many large studies from various countries that show that those who have been vaccinated have a significantly lower risk of developing a new cardiovascular disease in the months and partly years after Covid-19 than the unvaccinated’, says Nyborg.

She believes that research shows that the vaccine is safe for all age groups, including children and young people [in case you harboured any doubts about her diehard pro-poison/death juice stance], adding:

I have been concerned that the Norwegian population has suffered serious health problems that could have been prevented at relatively low cost through vaccination. The vaccine also prevents other types of sequelae.

IPH has previously held that the research does not provide clear answers as to whether the vaccine provides protection against the long-term effects of the disease [perhaps they know something that’s not publicly known? That link leads to a 2023 piece, also by journo™ Wilthil, in which Dr. Søraas tells everybody should get yet another boosta™].

‘When FHI gives vaccine recommendations, knowledge of both disease risk, vaccine effect, side effects, and possible late effects is included in the assessments’, says infection control director Tonby.

Nyborg does not agree:

In connection with the vaccine recommendations, IPH has only mentioned sequelae once, and then over three pages in a report from 2024, where one of the pages is redacted. Of the visible text, neither late-onset cardiovascular damage nor the evidence available on the effectiveness of vaccines against such is mentioned [huhum, is there something hidden? Personally, I looked at that report, and the issue I’m more concerned is the shoddiness of the methods used: They did a survey of 5,000 seniors (aged 65-80), there were 500 whose blood was analysed, and everybody was invited to answer a questionnaire; no particulars about, say, blood work or return rate of the questionnaires is provided. Moreover, as per table 7, we note that from the 4th injection onwards (‘V4 = 4 vaccine doses, some infections’), there are always ‘some infections’, but no particulars etc. are cited; perhaps these data would be on the redacted page, but the shoddiness of this work™ alone disqualifies the IPH’s credibility beyond anything—with the only solution being: radical transparency, but that would be, you know, dangerous™ (to the bottom line of Big Pharma and open the doors to criminal prosecution of those who pushed the poison/death juices, those who administered them, and those who, since late 2020, protect the former two groups)].

Corona infections in Norway are now very low according to measurements from IPH [trust da Science™, eh? Morons].

Søraas hopes it stays that way:

Respiratory viruses tend to spread most in autumn and winter, but the coronavirus has also had waves in other seasons. It therefore makes me optimistic that we do not have so much spread this summer. But I will get vaccinated myself in the autumn [good riddance].

Bottom Lines

Annoyingly, journo™ Wilthil still writes BS about this issue, and, needless to say, he either knowingly gaslights his readers—or, which I also consider possible, he’s that stoopid.

I tend to believe the latter, for the signs are there for everyone who wishes to see them, such as (drum roll):

The following paragraph is from the below-linked piece:

So, let’s do the math here, shall we? There are eight such athletes with virtually the same cardiac issues while there are 1.85m people in the age bracket 20-44. Assuming 90% of these took at least 2 shots (c. 1,665,000 shots X two) plus about 50% of them a ‘booster’ (add c. 832,500 injections) = approx. 4.2m injections. If what Doctor Berger was accurate—1 in 100,000 injections came down with such cardiac problems, there should be no more than five or six such incidents. So, the math doesn’t add up, in addition to the human tragedies involved.

Read the rest here (but note that, while I discussed Sivert Bakken’s vaccine injury, he’s since die suddenly):

But, sure, push some more poison/death juice agit-prop, expert™ Søraas, and hope to get off scot-free like in the past.

I presume it’s safe to note that the true number of such cardiac problems is much, much higher.

Still, heart rates spike during exceptional exercises, sexual intercourse, and the like, hence I suppose we’ll see more ‘heart attacks’ and other related issues among ordinary people, which are correspondingly elevated by about 20% compared to pre-‘Pandemic™’ levels:

I could rant on, but here’s another reminder: the other day [16 July], I heard from a friend that one of his relatives ‘died suddenly’—a 15 year-old teenager, sporty (basketball), ‘went to sleep and never woke up’.

His passing will not make the news.

Even so, it wouldn’t change the minds of these experts™ and journos™.

May he rest in peace. For once, I’m at a loss of words.