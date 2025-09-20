And now for something completely different, namely: plasma guns.

Yep, you heard that correctly; and, no, I’ve not been watching sci-fi flicks these days.

I merely came across something I found both intriguing—and raising several questions at the same time, hence I think this warrants a closer look.

Non-English content comes to you in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added.

Testing Plasma Guns—Build Tunnels 10 Times Faster

The cannons have never been tested before either in Norway or Europe.

Plasma guns: the flames reach 20,000 degrees Celsius when they heat up the rock. After the rock has been cooked [sic], you can just scrape it away.

By Trond Odin Myhre Johansen and Jøte Toftaker, NRK, 17 Sept. 2025 [source; archived]

Statnett [Norway’s nat’l energy company] has recently tested a completely new technology for crushing rocks and creating tunnels.

It has been done without drilling or explosives, but with plasma cannons.

If we succeed in this, this will be a very good way to do it.

That is what John Olav Tande, Research and Development Director at Statnett, says:

If you are going to build a tunnel today, with today's technology, you can perhaps build 30 meters a day if you are lucky.

If you are to believe the developers of this method, the American company EarthGrid [check out their website], tunnels can be built ten times faster using plasma guns.

It sounds like it is taken straight from a Star Wars movie.

20,000 Degrees

The flame used to remove rocks in Statnett’s trial site on the outskirts of Trondheim is 20,000 degrees Celsius.

Tande at Statnett says that it is too early to conclude whether they will use the technology in Norway, and that is why it is now being tested.

The technology is not yet ready for commercial use, but Tande is optimistic:

We see very promising results, and we are very happy that we have been able to carry out the tests.

Modernising the Power Grid

‘Norway faces significant challenges in building the underground infrastructure needed to modernise the power grid’, according to a press release from the developers [hard to say if this is the press release mentioned here for it isn’t linked; as far as I understand Norway’s power problems, they derive from two aspects: 90% or more electricity is hydroelectric (i.e., local) and it’s a spatially big country with low population density outside big cities, i.e., power transmission to rapidly expanding metro areas and abroad is the key factor; with the digitisation of everything and AI™, though, data centres that use gargantuan amounts of electricity are the key driver of presumed demand that necessitates™ the modernisation].

They explain that it often requires digging close to vulnerable environments and densely populated areas. Then explosives can be impractical in terms of vibrations, noise, or safety [ah, well, it kinda sucks to want a 21st-century lifestyle causing such inconveniences, eh?].

John Olav Tande at Statnett says that it is not only the vibrations that are problematic, but the environmental aspects of the traditional methods [note the grifting going on: even if EarthTech’s way is 10X cheaper, they only need to sell their proprietary tech US$ 1 cheaper than conventional boring companies, just so that you understand what’s going on here—if EarthTech’s claims are true, it’s going to be a bonanza for them while John and Jane Q. Public get fleeced].

‘Here we only do it with heat. There is no other use of chemicals. You use water, and you use heat’, says Tande, who explains that the equipment runs on electricity [now, I would love to know how much electricity the plasma gun gobbles up].

Excavator with Plasma

The plasma gun is attached to a completely ordinary excavator.

‘First we boiled the rock for 15 minutes with a plasma cannon, and then we scraped it off’, says Ben Corwin, VP Business Operations & IT at EarthGrid.

He explains that this is the first time they are testing the cannon in Norway.

‘The Scandinavian—and by extension, the European—market is important to us’, says Troy Helming, CEO and founder of EarthGrid in a press release [of course it is, because they are fully committed to the Green™ shenanigans; have fun running your electricity-dependent plasma guns outside Scandinavia, though, for utility rates in Europe are a bit higher than in Norway].

‘We know there is a lot of hard bedrock here in Norway, so we are happy to be here and test in one of the places that has some of the most interesting and diverse rocks in the world’, says Corwin to NRK [a hooray for Norway’s rock diversity is in order, then].

EarthGrid has already signed a letter of intent with Norsk Kjernekraft [they are a company promising to develop small modular nuclear power plants].

Here, the technology can be used to lay power lines, among other things. In the future, it may be used in the process of storing nuclear waste.

EarthTec is not a Boring Company

Now, that was quite something, eh? Plasma guns and shit, what a teaser.

Now, we briefly note that citing a press release is what doing journalism™ means these days—kudos, once again, to legacy media: you’re such pros!

Moving on, let’s explore EarthTect a wee bit, shall we? I mean, plasma guns for civilian use?

When I saw the piece, I immediately thought: well, how new (old) is that innovation? Turns out that a brief search over at the US Patent Office showed that the first patent application was filed on 5 Oct. 2021, which indicates that it took less than four years to actually build a plasma gun in what I presume to be Bay Area-based Troy Helming’s garage (in keeping with the founding myths of other such companies from that area):

Interestingly, though, a ‘Preview’ (as shown above) is the one and only thing that’s disclosed there as neither the ‘PDF’ not the ‘Text’ link work; well, they do but they get you to pages saying ‘unauthorized’.

If you blow up the Preview, you can see, under the header ‘Other Publications’, the names of two other companies: Emory Industrial Services (yep, that one was a US Gov’t contractor) and KPM Industries (afaik no contractor). EarthTec’s patent lawyer, though, Nicholson De Vos Webster & Elliot LLP is a US Gov’t contractor.

So, we can’t look at the public (!) patent office data and both one of EarthTect’s industry partners (sic) and the IP representative (lawyer) are US Gov’t contractors. I’d call this an of course very interesting but nonetheless coincidence™.

It surely is another yet baffling™ coincidence that no link to any ‘text’ or ‘PDF’ on the US Patent Office website works. All that’s working is the ‘Preview’ of these five patent filings.

So, we’ll briefly consider its fund-raising partner, NetCapital, Inc., which is a publicly traded company and whose 10-K filing ending 30 April 2025 with the SEC is available online. They have partners—large-scale US Gov’t Contractors, such as Amazon (whose Elastic Container Service) they use—but the main thing that NetCapital, Inc. is—it’s a crowdfunding capital allocation business that, as per p. 7 of their 10-K filing, is technically a

real-time, transaction-processing engine that runs without human intervention, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It’s an AI gimmick owned by NY-based fintech company Templum, Inc.

Sadly, energy requirements for that plasma gun aren’t spelled out, hence we must turn to reporting™, such as Chris Young piece:

Earthgrid has submitted a patent [which one, there are five…] for its machine, which provided estimates for the energy required to power those torches. A version of the RBR [Rapid Burrowing Robot™] using 72 plasma torches to drill a 1-meter (3.3-ft) bore, for example, would require roughly 40 megawatts of electricity on the low-power setting. If operators need to go faster, they would have to use the high-power setting and would need to draw a constant 120 MW [the average US household consumes approx. 10,500 kWh/year, or some 10 MW]. All of that for a relatively small hole a person could barely fit into. For large tunnels, Earthgrid explains, large rigs would have to be attached to the back of the BRB, reaching power draws of approximately 1.38 gigawatts [that would be the energy equivalent of around 1,380 average US households, and that would have to be drawn from the grid constantly]… Earthgrid says it can tunnel up to 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) per day, which is approximately 100 times faster than existing systems. As a point of reference, Elon Musk’s Boring Company does roughly 0.24 km (0.15 miles) daily with its porpoising Prufrock mechanical tunneling machine.

Maybe they can do so, maybe they cant; debris remove is said to be done ‘in small pushcarts’, i.e., hi-tech plasma guns aided by teeming masses of cheap manual labour: welcome to the future.

Over on LinkedIn, this gem has been found (incl. the seemingly inevitable selfie of Troy Helming in what looks like a bathroom/toilet mirror):

Bottom Lines

Don’t take my sarcasm for being against innovation; I actually think this is a cool thing, esp. as I can now phantasise about plasma torpedoes and the like.

And that’s also the thing that makes me a wee bit suspicious: this is now coming out, with gov’t broadcaster NRK writing in effect a puff piece/advertorial that features the state energy grid company Statnett to boot. Basically, the NRK journos™ have rewritten EarthGrid’s press release and/or LinkedIn postings (and I’m so glad™ that my taxes are funding this).

Hence my little dive into the background of the plasma gun inventors whose patents are apparently so sensitive that I may not access them (while EarthGrid apparently expects the US Gov’t to protect its intellectual property).

Then there’s the somewhat shady connection between some of EarthGrid’s partners, two of which have US Gov’t contracts.

Finally, there’s the entire suspicion around the notion, well, if that’s now being rolled out as a civilian breakthrough technology, let’s ponder the most likely, if speculative, background: actors within the US military-industrial complex likely have had this technology for quite some time, and now it’s rolled out with the appropriate fanfare of this being sooper-dooper good™; parallels to, say, the internet (which began as D/ARPANET under the aegis of the US spook netherworld) are certainly, and entirely so, coincidental.

Equally non-coincidental are EarthGrid’s documented ties to the Kuwait Investment Authority, as reported by the AP a year ago.

And do consider the set-up shown by NRK and EarthGrid’s own people: a tracked excavator with the plasma gun attached to its mechanical arm. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what the military applications of such an innovation would be—I mean, there’s tracks, a moveable arm sporting the plasma gun, and not a very large team to operate it.

The one thing I’m unsure about is the range of the plasma gun: 1km per day gong through bedrock is one thing, but what’s the

And at 20,000 degrees Celsius, well, good luck for any incoming missile, tank, or aircraft (drone), for the resistance to hot plasma going through the atmosphere is certainly lower than going through bedrock (i.e., the range is bigger).

To wrap this up, here’s what Troy Helming reposted less than 36 hours ago:

Plasma torpedos, Mr. Scott, I suppose.