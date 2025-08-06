One of the strongest indicators of the emerging tyranny in EUrope (sic) is the abrogation of the principle of equality under the law. With this being no longer guaranteed and enforced, we’re rapidly returning to the proverbial mediaeval, or pre-modern, way of administering justing: it all depends on who you are, irrespective of what you did.

Today, we’ll talk about what’s labelled ‘Pfizergate’ by some in legacy media—Ursula Von der Leyen’s secret text messages with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla concerning the EU’s massively expensive acquisition of the BioNTech/Pfizer poison/death juices.

For background in a nutshell, please see this write-up:

More™ in terms of this being perfectly normal™ for the EU is found here:

Today, we’ll have to, sadly, revisit this seemingly un-ending saga—by checkin’ in with the Berliner Zeitung whose editors just posted a follow-up.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

‘Pfizergate’: EU Commission Deleted Explosive Text Messages Between von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO

New details are emerging [sic]: The EU Commission has apparently deleted messages between Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla from the vaccine negotiations.

By Raphael Schmeller, Berliner Zeitung, 2 Aug. 2025 [source; archived]

A new report is reigniting the scandal surrounding the vaccine negotiations between the EU and the pharmaceutical company Pfizer: according to a letter to The New York Times, the EU Commission has deleted key text messages between Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla from the vaccine negotiations.

The text messages at the center of the Pfizergate scandal were exchanged in early 2021 during negotiations over the EU's largest vaccine contract.

Von der Leyen’s Cell Phone Was Allegedly ‘Replaced Multiple Times’

The New York Times has been demanding access to the text messages since 2022 and successfully sued the Commission for its refusal. Nevertheless, in its new response dated 28 July, the authority again refused to release the messages, as the newspaper now reports [click on that archived link and read the NYT piece or, what I’d recommend, click here for the full letter from the EU to the NYT to avoid any editorial biases].

According to the letter, von der Leyen’s Chief of Staff, Björn Seibert, read the messages on the Commission President’s cell phone ‘in the summer of 2021’ and decided not to preserve them in a way that would have allowed them to be publicly accessible [that is emphatically not what the letter says, by the way: Von der Leyen’s cell phone is replaced perhaps every 6 months, and she used ‘Signal’ to schedule calls, it was claimed—and everybody who also uses ‘Signal’ and changes phone (even if you’d keep your number) knows that the old messages aren’t transferred; now, I’m not going to defend Von der Leyen here, but knowing this, it’s actually a plausible ‘splanation—I do think that the big-ticket issue is something else (see below)].

Seibert determined that the text messages were merely used to schedule phone calls during the pandemic. This decision was made shortly after journalist Alexander Fanta first requested access to the text messages in May 2021 [this is the problematic aspect here: the obfuscation commences in paragraph 16 of the letter, which is well worth citing here:

So, this is what grandstanding looks like—if you’d read the NYT’s biased reporting™ on this charade:

That timing means that the decision not to preserve the messages was made after the initial request for them, in May 2021, by Alexander Fanta, then a journalist at a German news outlet. Later, The Times followed up with its own request. Asked for comment, Mr. Fanta said, “I’m shocked and appalled that they decided to delete the message after I made my request,” calling it an action taken in “bad faith.” [I agree with the conclusion, but, once more, change your phone/keep the number while using Signal, old messages aren’t transferred] The commission says that Mr. Seibert determined that the messages’ “sole aim” was scheduling, and that they did not need to be retained.

The last, bolded sentence is the real issue here: this is de facto gov’t/public interest communication, and the stuff that would need to be drawn out into the limelight is: this looks like standard operational procedure to me, and the question would be—what other, comparable decisions not to keep records have been made?

I could think of a few other, quite comparably controversial issues, such as,

Do you see a pattern here? And now back to the Berliner Zeitung’s piece that doesn’t even bother to ask that question]

According to the letter to the New York Times, the text messages have been missing since July 2023 at the latest. Von der Leyen’s cell phone was ‘replaced several times’ without any data being transferred. Older devices were erased and recycled, meaning the Commission could no longer restore the messages [note that this implies that gov’t phones must not be recycled so that journos™ could access whatever information may be there: would you need yet another argument for the return to pre-internet communication on paper?].

At the heart of the Pfizer dispute is the Commission’s lack of transparency regarding the EU’s largest vaccine contract. Key details regarding the negotiation process and financial terms have not been disclosed to date [well, we know what the EU paid, and if anything, any discussion should revolve around the safety and efficacy of these products—I think that as many as gov’ts as possible should come together and announce a class-action against Big Pharma while freezing their assets: now, that would make Pfizer come around to the negotiating table lightning-fast…].

Violation of the EU’s Transparency Obligations

Critics—including judges of the European Court of Justice (ECJ)—see the blocking of the SMS messages [these were Signal chats; I’m sure that they would be available somewhere in the US intel community’s server farms; after all, as Tucker Carlson claims, the ‘CIA’ broke into his Signal account as he was preparing the Putin interview…] as a violation of the EU authority’s transparency obligations. In their ruling of May 2025, the judges emphasised that the Commission must provide ‘credible explanations that enable the public and the Court to understand why these documents cannot be found’—especially given the scale of the largest EU treaty to date [two things: the impending military appropriations are very likely to supersede in volume the Pfizer deal; ask yourself: if the US intel community™ likely has these text messages, why aren’t the NYT or the EU Court of Justice™ going there?—Because they don’t want to].

The Commission did not appeal the ruling but developed a new legal argument to justify the renewed refusal. The New York Times could sue again —the proceedings would then drag on for years.

Bottom Lines

So, the EU didn’t preserve text messages. What’s the big deal?

Well, for starters, those who criticise the régime and are considered to not have made a note in a case file—such as Judge Dettmar—are prosecuted, thrown into the wilderness after decades of public service, and now have a criminal record:

Ursula Von der Leyen, by contrast, serially abuses the public (sic) offices she held—and gets off scot-free.

Now, this isn’t a call to end office-holders’ or MPs immunity while serving; it’s a call to renew integrity, end the massive abuses by prosecuting wrong-doing, and equality under the law.

This is what, in the grander scheme of things, this is about.

I’m well aware of the fact that the rule of law was only a partial fact, with a sizeable share of it being propaganda; but for some time, it worked well enough to create the impression (illusion) it existed.

Covid wasn’t the thing that broke the rule of law; it’s akin to a catalyst (in the technical sense) that facilitated, or turbo-charged, long-evolving processes.

With the benefit of hindsight, I think it’s fair to label the early 2020s as a phase shift in which the old ways of doing™ governance were dismantled while a new régime was installed.

That new régime still looks a lot like the old one, for such a revolutionary change can neither be instituted overnight nor can it be accomplished without much upheaval. Yes, mass protests against the Covid and Ukraine/Russia policies were there, and I’m the last one to deny their importance, but in the final analysis, we note that none of this mattered as politicos™ and their camp followers in academia and among journos™ cheered on those ostensibly in power.

What a shit-show, esp. once one considers the fact that the so-called Fourth Estate should serve as a check on power.

Those who are seen to govern the West have long closed ranks, and the battle lines are drawn: it’s the globalist elitists’ handmaidens, such as Ms. Von der Leyen, and her camp followers vs. the peoples of the West.

I’m not including non-Westerners here for a particular reason— for the rule of law, accountability, (relatively) open governance, and freedom are thoroughly Western achievements.

I’m not claiming that these values mean anything to non-Westerners; rather, what I’m saying is this: many Westerns have grown tired to self-government, hence power has been usurped by a few (of highly questionable character, to say the least) and placed at the disposal of the ultra-rich.

Power wasn’t there for the taking; Western citizens have increasingly abandoned the will to govern themselves; now, someone else is going to do it.