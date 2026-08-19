Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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UM Ross's avatar
UM Ross
7h

The last time I flew into Germany in 2018, there were some delays at Frankfurt and we were in various holding patterns at relatively low altitude; I'm guessing about 10,000 feet or 3000 meters.

Since I had a window seat, I had a wonderful view of the German landscape. Even then what used to be beautiful scenery 20 years earlier was completely littered with wind turbines as far as the eye could see in every direction (and of course you can see quite far from that altitude). I imagine it's ever worse now. Wind turbines strike me as a very ghetto way of making electricity.

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mary-lou's avatar
mary-lou
8m

Mr. Winter the whining wind expert. we're doomed.

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