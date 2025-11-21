Once again, peak oil & gas production is rearing its ugly head, hence we shall discuss this today. In a way, the below content relates to two pieces from earlier this year:

Non-English content comes to you in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added.

Uncertainty Spreads Among Students: ‘I want to know if there is a future for me in oil or not’

After several years of high income, oil companies are now making drastic cuts. For student Filipp Løvseth (24), this means increasing doubts about his role in working life.

By Simon Elias Vik Bogen and Magnus Stokka, NRK, 20 Nov. 2025 [source; archived]

The red arrows are all pointing downwards as regards future activities on the Norwegian continental shelf. Filipp Løvseth thinks a lot about whether he has or has not a future in the oil industry.

‘Even though it is not us who have lost our jobs, it is us who will have the positions later. We feel wronged’, says Filipp Løvseth, pointing to the recent layoffs in the oil industry [oh my, since when does the state broadcaster concern itself with such things, like feelings? (Hint: this has been going on for quite some time…)]

The student at the University of Stavanger (UiS) works in the oil industry alongside training as a battery engineer.

During his studies, he has become increasingly uncertain whether there is a job for him after his bachelor’s degree [probably yes, but most likely not in the salary range he anticipates, and perhaps not in the field he trained for, mainly because there’s too many university-trained people in Norway, hence the added value of any diploma is comparatively low].

Several oil companies and suppliers, such as Halliburton and Worley Rosenberg, are experiencing cuts, layoffs, and warnings of layoffs after several years of high income.

Worley Rosenberg in Stavanger is particularly affected, with employees being told late last summer that as many as 300 workers could be laid off.

‘I want to know if there is a future for me in oil or not’, says Løvseth.

Last year, NRK wrote that more people are applying to oil-related subjects at universities and college. High salaries and many opportunities in the industry were cited as reasons then.

The proportion of applicants for Energy and Petroleum Technology at UiS fell after the previous oil crisis in 2014 and 2015. Since 2022, the number of applicants has skyrocketed again:

Number of applicants for Energy and Petroleum Technology studies at the undergraduate level at the U of Stavanger, 2014-24

[this is where the human-interest aspect ends, for the time being, and the meaty parts commence: read on at your own peril]

Oil expert: ‘The peak has been reached’

Oil expert Tore Guldbrandsøy believes the investment peak on the Norwegian continental shelf has been reached [note that peaking, and subsequently declining, investment will at some point in the near future translate into declining production; that link leads to another NRK piece from a week ago reminding its readers that last time, a decade ago, the oil crunch meant 50K layoffs across Norway].

But the oil companies themselves claim that there are no major challenges in the industry [here follows a small info box with comments by major oil & gas companies, which I’m reproducing below]

Shell Norway ‘Our organisation has been stable for several years and we do not see this changing significantly in the foreseeable future’, says Alice Bergfall, Head of Strategic Communications [note that ‘stable’ means no up/down swings, and if that’s indeed the case, the peak, or plateau, has been reached]. She says there is still significant untapped potential on the Norwegian shelf. ‘If we are to slow the decline in production, it is important to both continue exploration activities and further develop existing fields.’ [note that there’s no expectation of ramping up production, merely to ‘slow the decline’]

Vår Energi ‘Vår Energi is characterised by a high level of activity, high production, high exploration activity, and maturation of new projects’, says Director of Communications Liv Jannie Omdal [that highlighted phrase indicates levelling off of production from new sites]. So far this year, Vår Energi has started production from several fields. This has resulted in a large increase in production to over 400,000 barrels per day. ‘High production and activity are also the prospects going forward.’ [the proof of the pudding is in the eating]

Equinor ‘Equinor has a stable high level of activity on the Norwegian shelf. We produce at a high level, have a large portfolio, and are still actively exploring’, says press spokesperson Gisle Ledel Johannessen [so you’re going about our business, the empty talking suit says]. Equinor sees that the shelf is mature, but that it has not reached a sudden decline [this is the money paragraph: ‘the shelf is mature’ means there’s not that many ‘new’ reservoirs to be developed, but ‘not reached a sudden decline’ signifies that prices will go up as the company seeks to maintain output] ‘We plan high activity for many years to come. Annually we invest 60–70 billion [Norwegian crowns, divide by 10-11 to get US$ equivalents] in exploration, field development, operations, and extensions.’ [this suggests trouble ahead as these sums, as large as they may seem, aren’t going to account for much in terms of offshore, deep-water production]

Aker BP ‘We have a high level of activity both offshore and onshore related to the completion of ongoing oil and gas developments’, says press spokesperson Ole-Johan Faret [more empty-suit boilerplate]. When the large, ongoing development projects are completed and come into production in 2027, they expect the activity level to be adjusted [i.e., we’ve committed stuff, but there’s little planned beyond that]. ‘Then our production will increase from over 400,000 barrels per day to over 500,000 barrels per day.’ [which, if true, would mean a 20% production increase, which is either amazing or gaslighting (I lean towards the latter, for if the former was true, that company is irrelevant)]

Lower Activity Ahead

This does not reassure student Løvseth. He finds it difficult to trust the big oil companies [lol, did he fall on his head?]:

We understand that those in the companies must protect the company. They cannot go out and say that we are in an oil crisis and that investors must not invest.

He trusts more what the Norwegian Offshore Directorate and the state say [and this, in a nutshell, is the main cognitive and temperamental flaw of Norwegian society; we note, in passing, that Equinor is a state-owned oil & gas company, which student Løvseth doesn’t trust—but he trusts the gov’t: a classic case of FAFO (plus: he’s a moron)].

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate [orig. Sokkeldirektoratet] has made three different scenarios for Norway’s total oil and gas production up to 2050.

All show that production will fall in the period, but how quickly the fall will occur depends on exploration activity and technological development. This is stated in their Resource Report for 2024 (external link) [I’ve discussed that report in my May posting, and while we’ll discuss this below, here are a few key quotes to set the scene and illustrate the sheer magnitude of the issue:

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate’s summary of activity on the Norwegian continental shelf in 2024 shows that gas production is higher than ever. Exploration and investments are required if we are to delay the anticipated decline in production moving forward… Overall production will remain at a high and stable level. In 2024, it reached about 240 million standard cubic metres of oil equivalent (mill scm o.e.—1510 barrels oil equivalent). This is the highest level since 2009. Moving forward, production is expected to remain at a stable, high level before a gradually decrease toward the end of the 2020s.

Oil and gas production will ‘gradually decrease toward the end of the 2020s’, which means, in no uncertain terms, that supply shocks are coming in the next handful of years].

‘We believe that production from the Norwegian continental shelf will start to fall sometime around 2030. How quickly the fall will be is uncertain, as illustrated in our scenarios’, says Kalmar Ilstad, Director of Regulations, Licensing and Land Management at the Norwegian Continental Shelf Directorate.

Løvseth says that the Offshore Directorate’s Resource Report is known among many of his fellow students. He notes that many are worried about the future due to lower activities [in the oil & gas industry] towards 2050.

Terje Aasland: ‘Of course we need more young people’

Energy Minister Terje Aasland [Labour Party] writes in an email to NRK that oil will be one of Norway’s most important industries in the future, even when production gradually declines [note the less-than-subtly ‘when’, no ‘if’].

Therefore, Aasland has a clear message to Løvseth and the younger generation:

It is clear that we need more young people here. Young people who choose the industry will help cut emissions, develop new technology, and build bridges to the energy system of the future [more boilerplate verbiage by yet another empty suit].

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate estimates 220 billion Norwegian Crowns in investments in oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf in 2026.

This is the second highest year since 2014. Thus [Energy Minister] Aasland:

With the great opportunities on the Norwegian continental shelf, and with the Labour Party in government, we should develop, not close down, Norwegian petroleum activities [socialism for the win, I suppose].

Head of Department Says it is ‘More Difficult to Get a Job’

Øystein Arild is head of department at the Department of Energy and Petroleum Technology. He has noticed a small [sic] change:

It is a little more difficult to get a job now than a year ago for those who are due to finish their studies in the spring of 2026.

At the same time, the outlook is divided.

‘Many people are still getting jobs’, Øystein Arild notes.

Although the total number of jobs is decreasing somewhat, there are still a great many jobs that need to be replaced, according to Arild:

Oil and gas will be Norway’s most important industry for many decades to come, and Norway will therefore need a replenishment of expertise in the years to come.

Concerns Among the Students

Student Løvseth is also chairman of the Petroleum Engineers’ Association at UiS. He says that the uncertainty in the oil industry is a frequent topic of conversation among students these days:

There is a lot of discussion, but I don’t think anyone knows exactly what is going to happen [see the ‘bottom lines’ for my take].

He says many people feel the same uncertainty that he does regarding job opportunities in the industry.

[NRK] Do you go around worrying about your future in the oil industry?

Worry, that’s maybe not the word I would use. I feel confident that I have a way forward and can jump to another industry if I need to.

Bottom Lines

Here’s Norway’s cumulative oil & gas production since the mid-1970s (source):

As can be seen, oil production (crude and condensate) peaked in 2001/02, and it has halved in the subsequent decade; it has been relatively stable since, although the expectation is a further downward trend.

Believe it or not, the more troubling issue is actually natural gas production. It is higher than it’s ever been, that much is apparently true—but once you reach peak production, there’s but one way to go: down.

2024, as Equinor stated, was a year of record gas production, and if the Norwegian Offshore Directorate’s graph (see above) is to be somewhat accurate in regards to future production estimates, it may very well be the year of Norway’s peak gas production.

The implications are gigantic and point to troubles down the road:

Gas constitutes more than half of all production on the shelf. Most of the oil and gas is exported to Europe.

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate also provides quite helpful information via norskpetroleum.no/en, where the following quotes are found:

Norway is a small player in the global crude market with production covering about 2 per cent of the global demand. Norwegian production of natural gas covers approximately 3 per cent of global demand, however, as an exporter Norway is a significant player. Norway is the fourth largest exporter of natural gas in the world, behind USA, Russia and Qatar. In 2023, Norway exported a gas volume equivalent to more than 30 per cent of the total gas consumption in the EU and the United Kingdom.

In 2023, Norwegian gas exports amounted to some 30% of gas consumption in the EU and UK.

In case you’re wondering, Russian gas amounted to 40% of EU consumption in 2021, according to the EU Commission; by 2024, ‘Norway was the top supplier of gas to the EU in 2024 providing over 33% of all gas imports’.

How much longer will (can) that party go on?

Not for much longer, if the Norwegian Offshore Directorate is to be believed:

Within the next few years, Europe will experience an energy crunch unlike the last such major problem in the 1970s.

In the short run, the turn towards Norwegian gas was quite successful for the EU; in the medium term, however, depletion of Norway’s hydrocarbons suggests this was, at best, an expedient short-term fix.

Politicos™, experts™, and journos™ are all pretending that everything’s gonna be alright.

When, not if, these multiple shocks hit home, it will make for a very rude awakening.