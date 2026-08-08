Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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mary-lou's avatar
mary-lou
3hEdited

young people need a house and a job. neither are easily available. because they have little to offer, they are hesitant to make a personal commitment and find it difficult to settle down, postponing finding a long-term partner. and down go the demographic numbers. just listening to those young'ns one doesn't need models, graphs and waffling EU social experts™.

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Perry Simms's avatar
Perry Simms
4h

The UN definition of *Genocide* enumerates five specific acts committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such:

Killing members of the group. ￼

Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group. ￼

Deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the group’s physical destruction. ￼

Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group. ￼

Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.

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