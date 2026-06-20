Little over half a year ago, we briefly discussed the Swiss gov’t’s refusal of Palantir’s services™, due to ‘devastating risks’ as regards prices, data breaches, and a bunch of other (inferred) problems:

As this was reported by Die Republik, among others, one intrepid, cantankerous™ alt-news outlet, we’ve been served with a variation of that age-old David vs. Goliath trope that’s often presented (just pick one of two curated options, folks, it’ll be fine if everybody rooted for one or the other factions of the same team):

So far, so good—and today, we’ll talk a bit more about the subsequent lawsuit; I found the below rah-portin™ quite accurate, hence I’m reproducing it here to keep us informed about ‘how it’s going’.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Palantir Sues Swiss Journalists and Fails Resoundingly

The magazine Die Republik published a comprehensive investigation into Palantir, which the company disliked.

Via Der Standard.at, 16 June 2026 [source; archived]

A team of journalists from the Swiss online magazine Die Republik and the WAV research collective [sic; they are partners of Correctiv’s Swiss subsidiary] submitted 59 requests for access to documents from Swiss federal authorities. The investigation resulted in a comprehensive, two-part dossier on the work of the software company Palantir, published in December of last year. Subsequently, the Swiss subsidiary of the company, whose systems are increasingly used in the public and military sectors, took legal action against the reporting. It lost on 22 out of 23 points, handing the Swiss journalists a clear victory for their work.

Right to Clarification Demanded

The company, whose software aggregates data from a wide variety of sources and makes it analysable, filed a right-to-clarify [orig. Gegendarstellung, i.e., if the paper™ had lost, they would have to print a message from their opponents] lawsuit in the Zurich Commercial Court. Specifically, Palantir Technologies Switzerland GmbH [an llc], a subsidiary of the US corporation, filed the suit. They [Palantir Switzerland] found that 11 passages in the first part of the Republik article and a further 12 passages in the second part were factually inaccurate.

Regarding the first article, the court ruled: ‘The request for a right of reply … is to be rejected in its entirety’. In the case of the second article, entitled ‘Why Palantir is becoming a risk for Switzerland’, the court rejected eleven requests for a right of reply and declared one admissible.

Acceptable Conclusions

Die Republik published the court documents and the judgment, which runs to 80 pages. If you want, you can read the court’s reasons in their entirety. To give one example: Palantir sued over its software being described as a ‘lethal weapon of war’. However, the court held that this was a permissible interpretation made based on original quotes from Palantir executives. CEO Alex Karp once explained that Palantir exists to ‘disrupt and, if necessary, frighten and occasionally kill enemies’.

The situation was similar with the term ‘surveillance software’—here too, according to the Zurich Commercial Court, this is a legitimate conclusion based on functions of the products [sic] that Palantir did not dispute.

In general, the plaintiff repeatedly failed to distinguish between factual allegations and value judgments or conclusions. Die Republik commented:

That is true. However, our extensive research contained numerous facts that invite a critical assessment of the tech company. Palantir did not even attempt to counter the vast majority of these facts.

The Ruling

The [singular] point on which the court found in favour of the US company related to Republic’s claim that Foundry [apparently part of the Palantir product suite] was originally developed for the US for counterinsurgency operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. This was a reference to the renowned economist and social scientist Francesca Bria in Le Monde Diplomatique.

Die Republik therefore had to provide the passage with a counter-statement, but points out at the end of the information box that the editorial team is sticking to its statement.

Alleged Slap Lawsuit

It is the first time that Palantir has taken legal action against reporting. After the ruling was announced, the company published a statement on its Medium blog in which it emphasised that it was not a so-called slap lawsuit to intimidate or suppress journalistic work. The company has since deleted the post.

According to Die Republik, the company’s actions show ‘that the company does not necessarily have a particularly high opinion of freedom of expression. And does not shy away from taking legal action against unpopular opinions using legal means that are not intended for this purpose.’

According to the ruling, Palantir must pay Die Republik’s editorial team 9,900 Swiss francs (10,752 euros) in compensation. The ruling is not yet final and Palantir could file an appeal with the Swiss Federal Court within 30 days.

Bottom Lines

As stupid as this all sounds, and as much as I welcome that ruling, the fee Palantir Switzerland was ordered to pay is … ridiculous. I doubt this will make them hesitate to pursue such cases in the future.

Here’s the reply as published in English by Die Republik:

Although numerous value judgments and expressions of opinion contained in our article were confirmed as precisely that by the court, Palantir attempted to treat them as factual statements in order to obtain—without justification—a right of reply. This would suggest that the company does not have a particularly high regard for freedom of expression. Nor does it shy away from making use of legal mechanisms to counter unwelcome opinions, even when those mechanisms are not intended for that purpose.

I’m unsure if this is the case, for I have but a couple of questions here:

If these were top-notch lawyers, they wouldn’t be that stupid to assert these things in light of the evidence available to both Die Republik and the court, right?

Why, of why, in light of the highlighted part of the above quote, did Palantir hire obviously incompetent lawyers?

I doubt that the low penalty (some US$ 10K) will keep Palantir—or other such corporations—from suing against unfavourable rah-portin™ in the future.

Further stupidity emerges from the court ruling, specifically p. 22, in which the court noted that the plaintiff (Palantir) submitted documents that were ‘not identical to those requested to print by [Die Republik]’.

In other words, before suing, Palantir had requested that Die Republik publishes a rebuttal in response, which the latter refused; hence the lawsuit.

The demanded wording submitted to the court was not identical, hence the court noted (ibid.) that ‘it is unclear if this is a valid procedure’.

Rendered into plain English, the court is unsure if you can file a suit based on documents that are different from the content that triggered the suit in the first place.

Personally, I think the court would have been fine throwing out the case as a frivolous lawsuit.

The mere fact that this wasn’t done tells you more about the sorry state of the Swiss judiciary than about either Die Republik’s rah-portin™ or Palantir’s shenanigans.

On pp. 78-9, the reader finally learns about the one factually incorrect statement, which concerns the above-related comment about Foundry:

‘As was reported publicly, Foundry was originally developed as an all-purpose tool for Palantir’s commercial customers.

Too bad, it seems, that some of Palantir’s ‘customers’ (the DoD) used it to hunt for insurgents in Afghanistan and Iraq, but that’s the one fault in Die Republik’s rah-portin™ the court found.

It’s a shame that this kind of factoid isn’t rendered more clearly in the above-related piece, but, hey, at least Der Standard linked to the court ruling.

Or whatever.