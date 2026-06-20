Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
2h

If the people running Palantir were as smart as they think they are, they would have ignored the article completely. This way, there's an official paper-trail and subverting Swiss courts w2ill cost far more than 10k USD.

That goes double for the stupid quote about being able to kill opponents, but I'm guessing the people running Palantir are the typical immature chip-on-their-shoulder negative stereotype Muhricans.

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mary-lou's avatar
mary-lou
1h

Palantir (seeded by the CIA’s venture capital arm) built “Gotham” for intelligence agencies to hunt human targets, and “Foundry” for corporations and governments to manage vast datasets...." - https://theuaob.substack.com/p/the-whitehall-palantir-data-enclosure

as described in this article, vast digital control systems, like Palantir, will eventually not be sustainable: "...The global economy is currently driven by a vertical “wealth siphon” - a mechanism that appropriates time, biophysical capacity, and future potential from the lower tiers of the system to feed a financialised apex. [....] Wealth at this scale ceases to be mere purchasing power; it becomes concentrated command authority. [...But...] a resilient system requires slack. It requires horizontal buffers - spare physical inventory, local administrative autonomy, and unmonetised time. Financial optimisation, however, treats slack as inefficiency....".

slight optimism incoming.

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