Dear readers,

as those of you who are long-term readers of these pages here know, every now and then I’m posting some notes from my work-related travels.

As the last such posting is now almost two years old, I think a brief update is in order (skip if you’re here for legacy media and/or the science™-related snark):

I flew out of Bergen, Norway, on Sunday morning; against my wishes, but dictated by availability, I booked a flight with Lufthansa and flew via Frankfurt to Zagreb.

Frankfurt am Main is a gigantic airport, and it’s correspondingly run down; the cleaning doesn’t really work very well, and I was happy to leave with Air Croatia (part of the Lufthansa Group) for Zagreb a bit later.

Air Croatia had a brand-new aircraft in service (it smelled like a new car inside, which I greatly appreciated; also, their cabin crew was notably younger than their Lufthansa peers).

In Zagreb, I got myself a rental car and drove to Zadar, Croatia, where I arrived in the late afternoon.

Intermission: A Sojourn to Zadar

I had written my Ph.D. dissertation about that place, albeit ‘only’ in the 16th century, mainly because as a young graduate student, I determined that there’s no open-ended research deriving from the empirical evidence possible when focusing on whatever stuff after the First World War.

Believe it or not, I’m actually quite good at what I do, academically speaking; my first book was very well received, and last year, a second, revised and expanded edition was published (which is something almost no dissertation-turned-first book ever does).

So, I met with my friend, a renowned art historian, and we drove to the city limits to a small place called Dračevac (in Croatian), which is where, 500 years ago, a watchtower guarded the approaches to the city of Zadar from raiding parties emanating from the Ottoman side of the porous and ill-defined frontiers.

Below, I’m posting a few of the pictures I took last Sunday:

Dračevac tower ( kula ), which had been renovated (see the top of the tower, which has different stonework), and note that the gunsights offer a 360 degree views.

Today, there’s also a new parish church—and, if one turns to the left from the position where I stood taking the picture, there is this:

A memorial to what I (sardonically) call ‘the Greatest Patriotic Victory’, the War of Independence , which, in the past 1-2 decades, is rapidly becoming the foundational myth (see below).

That T-55 tank, presumably from the Yugoslav People’s Army and used by Serbian forces (but since the Croatians were using the same equipment, it may be from their tank park) has been put up there to remember the ‘heroic’ defence of Zadar in 1991.

When strolling to the old town a bit later, something else caught my eye:

The top line reads: ‘lest we forget—Croatia was born [forged] in war’.

Since the header of that placard—attached to the clock tower on the old city hall—is quite clear, there is the area known as Croatia before 1991, and then there’s whatever one wishes ‘Croatia’ to be thereafter.

Forged in war, as it is claimed, a new nation is in the process of being cobbled together; weirdly enough, when I first visited Zadar in 2004 and again in 2006/07, these signs and such arguments were already latent, but they were confined to obvious groups, such as supporters of Ante Gotovina (Wikipedia):

I have neither put emphases on any of these pieces nor added snark; Gen. Gotovina was with the French Foreign Legion before he was tapped to join the newly-created Croatian military—precisely because of his connections to the underworld, Western intel/mercenary services, and combat experience.

Twenty years ago, there were placards and billboards reading ‘Gotovina Heroj’, and while these no longer adorn (sic) the tourist-infested inner city, Croatian sentiments and history are undergoing revisions like in Germany, mainly because the sentiments here, as I learned from conversations with my colleagues and friends, look suspiciously like this:

You see, I’m told, Belgrade—Croatians’ old, hereditary enemy, of course—is preparing an aggression, hence Zagreb must be ready to strike first. Of course, Serbia is allegedly in cahoots with Russia! Russia! Russia!, which means that this all reeks of Ukraine, c. 2021, but I’m sure it’s all coincidental.

Needless to say, it’s a small price for Croatia™ re-joining the West where, once again, politicos™, experts™, and journos™ are telling tall tales of Croatians’ age-old, if not eternal, role as manning the antemurale Christianitatis, the Wall against the West’s hereditary enemy (and, no, it doesn’t matter that, 500 years ago, that enemy was the Ottoman empire to the south whereas today’s enemy is east).

Back to Norway

I spend two more days in Zagreb, giving talks, having meetings with colleagues, and walking around the inner city.

A lot of tourists from the UK were here, and since Croatia had adopted the euro recently, prices are up considerable (5-6% inflation, officially speaking, year-on-year, I was told).

To me, prices in Croatia looked like prices in Austria 15-20 years ago; needless to say, wages and living standards in Croatia haven’t risen to that level.

As I write these lines, I’m awaiting boarding at Zagreb airport; a coffee in a café in Zagreb costs around 2 euros, a bottle of beer is 3-3.50 euros, and a steak at a BBQ place (which was really good) came in at 26.90 euros.

At the airport, there’s a small sign in the café: ‘plastic cups will be charged 10 cents’ (on top of whatever outrageous price for the coffee). This is done, of course, to save the planet, polar bears, or whatever. I saw a freakin’ F-16 take off from the nearby military base while I typed these lines, but I suppose a 10 cent surcharge will do a thing. Or not. Upon asking if they also had, you know, normal cups, I was able to avoid the paper™ (lined with plastic) cups.

My itinerary will take me to Munich, and from there back to Norway.

So far, I encountered no problems (if you’d discount the ‘papers please’ comment upon exiting the airport on Sunday because my suitcase lacked the green-striped EU tag, but I had no issues explaining this to the customs official).

All told, it was a strange trip: lots of fond memories; I always love going to Zadar in particular (where I also found some time in the state archive), and I do take solace in the seemingly less-controversial times a few centuries ago.

Yet over-tourism, lots of oligarch money, and super yachts are making life quite uncomfortable for the locals in the coastal towns.

Other than tourism, there’s virtually nothing left; industry had been closed, sold off in the 1990s, and whatever other manufacturing etc. was there, it’s been gobbled up by foreign concerns.

When, not if, mass tourism will move on because Croatia is too expensive and/or no longer that exotic™, a long, sorrow-filled depression will engulf the country.

for those interested in what that means, I recommend a piece by the late Karl Kaser (Prof. of Southeastern European History, U of Graz), with the gist being:

However, a substantial share of the holidaymakers that stream into the city must be categorized as day-trippers. These hordes of people spend only a few hours in the city: a city tour and a restaurant meal belong to the standard repertoire. Obviously, these tourists are unable to take in and interpret the historical codes of the city within just a few hours. Despite the efforts of guides such as Vesna (who was introduced at the beginning of this article) to transmit these messages, day-trippers are passionately interested in trivialities. Left alone, they stroll irreverently past Gundulic’s statue and enjoy the delicacies offered on the fruit and vegetable market or the kitsch displayed in shop windows. They find refreshment in the shadowy loggia of the Rector’s Palace without dwelling on the power that once radiated from this building and has since paled. They are attracted by the drawbridges at the city’s two main gates without losing a thought on the masterful achievements of Dubrovnik’s diplomacy which for centuries prevented the necessity of drawing up these bridges against enemy attack. To top these misunderstandings between the historical text and its tourist interpretation, the visitors are lured into restaurants where they pay more for the same food than somewhere else. This unawareness of historically placed signs particularly comes to the fore with the arrival of a certain species of visitor. In November 2000, the U.S. aircraft carrier “George Washington” docked in Dubrovnik with around 4,000 sailors on board thirsty for some entertainment. The city awaited the event as a welcome break in the winter season in which normally most restaurants are closed. It was astonishing to see how much the city changed in the direction of an uneasy compromise between authentic historical symbolism and the expectations of the U.S. marines in the run-up to the ship’s arrival. During the year, no barbecue stands are to be seen in the city—this November they were there. Although there are several pizzerias in the centre, suddenly their number doubled. Naturally, the city also wanted to satisfy the young sailors’ desire for naked women: all-night striptease shows popped up in prudish, elegant cafés that normally close at 11 p.m. When the aircraft carrier’s crew left, the city took stock of its profits, dismantled the barbecue kiosks and shut down most of the pizzerias and restaurants—until the next tourist rush surrounding the 2000/2001 “millennium” event. Some 30,000 visitors were expected, and judging by the crush, they came. Today, some 3,500 people live in the old city and you can imagine the pushing and shoving inside the walls when this number increases tenfold. Of course, most of the visitors were not there to be impressed by the city’s former glory. Quite a lot of them possibly even thought they were in some kind of Disney World, with historical scenery set up for their personal pleasure.

If you’re interested in the rest, please look up these two parts:

I must be off now; all told, a bitter-sweet experience, which left me with a lot of food for thought.