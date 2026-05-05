In case you missed what shapes up to be the next frontier of tort law, as well as perhaps the last resort against a quick and easy takeover by the tech bros, here’s reporting from The Oregonian’s Zane Sparling from 24 March 2026 (source; archived), with emphases and [snark] added:

Another [sic] Oregon attorney has been bamboozled by the incorrect output of artificial intelligence—and the state’s appellate court has slapped him with a record fine. The Oregon Court of Appeals issued a $10,000 fine to Bill Ghiorso, a Salem-based civil attorney, after determining he signed his name to a legal brief containing 15 bogus citations and nine quotes ‘that had been contrived from thin air’. Ghiorso challenged the fee, arguing he didn’t ‘knowingly’ include false material in his filings, but instead had relied on a paralegal’s research. But the appellate court rejected that argument [of course; I never ‘knowingly’ speed…]. ‘Counsel at least should have known… that submitting a brief with unchecked and ultimately fabricated citations may breach an attorney’s duties of professionalism, truthfulness and candor to the court’, Presiding Judge Scott Shorr wrote in the March 18 opinion. The appeals court set the precedent for A.I. errors in December when it tagged a different civil attorney with a $2,000 fine and created a fee schedule of $500 to $1,000 per artificial error. Following those rules, Ghiorso’s bill could have totaled as much as $16,500, according to Shorr. But the presiding judge said the court would cap its fees at $10,000 because Ghiorso has recently had medical trouble.

So, basically, it’s now the courts determining these issues, and I shall note a few points separately:

as welcome as such a ruling is in general, why does it fall to the judiciary, as opposed to the citizens’ assembly (Congress) to do so?

this decision is likely headed for the Supreme Court before too long, if only because it sets a precedent for the tech bros that they don’t like: liability for their ‘products’ (hi there, US tort law galore)

on a grander scheme of things, how does anyone with a straight face continue to believe the bullcrap told by esp. military and/or intel community members about ‘AI-aided targeting’ being, well better™ than humans? There’s a ton of liability lingering there, too, for at some point, the buck stops…where and with whom?

The implications for the AI-infested (higher) education sector are enormous, too, for the above-related ruling also signifies that even if a student didn’t ‘knowingly’ use fake information created by AI™ in his or her exam stuff, it doesn’t mean he or she will escape liability issues (imagine, for instance, having corporate go over your college credentials and learning you used AI™, thus obtaining a diploma and correspondingly higher salaries by fakin’ it)

That list could continue for a while, eh?

AI Hallucinations: Courtroom Crisis, Market Signal

And with the stage thus set, let’s learn a bit more from John Mecke’s brief entitled ‘AI Hallucinations in Legal Filings Are Now a Courtroom Crisis — And a Market Signal’, which appeared on 25 March 2026 on the website of Development Corporate (source; archived), with emphases and [snark] added:

AI hallucinations in legal filings have crossed a threshold. Courts across the United States are no longer issuing polite warnings. They are sanctioning attorneys, striking briefs, revoking bar admissions, and — in the most egregious cases—issuing five-figure fines while threatening to forward cases to disciplinary boards. Researcher Damien Charlotin of HEC Paris has now catalogued over 1,174 documented incidents of AI-generated hallucinated content submitted in courts worldwide. Since the start of 2025 alone, 518 of those cases originated in U.S. courts—a number that is accelerating, not stabilizing. The legal profession is discovering, at significant cost, what enterprise software practitioners already know: AI productivity claims and AI reliability are not the same thing. For SaaS founders, PE investors, and enterprise CTOs evaluating legal tech, this crisis is both a cautionary tale and a market signal. The judicial crackdown is creating a new compliance layer—and a new category of software that didn’t exist three years ago.

I’ll briefly interrupt the flow here to note that the latter aspect is simply the addition of a software fix™ to software problems, which may or may not work, but if it works as intended, so-called ‘generative AI’ is dead.

From Isolated Incident to Systemic Crisis The landmark case that started this wave was Mata v. Avianca, Inc., decided in June 2023. Attorneys Steven Schwartz and Peter LoDuca of Levidow, Levidow & Oberman submitted a brief containing six court cases that did not exist—entirely fabricated by ChatGPT, complete with plausible-sounding docket numbers and judicial opinions. Judge P. Kevin Castel of the Southern District of New York fined both attorneys $5,000 and required them to personally notify each judge whose name appeared in the fabricated opinions. The case became required reading in legal ethics courses nationwide. Most observers treated it as an outlier. It was not. By 2024, Law360’s AI tracker had documented 280 incidents. By close of 2025: 729+. In Q1 2026, new cases are being added weekly. … Key Stat: About 19% of all documented AI hallucination incidents in U.S. courts have resulted in monetary fines. Most fines remain below $5,000—but the maximum sanction in a single case exceeded $100,000 by late 2025, and the Sixth Circuit’s $30,000 penalty in March 2026 signals that escalation is structural, not episodic. Source: Charlotin AI Hallucination Database; Social Science Space analysis. The Oregon Record Fine: When “I Used AI” Is No Defense In March 2026, the Oregon Court of Appeals issued what may be the clearest judicial statement yet on the limits of AI-as-excuse [see the above reporting in The Oregonian]. In Doiban v. OLCC, the court discovered during oral argument preparation that the petitioner’s opening brief contained fabricated case citations and ‘purported quotations that do not exist anywhere in Oregon case law’. The court imposed a $10,000 fine—calculated at $500 per fabricated citation (15 total) plus $1,000 for the extra burden imposed on respondent’s counsel, who spent at least 12 hours researching the phantom cases. The court’s language was precise and deliberately unsentimental: ‘An attorney who signs a brief supported in full or in part by nonexistent law submits a [violation]… The advent of generative AI did not change that principle.’ Earlier Oregon decisions had explicitly rejected the term ‘hallucination’ as too gentle. Oregon Supreme Court Justice Lagesen wrote that AI ‘is not perceiving nonexistent law as the result of a disorder—it is generating nonexistent law in accordance with its design.’ [Italics in the original] That framing matters for enterprise risk analysis. If courts treat AI fabrication as a product functioning as designed rather than malfunctioning, the liability defense available to law firms — and to legal AI vendors — shrinks considerably.

And that last paragraph—in addition to the sternly-worded lingo from the ruling—herald the bifurcation here: the tech bros will not be subject to the same liability as, say, that infamous 1992 Liebeck v. McDonald’s Restaurants (Wikipedia) case, but that’s quite obviously the direction here.

Can AI™ Control/Check AI™?

I personally welcome the chastising of the tech bros whose products aren’t deemed to ‘malfunction’ (too hot coffee spilled) but were ‘designed’ to work as they do.

There’s likely no upper limit for tort cases, and if the above Oregon ruling doesn’t end in the Supreme Court before too long, it can be safely assumed one or another of such cases will end up there, including the threat of a multi-billion dollar price tag.

Will that be enough?

I suppose the Supremes will sit on the bench a tad longer (pun intended) as Mr. Market is currently busy offering solutions™, such as the ones purported by Development Corporate:

The Market Response: Verification SaaS as the Contrarian Play Here is the part of this story that most coverage misses: the judicial crackdown is not just a risk story. It is a market creation event. The volume and severity of sanctions has produced an acute, urgent demand for a product category that barely existed in 2023: AI hallucination detection and citation verification software. The most notable entrant to date is RealityCheck, launched by BriefCatch at Legalweek 2026. Its architecture is telling: it uses a two-layer verification process combining deterministic citation validation—checking reporter volumes, court identifiers, and case names against authoritative legal databases without any AI involvement — with a separate AI-assisted analysis layer that evaluates whether quoted language actually appears in the cited opinion [you can clearly spot the problem here: AI™ ‘hallucinations’ being the problem in the first place, a layer of statistics has been added to it: I doubt this will stand up in court (‘but I used this new sooper-dooper tool to double-check, your honour’ will likely not pass muster as an excuse either]. The product’s design philosophy implicitly validates what courts have been saying for three years: you cannot use AI to verify AI. The deterministic layer exists precisely because AI-on-AI verification produces false confidence. That is both a sound engineering decision and a compelling sales narrative in a market where every law firm is now acutely aware of the reputational and financial exposure.

All these ‘Verification SaaS’ nonsense is just the first wave of liability damage control.

What Courts Are Actually Saying to the Market First, AI output is not evidence. Courts treat AI-generated citations as unverified assertions — the attorney’s responsibility to make them real, not the AI’s responsibility to have gotten them right. This frames the legal AI vendor’s product as a drafting aid, not a research authority — with corresponding limits on the vendor’s liability and the attorney’s reliance justification. Second, the duty of competence now explicitly includes AI literacy. The American Bar Association’s Formal Opinion 512 (July 2024) stated plainly that competence includes understanding the “capabilities and limitations” of AI systems before deploying them in practice. This is a purchasing criterion, not just an ethics position: law firms that cannot demonstrate AI governance processes are accumulating professional liability exposure. Third, escalation is deliberate. As the Fifth Circuit observed earlier this year, there is “no end in sight” to AI-fabricated results appearing in legal filings. The same court noted that sanctions alone are insufficient deterrent. The implication is that penalties will continue to increase until the behavioral incentive changes — and the behavioral incentive changes when verification becomes a standard workflow requirement, not an optional best practice.

And that latter aspect is obvious; yet awarding penalties isn’t the same as enforcing them, and it’s obvious that this all will drive up lawyer costs even further.

And that effect will trickle down through the economy.

Bottom Lines

Now, with US lawyers being on the frontlines of the AI™ Wars, we may, briefly, consider what else will get more expensive from the use of AI™ rather than, as is claimed, essentially free.

Internet use, for starters, isn’t free; you need a device and an access plan (subscription) before you can use anything online, including AI™.

The free™ chatbots and AI™ versions are likely to provide you with crappier outputs than the subscription-based models (but I don’t know).

As courts are now ruling that AI™ ‘hallucinations’ are ‘design flaws’ as opposed to ‘malfunctions’, just consider how tort law worked in the past: from seatbelts to recalls of cars, baby formula, and a ton of other things, corporations must abide by certain regulations.

While I don’t know what the future will hold, I think the above ruling is very important in this case. And since I’m a cynic and we all deserve a laugh, I prompted Grok with the following task:

Write a tort action-proof liability waiver for AI models (max. 500 words) in light of the Oregon ruling on AI hallucinations as found here https://websitedc.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/Doiban_USA_18_March_2026.pdf. The aim of the short text is to shield AI from liability: have a go

And here is Grok’s reply (emphases mine):

**AI Model Use Liability Waiver and Disclaimer** **Effective Date: [Insert Date]. Provider: [AI Model/Provider Name] (“Provider”).** **IMPORTANT: READ CAREFULLY BEFORE USING THIS AI MODEL. BY ACCESSING, USING, OR INTERACTING WITH THE AI MODEL, ITS OUTPUTS, OR RELATED SERVICES, YOU ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE TO THIS WAIVER AND DISCLAIMER IN FULL. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE, DO NOT USE THE SERVICE.** 1. **Nature of AI Outputs and Hallucinations**. AI models generate responses based on patterns in training data. Outputs may be inaccurate, incomplete, fabricated, misleading, or “hallucinated” (including but not limited to invented facts, citations, quotes, legal analysis, or advice). Recent court decisions, such as *Doiban v. Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission* (Oregon Court of Appeals, March 18, 2026), illustrate that users—particularly professionals like attorneys—bear full responsibility for verifying AI-generated content before reliance. Courts have imposed sanctions on users for submitting unverified AI outputs containing fabricated authority, emphasizing that AI hallucinations are a known risk and that human oversight is mandatory. 2. **No Professional Advice**. Outputs from this AI do not constitute legal, medical, financial, technical, or any other form of professional advice. You must independently verify all information, consult qualified professionals, and exercise your own judgment. Reliance on any output is at your sole risk. 3. **Limitation of Liability**. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, PROVIDER AND ITS AFFILIATES, LICENSORS, AND DEVELOPERS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES ARISING FROM OR RELATED TO:

- Use or inability to use the AI model or its outputs;

- Any inaccuracies, hallucinations, errors, omissions, or fabricated content in outputs;

- Any decisions, actions, or inactions taken in reliance on outputs;

- Any third-party claims, including tort actions (negligence, strict liability, misrepresentation, etc.), breach of contract, or regulatory actions. This includes but is not limited to damages for loss of profits, data, goodwill, business interruption, personal injury, property damage, or legal sanctions. Provider’s total cumulative liability shall not exceed the amount you paid for access in the preceding 12 months (or $0 if free). 4. **Assumption of Risk and Indemnification**. You assume all risks associated with AI use, including known risks of hallucinations documented in legal precedents. You agree to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless Provider from any claims, losses, liabilities, costs, and expenses (including attorneys’ fees) arising from your use of the service, reliance on outputs, or violation of this waiver. 5. **No Warranties**. The AI model and outputs are provided “AS IS” and “AS AVAILABLE” with no warranties of any kind, express or implied, including accuracy, reliability, fitness for purpose, merchantability, or non-infringement. Provider does not guarantee outputs will be error-free or suitable for any purpose. 6. **User Responsibilities**. You agree not to:

- Submit the outputs as verified authority without independent validation;

- Use outputs in high-stakes contexts (e.g., legal filings, medical decisions, safety-critical applications) without expert review;

- Represent outputs as official, authoritative, or guaranteed correct. 7. **Governing Law and Severability**. This waiver is governed by the laws of [Insert Jurisdiction, e.g., Delaware], without regard to conflict of laws principles. If any provision is held unenforceable, the remainder shall continue in full force. This waiver survives termination of use. **Acknowledgment**: I have read, understand, and voluntarily accept this waiver, including its limitations on liability for AI hallucinations and related tort claims. I acknowledge that courts hold users, not AI providers, accountable for verification failures.



(Word count: 478)



---



*This is a template drafted for illustrative purposes. Consult qualified legal counsel to tailor it to specific jurisdictions, as enforceability varies. It aims to maximize protection by emphasizing known risks, user duties, and explicit disclaimers in light of rulings like the referenced Oregon case.*

There you go, incl. a disclaimer on the fabricated liability waiver.

This will, however, ripple through the judiciary, the economy, and, ultimately, may at some point also reach politicos™.

Don’t hold your breath until then, though.