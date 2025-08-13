Die Fackel 2.0

Rikard
9h

Swedish too uses "Stand" for the historical groups vying for power before and over the Throne, though we spell it Stånd får siingular and Ständer for plural.

Humorously "stånd" also means erection. This joke is pre-1600s:

"When is the King and the Serf equals?"

"At bedtime, because then they both belong to the Highest Stand" i.e. they both have erections.

Norway has, politically speaking, seem to have opted for "Let's do what Sweden does, but at least ten years later so no-one thinks we're doing the same thing" as an underlying "epistemological" principle of politics.

And of course, Norway always was much more of a consensus-society than we ever was.

"Scandinavian Socialism"... Erhm, not really. "Scandinavian Corporativism" is correct.

Rebal
12h

No comments? Censor bot?

