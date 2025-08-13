Up here in Norway, it’s clown car ehm election season, hence we get to see, listen, and consider politicos™ many times more than usual. This is, of course, both annoying due to the less-than-appealing sight of career politicos™, and even less wondrous given all the nonsense they spout.

This came most powerfully to the fore a few days ago when the current health minister Christian Vestre of the Arbeiderpartiet ([New] Labour Party) travelled north on an election inspection tour to check out whatever was done in northern Norway. Check out his Wikipedia profile to learn ‘more’ about his career—he studied law, ran his father’s furniture company, and has been active in Norwegian high politics for over a decade; we note he has been Health Minister since 2023, yet he has no background in healthcare nor relevant experiences.

For the below parts, translation, emphases, and [snark] mine. The sound you may hear while reading on is me banging my head against the wall de to the sheer stupidity of the following content.

On Health Preparedness, ‘NATO Decides, Not Politicians’, Says Labour Party Politician [and Health Minister]

The Minister of Health is being criticised for being vague and half-hearted. But party colleagues believe that health preparedness in Finnmark will be the same regardless of who wins the election.

By Hanne Larsen, NRK, 9 Aug. 2025 [source; archived]

Last week, Health Minister Jan Christian Vestre was on an election campaign tour in Finnmark [Norway’s north-easternmost province (fylke) bordering Mordor (Russia! Russia! Russia!)].

Here he was challenged by NRK on what is behind the fact that Troms and Finnmark has been designated by the government as a preparedness response zone.

When asked whether the most populous municipality, Alta, will receive a trauma emergency unit, the minister replied that Helse Nord [the gov’t agency in charge of healthcare services] will assess the needs in light of the Armed Forces’ needs [see, it’s a democratic people’s gov’t (in a unitary constitutional monarchy whose king shares parts of his sovereignty with the gov’t and/or parliament)]:

‘We have asked for a binding and time-bound plan to increase activities at Alta Hospital. This is definitely also relevant from a preparedness perspective’, said [Labour Party Health Minister Jan Christian] Vestre.

He pointed out that all parts of preparedness in the north must be strengthened [because, of course, we’ve always been at war with Eurasia] Including those places where health services already exist [what would that mean?], adding:

But of course we must also look at whether there are new tasks and new functions, which in light of the security policy challenge we now face, are natural to be there [you see, Mordor only emerged some 3-4 years ago from the primordial mist, hence the gov’t is now, sadly, forced to do something™ (planning)].

Ballo: ‘Lacks Impact’

Olav Gunnar Ballo of the Finnmark Medical Association [orig. Finnmark legeforening] believes that Vestre’s statements are vague:

I miss their impact and ability to act. If he [Vestre, which is a little unfair to the possibly outgoing cabinet-level official a month before the election] had shown initiative, he would have said that it was madness to abolish the in-patient, short-term surgery unit [orig. dagskirugi] in Alta. It has been good economics to have it here, and it has strengthened preparedness [fine to show everybody the priorities here: why would Mr. Ballo. point to ‘good economics’? Well, because of the structure of Norway’s healthcare financing, which, in short, works like this: hospitals receive operational funding (keeps the lights on and heating running) but a sizeable chunk of their remaining budget must be acquired by offering elective healthcare services™ (a good deal of these are actually preventative measures, but these are technically offered by the same institution—Helse Nord—but via primary care centres and/or mobile nursing staff doing home visits), which is also why the system broke during the Covid Mania: because New Public Management failed as the gov’t forbade hospitals from generating income™ by elective procedures].

Experts warned that closing the short-term surgery unit in Alta would be a gift package for Aleris [one of the few private healthcare™ providers], which does not have a home in Finnmark. They were also right [according to that linked reporting™ from autumn 2024, Aleris’ patient numbers increased by 40% after the cutbacks to public healthcare; care to learn when the short-term surgery unit was cut? In November 2022].

Ballo believes that Alta has a key role when preparedness is to be built up. Not least because the two emergency hospitals are located on opposite sides of the county: ‘And that has not been taken into account.’ [of course not, because New Labour’s shtick has always been New Public Management (neoliberal managerialism)].

Believes Health Professionals’ Advice is Overlooked

Vestre tells NRK that health professional assessments should also be taken as a basis when strengthening preparedness [sure, please have some more committees finding out™ whatever to support the minister’s position].

Ballo is far from convinced that this will happen. He refers to what is happening in the ongoing reorganisation of Finnmarkssykehuset, which Director Hope has initiated:

The problem is that health professional assessments have not been taken as a basis at all. Ole Hope, as Director of Finnmarkssykehuset, is in complete conflict with health personnel [reason being, cuts of 300m crowns (some US$ 30m) were mandated, which made Director Hope shut down the ICU and paediatric unit at Hammerfest Hospital, albeit without taking into account what everybody else said]

Ballo reminds us that the Finnmark Medical Association has warned against this in recent years:

The Finnmark Medical Association is a representative of the healthcare professionals. We represent over 90 per cent of all doctors in Finnmark. But we know that there are no doctors who support what has been done so far. It is completely contrary to the best practices in healthcare.

Wrong Timing

Irene Ojala at Pasientfokus [a patient advocacy group] welcomes the message of strengthened health preparedness, but considers the timing off-putting:

A month before the election, they come and say it. These are issues we have been working on ever since rumours began circulating in early 2023 that short-term surgery unit in Alta could disappear.

Ojala says they have worked closely with the now deceased Toralf Enge, who was one of those involved in the development of the short-term surgery unit in Alta.

They have also discussed the matter in the Storting [parliament]:

And we have spoken to the Minister of Health about this [which means Mr. Vestre can’t deny knowing about it] and said that this is not just an Alta service, but something that all of Finnmark should benefit from.

Ojala put forward a list for the 2021 general election because she wanted better health services for all of Finnmark, and because she wants emergency and maternity services for Alta [after all, it’s all taxpayer money to begin with: what does this tell you about how much the gov’t cares about John & Jane Q. Public in the oh-so-grandiose Nordic countries?].

For Ojala, it gives hope for the Vestre investigation that the needs of the defence will be taken into account:

Yes. The defence has quite clear guidelines.

At the same time, she does not trust Helse Nord and believes that it would be best to have an independent [of whom? the gov’t or the military?] investigation.

Believes That NATO Decides

Bente Haug, chairwoman of the Alta Labour Party, believes that the Minister of Health cannot be clearer at this time. She says that this is something the Armed Forces, and also NATO, must have a say in [that’s a Labour (!!!) Party hack saying this and not some ostensibly rabid militaristic nationalist (oops)].

Haug says that as a NATO member, Norway must meet seven basic principles:

One of those principles is that one must be able to handle mass casualties, which will be the result of a possible military attack. And then one must be able to document and equip oneself so that one meets NATO’s requirements. As it is today, Finnmark does not meet these requirements [well, isn’t that the gov’t’s task to do? I mean, it’s about time Norwegians learned about their (sic) constitution and the way authority is distributed].

Haug believes that a build-up in Alta based on the needs of the Armed Forces will also benefit the population in peacetime [you can clearly spot the absurdity of the proposition, can’t you?]:

Both the Norwegian Armed Forces and NATO are dependent on the civilian health service. Not only in an acute war situation, but also to take care of the normal health needs that both soldiers and others associated with the Armed Forces will have [wouldn’t that suggest (sic) that civilian needs are kinda the appendix of whatever the military wishes?]

She says that is one perspective.

The other is, as the medical association says, that one builds preparedness in peacetime. It must be active, and it must be functional.

[NRK] Do you think that Helse Nord can ignore the wishes and messages of the military?

[Bente Haug] No. Helse Nord cannot ignore the directives that they receive via the Ministry of Health [sic].

Haug therefore believes that the development of health preparedness in Finnmark and Alta will take place regardless of which party governs the country after the election:

This is an issue that I think that every sitting government in Norway must follow up on, also after the election. It is not that this will be discontinued if there is a change of government.

Bottom Lines

While I consider the headline quite sensationalist and even click-bate, it’s actually quite appropriate: while there’s no direct quote stating that ‘NATO has taken over’, the reality of that being the case is actually all over the place.

Various ostensibly governmental functions—whether healthcare™ or defence™—are relating NATO (US) policies, and I’ve yet to see a equally telling reports from other NATO member-states in regard to the true powers-that-be.

The patent absurdity of the situation, however, is palpable: in 2002, the then-Labour gov’t (run by Jens Stoltenberg) introduced New Public Management™ to the healthcare sector, which eventually was proven to be a policy train wreck by—the Covid Mania. This isn’t hyperbole on my part, that’s what the gov’ts very own Corona Commission found. For the record, I’ll link to my coverage (apart from the top-linked piece):

I highly encourage esp. US-based readers with strong emotional ties to ‘Scandinavian Socialism’ to check out these postings; here’s the main take-away (it’s from the piece dated 5 May 2022):

We further conclude that a contingency system based on the principle of sectoral responsibility (where each sector must assess its own risk and vulnerability), fails when no one has taken responsibility for assessing the sum of the consequences for society as a whole. We also found that the government had carried out risk assessments in each sector without anticipating how the risks in each of the sectors affected each other.

Translated from the bureaucratese, this is what the Commission found:

there were too many sous-chefs, hence the menu didn’t work out. In other words, soon the authorities will instal a new Office of the Chef, which will lead to further centralisation.

Secondly, that second sentence is an indictment of the government’s management capabilities, which further underscores the perceived need to ‘professionalise’ and centralise decision-making, i.e., take these important things out of the government’s hands and confer them to unelected appointees.

Back then, I added the following bottom line: brace for more, not less, technocratic authoritarianism, all in the name of the public good.

Now, we know who and what that new Office of Chef is: it’s NATO (which is a conduit for the currently-US-led empire) whose officials will now rely on member-states’ militaries to relay ‘preparedness measures’ to the ostensibly civilian (sic) gov’ts.

Whoever says legacy media or politicos, for that matter, always lie, well, that above piece, while about an ostensibly minor domestic issue quabble a few weeks before national elections™, is actually very revealing as a local hack of the governing (sic) party said the quiet part out loud.

I propose that comparable issues are affecting other NATO member-states, too, hence the relevance of this piece.

Coda: Kakistocracy Rules Supreme

New Public Management has, officially, led to more centralised command and control, or, as I like to put it, micro-management by unqualified people (kakistocracy means ‘rule by the least qualified’).

Why do I call these people ‘unqualified’?

Anarcho-Syndicalism + Ignorance = e.g., ‘the University’

Well, let me offer you a parable from my own work environment, academia, to round this off:

Universities typically have a two-layered system in place: a) professors (faculty) self-administering themselves, aided by b) a cadre of permanent administrators who, while they may themselves typically have credentials, are not faculty.

In practice, this configuration means that while the professors vote on their own representatives (typically in sham ‘elections’ of only one person running without an opponent) organised by the permanent bureaucracy.

As such, ‘the university’ represents a perfect, if almost entirely idiosyncratic, example of how 19th-century bourgeois leaders thought about ‘democracy’: anarcho-syndicalism (one professor = one vote) for the few, replete with grandiose, if vacuous, statements about inclusive democratic representation—and a kind of pseudo-feudal organisation in various ‘estates’ (German-language academia actually uses that term, Stand) that is governed by an iron fist.

Do note that the overwhelming majority of university employees isn’t democratically represented, as administrators, non-professorial academic staff, and students are under-represented. In other words: what pissed off the National Assembly in Paris in 1789 is still deemed ‘good enough’ for the professoriat.

If you’re outraged, that’s why I told you, but it’s not even the worst aspect, for in practice, everyday work is done in the following way: the ‘elected’ professors (a) are typically senior scholars with limited, if any, management or even any kind of work experience outside the proverbial ivory tower—and they make decisions while the permanent bureaucracy (b) are non-scholars with more or less management experience executing these decisions about issues (higher education) they virtually know nothing about.

In other words: ‘the university’ is governed by pompous narcissists (professors) without a clue while their actions are implemented by people without any knowledge of scholarship—what could go wrong?

You may use these insights (lol) to consider the Health Minister. Or the military planners who are now, following orders by NATO, are getting into healthcare.

Now, I’m not saying that all specialisation (in terms of division of labour) is bad; the problems are vertical (across sectors) and horizontal (top-to-bottom) integration of whatever sector we’re talking about; in other words—centralisation, planning, and command-and-control by one institutional setting (e.g., Big Gov’t or NATO) is.

Today, it’s the military getting into healthcare™; last year, it was the Labour gov’t celebrating the manufacturing of Leopard 2 tanks in Norway (once the domestic needs™ were done, they want to get into the export trade of heave tanks).

Soon, the proclaimed exigencies of ‘military readiness’ will take-over another sector; my money would be on the construction industry (and do away with, nay, override, the prevalent EV requirements for heavy-duty construction machinery), but I suppose that Big Education may also be reformed™ to introduce more paramilitary training for teens, of course as a reaction™ to whatever Mordor is doing.

All the while, civilian politicos™ will be kept because they provide a nicer façade then the sternly-looking military officials who rather stay lurking in the shadows, much like during the onset of the Covid Mania:

Civilian gov’t is almost done. And so is whatever democracy once meant.