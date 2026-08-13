More on the weirding of the present, which fits well with the ongoing coverage of the mass immigration/invasion of the West.

Note that the Spiegel’s original piece comes with paragraphs set in Italics, which I first thought would be quotes from Raspail’s book—which meant I spent a good deal of time to find the corresponding English translations.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Leading Thinkers of the New Right: The Revelation of Jean Raspail

In 1973, a Frenchman published a dystopian novel about a refugee crisis, a shipwreck, and a pope named Benedict. Today, right-wingers revere the book as a bible.

By Alexander Smoltczyk, Der Spiegel, 17 Jan. 2018 [source; archived]

And they went up on the breadth of the earth, and compassed the camp of the saints about, and the beloved city [Revelation 20:9 (KJV)].

The wreck of the East Sea lies almost a thousand meters deep in a trench on the seabed, just outside French territorial waters. Its exact location is known to recreational divers on the Côte d’Azur, but it is of limited interest because of its inaccessible depth. The East Sea sailed under the Cambodian flag, a 70-meter-long general cargo ship equipped with a cargo boom and two hatches. It could carry barrels and bales, crates, and, if necessary, people.

In the early morning hours of February 17, 2001, the East Sea slammed into the rocks off Boulouris, a suburb of Saint-Raphaël, with a hellish screech of metal, its starboard side slammed into the rocks.

The ship was a steamer, a good sixty years old. Her five stacks, straight up, like pipes, showed how very old she was. Four of them were lopped off at different levels, by time, by rust, by lack of care, by chance—in short, by gradual decay … Or perhaps there was no one on board anymore who felt the need to take care of such things—or of anything else—now that the exodus had finally led to the gates of the newfound paradise.

By this time, the crew of the East Sea had already abandoned ship and left the bridge. Only the engines continued to run, their propellers churning the dark water white at the stern. In the cargo hold, the passengers shifted: 908 people, mostly Kurds, including 182 women and 480 children, three of whom had been born at sea. They had been at sea for nine days, departing from Beirut. The shipwreck was no accident; the disaster had been planned long in advance.

Similar things would happen many times. But back then, the century had just begun, and it was one of the first times a merchant ship overloaded with refugees had landed uninvited on this coast of Europe [I couldn’t remember anything about this, but do see this contemporary report in The Guardian (archived)].

17 February 2001, would soon be followed by 9/11. Both events that would define the era to this day.

As the decks sprang to life with their myriad bodies—men, women, children, steeping in dung and debris since Calcutta—as the hatchways puked out into the sunlight the sweating, starving mass, stewing in urine and noxious gases deep in the bowels of the ships, the stench became so thick you could practically see it.

Every one of the boats, teeming, gushing with bodies, like a tub brimming over. Yes, the Third World had started to overflow its banks, and the West was its sewer.

The strangest conclusion one can draw from these five crucial minutes of that shortest day—though it would have been perfectly clear, had one bothered to read the signs—is the fact that the refugee horde seemed so blithely unaware that this land it was about to make its own could possibly belong to others already.

These sentences (and all the others in italics in this text) were written on the rock at Boulouris. Not down by the water, but about a hundred meters further up the bank, in the villa ‘Le Castellet’, which a count had built long ago, perched atop the rock and visible from afar.

They are sentences from the satirical novel The Camp of the Saints by Jean Raspail. The Parisian travel writer had taken up residence in the villa for a few weeks, writing at the library window, with only the Mediterranean Sea stretching before him beyond Africa, and the question: what if ...?

Raspail’s novel describes how a miserable mass of refugees lands where Europe’s coast is most beautiful, on the Côte d’Azur.

But the book was published in 1973. Long before the East Sea rammed itself onto the rocks with a final groan right here with 908 passengers in its hull [this is so bad—I spent a great amount of time locating these originally German quotes in the English edition of Raspail’s book—and I can assure you that the above passages are all found towards the end of the book, not at the beginning or the like, as Mr. Smoltczyk insinuates].

They’ll be tired, man. Tired and cold. And they’ll build a fire with your big wooden door. And they’ll crap all over your terrace, and wipe their hands on your shelves full of books.

Jean Raspail is now in his 93rd year:

I had actually already forgotten the whole thing. But a local journalist remembered my book when suddenly a whole freighter with refugees on board appeared, not just small rubber boats. I think they were Syrians. Everyone was surprised, the gendarmes, everyone. And where did the boat land on the reef? Exactly where I had written the book, basically at my feet. That increased circulation enormously.

Damaged East Sea 2001: at full speed onto the reef.

A gaunt and upright figure with a captain’s face and a tie, his apartment in the 17th district of Paris is that of a traveler, the walls covered with digging ships, marine pictures and tapestry by natives from Tierra del Fuego: ‘Patagonia. That’s a different story.’

That quiver of exaltation and humility combined, the feeling we sometimes get when we turn our minds, hard as we can, to notions of the infinite and the eternal. On this Easter Sunday evening, eight hundred thousand living beings, and thousands of dead ones, were making their peaceful assault on the Western World.

Raspail has written around 40 books, mostly travelogues and historical novels, none with great success. Except for one.

So I stood at the window, looked at the sea and asked myself: All those wretches over there, if they came over now? The book then wrote itself. It was like an inspiration. Voilà.

There is a German book on the tea table: Der letzte Franzose [trans. The Last Frenchman]. This means he himself. It is a collection of his texts (published by the New Rightist Götz Kubitschek’s Antaios-Verlag), in which Raspail warns against the destruction of European identity. France would only be able to return to the monarchy and to emigrate internally in the face of politicians who left the gate to Fortress Europe open.

‘The novel is not so much about the invasion of the Western world, by anyone’, says Raspail. ‘It’s about the lack of will, the slackness in this country and cowardice.’ Or as his alter ego puts it in the ‘army camp’: the wolf is tired of being a wolf.

Bearing witness against yourselves, like the anti-Western cynics you’ve all become. Do you think the poor devils that flock to your side aren’t any the wiser? Nonsense! They see right through you. For them, white skin means weak convictions. They know how weak yours are, they know you’ve given in … [After all your help—all the seeds, and drugs, and technology—they found it so much simpler just to say, ‘Here’s my son, here’s my daughter. Take them. Take me. Take us all to your country.’ And the idea caught on. You thought it was fine. You encouraged it, organized it.] It’s a flood. A deluge. And it’s out of control.

This is well-known Sarrazinism and would not be worth mentioning if Raspail’s visions of doom had not found a worldwide echo [Thilo Sarrazin once was a well-respected SPD apparatchik and even considered to succeed Gerhard Schröder—before he ruined his career by pointing to demographic change and all the problems deriving from mass immigration; he’s now in the process of rehabilitation as he’s been proven correct on all counts (and we’ll soon talk more about him)].

The Camp of the Saints has so far been translated into nine languages ​​and sold around two million copies. In the fall of 2015, during the refugee crisis, it briefly topped the Amazon sales list in France. Knowledge of the book is a hallmark of the new civil right [the next book to be awarded that status will be, of course, the Bible]. It is the 1984 of the Western I-see-black-seers and for some the book for the film Willkommenskultur [that latter term was used to denote the sentiments, expressed uniformly by the juste milieu in 2015, to greet all newcomers].

Marine Le Pen used passages from Le Camp des Saints in her election campaign. And Stephen Bannon, the former senior adviser to the current US president, quotes The Camp of the Saints like a classic.

‘A strange story’, says Raspail:

I didn’t know this Bannon. I only knew that Ronald Reagan had read the book. Suddenly all the newspapers started calling and wanted to know: Who is this Frenchman who has influence on American politics?

In the Swiss Weltwoche Matthias Matussek reviewed the “Heerlager” in three pages: ‘A masterpiece ... the great novel of the present.’ Raspail says he also received approval from the more left-wing establishment; he mentions the names of the writers Max Gallo and Bertrand Poirot-Delpech. Michel Houellebecq also named Raspail as the inspiration for Submission, his novel about the fear of Islamisation [none of this matters to the juste milieu].

The announcer hesitated. And who could blame him? Just what should one call that numberless, miserable mass? The enemy? The horde? The invasion? The Third World on the march?

Raspail’s plot is told quickly. A hundred merchant barges set out from Calcutta, hijacked by wretches, a ‘last chance armada’ that is turned away everywhere until it finally lands in southern France. Europe is at a loss. First it lowers its arms, then it opens them. Committees are formed, there are prayer circles, silent marches, children’s painting competitions ‘We and the guests from the Ganges’. Meanwhile, the coastal residents barricade their villas and flee north.

The Hypermarchés have been looted, soldiers refuse the order to shoot out of pity. It’s a reverse Columbus moment, a land grab, but this time with the applause of the natives, or more precisely: all the do-gooders, fanatics, martyrs, obsessed criminals, and hallucinating visionaries who have split their consciousness because they don’t feel comfortable in their own skin. Thus Raspail.

Even a ‘Benedict XVI.’ appears in Raspail’s Apocalypse, already in 1973, a kind-hearted pope who also gives away the treasures of the Vatican museums for the refugees.

The West is leaking.

There were others waiting too that night: the swill men, sewer men, sweepers from all the dumps the length and breadth of Paris; the peons and bedpan pushers from all the hospitals; the dishwashers from the shabby cafés; the laborers from Billancourt and Javel, from Saint-Denis and beyond; the swivel-hipped menials digging their pits around gas pipes and cables; the fodder for industry’s lethal chores; the machinery feeders, the Metro troglodytes, black crabs with ticket-punching claws; the stinking drudges who mucked around in filth; and the myriad more [embodiments all of the hundreds of essential jobs that the French had let slip through their delicate fingers … All in all, a few hundred thousand Arabs and blacks, invisible somehow to the ostrich Parisians, and far more numerous than anyone would think, since the powers that be had doctored the statistics, afraid of jolting the sleepwalking city too violently out of its untroubled trance.]

Plebs join plebs and are described by Raspail as mercilessly bitter and shameless to the point of being unbearable. He places a half-naked pariah at the head of the wretched people on the ships, with a severely disabled child on his shoulders. In the original words of the novel:

Untouchable pariah, this dealer in droppings, dung roller by trade, molder of manure briquettes, turd eater in time of famine, and holding high in his stinking hands a mass of human flesh. At the bottom, two stumps; then an enormous trunk, all hunched and twisted and bent out of shape; no neck, but a kind of extra stump, a third one in place of a head, and a bald little skull, with two holes for eyes and a hole for a mouth, but a mouth that was no mouth at all—no throat, no teeth—just a flap of skin over his gullet.

The book is full of such ‘abnormalities’, ‘monsters’, ‘flesh-women’ and ‘cripples’, full of anger also at copulating whiners, cowards, hippies and other well-meaning people. It can certainly develop a pull, an apocalyptic porn.

Where does this anger come from? Jean Raspail belongs to a bourgeois right-wing in France that has never forgiven the Republic for its original sin. He is horrified by this ‘peuple’, this people who lead their kings to the guillotine while screaming.

There are very good people in France. But the masses! No, I’m not particularly fond of the French masses. I had to experience too much in my youth for that. After the liberation, there were behaviours that were out of the question. And let’s not talk about 1968, that comedy of a revolution.

In 1944, his compatriots no longer wanted to know anything about their own cowardice, their collaboration with the Nazis, and today they would have devoted themselves to arbitrariness, hedonism, not being their own, the ‘Big Other’, as Raspail calls it:

I have no aversion to foreign peoples. On the contrary. I was particularly impressed by the minorities. But today we are the minority. The poor, little West, very small in its corner. Voilà. So I defend it. But I am pessimistic, always have been.”

The camp of saints is the upright Gallic village. And he wouldn’t change a word today: ‘What’s the point? The camp of saints’ has just begun. What we’ve been experiencing for a few months is just the beginning. But now it’s no longer a novel.’ [remember: this is a 2018 piece]

Then they gathered together their necklaces and diadems, their bracelets and rings, and they said to the captain, ‘It’s only right that we should pay you. Here, take all this. You’ve traveled the world up and down. Come, show us the way to paradise …’

[at this junction, the piece shifts—for Der Spiegel’s journo™ actually did some rah-portin™ and looked for the captain of the shipwrecked East Star]

‘What is the name of this book?’, asks Adip Agam. The bins are lined up in front of his bungalow. It is a quiet street in Twistringen, a town in Lower Saxony, only sometimes you can hear the intercity or the regional train to Bassum on Wildeshauser Geest.

The novelist Raspail never met the people stranded on the East Sea. He never met them, those ‘marinated’ from the crossing in their own dirt and sweat, those coughed up ones and strangers to his fantasy, which suddenly seemed to have rammed into reality on 17 February 2001.

But they do exist, the 908 passengers of the East Sea. They have faces and names. Their leader was indeed ‘a man of tall stature’, just like in Raspail’s novel. But not a ‘half-naked pariah”’ not a ‘dealer in droppings, dung roller’. No, not at-all. His name is Adip Agam, he is a father of eight and has been a member of the CDU city association of Twistringen, Diepholz district, for ten years.

And he also wrote something, not a novel of course, but back then, still at home, together with his cousin, a play, which then came true, which is why he now lives in Twistringen and there is no return.

Of course, says Adip Agam, he remembers his first steps on land:

We couldn’t stand yet. After nine days on the ship. We fell down. Like a newly born lamb. Everything was dark. There were only a few windows bright, in a house further up.

Le Castellet. The villa in whose library Jean Raspail wrote his Camp of Saints.

Agam doesn’t know anything about The Campf of Saints. He hasn’t needed it in all his years in Twistringen. Although there really was a camp there, back then, a military camp for the French army, where the stranded people were initially accommodated.

There are photos from the day Danielle Mitterrand, the widow of the former president, visited the camp. In all the pictures one figure catches the eye. A man of almost biblical stature, with an impressive Moses beard, puts his arm around the petite visitor in a photo.

‘Yes, my beard was very long after the trip’, says Adip Agam:

Mrs. Mitterrand invited me to tea. Her bodyguards were very friendly. I didn’t know that. In Syria, the police had no respect for us Yazidis.

Mitterand’s widow, refugee Agam, 2001: invited to tea.

Because almost everyone who was sitting in the hold of the East Sea at that time were Yazidis. They came from northeast Syria. The melon farmer Ahmed and Aziz, a recruit who accidentally injured an officer’s wife while reversing and knew he would be dead from now on anyway. There sat a veterinarian and Agam’s cousin and a tractor mechanic, and they were all members of an ethnic group that was only noticed in Germany when the ‘Islamic State’ began kidnapping Yazidi women into slavery in villages.

Yazidis are neither Muslims nor Christians. In Islamic countries they are therefore traditionally persecuted as ‘devil worshipers’. There is no scripture, only songs and oral myths. Their religion worships the seven angels and their most prominent, the angel Peacock. ‘They are everything. They have taken the good from all religions for themselves.’ This is what Karl May writes in the first volume of his collected works, Durch die Wüste [trans. ‘Through the Desert].

Karl May, a travel writer who, without any fear, always carries the Christian West with him in his novels and, when in doubt, is on the side of the Apaches, the heroic losers. His attitude is similar to Raspail, only without his fury and his delusion. Karl May liked these Yazidis: ‘Never in the Orient have I been reminded of German family life as much as with them. If they were more numerous and not so scattered, they could become the Germans of Asia.’

Adip Agam never took a penny from the welfare office. He worked every job. He likes to pay taxes, he says, because in return he gets good roads. The eldest daughter is studying law, a second has enrolled in languages, Spanish, French, and Chinese. ‘You have to learn’, he says. ‘Germany is the best country. Despite the weather.’

But home is somewhere else.

In Barkan, his village in Syria, they had performed theatre plays, he with his brothers and cousins. Self-written sketches about forced marriages and the bad practice of dowries, serious but also funny, with songs. He and his cousin wrote the last piece. It’s called ‘The Border’ and it tells how someone from Barkan emigrates to Germany. That was very funny. But then the bus actually came, and it was no longer a made-up story. Unfortunately.

Impressions from the apartments of refugee Yazidis in Celle and Twistringen.

I walked around all the streets crying for four hours with a bottle of Arak. Everyone said Agam had gone crazy now. I didn’t want to leave. I knew everyone in Barkan. But then I got on the bus to Damascus.

His grocery store was bankrupt because there weren’t enough customers. Too many had already taken the bus. And also: ‘As a Yazidi, you are stateless among the Arabs. No wedding papers, no university for the children of Yazidis.’

Another train passes by outside. Agam apologises that the living room is not finished yet. Three sofas for visitors and a small peacock in front of the large screen.

A cousin knew a smuggler. When Adip Agam talks about it today, in his newly learned German, he says ‘smuggling bands’ [orig. Schleuserbänder], which means smuggling gangs, and it sounds less scary than in the ‘Tagesschau’ [Germany’s nightly newscast], much more normal. Like ‘shoelaces’ [orig. Schuhbänder].

According to today’s prices, the crossing cost 5,000 euros per person. Agam could go for free if he helped with the food and looked after the group. Everyone knew him from the plays and he had this patriarch’s beard: ‘After six days my voice was gone.’

They had been waiting in a banana grove outside Beirut. Few knew where the East Sea was going. ‘To Paris’, the smuggler had said. But Paris is not by the sea.

The East Sea anchored four kilometers off the coast. They brought out rubber boats, 40 people at a time. They set off at 4:45 a.m., it was 8 February 2001. None of the group had ever been to the sea, and none would voluntarily board a ship again today.

They didn’t see the sea even during the crossing. For nine days, almost a thousand men, women and children leaned with their backs against the side of the ship in the dimly lit cargo hold of the East Sea that smelled of diesel and vomit. The melon farmer Ahmed will describe it like this:

You can’t see anything. It’s rocking. People are always crying. Someone is always vomiting. No toilet, just a hole. All water and shit.

Three cabins were packed with bread, water, figs, sausage, and powdered milk. Agam says: ‘It would have been enough for ten thousand. But they threw it up straight away anyway.’

Three women were heavily pregnant. Luckily the vet was there when she went into labour.

The captain’s name was Hassan. At least that’s what it said in one of the five passports he carried in his shirt pocket. ‘I’ll take the ship to Europe like I drive a nail into the wall’, he always said. And something like that happened.

On the fourth night the machine stopped. The East Sea was unable to manoeuver, especially in rough seas. The lights went out, everything was black, and all you could hear were the breakers hitting the ship, the whimpering and praying and screaming of the children. ‘The ship was so heavy. It was pulled downwards, like in a whirlpool’, Aziz, the recruit, remembers.

Ahmed’s cousin, the melon farmer, tried to repair the machine. During the first attempt to start it again, says Ahmed, the captain called on the Prophet Mohammed. Nothing. The second time he tried the Angel Peacock, the Yazidi’s helper:

Nothing either. The third time was the last, there was no fourth attempt. The whole ship would have sunk. The captain says: By the name of the children who had just been born, they are innocent. Then it ignited. A thousand people screamed.

For the last few miles everyone on deck had to tie scarves over their faces. The lamps were extinguished except for one so that it could pass as a fishing boat. Then Captain Hassan gave the order to dock: full speed ahead.

Everyone had thought the ship was heading to a port. But then they said, no, the ship had to be destroyed because otherwise they would be sent back to Beirut. The shipwreck had to happen. In the ‘Art of War’ the Chinese strategist Sun Tzu advises when invading foreign territory: burn the boats and break the cooking utensils.

So on 17 February 2001 they slammed into the rocks of Boulouris, the starboard side was ripped open, stranded and rescued.

By the time the gendarmes arrived, Captain Hassan, smugglers, and the engineers had long since mingled with the passengers. Hassan even held hands with two children as they boarded the buses. He later made his way to Bremen and flew back to Damascus via Berlin with one of his five passports.

‘He was a good man, a real human being’, says Adip Agam 16 years later. Then he sings an Armenian song to the lute, and his voice is as powerful as his beard.

Some families remained in southern France. After a short stay in the army camp, the others moved further north. By train, hitchhiking, short distances even on foot. The men had pieces of paper in their pockets with phone numbers and addresses. There were no addresses in Saint-Raphaël, nor in Paris. They were difficult words that they had written down in Syria. ‘Burgdorf’, ‘Bremerhaven’, or ‘Twistringen’ in the Diepholz district.

Agam says he didn’t go to tea with Mrs. Mitterrand back then. ‘I wanted to get to Hanover as quickly as possible and get my feet on solid ground’. And that only exists in the community.

The Yazidis, who are estimated to number one million, live in a diaspora, scattered in communities, the largest of which is the one in Germany. The historical settlement areas in Syria, Iraq, Turkey and Armenia are now difficult to reach, if not completely lost: ‘Every generation lies in its graves somewhere else’, says Adip Agam. A Yazidi community is a complicated web of relationships, codes, responsibilities, rules designed to help each other. It only belongs to those whose parents are both Yazidis. This makes it easier to survive abroad. But it also provides protection and can become a burden for the second and third generations. In Celle, every second person gets married outside the community. And when they talk to each other on the phone, in Kurdish, you hear an ‘Oh, yeah’, a ‘Shit’, and a ‘Bye’ in German every now and then.

Practically every weekend is filled with celebrations, visits and return visits, weddings, funerals, and welcome dinners. Everyone knows everyone, everyone keeps an eye on everyone else.

The community is divided into three castes and several tribes, there are different generations of immigrants; there are Yazidis from Syria, Turkey, Iraq, each group with its own history, its own persecution, and escape.

Ahmed, the melon farmer, now grows pumpkins in his allotment. The unfortunate recruit Aziz has worked in a chicken factory for years and now cleans ICE trains at night. His German is not as good as that of his children, because you don’t learn German on the night shift or from dead poultry.

And because there is no more land for Yazidis, people are saving for houses. And is cautious, like everyone who has had to learn that there is no place for ‘home’ outside of the community. For outsiders, this is impenetrable and even suspicious.

If there is an ‘army camp’ in Twistringen and Celle, a community of the faithful and the lost, then it is that of the Yazidis [and there’s also a good case to be made that the portrayed Yazidis are, well, a bit different from the people who stormed Ceuta earlier this summer].

In October 2014, a bearded Chechen man in Celle was mistaken for an IS sympathiser by a group of Yazidis. This escalated into a mass brawl, and the streets of Celle were blue with police lights that night. It was the time when IS committed massacres against the Yazidis in Kurdistan [an honest and quite understandable over-reaction].

‘1000 years of fighting and genocide, just because of religion’, says Adip Agam. Back then, he led his people across the sea, like Moses the bearded man, into the North German Plain. His wife Mdira goes to the church’s language classes. But he says: ‘I want to have a home.’

He still feels strange. Despite the garbage cans in front of the bungalow and membership in the CDU. Adip Agam says he no longer agrees with his party leader’s course: ‘Angela Merkel is too soft on Erdogan’, he says. ‘There were a lot of IS people among the refugees, 100 per cent.’ He doesn’t feel comfortable with that. You can’t be careful enough.

Danger lurks there. In his Paris apartment, Jean Raspail has raged enough about the betrayal of the elites, preached enough at the tea table about the necessary reconquista of the true and white France, survival in isolated communities like the monks once did … ‘Stop it’, he declares and gets a bottle of whiskey.

And then he, the supplied of key terms for the New Right, talks about Patagonia. By Orélie-Antoine de Tounens, the adventurer from the Dordogne who had himself proclaimed king by some Indian tribes in 1860 and was known as ‘His Majesty Orélie-Antoine I.’ was expelled from the country by the police after a short reign [Wikipedia].

Jean Raspail rolled one last cigarette into his mouthpiece. By the way, he says, he is the acting consul general of this kingdom and of the few hundred subjects who remain loyal to His Majesty Orélie-Antoine, the first and last king of Patagonia.

There is an Alpine club, its own currency, yachting and tennis club, and a network of 257 consular missions in 55 countries.

An empire that cannot be found on any map exists solely in the beliefs of its followers. That only exists through the community and its festivals, symbols and rites for initiates.

‘Did you know’, says Raspail, ‘that our anthem is the longest ever, four minutes and ten seconds?’ He shows the new bulletin, names generals and bishops, tells of the brief seizure of Mount Kenya in January 2016, the brief raising of the king’s flag.

France disappointed us. So we looked for something else. It’s a game, but one that you play with great seriousness. Like children do.

It is a kingdom in eternal exile, fragmented into parcels that each subject carries within themselves - ‘a lost kingdom where one finds oneself, a land for the soul’. It is located, says Raspail, ‘between dream and reality, an unlimited space for dissidence’.

Raspail himself emigrated to a country that only exists for him and a few hundred fellow fantasists who remain loyal to the Kingdom of Patagonia, an Indian state that existed for a few weeks ‘south of the Bío-Bío River’ 150 years ago.

So this is his home. And in that they are so similar, the ‘last Frenchman’ and the Yazidis from Lower Saxony on board the East Sea. Even if they don’t know anything about each other. Shipwrecked people never meet.

Bottom Lines

A long, winding, and borderline weird piece, no doubt about that.

I found the parts about the East Sea shipwreck really interesting, especially as I didn’t know, or forgot, about that episode. Here’s the summary from the above-linked Guardian piece:

In recent years Greek and Turkish captains and crews have been heavily implicated in the trade, which has seen the use of unseaworthy boats, bought cheaply and anonymously for the trade. Some 25,000 illegal migrants were caught trying to cross the Channel at Calais and neighbouring ports last year, with a further 1,700 cases reported in January alone. A sprawling Red Cross refugee centre at Sangatte, near Calais, provides shelter for up to 1,000 refugees at any one time, mainly Afghans, Iraqi Kurds and Iranians. Sweden, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, has made immigration one of the priorities of its term. EU Interior Ministers meeting in Stockholm two weeks ago agreed to speed up co-ordination of asylum policies to cut the number of ‘bogus’ applicants, while trying not to ignore genuine refugees fleeing persecution. The British Home Secretary, Jack Straw, has been particularly vocal in calling for enhanced collaboration. Britain received the largest number of asylum applications last year, 98,000, followed by Germany with 79,000. About 50,000 applied for asylum in France. Europe has been the destination in recent years for a growing wave of immigrants, many of whom pay large sums to smugglers for places on crowded boats bound for what they hope will be a better, safer life.

That was 2001.

Fast-forward to the present, it reads like an utterly weird bit.

Moreover, the Guardian piece mentions post-WW2 problems involving a group of Jews:

The crisis brings back memories of one of Europe’s darkest episodes when for three weeks in the summer of 1947 more than 4,500 Jews - many of them survivors of Nazi concentration camps - sat packed in sweltering heat aboard three British prison ships off Port-de-Bouc, close to St Raphael.

What it doesn’t mention is that these were bound for Palestine, which the British tried to prevent (as we learn from this website):

On July 11, 1947, the SS Exodus set sail from the Port of Sète, France, to Haifa with over 4,500 Jewish men, women, and children, hoping to immigrate to Mandatory Palestine. The ship was intercepted by British naval forces on July 18th, just before reaching the shores of Haifa. A violent confrontation erupted between British naval forces and the ship’s passengers. The clash claimed the lives of a Jewish crew member and two passengers, while dozens more sustained injuries. The British announced that the passengers on board the SS Exodus would not be allowed to disembark and would instead return to France on three navy transports: Ocean Vigor, Empire Rival, and Runnymede Park. Upon hearing the news, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) began organizing support for passengers ahead of their arrival in Port-de-Bouc in France. Laura Margolis, JDC country director for France, supervised the relief operations in cooperation with the French government. JDC sent shipments of food, medicine, and relief supplies for children including diapers, notebooks and pencils, toys, and most notably chocolate chip cookies and candy to lift the spirits of the boys and girls aboard the ships.

Isn’t it … weird how the tables have turned?

I did find the above piece(s) quite interesting, like a train wreck, hence I shared them with you.