Let’s talk about the recent withdrawal of the IPCC’s RCP 8.5 scenario, o.k.?

I’ll merely add a personal anecdote from c. 2017: it was then when I met the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research’s Stefan Rahmstorf. Long a hawk among climatologists, I invited him to give a long-form talk in Zurich, Switzerland, in one of our courses; in this context, we shared lunch in the canteen, and it was amazing that he told me, back in spring of 2017, that this exact scenario was ‘no longer plausible’ but that ‘the community’ will keep it on the books nonetheless. Upon my curious enquiry as to what had changed, he said something about changes in energy generation (which I find increasingly hard to believe as the world still runs on 86-87% hydrocarbon energy) and the like, but he also told me it’s to ‘keep the momentum going’.

And this means: politicking™ had long taken over, not ‘merely’ as revealed during the Climategate shenanigans.

But that above-related meeting took place in 2017 when Climategate was in the past and the abandonment of the RCP 8.5 scenario (sic) was yet to come.

And that brings me to today’s posting: a snapshot in time from how seriously legacy media took such projections—and the ones discussed below—at one point in time. All it took was a fanciful scenario™ and reality was nowhere to be seen.

The below piece is in English, hence I merely added emphases and [snark].

Exotic Climate Study Sees Refugees in Antarctica

By Alister Doyle, via Reuters, 13 Oct. 2008 [source]

OSLO, Oct 13 (Reuters)—Refugees are moving to Antarctica by 2030, the Olympics are held only in cyberspace and central Australia has been abandoned as too dry, according to exotic scenarios for climate change on Monday.

British-based Forum for the Future, a charitable [sic] think-tank [their words], and researchers from Hewlett-Packard Labs, said they wanted to stir debate about how to avert the worst effects of global warming by presenting a radical set of possible futures.

‘Climate change will affect the economy at least as much as the “credit crunch”’, their 76-page report study said.

The scenarios range from a shift to greater energy efficiency, where desalination plants run on solar power help turn the Sahara green, to one where refugees are moving to Antarctica because of rising temperatures.

‘We still have the chance to alter the future’, Peter Madden, head of the Forum, told Reuters. ‘This is what the world could be like and some of these options are not very pleasant.’

Madden said that most reports about climate change focused on scientific findings about carbon dioxide emissions, mainly from burning fossil fuels, without taking account of psychological or social responses [or economic aspects, such as inflation].

‘Historians of the future may look back on these as the “climate change years”’, he said. ‘They will either look back on our generation as heroes or view us with incomprehension and disgust—as now we look back on those who allowed slavery.’ [a superficially relevant point (plus a ton of free ‘I’m the good guys’): slavery was a global phenomenon, and there’s but two instances of its abolition in the annals of history: early Christianity at the end of Antiquity (due to all people enjoying the potential of salvation by God’s grace) and the collective West’s push to limit, outlaw, and combat slavery spearheaded by the evangelical British MP Wilburforce around 1800]

He said the crystal ball survey did not seek to project what was most likely to happen, just some of the possibilities [so, you’ve been warned that what follows may not be accurate…].

Hotter

It gave the following five scenarios:

EFFICIENCY FIRST—Technological innovation will help solve climate change and spur strong growth and consumerism. The Sahara is green and the eastern seaboard of the United States, for instance, is ‘protected by eco-concrete wall that generate power from waves and tidal surges’. [setting aside the inanity of selling this by protecting the US east coast as opposed to, say, Bangladesh, let’s just forget, however (in)conveniently, that there’s a country (the Netherlands) that has been doing this for centuries …)

SERVICE TRANSFORMATION—Sky-high prices for emitting carbon dioxide have led to a shift to a service-based economy. People no longer own cars but use bicycles. ‘Central Australia and Oklahoma have been abandoned due to water shortages. Athletes stay at home in the world’s first virtual Olympics, competing against each other in virtual space with billions of spectators.’ [fun factoid: satanic abominations, such as the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympics may or may not be included in such virtual games].

REDEFINING PROGRESS—A global depression from 2009-18 forces people into more modest lifestyles and focus on well-being and quality of life. In the United States, people ‘do 25 hours of work a week and up to 10 hours voluntary work.’ [I’m at a loss of words as to how to offer snark on this, other than, perhaps, what did you guys take, is it illegal, and, if not, where do I get it?]

ENVIRONMENTAL WAR ECONOMY—The world has failed to act on climate change, world trade has collapsed after oil prices break through $400 a barrel. Electrical appliances get automatically turned off when households exceed energy quotas. Refugees are moving to Antarctica, with the population set to reach 3.5 million people by 2040. [that’s what Western gov’ts are moving towards, it’s a kind of ‘war communism’, and in that entire thing, we’ll probably get an economist to weigh in on the amount of price pressure plus gov’t-induced inflation required to get oil prices per barrel to US$ 400— and to give you an idea just how important such things as mathematics are, consider this:

We’re not even close to any of these prices, but refineries and attacked world-wide in 2026, and there’s the Iran/Strait of Hormuz kerfuffle, too, yet we’re not at US$ 400 per barrel of oil.

And that’s before anyone of these experts™ or futurologists™ considered the fact that, e.g., household consumption of electricity in Norway is markedly down by -12.1% in 2022 compared to a decade (!) earlier:

These things never bother the planners, though]

PROTECTIONIST WORLD—Globalisation is in retreat after a poorly coordinated response to climate change. Morocco has been asked to join the European Union in exchange for exclusive access to solar energy supplies until 2050 [now that would make for a fun grievance olympics in Brussels, with Morocco joining the EU, which will likely see Türkiye, Israel, and Ukraine bitch and moan about them not joining … it would be quite a spectacle].

‘Climate Futures 2030’

In this section, we’ll discuss that report™ or, as Reuters called it, ‘exotic scenarios for climate change’, which you can access directly here; the think tank’s dedicated website is found here.

Here are a few choice excerpts from that I deem to be the most likely tendency we’re drifting towards, labelled ‘environmental war economy’, with the below parts quoted as found on pp. 8-9:

environmental war economy Tough measures have been adopted to combat climate change, pushing markets to the very limit of what they can deliver This is a world that woke up late to climate change. Efforts to broker a post-Kyoto agreement faltered, and instead different regions of the world pursued their own priorities. But as the environmental impacts began to worsen, the world started to come together. In 2017 a global pact was signed, but even so the global political community was forced into reactive strategies. Governments began to rely on hard policy to change how businesses worked and how people lived their lives. As time went on, the state took a stronger and stronger role, rationalising whole industry sectors to reduce their climate change impacts, and even putting ‘Carbon Monitors’ in people’s homes to watch their energy use [hi there, S.M.A.R.T. Meters]. Governments push markets to the very limit of what they can deliver. In different ways in different countries, economies have been forcibly re-orientated to focus on dealing with climate change, in much the same way as sometimes happens in times of war. But in most cases this has happened gradually, ratcheting up over time, with citizens surrendering control of their lives piecemeal rather than all at once, as trading regimes, international law, lifestyles and business have responded to the growing environmental crisis. And so in 2030, greenhouse gas emissions are beginning to decline, but the cost to individual liberty has been great [note the sleight-of-hand as the authors talk about declining carbon emissions—now, with the benefit of hindsight we know that atmospheric CO2 didn’t decline but rather continued apace during the 2020/21 Covid lockdowns, which begs the question: what would it take to reduce atmospheric CO2, plus there’s the entirely different issue of how much of it is actually due to human emissions, on which see: How Much Atmospheric CO2 is Actually Anthropogenic? epimetheus · Jan 26 Read full story Here follows a list of gov’t measures in that war economy scenario] Licences are required to have children in some countries and awarded on a points system; climate-friendly behaviour earns extra points.

Governments have banned personal car ownership and forced citizens to replace convector ovens with microwaves. Kettles and washing machines are automatically switched off when households exceed their energy quotas .

Refugees from Bangladesh and the Pacific make up 18 per cent of New Zealand’s population. Others are being relocated to permanent settlements on the Antarctic Peninsula , which is projected to have a population of 3.5 million by 2040.

In some countries it is a crime to publicly question the existence of man-made climate change [do we compare this to other such legal bans, e.g., concerning anti-semitism (criticism of Israel) or the Holocaust?]

The oil price broke $400/barrel in 2022, making shipping and aviation prohibitively expensive, and leading to a collapse in international trade [arbitrary numbers based on … nothing; are we talking 2022 dollars or 2008 dollars? Anything that makes such claims without noting the potential for massive famines thereafter is a load of BS].

As insane as this summary sounds, consider reading the full scenario on pp. 50-57; I shall cite but a few more paragraphs from p. 14 entitled ‘the future of the media’:

Media itself is likely to change enormously in the timeframe our research covers. By 2030, ‘broadcast journalism’ such as newspapers, television and radio may have been superseded by more distributed means of relaying information. Eyewitnesses, rather than journalists, supplied much of the footage of the Asian tsunami of Boxing Day 2004 and the London bombings of July 2005. We can expect less centralised control of the media in the decades to come, especially in the more technology-rich future explored by Efficiency First. The effects of this are difficult to predict. The dominant trend could be one of fragmentation, a lack of trusted sources and no clear overall picture. On the positive side, it may mean that people are able to empathise more directly with others around the world. Bill Thompson, who has written widely on the use of ICT, discussed this in our interview with him: ‘Citizen journalism will expand massively in the developing world. We will witness disasters through the eyes of the affected, not western journalists. It will be less easy to control the news agenda. The next environmental disaster will be reported by the victims themselves.’ Empathy with the victims of climate change is likely to be powerful, as most people will be experiencing the impacts directly themselves. As Peter Madden, chief executive of Forum for the Future, told us, ‘Attitudes will transform as we feel the effects of climate change.’ The sense of ‘we’re all in this together’ is an important aspect of our Service Transformation scenario.

I found this particularly pathetic; legacy media cannot bring itself to call a spade a spade, a military aggression (Russia vs. Ukraine) a military aggression (Israel-US vs. Iran), or a mass atrocity a mass atrocity (the massacre of Bucha, c. 2022 vs. the ongoing slaughter in Gaza and southern Lebanon) tells you everything to know about this surmised lack of control.

Bottom Lines

Call it ‘exotic’ (Reuters), call it stoopidoo (me), the above scenario is about as inane as other fringe stuff one finds on Reddit or elsewhere on so-called social media.

Problem is, it is high-glossy studies™ like the one referenced above that are mesmerising politicos™, journos™, and experts™ alike no matter what.

And these ‘no matter what’ things include, apart from Climategate™, the following aspects that are factually correct, such as the ‘art of attribution’ of adverse weather events to whatever anthropogenic forcing:

Needless to say, earlier climate stances, such as the fact that the Alps were ice-free when Ötzi, the famous ‘Ice Man’ died crossing them some 3,350 years ago, are merely distracting the hoi polloi from carbon taxes, artificial meat™, and 15-minute cities:

Don’t take my word for it, though, just consider the fact that even (sic) northern Greenland’s Prudhoe Dome was apparently exposed to sunlight some 7,100 years ago (i.e., there was no glacier, as opposed to some 500-600m of ice presently there):

I could go on, but I suppose you get the point.

Re-reading old news from almost twenty years ago is a very telling sign of matching scientific™ predictions to observed reality, as has been done in relation to Antarctica recently—and what was found is … telling, too:

So, no Bangladeshi refugee camps there in 2030, I suppose.

Call me surprised. Not.