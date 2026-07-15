A few days ago, we spoke at some length about the wilful blindness of many people (normies™) to reality-as-is, and we’ll follow-up on it today by looking, once again, at some ‘old news’ from early 2022 when it became clear that Long Covid wasn’t going to be a thing.

Today’s posting, specifically, is about a massive data dump by the Zentralinstitut der Kassenärztlichen Versorgung [which translates into something like ‘Central Institute of Statutory Health Insurance’] that was made public on 7 Feb. 2022. Analysing billing data from 160K patients across Germany’s mandatory national health insurance system, it was found that the overwhelming majority of so-called Long Covid patients were actually sick before they contracted Covid (or whatever).

That data was first discussed a few days before Russian troops crossed into Ukraine, hence it was memory-holed and forgotten-about until half a year later when the Omicron boosta™ (remember them eight poor mice?) was all the rage and the field™ of Long Covid research™ was growing by leaps and bounds using data from equally under-powered (irrelevant) samples relative to the 160K patients in the ZI data pool.

Receipts are to be kept, dear readers; translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Almost all Long-Covid Patients had Pre-Existing Conditions

By Julius Böhm, BZ-Berlin.de, 12 July 2022 [source; archived]

The buzzword: Long Covid! Millions of patients tremble at the long-term consequences of the viral disease—but perhaps unnecessarily? A new study suggests so.

The Zentralinstitut der Kassenärztlichen Versorgung [which translates into something like ‘Central Institute of Statutory Health Insurance’, or ZI (German Wikipedia); it is a non-profit foundation, legally speaking, and it’s the research wing of the Germany’s mandatory health insurance scheme] has analysed patient data. The findings: Long Covid almost never occurs in healthy individuals. In 24 out of 25 cases, Long Covid patients already had at least one pre-existing condition.

ZI director Dominik von Stillfried told BILD [fun factoid: the article’s author, Julius Böhm, published an identical piece in that rag three days later (15 July 2022; archived]:

96 per cent of Long Covid cases had already been under medical care in the previous year. The data show that Long Covid patients more frequently have pre-existing conditions, such as respiratory illnesses, high blood pressure, obesity, and mental health disorders than the general population.

Specifically, the ZI analysed data from all statutory health insurance physicians’ practices [i.e., it’s not an under-powered sample]:

The result: in 2021, approximately 880,000 patients with Long Covid symptoms were registered. Around one per cent of cases were severe and associated with extended malaise. Two-thirds of the patients were symptom-free after a maximum of three months.

[Stillfried] The case of the young woman who had never had anything before and then suffered from massive Long Covid complications after infection does exist—but it is very, very rare. We must counter the impression that everyone has to expect post-Covid effects and severe consequences after having Covid—the data do not show this.

[here’s a relevant interjection: in Mr. Böhm’s re-published piece (in BILD), there’s this lede citing then-Health Minister Karl Lauterbach:

A corona infection is ‘every time a long Covid risk’, warns Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (59, SPD). And: The disease is ‘mega underestimated’ and is a ‘huge problem’, the minister told Die Zeit Online.

Curiously, that politico™ is also a MD, yet for reasons unknown™, he still holds his board certification (and others who treated patients with Covid, are still battling medical boards and the like: quod licet Iovi, non licet bovi).]

The head of neurology at Essen University Hospital, Professor Christoph Kleinschnitz, confirms the findings of the Zentralinstitut der Kassenärztlichen Versorgung (ZI). Kleinschnitz told BILD:

Pre-existing psychiatric conditions are the biggest risk factor for Long Covid. We have no evidence that the coronavirus severely or frequently damages the nervous system.

More than 500 patients have been treated in the Long Covid outpatient clinic at Essen University Hospital. In 90 per cent of cases, no organic cause for the complaints could be identified, according to Kleinschnitz.

Of Bottom Lines and Memory Holes

Funny that, eh?

If you look around a bit, you eventually (re)learn that the proximal origin (pun intended) of that piece is a ‘ZI Insights’ event that took place on 7 February 2022. Entitled, ‘Das Post-COVID-Syndrom und seine Folgen für die ambulante Versorgung’ (archived), which translates into ‘Post-COVID Syndrome and Its Consequences for Outpatient Care’. On that website, we read the following:

Long-term health restrictions after COVID-19 illness, also known as post-COVID syndrome, are of great importance for public health and medical care needs. For the first time, with the introduction of a separate ICD code from 2021, it will be possible to identify post-COVID patients in the statutory health insurance billing data. The ZI then carried out a study on this patient group in the outpatient care sector with regard to risk factors and the use of care services. What is striking is that more than 97 per cent of patients with post-COVID syndrome were treated by a statutory health insurance provider in 2020 and were more likely to have certain previous somatic and psychological illnesses, such as obesity, back pain, or adjustment disorders, than the general population. Another result from the ZI scientists shows: in the second quarter of 2021, post-COVID-19 patients generated almost twice as many treatment cases in GKV doctors’ practices as the control group. General practitioners provide a significant portion of patient care, particularly through time-consuming consultations such as problem-oriented discussions. How is the care of post-COVID patients handled in general practice? What special features arise in view of the morbidity structure caused by post-COVID? With an increasing number of post-COVID patients, will the use of outpatient care services change in the medium and long term? How can post-COVID patients receive the best possible care? What further scientific studies are necessary? We discussed these and other questions at ‘ZI Insights’ with experts from the ZiI outpatient and inpatient care, and the participating guests.

Here you can watch the event on Youtube, and here are the PP slides used by the presenter, Dr. Mandy Schulz.

I’ll merely post a few more comments here, just to drive home one particular point—this is primary care/GP/family doctor-level data, i.e., from the ‘first line of defence’ in any case. And it’s a lot of data, for these GPs are all sending in their billing data to the ZI.

First up, the study/patient population: as of Q2 2021, we’re talking some n = 160,663 individuals, i.e., a very large subset of the general population:

In the big blue call-out box, we also learn that ‘more than a quarter (29%) of post-Covid patients had no documented infection’, i.e., almost three in ten patients had post-Covid symptoms but no positive test™ result informing them of ever having had Covid-19.

Next up, prevalence of Long Covid relative to pre-existing conditions:

Turns out that back pain (Rückenschmerzen) and obesity (Adipositas) were the most prevalent pre-existing conditions relevant for post-Covid problems.

Moreover, 61% (59,285 patients) of those in the data pool had but one symptom, with those suffering from two symptoms (24,288 patients) making up a total of 86% (slide 9).

On slide 13, here are two key take-aways:

Based on the information from the statutory health insurance billing data, the prevalence is of post-COVID-19 based on the COVID-19 cases registered up to Q1 2021 stood around 6%. Only 3% of post-COVID patients were not treated by a statutory health insurance provider in the previous year are more likely to have previous somatic and psychological illnesses than the average person population.

These findings were summarised in the short communiqué by Anno Fricke bearing the title ‘Vorerkrankungen fördern Post-COVID’, which translates into ‘Pre-Existing Conditions and the Likelihood of Post-Covid’; it appeared in Schmerzmed. 2022 May 19;38(3):9. [Article in German] doi:10.1007/s00940-022-3385-5, and its write-up contains these gems:

Since 1 January 2021, the ICD code U09.9! has been used for post-COVID-19. The Central Institute for Statutory Health Insurance (ZI) analysed healthcare data for nearly 161,000 patients with this code from the second quarter of 2021. According to the analysis, 97% of post-COVID patients had been under the care of a physician in 2020. The data showed that, compared to the control group, the likelihood of developing post-COVID-19 syndrome was higher for somatoform disorders, adjustment disorders, abdominal pain, obesity, and back pain. ‘Our data show that post-COVID is a continuation of existing widespread diseases’, ZI Managing Director Dr. Dominik von Stillfried commented on the findings. The stereotype of ‘young and healthy, then infected with COVID and subsequently suffering from long-term COVID’ is rather the exception. Dr. Kristina Spöhrer from the Lower Saxony General Practitioners’ Association pointed out that the Omicron variant, too, could trigger post-COVID. We know from previous waves that the illness itself often doesn’t stop as quickly as we would like. Even infected people who have been vaccinated often suffer for up to two weeks. And only then do you have to see which patients develop towards post-COVID.

As this BILD piece dated 29 April 2022 (archived) furthermore indicates, it was known that Long Covid wasn’t going to be the widespread malaise it was feared:

In relation to the 4.2 million Covid-19 cases in Germany that were confirmed by the end of September 2021, the incidence [of post-Covid symptoms] is fortunately rather low, explained institute boss Dominik von Stillfried. ‘Post-Covid is not developing into a new widespread disease.’ It affects a good 7 per cent of those diagnosed as such.

There is but this teeny-tiny problem with all of the above, namely, as that BILD piece added the following ‘disclaimer’ at the end of its rah-portin™ (which soon was memory-holed, too):

There is no uniform definition of the clinical presentation. According to experts, the term covers a variety of different symptoms, from severe fatigue to cognitive impairments to pain in various parts of the body.

Post-Covid, then, is a motley assemblage of symptoms associated, more or less freely, with Covid-19, which itself is a motley assemblage of symptoms associated with Sars-CoV-2, which is (drum roll):

Time-stamped 14 July 2026.

It’s a syndrome, too. Talk about matryoshka dolls.

Finally, mention shall be made of what apparently transpired at around the same time as the infamous Omicron boosta™ was approved with a study that had data™ from eight mice: the Science™ switched from large-scale data sets, such as the 160K patients in Germany, to comparable small-scale … well, what exactly?

Take, e.g., this paper by 16 (!) co-authors entitled, ‘Muscle abnormalities worsen after post-exertional malaise in long COVID’, which appeared in Nature Communications, vol. 15, Article no.: 17 (2024) and had a study population (sic) of 25 patients plus 21 controls, totalling 46 patients, as detailed in excruciating detail in Table 1.

Eight mice for EUA approval: no problemo.

25 + 21 people in a study: no problemo.

160K patients from Germany’s mandatory healthcare reimbursement scheme, that’s a big no-go right there.

This was all known back in February 2022.

Yet, for reasons unknown™, politicos™ were mulling mandatory vaccination schemes for everybody; experts™ told everybody that taking the next boosta™ (with data from eight mice) was good enough; and journos™ stopped writing about current events and joined the two former categories.

I note, in conclusion of this piece, that the ZI came out with these data and analysis a little over two weeks before Russian troops marched into Ukraine. Rah-portin™ by legacy media outlets, such as BILD, took several months before it mentioned the ZI data.

Gee, I wonder why politicos™, experts™, and journos™ are so disrespected these days (/sarcasm).

And if that snarky comment doesn’t get you, journo™ trips to Brussels, paid for in toto by the EU and/or defence contractors likely ‘splain™ the rest: