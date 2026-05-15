Some time ago—I was today years old, as far as memes go—Western journos™ discovered that the war against Ukraine was such a massive boon in terms of its propaganda value, young talent was all over the front lines.

I’m, of course, kidding; veteran war correspondents were cynical, weren’t really permitted to report from the Ukrainian side (that is, anything that wasn’t favourable), and what was pushed for years in Western media was, well, not an easy sell:

A few years on, it would seem, that kind of 2022 glorification of esp. Ukraine’s (neo) Nazi forces masquerading as ‘National Guard’ had become quite … unpalatable, to say nothing about losses sustained esp. by Kyiv’s ‘Azov’ formations.

By 2024, it dawned on Norwegian state broadcaster NRK to dispatch one of their own to the ‘Eastern Front’ in Ukraine/US/NATO/EU’s desperate fight against Russia:

And now, two years later, they’ve done it again. NRK has apparently dispatched on Fredrik Tombra to the frontlines in Eastern Ukraine, hence we’ll accompany our intrepid state broadcaster journo™ there, too.

According to Mr. Tombra’s LinkedIn profile, he holds degrees from the U of Bergen, Norway, the Free U of Berlin, Germany, and St. Petersburg State U, Russia, all of which are in ‘journalism’. A journo™ for over a decade, he is mostly known for covering ‘sports and spare time’ for VG and, from around 2021 through 2025, Tombra was a sports reporter™ for the state broadcaster NRK. He’s listed ‘correspondent in Ukraine’ as his career stage since last year.

And by now, I’ve come across two well-placed pieces of him reporting™ from Kramatorsk, Ukraine, in mid-May 2026. So, let’s check in with some news from the Eastern Front, shall we?

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Spectacular Footage From the Drone War: ‘Creative Moves’ Bring Down Russian Drones

A few kilometres from the Donetsk death zone, advanced technology is combined with boys’ room innovation [isn’t that fight a place for girls and women, too?]. Can recycling solve the challenges of Ukrainians?

By Fredrik Tombra, NRK/Ukraine, 12 May 2026 [source; archived]

The car is parked within walking distance of a secret hideout near the twin cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. No one wants to arouse suspicion about what is happening behind the windows of the building, which are covered with chipboard.

Russian forces have surveillance drones in the air and are hunting these hideouts with glide bombs and drones. NRK is less than two kilometres away [aren’t you taken in by the bravery of Mr. Tombra and his surely breathless account of derring-do?], together with soldiers from the Azov Brigade’s air defence unit [if you haven’t met the Azov Brigade, do check out the top-linked piece of yet another young journo™ glorifying these (neo) Nazi soldiers].

Here they are making their final adjustments before the drones are sent out to the front. When there are drones in the air at all times, they have to work quickly and smartly.

‘These are some of the creative moves we have taken’, [an Azov soldier with the callsign] ‘Link’ tells NRK.

[I must add this intermission here, that is, an infobox from a different piece about the Azov forces:

This is the Azov Brigade [via this NRK piece, 27 March 2026 ] The Azov Battalion was formed in 2014, the same year that Russia seized control of the Crimean peninsula in Ukraine and was behind an uprising in eastern Ukraine. The battalion consisted of volunteer fighters, known to be or have ties to far-right extremists, neo-Nazis, and football hooligans. It was later taken over by Ukrainian authorities and expanded into a brigade. The brigade and its soldiers are no longer considered extremist [that’s how one gets rid of the slight problem of having ‘far-right extremists, neo-Nazis, and football hooligans’ among one’s Western, pro-democracy™ forces]. The Azov Brigade gained much attention shortly after Russia’s major invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and the siege of the city of Mariupol. After holding its ground in tunnels under a massive steel mill, Azov soldiers surrendered to the Russians in mid-May. In recent years, Azov soldiers have participated in the fighting around Pokrovsk in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine.

And I’ll also throw in this piece of ‘old news’ from spring 2022 from yet another NRK piece, authored (sic) by one Zofia Paskiewicz, 29 March 2022:

Accepted by Ukrainian Authorities ‘The Azov Regiment is a military unit operating under orders from the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs’, says Kacper Rekawek, a researcher at the Center for Research on Extremism at the University of Oslo (C-REX) [Kacper remains active with think tanks etc., such as this piece on ‘Ukraine’s Foreign Legion’ (2022), he is affiliated with Transatlantic outlets, such as GlobSec and appears to be an employee of the European Security and Defence Economics Project Analyst at the Polish Institute of International Affairs]. ‘This battalion received weapons and permission to exist from the Ukrainian state’, he explains. Author John Færseth has lived in Kyiv, met several Azov soldiers and written a book about Western foreign fighters in Russia and Ukraine: ‘Azov made a good effort during the fighting in the spring of 2014. The fighters had a discipline that the other volunteer battalions at the front did not have.’

What these clowns don’t tell you is—what can be read on Wikipedia (of all places), specifically about the Azov formation’s ‘Neo-Nazi origins and allegations of ongoing far-right associations’, which is probably a thing that, if known among the Hobbits of Norway, would lead to a tentative loss of popular-politico™ support (but I may be wrong about that).

And now back to Mr. Tombra’s piece]

[here follows a] video showing a Ukrainian drone intercepting a Russian FPV drone in mid-air, but not in what is now considered the usual way.

Small Steps—All The Time

The soldier nicknamed ‘Link’ holds up a small, grenade-like object.

The explosives and metal fragments have been replaced with a small 3x3 meter net:

We are still in the early stages of development, so more testing will be needed, but successful operations have already been carried out.

This first-person-view done is equipped with a special piece resembling a grenade-like canister with a net inside.

The net can either be fired at other drones in the air from close range or it can be dropped on the Russian sleeper drones, which land along the roads in anticipation of targets.

Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against the thousands of Russian drones that fly over the battlefield daily is absolutely crucial to being able to withstand Russia’s war of aggression [sic].

Innovation has repeatedly given them the upper hand, but things are changing quickly. A few months after a weapon was effective, it can be thrown on the heap. Small advances [by Russia’s armed forces] are made almost daily.

Opening Up For Reuse

‘Link’ holds up another innovation—a metal tube that functions as a shotgun barrel. It looks primitive. When the drone is within seven to ten meters of the enemy drones, it goes off.

Small shotgun pellets are scattered in the hope of throwing the drone off course or triggering the explosive charge it carries.

The videos suggest that it works.

‘Yes, but it requires extremely skilled pilots’, explains ‘Link’.

The advantage of the methods is that the delivery system itself—the drone—can be reused. They do not go on suicide missions, where they blow themselves up.

This is a drone equipped with a metal tube that functions like the barrel of a gun. The round cardboard tube is filled with shrapnel/buckshot that should work against Russian drones in the air.

Why is This Important?

The vast majority of the Russian attack drones are taken out in this way, but it costs both money and puts pressure on logistics when they have to have new drones all the time. To intercept a Russian drone, two to four regular interceptor drones are required [keep that math in mind].

Ukraine intercepted 33,000 unmanned aerial vehicles in March [which means Ukrainian forces used 66-130K interceptor drones (alone) in March 2026 alone, which strikes me as quite … a large number], according to Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. Russia’s advantage is the quantity of personnel and thus the number of drones they can have in the air.

The Azov Corps is responsible for a large portion of the Donetsk region. They now register around 350 Molniya drones daily [that’s a very cheap Russian drone] in the sector they cover. In addition, there are around 300 FPV drones [that’s 650 drones per day in the Donetsk region alone per day; multiply by 30 to arrive at a rough monthly average and you get].

That equates to just under 20,000 targets [in one sector of the frontlines; while I doubt there are these numbers along the entire frontline—that’s about 2/3 of the total for intercepted drones in March 2026 cited in the preceding paragraph—and Ukraine is, according to this website, poised to produce about 7m in 2026, up from 4m in 2025; it’s numerically possible, but remember that not all of these 4-7m drones/year are interceptors; plus there’s the question of electronics supply and costs, which aren’t addressed here].

Control Below Ground

In a well-hidden location below ground, three soldiers sit in front of a row of screens, which give them real-time information about where enemy drones are heading.

Within a period of just under an hour underground, one soldier has gotten up several times to manually keep statistics on interceptions [so, while there’s a lot of data, what is shared are manually-gathered stats; I understand this to be relevant in wartime, but it also places a yuuuuuuuge question mark next to any such stats about numbers of intercepted drones, success rates, etc.] Time, unit, and name of the drone.

‘When the Russians detect activity at one of our positions, it doesn’t take long before they attack in a flock. Ten to twelve drones can then be on the radar’, explains ‘Myron’ [which means a counter-swarm of 30-60 drones would have to be launched to defend the position].

He is the commander of the Azov Brigade’s air defence unit.

The screens can show video from both Russian drones that they have intercepted the signal from, so that they can warn and intercept them early. To defend the cities of Kramatorsk and Slovyansk, which are less than 20 kilometres from the front line, the air defence must also be close to the front [doh].

[note that there may be better maps with more accurate frontlines (e.g., Live UA Map ), but showing this might depress NRK ’s audience]

The activity above the soldiers in the airspace along the front line is constant—and there is no shortcut to building a good air defence [instead we get vacuous blabber like this]. Thus explains ‘Myron’:

It takes about 3-4 months in the unit for the soldiers to become skilled pilots. The training ground cannot prepare them for everything that awaits them at the front of electronic warfare and interference. Only the front can do that.

Norwegian Help On The Way

The Azov Brigade receives most of its equipment through the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, but external support is essential to drive innovation and address urgent needs.

The Norwegian organisation Fritt Ukraina [trans. ‘Free Ukraine’; check out their shiny website] is collaborating with Azov for a large delivery of near-front air defence support to the infantry this spring. They call it civil air defence [of course, because it permits normies who read this reporting™ to not feel™ at war].

Norwegian contributions from ordinary people and companies are helping to defend the front line in Donetsk. They respond directly to the needs of the units and deliver quickly and purposefully.

Thus Secretary-General Natalia Golis of Fritt Ukraina, who was in Donetsk to meet the units, learn and sign the agreement with the partners [if you care about Ms. Golis’ prior experiences, her LinkedIn profile spills the beans: she is a Green™ politico (former regional chair of Hordaland), spent virtually her entire career prior to 2022 in public administration, and is a member of a pro-EU think tank, too].

Natalia Golis takes off the bullet-proof vest only after having driven many kilometres from Kramatorsk. The security situation is difficult, and drones attack vehicles on the roads to/from the city.

The goal for spring 2026 is 100 million kroner [about US$9m] from the Norwegian side for air defence and ground-attack drones, which will then be matched by the Ukrainian side.

So far they have collected 78 million kroner.

Bottom Lines

Do check out that top-linked piece from summer 2022 for gems, such as this one, which gives away how the agit-prop was spun about Azov:

The penchant for far-right symbolism and aesthetics is there nonetheless, coupld with cohesion and determination in battle. ‘Exterminating another people—that’s what the others want, the Rooskies.’

There were also reports of Azov formations ‘gunning down’ fleeing regular Ukrainian troops, and it surely wasn’t a pretty sight:

Still, I do recognise a pattern: these kinds of correspondent pieces are often penned by some very young and quite inexplicably inexperienced journos™, which leads me to the tentative conclusion:

The level of naiveté displayed by Fredrik Tombra and Zofia Paskiewicz is nowhere to be found (except for 1970s adult movies, as in, ‘that machine only works if I take off all my clothes?’). Both are products of Western education systems (ahem), yet they apparently have little-to-no problems writing fawning agit-prop for openly extremist formations while glorifying the killing and maiming of ‘them Rooskies’. It’s sickening.

The same pattern is visible by frontline reporting™ from, say, occupied Palestine, as seen for instance here:

So, there’s no good way of putting this, hence here goes:

It was long and widely known that Ukraine had these extremist, (neo) Nazi elements that came out of the woodwork after the 2014 Maidan coup (‘the revolution of dignity’).

At this point, let’s turn to the Kyiv Post (‘Ukraine’s Global Voice’) to hear from Mr. Yanukovych about the momentous decision of the Ukrainian government not to sign the EU Stabilisation and Association Agreement in late November 2013, which is the short-term pre-history of the Maidan coup:

President Viktor Yanukovych reaffirmed on Nov. 26 his refusal to sign a political association and free trade pact with the European Union until he gets a better deal… Reuters quoted him as saying the EU offer was humiliating: ‘We don’t have to be humiliated like this. We are a serious country. A European one.’… Yanukovych made clear he wasn’t going to reverse the government’s decision: ‘Do we have to go blindfolded and run anywhere? We already were running very fast. We overcame in a short period a very big distance. We may get problems’, he said in the televised interviews. ‘As soon as we reach a level that is comfortable for us, when it meets our interests, when we agree on normal terms, then we will talk about signing’, Yanukovych said, adding that he doesn’t know when it will happen.

Bottom Line: Western élites like these (neo) Nazis so much that they falsify their own websites, make outlandish claims, and go to great lengths to make sure no-one notices. This is perhaps a telling sign of the times: like teens caught masturbating, they try—very much pathetically—to pretend that it never happened.

So, what may be next for Mr. Zelensky?

I think it would be a hilarious prank to award him with he Sakharov Price, or perhaps with the worthless Nobel Peace™ Prize (which would be awesome, for he’d join other psychopaths and war criminals, such as Henry Kissinger and Barack Obama), and I personally would appreciate it if Mr. Zelensky would be honoured together with the peace-makers Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

The sky is the limit, it appears.