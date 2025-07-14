This is a long-ish follow-up right down Die Fackel 2.0’s alley, which is primarily to document nonsense and offer media criticism.

Razed to the Ground

By Hilda Lishaugen Fløyt and Eirik Pessl-Kleiven, NRK, 11 July 2025 [source; archived]

In the West Bank, the IDF is destroying Palestinian villages. The area is a military training ground, Israel says.

28 year-old Sami (28) is an activist and tries everything in his power to stop [Israel].

‘This is the last house before the shooting range starts’, says Palestinian Sami Huraini, looking out of the car window.

He is sitting in the back seat of a bumpy car in the arid landscape. We are in the Masafer Yatta region of the West Bank, which Israel classified as a ‘military training area’ in the 1980s, despite international criticism [it’s a collection of 19 hamlets with its own Wikipedia entry located some 14-24km south of Hebron].

Three years ago, Israel’s Supreme Court gave the go-ahead to forcibly evict around 1,200 Palestinians from the area [the following quote is from the above-linked Wikipedia entry:

Since the June War in 1967, Masafer Yatta has been under Israeli occupation. The hamlet cluster is part of “Area C”, meaning that Israel has full military and civil control over it.[2] The area is used by the army for military training and was denominated Firing Zone 918 by the Israeli army, after, according to a cabinet minute of 1981, Ariel Sharon had explicitly stated that the purpose of such a redefinition would be to enable the expulsion of the local Palestinian residents.

Here’s the trick question, though: it’s not where would be the (mostly semantic, I’d argue) difference between ‘forcible eviction’ and ‘ethnic cleansing’?, but given that Masafer Yatta’s location right on the (former) southern border of the West Bank (which, technically, is still Jordan), even if there would be whatever kind of Peace™ agreement today, residents would likely be re-settled due to whatever border fences or the like being put up; it’s, of course, a moot point as the Israeli occupation of the West Bank renders the continued expulsion of Palestinians from their homes: a crime]

Israeli settlers have erected a new house in the military zone on the hill in the background.

In recent months, the Israeli army has stopped attempts to visit the Palestinian village of Khallet al-Daba.

According to the UN, such Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal. The settlers have created a green oasis [so, what does that say about the UN—or int’l law, for that matter—if one member is consistently breaking the UN Charter? (lest you’d accuse me of bias or worse, the UN Charter has been abused and violated so many times by so many UN member-states, it stands to reason to either simply ignore the UN on these matters in the future or abolish it due to its growing irrelevance].

‘These settlements are being built illegally on our land’, says Sami Huraini, leader of the activist group Sumud Youth.

The IDF is currently in the process of razing 12 Palestinian villages here.

Nevertheless, Israeli settlers are allowed to build their new homes. Sami points to simple houses up on the hill nearby.

More have been built in recent months. He says harassment and settler violence have increased sharply since the [Gaza] war [sic] began on 7 October 2023.

According to the Jerusalem Post, settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank have increased by 30 per cent so far this year [that’s putting it very mildly here, NRK, for here’s the header of that JPost piece:

The growing cancer of lawbreakers in West Bank must be cut out, before its too late—editorial The focus of our security forces has rightfully been on the survival of the Jewish state, as the country has fought enemies on seven fronts. But the enemy from within needs to be addressed now.

So, why would NRK white-wash that content to such an extent here? I mean, they’ve got nothing left to lose with that stance…]

‘It’s gotten worse in recent months,’ [Sami Huraini] says:

They don’t see us as human beings, not as civilians.

The wrinkled forehead under his red hair makes him look far older than he is. But the Palestinian activist is no more than 28 years old: He continues:

Israeli civil law applies to the settlers here, while we are subject to Israeli military law. [this is all too stupid to ponder: let’s proceed from the Oslo Accords for a moment (whatever that may be worth), and note that Masafer Yatta is located in ‘Area C’, which ‘mean[s] that Israel has full military and civil control over it.[2]’ This all is a short way of saying—you cannot have it both ways, i.e., you can’t claim that Israel shall adhere to the Oslo Accords while, technically speaking, there are some grounds for Israel to stand on here—mind you, I’m not saying I condone this activity here, but this one-sided bias in reporting is…telling]

Choking Us

‘Peace be with you’, says Sami, greeting us in Arabic. Several men stand up in the shade of a white canvas tent.

Their village, Khallet al-Daba, was destroyed by the Israeli army a couple of months ago.

Only one house and the primary school were left standing.

The 100 or so inhabitants now sleep under simple tents.

Jaber Dababseh is among those who lost everything. He and his family have no money to move anywhere else.

‘We have no infrastructure, no healthcare, no access to education. The siege is suffocating us’, says Jaber Dababseh in the village.

Walls and ceilings lie shattered around him on the ground. The IDF’s wheel loaders smashed their water tanks on 5 May this year, destroying their dreams [keep that date in mind: this story™ is more than two months old].

There was a tense atmosphere between the Israeli army and the Palestinian residents when the army destroyed their village on 5 May this year [screen shot of a short video showing how IDF soldiers, men and women, push around local villagers].

Since then, the soldiers have returned and destroyed the tents. The settlers have attacked the fruit trees.

Jaber sits down on a blue chair next to a sofa and a basement staircase in the ruins. He has no money to go anywhere else:

We are going to leave this area either as corpses or as prisoners. We are not leaving. It’s not an option. [where else could they go to? No neighbouring Moslem country would permit them entry?]

‘Firing Range 918’ [ Wikipedia entry ]

The village of Khallet al-Daba is located in a so-called ‘Area C’, which makes up around 60 per cent of the occupied West Bank.

According to the Oslo Accords from 1995, Palestinians should have both civilian and military control in ‘Area A’.

‘Area C’ are zones with Israeli civilian and military control. The idea was that, over time, the Palestinians would gain autonomy and their own state in new negotiations.

That never happened.

‘They want to force us to live in Area A and take all of Area C’, says Sami Huraini.

Several ministers in Benjamin Netayahoo’s government believe that the West Bank should be occupied before the summer holidays start and July is over [here, too, we can observe utterly absurd spin, albeit in the opposite direction (relative to above): here’s what the linked content by The Times of Israel reports:

Likud ministers urge Netanyahu to annex West Bank by the end of the month… In a letter signed by 15 Likud ministers currently in government as well as Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, the lawmakers wrote that ‘after the State of Israel’s historic achievements in the face of Iran’s axis of evil and its sympathizers, the task must be completed and the existential threat from within must be eliminated, to prevent another massacre in the heart of the country.’ The politicians added that ‘the strategic partnership, backing and support of the US and President Donald Trump have made it a propitious time to move forward with it now, and ensure Israel’s security for generations.’

Just in case anyone’s (still) in doubt about Trump’s loyalties.

See the difference between ‘occupation’ and ‘annexation’? Back to NRK]

‘In spite of the violence and aggression, we are very attached to the land here’, says Sami Huraini.

His grandparents became refugees when the state of Israel was established in 1948 and settled in the area:

‘We choose to stay and protect the land from this unfriendly policy of ethnic cleansing.’

Sami also works in the human rights organisation Al Haq, which Israel declared a terrorist organisation in 2021 along with five other civil society groups.

Al-Haq has received support from Norway and the EU. Norway has rejected the terrorist designation and maintains that no evidence has been presented for the accusations [that NRK ticker piece, it is noted that there’s no evidence presented by Israel other than the declaration that Al-Haq, among others groups, ‘is controlled by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine’.]

[IDF] Expels Journalists and Activists

Suddenly, a white military vehicle appears in the village.

The soldiers film from behind the car windows before getting out.

The IDF interrogates those sent by NRK.

‘Where are you from?’, one of the soldiers asks seriously.

‘Norway’, we reply.

The interview [with the villagers] is interrupted and the soldiers themselves do not answer questions about being interviewed. ‘It is strictly forbidden to be in military training areas’, they repeat.

But there are no fences or signs in the area [the two NRK journos™ are then taken into custody].

After an hour and a half, the NRK team is released with a warning and escorted [sic] out of the area.

‘Next time you will be imprisoned and deported’, says the local police chief.

‘They want to isolate the village and prevent anyone from coming here and documenting the crimes that are happening here’, says Sami in the car while he was on his way out of the village again.

‘They’re throwing out journalists and activists, they’re throwing everyone out of there’, he says.

It's something they’ve started doing fairly recently, Sami adds.

He says it makes him sad. IDF soldiers prevent people outside from visiting and being with the Palestinians in these villages. He is not allowed to come here with food and supplies.

A few weeks ago, his father’s car was confiscated as he was entering Masafer Yatta.

Palestinian Sami Huraini says he was traumatised by Israeli soldiers as a child. As an adult, he says he has come to terms with the trauma.

Terrifying Everyday Life

It wasn’t that long ago that Sami himself was arrested when he refused to show his ID card to a settler standing in his garden:

I was terrified. I was kidnapped by settlers and after several hours I found myself at the police station, where I was questioned.

NRK has not been in contact with the local police to verify the story [why am I not surprised?]. Sami says he was also arrested once after organising a demonstration.

Around 1,000 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed since 7 October 2023 [that is a story by Al-Jazeera].

Last year, Israel authorised the largest land grab in the West Bank in 30 years [that is a story by The Guardian, of all places, whose journos™ recycled a report released by Israeli anti-settlement watchdog Peace Now].

A neighbour of his was shot while trying to protect his family’s electricity generator from aggressive settlers. His cousin has gunshot wounds in his stomach.

We have seen the world silently watching what is happening in Gaza. We are now facing an Israel that wants to occupy more. The world cannot remain silent any longer.

Thus Sami Huraini. [while I share these concerns, Western gov’ts remain silent, and even if neighbouring Moslem gov’ts are more concerned™, they’re also powerless to stop Israel and the US]

The IDF itself does not want to be interviewed: ‘We currently have no opportunity to comment on this topic’, writes a communications adviser to NRK.

Bottom Lines

When I first saw the NRK piece, I thought to bring it to your attention; then I did some reading around the issue, and I found several issues worth mentioning:

The issue is literally ‘old news’, by which I don’t mean to minimise the human tragedies and utterly deplorable conduct of the IDF; as the NRK journos™ note, the action took place in early May, and it was reported back then in several outlets, both Israeli and international ones, and here’s one of the better pieces, a photo essay entitled, ‘The Destruction of Khalet a-Daba’, said to be ‘the largest demolition in the history of Masafer Yatta in the southern West Bank [that] portends an escalation of Israel’s ethnic cleansing campaign in the region’ dated 13 May 2025.

None of the reporting™ by NRK is original (with perhaps the exception of them being taken briefly into IDF custody), that above-linked photo essay also features commentary and pictures of one Jaber Dababseh, if you can believe it:

‘Even’ (sic) settler violence isn’t news, for this is from Wikipedia’s Masafer Yatta entry: In September 2021, a mob of approximately 80 to 100 masked Israeli settlers invaded the village of Khirbat al-Mufkara , one of the hamlets that compose Masafer Yatta, throwing stones at houses and damaging cars; 12 Palestinians were injured, including a three-year-old Palestinian child who was hit in the head when an Israeli settler threw a stone at him while he was asleep inside his home. [16] [17]

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid reacted by calling it a ‘violent incident’, ‘horrific, and it is terror. This isn’t the Israeli way, and it isn’t the Jewish way. This is a violent and dangerous fringe, and we have a responsibility to bring them to justice.’ [17] [why, oh why, hasn’t this been done by summer 2025, i.e., almost four years later?] Of all the things, the NRK journos™ could’ve reported on, a March 2025 incident stands out: In March 2025, dozens of Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians and property in Jinba, close to Masafer Yatta, reportedly injuring 6 Palestinians, with Israel security forces reporting that this came after reports of attacks against Jews/Israelis south of Masafer Yatta and near Mitzpe Yair; The Times of Israel reported that the Israeli security forces arrested 22 Palestinians from Jinba, and did not arrest any Israeli settlers due to the incident. [18] Yet, NRK’s journos™ cannot bring themselves to, well, do that.

And then there’s the simple fact that Masafer Yatta isn’t just another tragic incident; here’s how well-documented that case actually is (again, from Wikipedia’s Masater Yatta entry): Ilan Pappé's essay Everyday Evil in Palestine: The View from Lucifer's Hill looks at Masafer Yatta as a case study of the daily occurrences of ‘incremental colonization, ethnic cleansing, and oppression’ that are emblematic of the ongoing Nakba of the Palestinian people.[26] Lucifer Hill is a rise overlooking Masafer Yatta where Pappé notes ‘both the oppression and the resistance to it are visible’, and where he notes that ‘all anyone needs to grasp the realities of this ongoing oppression is one hill, and one hour’. It is also one of the places in the West Bank that Ariel Handel identified in 2009 in a ‘map of disaster’.[26] And then there is the documentary film No Other Land, which won the 2025 Academy Award (‘Oscar’) for Best Documentary Feature Film and chronicles, in great detail, the Israeli occupation of Masafer Yatta.

In other words: Masafer Yatta is perhaps the best-known such incident of Israeli activities against the resident Palestinians.

In the end, I elected to go ahead with the translation of the above piece—for it shows both the utter disregard, on part of NRK, for facts and evidence that already exist.

Like in that absurd Norovirus cruise ship episode brought to your attention the other day, what the NRK journos™ did may be classified as second-hand reporting™ of stuff that’s neither current events nor original. At best.

If we’d consider the implications of that kind of journo-ism (pun intended), all we see is: cheap agit-prop that pretends to be reporting. At best.

I personally view articles like these as little more than further evidence of the crapification of everything.