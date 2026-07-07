Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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hele's avatar
hele
4h

Wondering out loud:we are experiencing the same lacklustre and dangerous attitude with regarding crimes in Canada -against he public and it's safety,And I read the same "ho-hum -so sad - too bad" "we are letting out the rapist and assault perp pronto! "in UK.So, following that this all seems planned-once again-for the Western countries.Would you say its to create angst and make way for private para-miltiary security forces to take hold.Baby steps add up towards Totalitarian rule

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
1h

It's simple logistics: committing a theft or a fraud-case takes hours at most. Investigating takes tens to hundreds of man-hours.

Options are:

Increase resources to investigations.

Increase resources to officers working to prevent such crimes.

Increase resources to imprison criminals for longer.

Increase resources to prevent repeated crimes and foreign criminals entering the nation.

Change the penal code to include permanent measures such as life in labour camps or execution.

Allow and support the formation of private for-profit police forces and citizens' militias operating under a more lax burden of proof.

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Now, since Norway just as Sweden is ruled by women and effeminate men, none of the aboove will be done since such types are primarily characterised of their unwillingness and inability to understand and accept reality-as-is, rather reality-as-agreed-upon-it-ought-be.

I bet, that if you trace the curve of woemn in admin/exec-positions in the Norwegian police force and judiciary, you'll see that the rising crime-figures, costs, corruption, and rules violations follows that curve.

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