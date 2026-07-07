Following up on this spring’s piece on Norway’s kaputt police, the state broadcaster is now rah-portin™ about the inescapable consequences of low morale, high turnover, and rising numbers of officers who quit:

‘We are in a situation where the Western Police District has the lowest staff coverage in the country at the same time as we see that the security policy situation has fundamentally changed’, says Bergen city council chairwoman Christine Meyer. ‘Resources are not enough. The international situation means that the metropolitan and capital city missions are draining resources from the Oslo police’, says Eirik Lae Solberg, the leader of the Oslo city council. He expresses great concern that criminal networks are establishing themselves in the Oslo area and that child and youth crime is at a high level. The Police Threat Assessment for 2026 [in Norwegian] revealed that the threats from criminal networks are now significant and persistent: ‘Given this serious situation, police resources should have been increased significantly. Instead, they are flat-lining. It is a completely unacceptable situation.’

Read up here, in case you haven’t:

Today, then, we’ll talk about how things are going with police forces depleted and crime on the rise; I’ll take you the inevitable fall-out of—a crime wave washing over parts of Norway, with police throwing their hands up into the air and hoping that all will be well once again by itself.

Or that no-one will notice a thing due to the football (soccer) world cup.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Dropping More Cases With Known Offenders: Police Acknowledge Capacity Shortages

Police capability [orig. kapasitetskabal, meaning staff/time pressures under conditions of varying (here: rising) requirements] for gains-related crime [orig. vinningskriminalitet, which is the umbrella term for any kind of crime resulting in personal gain, e.g., theft, incl. in shops, of cars, and bikes, burglaries, etc.] is not working. In Skien, a wave of burglaries has created fear in several housing associations.

By André Rajan Kolve et al., NRK.no, 6 July 2026 [source; archived]

Last year, the police dropped nearly 8,500 reported cases in the profit-related crime category due to a lack of capacity.

This is an increase of around 6,000 cases over the past eight years, according to figures from the Attorney General’s Office.

[here follows an infobox with some numbers] Gains-related Crime Dismissed Due to Lack of Capacity: 2017: 2,496 [baseline = 100]

2018: 1,992

2019: 3,079

2020: 4,319

2021: 3,424

2022: 4,189

2023: 6,648

2024: 8,365

2025: 8,471 [339, i.e., an increase by the factor of 3.4] These numbers are based on registration codes in the police systems. In order for a case to appear in the statistics as dismissed due to lack of capacity, the case must be registered with such a dismissal code. The Attorney General has pointed out in several circulars the importance of cases being coded correctly. Source: Attorney General [end of the infobox; what these cantankerous journos™ won’t tell you (but I will) is that, as per this old piece from 2018 (dated 15 Feb. 2018; archived), the following situation existed before 2017 ‘Attorney General Tor-Aksel Busch published his report on crime trends in 2017 on Thursday. The figures show that the trend of generally falling crime continues, with a decrease in the number of reported offences of just over five per cent since 2016. If you compare 2017 with 2013, the drop is a whopping 18 per cent. Fewer pickpockets The category of offence that fell by far the most is crime for profit [orig. vinningskriminalitet]. Since 2016, the number of criminal offences for profit has been reduced by 11,715 cases, or 10.3 per cent. If compared with 2013, the decrease is a whopping 40.4 per cent.’ So, did crime decrease or did police simply stop investigating? The above numbers—totalling almost 43K cases that were simply not investigated—reeks of questionable conduct and massaged numbers. [end of the infobox]

Vinningskriminalitet is a broad category that includes both less serious and very serious offenses.

Everyday Crime

In Skien [pop. about 50K (2022); Wikipedia], leaders of six housing associations recently turned themselves in to the police and demanded answers as to why a number of reported burglaries have been dropped.

We have the feeling that the police have perceived this as everyday crime. They have taken each case individually and said that they do not have the resources.

This is according to Rolf Haugen, chairman of one of the housing associations that met with law enforcement officers.

He and his neighbours are not alone in receiving such feedback from law enforcement officers, even though they have on several occasions provided the police with surveillance footage of the perpetrators.

Figures from the Attorney General show that even cases involving illicit gains with one or more registered suspects are increasingly being dropped.

Here, the numbers have skyrocketed from just over 850 cases in 2017 to nearly 4,000 last year.

[here follows yet another infobox] Vinningskriminalitet with Known Suspect(s) Dropped Due to Lack of Capacity: 2017: 856 [baseline = 100]

2018: 953

2019: 1,420

2020: 1,932

2021: 1,657

2022: 1,774

2023: 2,725

2024: 3,786

2025: 3,959 [462.5] Source: Attorney General [end of infobox]

‘Lack of Resources’

The police chief in Grenland says he understands that it is difficult to understand why the police are putting away cases that are apparently easy to solve.

‘The reason is that we do not have the resources to investigate all criminal cases that are reported’, says Dag Størksen.

He states that in the South-East Police District alone they receive around 40,000 reports each year. When cases are put away, it happens after an assessment of each individual case, explains Størksen:

In order to be able to work sufficiently thoroughly with prioritised criminal cases, we unfortunately have to put away some of the less serious criminal cases that are under investigation [translation: police doesn’t treat citizens™ equally (but, of course, this doesn’t apply to you doing the same)].

Several are Considering Quitting

From the highest levels, a gloomy picture is painted of the capacity situation in the Norwegian police:

Large and complex cases tie up the most experienced investigators and prosecutors for longer periods, which reduces the available capacity in other serious case areas.

This is what the Attorney General writes in his assessment of the fight against crime in criminal cases for the first third of this year [check out this piece with coverage of these issues from March 2026:

Surely, the fact that Norwegian police has been ordered to be armed on duty (effective as of 1 July 2025) is but a symptom of deeper problems:

But these things must never be mentioned in polite society lest one will be called names and stuff]

In some police districts, there is also a reported turnover among prosecutors of up to 70 per cent [how does one do a consistent dismissal of cases/reports under such conditions?].

A survey conducted by the member organisation Police Lawyers [orig. Politijuristene] shows that 25 per cent of police lawyers are considering quitting due to high work pressure:

Almost three out of four state that they feel inadequate at work. About one in three state that they rarely or never resolve their case portfolio in line with the Attorney General’s guidelines [so far, there was rah-portin™, albeit riddled with holes and lack of context; for whatever name you wish to add now, here follow politico™-speak about how dandy everything is].

Enjoys Great Trust

In the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, State Secretary Joakim Øren (Labour Party) confirms that political leadership is concerned about these developments:

The goal is that we will have fewer cases that are put aside for capacity reasons. For the government, it is important that those who are guilty of crime are brought to justice [I call boilerplate BS].

[NRK] What do you think this does to people’s trust in the police?

[Joakim Øren (Labour Party)] Police enjoy great trust among the citizens. This is also shown by the surveys of recent years and that is how we want it to be in the future [well, it’s not as if Mr. Øren has answered any of the questions, but this kind of vacuous BS is … embarrassing; speaking about embarrassments, here’s his official CV—he was born in 1974 (meaning he’s 52 in 2026), and in the past ten years, he worked for (drum roll) a variety of parliamentary and cabinet-level ministers; before that, he was working in various other, local gov’t positions]

Øren believes that the government has implemented measures that should result in fewer cases being dropped:

This happened most recently in connection with the revised national budget, where we strengthened the police and the prosecution with 145 million Norwegian crowns by the end of the year [just to put this number in perspective: back in 2025, the total appropriated to all-police was around 24 billion Norwegian crowns (incl. 8+ million for the police/justice museum, just saying); for 2026, the original proposal were ‘196m Norwegian crowns more’, offset, however, by mandated savings™ of 208m crowns, i.e., a cut in real terms (setting aside official inflation numbers of 3+ per cent, which means that these approx. 200m more is equal to about .8%, i.e., the cuts are even deeper than most people understand them to be), with 154m of these ‘+196m’ being earmarked for ‘asylum and immigration’].

‘Creates Insecurity’

In Skien, Rolf Haugen feels that increased allocations have so far not led to their reports of break-ins and vandalism being prioritised [how could they as these ‘increased (sic) allocations’ are too low to offset inflation, to say nothing about, you know, hiring more police]:

It is true that a visiting ban has been introduced against one person in a housing association, but beyond that we are not aware that the police have investigated our reports [one court-mandated visiting ban (orig. besøksforbud)].

Haugen believes it is not about the individual object that is stolen:

The main problem is that it creates fear among several hundred people. It’s not the value of the objects, but experiencing the insecurity [and helplessness, plus, on top of it, the blatant disregard by politicos™ like Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg and the rest of this ilk].

A Free-For-All Banquet of Consequences

Here’s the chit-chat from politicos™ about the higher police budget for 2026:

‘With the Labor government’s budget proposal, police will receive NOK 27 billion in 2026. That is a lot of money, and it is therefore important that we also look at how the money is used in the best possible way so that we get the most security and crime-fighting out of the money’, says Minister of Justice Astri Aas-Hansen … ‘We deal with problems that have been allowed to develop over a long time. We clean up so that the inmates will have a better environment during the implementation of the sentence and the employees will have better working conditions. This is how we support the Norwegian prison model which prevents relapse into crime—it is good for society’, says Aas-Hansen.

I found these comments here, and I’m posting some crime stats now:

As reported as recently as December 2024 by Statistics Norway’s very own Siri Fossanger, Kari Malene Dyrstad, and Sigmund Book Mohn,

of a total of 527,000 charges for offences decided by the justice system in the years 2020–2023, 20 per cent were committed by immigrants and 5 per cent against Norwegian-born people with immigrant parents [as of 1 Jan. 2026, the former category (‘immigrants’) comprised 17.5% of the resident population with the latter category (‘Norwegian-born people with immigrant parents’ add another 4.2%). The rest of the population accounted for almost 68 per cent of the charges, while non-residents accounted for just over 7 per cent. This is shown in new tables of charges and accused persons by immigration background, which are an update of similar tables for 2015–2018… In the updated tables of charges for the years 2020–2023, young male immigrants have an overall rate of just over 550 charges per 1,000 inhabitants. This constitutes an overrepresentation of almost double the rate for the rest of the population, where there were just over 280 charges per 1,000 men aged 15–24. The corresponding rate for Norwegian-born people with immigrant parents (about 630 per 1,000) is more than twice as high compared to the rest of the population [so, ‘refugees welcome’ is backfiring bigly; note that Norway has not ‘welcomed’ as many ‘refugees’ as other Western countries, hence the data for, say, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, etc. is very likely to be much worse]. Compared to charges in the period 2015–2018, the overall overrepresentation of immigrants has increased [and things are getting worse]. There is an opposite trend to the decline in overrepresentation in the decade up to 2015. For men aged 15–24, the overrepresentation in prosecution rates in the period 2015–2018 was 53 and 59 per cent for immigrants and Norwegian-born with immigrant parents, respectively. In 2020–2023, the overrepresentation had increased to 96 and 124 per cent. The differences between those with an immigrant background and the general population are even greater for residents of Oslo [brace yourselves]. Here, young men in the general population have lower rates than in the rest of the country, at a total of 210 prosecutions per 1,000 inhabitants in the years 2020–2023, while the corresponding rates for both immigrants and Norwegian-born with immigrant parents are significantly higher, at 820 and 910 prosecutions per 1,000 men aged 15–24, respectively [ah, the fresh breath of urban, metropolitan air, tinged with high, and rising, levels of crime]… Wide Variation in Prosecution Rates for Immigrants and Their Descendants The figures for 2020–2023 show that male immigrants aged 15–24 from Iraq and Somalia stand out with high rates, at almost 1,200 prosecutions per 1,000 inhabitants for this four-year period, compared to just over 280 per 1,000 in the rest of the population. Young male immigrants from countries such as the Philippines (170 per 1,000) and Thailand (270 per 1,000) have lower rates, among others [would you need yet more evidence that not all immigrants are alike? Moreover, as per 1. Jan. 2026, there were 27,769 Somali and 23,939 Iraqi ‘immigrants’ officially registered, as opposed to 25,673 Filipinos and 23,203 Thais, i.e., it is possible to ± directly compare these rates]. Similar to the 2015–2018 indictment rates, the 2020–2023 figures show that Norwegian-born men aged 15–24 with Moroccan and Somali immigrant parents stand out with high rates, at nearly 1,300 indictments per 1,000 inhabitants, compared to just over 280 per 1,000 in the general population. The indictment rate for young Norwegian-born men with Vietnamese immigrant parents, which is 160 per 1,000, is, however, lower than for the general population [q.e.d., I suppose, hence the following ‘qualifier’ or ‘disclaimer’]. It must be emphasised that the rates here are based on the number of incidents in a four-year period, and do not indicate the proportion of individuals charged in each of the population groups. Dividing these rates by four will thus give an average figure for the annual scope of indictments in different population groups [which is why I connected these rates with their numbers to provide a more comprehensive picture].

I’ll stop here, for I do think you get the idea: not all immigrants are alike, and some (here’s looking at you, Iraqis, Moroccans, and Somalis in Norway) are clearly less desirable than others, such as Filipinos and Thais.

But that’s like, you know, all-crime—what about sentencing and the like?

Fewer Sentenced to Prison The decline in the number of criminal sanctions continues in 2025 and 188 fewer unconditional prison sentences were registered than in the previous year. This provides a new historical low point for the number of unconditional prison sentences imposed in Norwegian courts. By Sigmund Book Mohn, via Statistics Norway, 2 July 2026 [source] Almost 267,000 legally enforceable criminal sanctions were registered in the Norwegian judiciary during 2025, a decrease of 2.4 per cent from the previous year. This is shown by new figures from the statistics on criminal sanctions. Almost 14,500 of the criminal sanctions registered in 2025 were imposed by a court. This is a decrease of 3.8 per cent from the previous year and 13.9 per cent since 2019, the last year before the pandemic. Compared to the population, this is a lower number than in any year since the beginning of the 1960s, as previous analyses have shown [fun factoid: back then, Norway’s population was between 3.5-3.9 million inhabitants (Wikipedia)]. The 7,200 unconditional prison sentences registered in 2025 are 2.5 per cent fewer than in the previous year, 16.5 per cent fewer than in 2019, and the lowest number in all years with comparable statistics back to 1997. Historical statistics on sentencing and imprisonment indicate that here too we must go back more than half a century to find a lower number of unconditional prison sentences and new prison admissions. Measured in relation to the population, there is almost a halving in unconditional prison sentences since the peak year in 2005 … However, the decline in sentences of unconditional imprisonment in recent decades is greatest for shorter sentences. In 2025, the total amount sentenced to unconditional prison terms is over 4,400 prison years, which is 10.4 per cent more than two years before, and only 6.4 per cent less than in 2019. Overall, the decrease in conditional prison sentences since 2019 is particularly affected by 42 per cent fewer conditional sentences for drug-related main offences, as well as 18 per cent fewer conditional sentences for violence and abuse. In 2025, however, the number of unconditional sentences for drug offences will increase by 12 per cent from the previous year. The decrease this year is instead mostly affected by 7 per cent fewer unconditional sentences for driving under the influence of drugs and 28 per cent fewer sentences for fraud. In 2025, 27 new sentences were registered on detention, 67 on compulsory mental health care and 12 on compulsory care. For each of these special reaction types, this is the highest number in any year of these statistics. On average, 0.35 custodial sentences were given per 100,000 inhabitants in the ten-year period 2016-2025, compared to 0.29 in the previous ten-year period. For compulsory mental health protection and compulsory care, there is a clearer increase overall, from an average of 0.38 per 100,000 in the previous ten-year period to 0.98 per 100,000 in the last ten-year period. The increase comes after extended legal powers to impose such reactions.

While it would be worthwhile to consider, at some length, the ‘extended legal powers’ to impose mental health-related sentencing, I delimit myself to noting one over-arching isssue:

Despite there having been about 2m less inhabitants in the 1960s, incarceration rates have declined significantly.

I think it’s no wonder that police isn’t following up on many reports of such ‘minor’ issues—note the absence of theft, burglary, etc. in the above piece by Statistics Norway—as courts are obviously reluctant to impose prison sentences of way worse offences. ‘Why bother’, appears to be the mantra now.

Bottom Lines

How much longer will people trust politicos™ and their shit-talk?

I personally don’t think that police is to blame beyond the usual; the entire law enforcement apparatus has shifted from coercive punishment to a slap on the wrist in the past two to three generations, and the official numbers (whatever they may be worth) confirm this.

The future is there for everybody to see: state institutions will decay to such an extent that you’ll be told to be happy you get anything at-all for your taxes.

Plus coercive nudging will continue apace, in particular as ‘grey zones’ expand; at first, police will likely come down hard on self-defence groups, gated communities, and the like—until they, too, self-organise off-duty to do so.

And then it’s a kind of free for all; but not all areas of the country are, of course, equal. Hence, in mid-June 2026, Oslo police formally asked the military to help them out to protect parts of the capital in summer (mainly due to staff shortages but also due to insanely stupid labour regulations that permit everybody three consecutive weeks of summer vacation):

‘We have therefore seen it as necessary to ask for assistance for guarding in selected places, so that the police do not have to de-prioritise important tasks within prevention and presence—especially in vulnerable areas and among young people. We are pleased that the request has now been granted. It is important for the police that the preventive and presence efforts are maintained to the greatest extent possible throughout the summer’, says Director of Police Håkon Skulstad. During this period, personnel from the Armed Forces will stand guard together with crews from the Oslo police at, among other places, the American embassy. ‘The capital has its own unique challenges with many vulnerable objects that require guarding. But the threat picture is equally valid in other police districts. In the event of long-term challenges like the ones we are now facing, neighbourly assistance to Oslo from nearby police districts would only shift the burden onto the districts that are assisting. Deployment from other police districts would also mean that these districts would have to reduce the presence of security-creating police resources and the investigation of criminal cases. This is not a sound solution’, says Skulstad. Military assistance will last from June to mid-August. ‘I know that it is unusual to see soldiers standing guard outside buildings in the capital, but it is unfortunately a consequence of the situation in the world that also affects Oslo, as it does many other Western capitals. The role of the police is to create security, peace and order, and this assistance from the Armed Forces is important for the police to be able to do that’, says the police director.

Because, you know, shit politicking in one country fell from the sky one Monday morning.

A day of reckoning is coming before too long; my personal guess would be massive rioting in immigrant quarters after one or the other event, such as severe cuts to welfare payments and/or escalation abroad.

It will come like a shock to most; don’t be like them.