Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Also, the below ‘story™’ is simply way too stupid not to be true. Sigh.

Refusing to Sell Fuel to Americans: ‘We have a moral compass.’

‘Today we have witnessed the biggest bullshit circus ever presented live on TV’, Haltbakk Bunkers begins a post on social media.

By Ketil Svendsen, Kystens.no, 1 March 2025 [source]

‘As you can imagine, not a single litre will be delivered until Trump is finished’, the owner tells Kystens Næringsliv.

The post on the bunker fuel supplier’s Facebook page is in English. It also has an international audience.

The post from sole owner Gunnar Gran takes aim at ‘the current US president and his vice president’ and the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj on Friday, 28 February, this year.

In the meeting, which was streamed globally, the Ukrainian leader met a very vocal version of Trump and JD Vance.

Haltbakk bunkers continues: ‘Great credit to the President of Ukraine for remaining calm and restrained, even though the US stabbed him in the back on TV. It made us sick. Short and sweet’.

The company is now stopping all sales to US forces and their vessels.

Immediate Effect

‘No fuel for the Americans!’, is the message on the bunker supplier’s Facebook page.

‘We run a private company and choose our customers!’, says Gran to Kystens Næringsliv [go ahead, but don’t come back in a few months and whine about consequences, such as no US customers anymore].

The refusal of fuel sales is effective immediately and applies to vessels calling at Norwegian harbours, it says. Haltbakk bunkers is also sending out a message:

We urge all Norwegians and Europeans to follow our example. Slava Ukraine.

Gunnar Gran tells Kystens Næringsliv that his company has excluded Russians since the invasion:

This meant that many of our competitors received a lot of extra income. We lost a lot of revenue. But we have a moral compass. Now the US is excluded based on their behaviour towards the Ukrainians.

Putting Minds at Ease

On Friday, Zelenskyj was in the White House, and in a meeting with Donald Trump. On the agenda were possible peace negotiations with Russia's Vladimir Putin, but perhaps first and foremost the allies’ access to important minerals in Ukraine in the future.

[note that ‘slava Ukraina’ used to be a strongly verboten far right-wing™ term until a few years ago: now, it’s totally mainstreamed (the equivalent—use your meanest WW2 German accent now—would be ‘Heil Germany’ or the like)]

What happened there has set many minds ablaze—and thus also at the Haltbakk bunkers.

According to many [no need for specifics], the Ukrainian president was scolded by both Trump and Vance, and left the meeting with both unfinished business and without a promised press conference. Many Western leaders have reacted with disbelief to what happened, and some experts have predicted the end of the current NATO alliance with the United States at the helm [good luck, small country Norway, pissing into the protector’s drink: not a too smart move].

Prime Minister Støre has been cautious in his use of words so far [he clearly has more working brain cells than Mr. Gran]:

‘We cannot draw a one-sided conclusion from that. We have now had five to six weeks with Trump as president. I think we still have to work on understanding the consequences of the style, the moves and the words they use’, he tells NRK.

40 Million Norwegian Crowns [some US$ 3.5m]

Customers in Norwegian waters and on Norwegian soil will be affected, Gran tells Kystens Næringsliv:

No drama. We are only dealing with American warships and land forces on Norwegian soil. We support Ukraine. We have many Ukrainian employees, and know how terribly this war is affecting them and their families. As you probably understand, not a litre will be delivered until Trump is finished.

Gran does not believe that the boycott ‘will upset anyone’, as he puts it:

I think we delivered about 3,000,000 liters in 2024 to them. It is simply moral support.

American naval vessels are not covered by the company’s NATO agreements, he says. In Norway, the ships get fuel from a supplier who buys from companies like Hatlbakk bunkers:

NATO is fragmented in purchasing [this is likely to change, provided NATO continues to exist]. The USA also has its own fuel ships as a result.

Haltbakk bunkers is a subsidiary of Haltbakk Group, which is solely owned by CEO Gunnar Gran. The group has both regular gas stations, bunker facilities, bunker vessels in addition to crew placement, and chartering services. They have, according to its own website, Norway’s largest fleet of bunker vessels, and has 2,200 customers at home and abroad.

The company currently has 10 bunker vessels in its fleet, in addition to two fuel tankers. It also has a series of petrol stations, both on land and for the maritime fleet, and transports the fuel itself.

In addition to Haltbakk Bunkers, the group also includes Haltbakk Offshore, Haltbakk Crewing, Haltbakk Coastaltankers, Haltbakk Chartering & Agency, Haltbakk Express, Haltbakk Tankers, Haltbakk Logistics, and Haltbakk Invest—including Haltbakk Eiendom.

In total, the group had operating revenues of NOK 750 million [divide by 12 to arrive at US$ equivalents] in 2023, of which bunker services accounted for NOK 16 million alone [it’s a rather small fish: that’s about US$ 1.4m]

Gran took over the bunkers division at the beginning of 2015, and has experienced strong growth with main customers in aquaculture, cruises, and defence—in addition to agreements with NATO [that growth will likely falter before too long].

The Norwegian Coastal Industry has also submitted the matter to the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association's emergency and Nortraship contact. They do not wish to comment.

The Norwegian Coastal Industry has asked relevant ministries for comment on the matter.

Bottom Lines: ‘TDS’ has Moved to Europe

Now you’re up-to-date with the latest bruahahahaha from Norway and NATO. It’s shameless and utterly absurd. You know, Norway’s premier life-lie is that the evil Germans invaded them in 1940 for no good reason (via Wikipedia):

On 5 April 1940, the long-planned Operation Wilfred was put into action, and a Royal Navy squadron led by the battlecruiser HMS Renown left Scapa Flow to mine Norwegian waters. The first German ships set sail for the invasion on 7 April 1940 at 3:00 a.m. The mine fields were laid in the Vestfjorden in the early morning of 8 April.

Note that the German invasion commenced on 9 April 1940, i.e., the British mined Norwegian waters before that point in time (see Operation Wilfred). Yes, planning was going on, but strictly speaking, the British violated Norwegian neutrality before the Germans did.

The ‘history™’ told in Norwegian textbooks is, of course, quite different, and I’ve written about it at some length:

Long story short, small countries need good relations with bigger ones.

That stupid businessman’s claim to a ‘moral compass’ has made national headlines soon thereafter (it was essentially re-posted by state broadcaster NRK).

Adding insult (to anyone’s intelligence) to injury (I’m getting quite nauseous over these kinds of simpleton’s engaging in virtue-signalling nonsense), here’s state broadcaster NRK reporting (sic) about a café in Hamar that has literally changed the name ‘American-style’ pancakes to ‘Canadian pancakes’ because Mr. Trump (if you can believe it):

The local cafe in Hamar has increased sales and received a lot of positive feedback.—‘A good jab’, says a customer. ‘The response has been very good. There have been many on Facebook and many who have been and eaten Canadian pancakes today with soft ice cream and syrup’, says Kai Hansen. He and his partner [orig. samboer] Matti Johannes Ræty own the local cafe Kai og Mattis in Hamar… The local cafe in Hamar wanted to do something about it. ‘We watched on TV when Zelenskyj got yelled at by both the president and the vice president. Then we thought that it can’t be called American pancakes here. We are changing to Canadian’, says Hansen [well, any takers on this one…?]. On Facebook, the cafe shared that they changed the name of the pancakes, which have had the same name for 11 years. Hansen explains that sales have been incredibly good, and he believes that the post is the reason. ‘That’s 300 percent more, and that’s quite a lot.’ The comments on Facebook include that it’s a ‘Great initiative’, ‘fantastic’, and ‘creative’ [lolz, what can be added here?] Several have also written that they want to come by and eat Canadian pancakes. ‘That’s also good’, Hansen adds… Several who choose to skip the USA The meeting on Friday has created strong reactions on social media. Here in Norway, too, interest in the USA as a travel destination has fallen. A survey from the travel agency Ticket in December showed that 40% are less interested in visiting the country after Donald Trump was elected president. ‘This was supported by our booking figures from October to February 2. There was a decline of over 30% in bookings to the USA’, says Ticket’s marketing manager, Ellen Wolff Andresen, to NRK.

We’ve seen this kind of virtue-signalling bravery of being out of range before:

In this particular context, the two dudes running that café can be sure that no bad PR will come after the, (they’re a married gay couple, hence any kind of criticism or whatever can, and likely will, be categorised as ‘hate crime’). Me, I don’t care about that, I just think they’re super-stupid

I also think that being a neighbour of one big bully (Russia) while, at the same time, antagonising that one plus your erstwhile protector is simply piss-poor politics.

On top of it, let’s not forget—we’re talking about a kind of Orwellian ‘two minute hate’.

in 2021, it was the ‘unvaccinated’, whatever reality said.

In 2022, it was ‘the Rooskies’, no matter what context might add.

In 2023, it was the ‘genocidal Jews’ who were maligned.

Since late 2024, it’s now the turn of the US.

What will come next? Who will be taking that spot next?