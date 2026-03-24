Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Hele's avatar
Hele
5h

The plandemic continues as ...a bit over in the UK..some in Canada...Norway.

Then-presto! endless wars-kettling us to buy electric cars-and then the fuel crisis...black outs ,rations.Over the cliff every body!

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