And now this happened: Norway’s second-stupidest political faction, the Socialist Left, wishes to (ab)use the expanding quagmire in the Middle East to further move society towards total(itarian) gov’t control.

The lever? High prices at the pump right now, with much higher food prices on the way in due time.

The solution™: John & Jane Q. Public shall all get bank accounts with the Central Bank to enable to gov’t to shower them with money.

Needless to say, most Norwegians have bank accounts, albeit with commercial banks, and nevermind the legislative and regulatory obstacles involved—the Central Bank cannot just give natural persons an account—this is the perfect moment for the wet dreams of these control freaks.

The cherry on top? The Socialist Left invokes the lessons learned from the Covid shitshow to make their case (because they have no sane argument, such as, e.g., lowering taxes or the like).

We’re so deep in the shitters, it boggles the mind—yet these morons wish to dig deeper still.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Crisis Measures Required: Cash is Front and Centre

All Norwegians should get their own account at Norges Bank [the central bank], believes SV [that would be Sosialist Venstre, or Socialist Left]. This should ensure cash for most people in a crisis situation.

By Kristian Skårdalsmo, Mats Rønning, and Truls Skram Lerø, NRK, 19 March 2026 [source; archived]

‘The point is to help people who are in a difficult situation. Now we see that food prices are increasing and gasoline and diesel prices are increasing. This means that the price of many other goods and services is increasing’, says SV deputy leader Lars Haltbrekken to NRK.

He believes that more people will now struggle to make ends meet and be able to pay their bills [remember, we’re talking about a happy and wealthy country here—oopsie daisy, not all is well in the state of Norway, then]:

We must create a simple system that allows the state to easily ‘vipps’ money to people in economically demanding times [Vipps is a quite popular S.M.A.R.T. phone application in Norway, developed by the country’s largest (and hence too-big-to-fail) bank, and about 75-80% of Norwegians use it; oh, one needs a bank card/account to use it, and money is transferred in a few seconds (more particulars via Wikipedia)].

A new inflation crisis may already be brewing: the war in the Middle East is now sending both oil and gas prices skyrocketing. This immediately leads to higher prices for gasoline and diesel here in Norway as well [and why, for Norway is kinda like the small Gulf emirates, producing its own hydrocarbon energy: there’s but one refinery in Norway (Mongstad; Wikipedia), and it has a ‘capacity of 12 million tonnes of crude oil per year (230,000 barrels per day)’, which, as per this EIA brief from 2022, that refinery ‘produces four times more liquid fuels than Norway’s annual consumption’, which indicates why prices rise: because the state-owned hydrocarbon company Equinor makes more money selling gasoline and diesel fuel abroad; for fuel prices see this (Statistics Norway)].

More expensive fuel will also increase the cost of transporting goods and services—such as food, which Norway imports a lot of [yep, because container ships buy fuel elsewhere].

The price of oil has increased from 70 to 112 dollars a barrel in three weeks [which is due because (drum roll) it rained in China seven weeks ago or the like? Nope, it’s because of the US-Israeli attack on Iran].

Pending Demands

SV demands that the government [of course] establishes a public solution—a bank account—that can be used for cash payments to Norwegian households if the crisis hits seriously. The proposal was presented in the Storting today.

[NRK] Why do people need a new account at Norges Bank, don’t people already have a bank account?

[Haltbrekken] Yes, but there is no easy way for the state to transfer money to people [of course the racket known as gov’t doesn’t like to return money]. We saw that when we were going to establish the electricity subsidy scheme, that it took a long time to get it in place [please don’t get me started on that one; if you’re interested in this hare-brained scheme, check out the footnote].

[NRK] How bad does the situation have to be before you can get money from the state?

[Haltbrekken] We have to look at that [so, lemme get this straight: you demand to essentially change the charter of Norway’s central bank (which at this point accepts only financial institutions as customers) and whatever legislation and regulation to ‘vipps’ some money to people who already have a bank account, but you cannot tell anyone what the criteria for that might be? Who’s stupid enough to fall for that?] But if the wars in Iran and Ukraine continue and prices gallop, we think that we need to quickly get this system in place.

[NRK] Should everyone get the same amount?

[Haltbrekken] Yes, that’s the easiest way. Then we can drive distribution through tax policy, so that those who already have a lot of money will be able to pay back on their tax bill [what’s the difference between that and money-laundering, by the way? Plus—this is setting shit up for abuse: may I refuse such a central bank account? Where on my tax declaration will this—essentially unearned—money be? Tax policy only works™ (sic) if this helicopter money may be categorised as, e.g., welfare payment or some form of income™, which is poised to move recipients into higher tax brackets and may prove counter-intuitive].

[NRK] Won’t such a move drive inflation up even further? [for once, the correct question to ask, and the answer is, yes, of course]

[Haltbrekken] No, we see that the electricity subsidy, for example, has not helped drive inflation up [in case you’re wondering, Mr. Haltbrekken is not an economist (though that might actually be an advantage)].

[here follows an infobox with the actual proposal]

Here are SV’s proposals: Storting asks [this formulation reveals the role of parliament: it’s asking the gov’t, instead of tasking] the government to establish a public solution as soon as possible that can be used for cash payments to Norwegian households. Storting asks the government to ensure that a public bank account is offered to all residents of Norway [will there be an opt-out clause?]. Storting asks the government to review instruments to support private individuals and businesses in the face of global or national crises [really, what’s the difference?] in such a way that they do not increase inequality in society and to come back to the Storting with proposals on how this instrument apparatus can be strengthened [once in place, such policy instruments will never be revoked].

[end of the infobox]

Doesn’t Rule out Measures

For now, the Labour Party government has taken a wait-and-see approach to developments. Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg does not rule out measures against high gasoline and diesel prices, but he has not made any promises [more revelations about the self-perception of these politicos™]:

‘The war has only lasted a few weeks. It is too early to tell how it will affect the Norwegian economy, and we cannot rule out that measures will be relevant as part of the work on the budget’, says the Labour Party’s Tuva Moflag [in case you thought they didn’t hate you].

The Finance Committee chair in the Storting, says the Labour Party’s response is targeted measures so that people are left with more, while maintaining order in the economy [would that include lower taxes, by the way? (I’m just kidding)].

Billions flow into the treasury when oil and gas prices skyrocket. But Labour Party’s leaders Tuva Moflag, Jens Stoltenberg, and Tonje Brenna have not yet made any new promises of help for the general public.

‘Hand out the money!’

‘Households are going to take a huge hit’, said Chief Economist Jan Ludvig Andreassen of Eika Gruppen [this is a kind of cartel—Wikipedia calls it an ‘alliance’—of 70+ savings banks across Norway, by the way] to E24 this weekend.

He made a clear call to politicians, which is very reminiscent of what SV is now advocating:

Send a few thousand Norwegian crowns in cash to Norwegian households. Since the measure is intended to be temporary, it will not entail any major risk to the economy, the chief economist emphasised:

Don’t overthink this, just get started handing out the money [also applies to questions of war and peace, I suppose].

He fears that politicians will act too late, as he believes they did when electricity prices rose seriously.

The Norwegian state, municipalities, and some private individuals profited greatly from that crisis, but we were unable to redistribute the surplus to the people [because that’s the aim here: redistribution]

Folkebonus [trans. People’s Bonus]

Haltbrekken believes that the proposal will strengthen Norwegian preparedness in a troubled world, where wars and conflicts are sending prices skyrocketing, not least for electricity, fuel, and food [two things: first, the chief economist of a banking cartel has his beliefs, fair enough (tho he should know better), which begs the question: who benefits from helicopter money (hint: it ain’t the people, most of whom have 1-2 mortgages)?; second, the key term for grifters of all stripes these days is ‘preparedness’ (orig. beredskap), which is used akin to whatever nonsense term was du jour during the Covid shitshow].

He points out that Denmark recently introduced a scheme with a lump sum to compensate for the increased food prices. In the US, cash payments in the form of bank deposits, checks, and debit cards in the mail were used as remedial measures during the corona pandemic [Covid policy being the blueprint for this brave new world, of course such measures will come (likely with strings attached, such as earmarking for certain goods, i.e., de facto programmable CBDCs-in-the-making)].

‘Cash payments can be limited by income [might also apply to one’s opinion, I’d surmise] and be quite accurate in terms of distribution’, SV writes in the proposal:

Experience from the corona crisis also showed that differences increased during the pandemic, and it is therefore necessary to come up with measures and instruments that are more effective than before.

Bottom Lines

So, we knew that the fallout and dislocation from America’s most recent military escapade would be quite big.

Yet it’s stunning—as well as it is an indictment of the citizenry at-large—to observe those who are least deserving of public trust (politicos™) to push for virtually identical policies (sic) re: the Covid shitshow.

Yes, predictably, the Socialist Left (sigh) is in favour of more gov’t intervention whatever the underlying cause.

Yes, as predictable as it is telling, it is the Socialist Left who’s pushing for the notionally independent™ Central Bank to lead the charge towards Universal Basic Income (UBI), which, in truly Nordic fashion, will be handed out indiscriminately while whatever societal hickups follow is supposedly going to be ironed out with yet more gov’t intervention.

We mention, in passing, that the idea of UBI was originally a notionally libertarian™, right-wing™ answer to the follies and excesses of Keynesian economics™ (sigh).

If you harboured any residual doubts as to these nefarious activities, which will be accompanied by the introduction of a fully digital version of these UBI transfer payments to ensure that people aren’t spending this on stuff the powers-that-be don’t want them to be buying.

You cannot make these kinds of schemes more transparently obvious, which is why I herewith predict: people will go for this nonsense, modelled explicitly after the Pandemic™ measures (as if we needed any more evidence of their nefarious nature), because they’ve lost whatever remained of their self-respect (for one could also, for instance, lower taxes, but, no, that’s never-ever gonna happen).

Needless to say, there’s yet another spicy aspect to this demand by the Socialist Left: they argued the same—as in: all citizens should get an account with the Central Bank—back in 2022 after the beginning of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine so that gov’t handouts could be paid.

That didn’t happen back then, hence the same shady cast of characters is taking their proposals out of the drawer to try this shitshow again.

So, whatever the legislative and regulatory obstacles—such as, you know, numerous laws and financial regulations proscribing natural persons (i.e., John & Jane Q. Public) from opening an account with the Central Bank—in the name of whatever emergency allegedly requiring sooper-dooper fast action, it will be done.

And once you take the bait, they’ll pull you in:

What is once again manifest here is the growing tendency to use the state of exception as a normal governing paradigm… Such a vague and indeterminate formula will allow [the government] to rapidly extend the state of exception to all regions… No less disquieting, is the state of fear, which in recent years has diffused into individual consciousnesses and which translates into a real need for states of collective panic… In a perverse vicious circle, the limitation of freedom imposed by governments is accepted in the name of a desire for safety, which has been created by the same governments who now intervene to satisfy it.

Thus Giorgio Agamben early in the Covid shitshow:

We will, of course, do the same nonsense over again, similarly claiming exceptional circumstances forcing our hand, with roughly the same outcomes.

Change my mind.