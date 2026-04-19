Norwegians are about to learn an important lesson: that gov’t cannot be trusted to do even the most basic things in a reliable and sensible manner.

Case in point: as many know, Norway is basically a small, hydrocarbon energy-rich monarchy (with limited forms of participation, i.e., as per Art. 12 of the constitution, voting is an ‘entitlement’, as opposed to a fundamental, inalienable right deriving from sovereign citizenship), is constantly mentioned as among the few best-run places (ahem), and near the top of every ranking, such as the ‘Human Development Index’ (last year, Norway ranked #2).

Today’s amazing™ revelations come to us courtesy of two pieces that appeared in short succession on the website of NRK, Norway’s state broadcaster. Unlike the typical news™ posting where I’m translating one entire piece, today I’ll do snippets from both, replete with editorialising snark (and emphases are also mine).

May you enjoy this train wreck; I’ll go fiddling while the country’s future goes to shit (pardon my French) courtesy of (drum roll) Norway’s bloated gov’t.

‘We have full control.’ ∽ PM Jonas Støre, c. 6 a.m.

You saw this header correctly; on 17 April, around 6 a.m. in the morning local time, NRK ran a piece replete with warnings by the country’s main business lobby NHO.

NHO Chair on Norwegian Preparedness: ‘Very serious’ NHO head Ole Erik Almlid fears that the oil nation Norway will come to a standstill in a crisis without fuel. Now the government is announcing measures to replenish stocks. By Johan B Sættem, Håvard Nyhus, and Hannah Miriam Kolås, NRK, 17 April 2026 [source; archived] War in the Middle East and the blockade of the important Strait of Hormuz have revealed a critical vulnerability in Norwegian preparedness in 2026. While neighbouring countries Sweden and Finland have stocks that tolerate ninety days of import suspension, Norway has since 2007 adhered to a requirement of only 20 days. It is the energy agency IEA [plus the EU] that requires member countries to maintain a contingency stock of fuel that corresponds to at least 90 days of net imports as a general rule. The rules were made at a time when the oil nation Norway could in principle supply itself with fuel in a crisis [here’s the pertinent information from the IEA’s website: ‘According to the terms of Norway’s participation in the IEA, the country is not obliged to adhere to oil emergency response measures, as a major net exporter of oil.’]. Norway can no longer do that.

Strong claims require extraordinary evidence, right?

Nah, no longer, I’m kidding, a bold assertion is all that’s required, and we’ll look at this briefly. As per the IEA’s website, we learn the following:

There is only one operational refinery left in Norway, Equinor’s 230 000 barrels per day (bbl/d) Mongstad plant on the west coast. The refinery is part of a larger complex which includes processing of natural gas liquids, a crude oil terminal, a cogeneration plant and the world’s largest technology centre for CO 2 capture from flue gas. The refinery processes both domestic crude and imports, mainly from West Africa.

Two questions thus arise:

how many barrels per day are consumed in Norway? And WTF does the Strait of Hormuz have to to with imports to Norway that come (ahem) ‘mainly from West Africa’?

And here’s the bonus piece of information for those who like to know ‘more’ (which, apparently, excludes our venerable NRK journos™, the chair of Norway’s main business lobby NHO, and the gov’t):

Due to overcapacity in the global refining sector and declining domestic demand, a reduction in the refinery’s capacity or a closure is possible.

So, as per the IEA, we have the curious case of the Mongstad refinery that, as per their own website, notes that their ‘production capacity exceeds 80% of Norway’s total annual fuel demand’. That would include all kinds of fuels, and if you’re wondering where the ‘excess’ production goes, well, it’s exported (see Statistics Norway’s fuel sales data).

Mongstad’s capacity converts to roughly ~8.2 billion litres of refined petroleum products, which is enough for domestic consumption—and that excess will continue to grow as efficiency gains and falling domestic consumption are trending down (e.g., car fuel is down -8.1% yoy, as per Statistics Norway’s table 13615).

With these notions settled for the time being, let’s see what the media is reporting™ (back to the NRK piece we switch):

Now the Confederation of Norwegian Industries [orig. Næringslivets Hovedorganisasjon, or NHO] is sounding the alarm on behalf of the Norwegian business community: ‘If we find ourselves in a situation where we do not have access to fuel, it will affect our defence capabilities, civil society, and the ability of the business community to maintain its operations’, says NHO CEO Ole Erik Almlid to NRK.

And at that point, if you don’t stop and wonder: gee, why does the business lobby speak about ‘defence capabilities, civil society, and the ability of the business community to maintain its operations’, the answer is obvious: as the Green™ transition is faltering, the next big grift is the military-industrial complex. You wrap the flag around everything, which permits tapping into special appropriations (subsidies).

And here’s clown-in-chief Jonas Støre, currently serving as Norway’s PM:

Støre: ‘We have full control’ Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre (Labour Party) is also concerned about the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and preparedness: ‘It is important to say that we have full control of this now’, he says and adds: ‘The state of the world is critical, we notice this now. If the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, it is serious, so we have to work hard on it.’

Please don’t hurt yourself, PM Støre.

Also, when was the last time you heard a politico™ proudly declaring ‘we have full control’ only to think, well, let’s hope this dude doesn’t break anything.

And at that junction, we’ll leave Mr. Støre to his delusions—and fast-forward to the second act in which the following happened.

Støre Considers Measures: ‘Very serious’

Støre Considers Measures in Case of Fuel Shortage: ‘Very serious’ The war in the Middle East could lead to a shortage of diesel and gasoline. Stocks of aviation fuel are being emptied quickly. The Prime Minister says measures may be forthcoming and mentions home office as an example.

And thus we went, on that memorable Friday, 17 April 2026, from ‘we have full control’ (PM Støre, around 6 a.m.) to ‘considers measures’ (PM Støre, around 10 a.m.; source of the above-linked piece; archived version).

‘The world is facing the biggest energy crisis ever’, Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, told the AP news agency this week. Oil, gas, and other important goods are being held up in the Strait of Hormuz. He estimated that Europe has six weeks of jet fuel left if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened to free traffic [so, who’s blocking it?]. ‘The statement describes a very serious situation, especially for jet fuel’, says Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre (Labour) to NRK. Earlier today, NHO head Ole Erik Almlid warned of major consequences for Norway if the fuel crisis hits [see above]. ‘Should this war end now and the Strait of Hormuz be reopened, it will still take time before things return to normal. If it remains closed, then it is serious’, says Støre. In this interview with NRK, Støre opens up for various measures if the crisis really hits: ‘It could be about saving fuel and possibly working from home, but also measures to ensure that important social tasks are given priority. He also asks farmers and business owners to “plan for their own preparedness”’ [you’re on your own now], but rejects the idea that people should now hoard fuel [well, if you don’t have some stored, you’re a moron].

And thus I present you with NRK’s interview with PM Støre who has a lot to say (and most of this is, well, please let me know your thoughts below):

The Prime Minister emphasises that the supply of fuel in Norway today is good, but he is open to the fact that this may change. ‘We have a normal situation now, and not a shortage of fuel’, says Støre. ‘Today we are in control, but we must monitor this week by week in the future. There may be a need for more types of measures’, he says [a threat, if there ever was one]. [NRK] But you do not rule out action from the authorities? [Støre] There may be a need for action, perhaps initially voluntary measures, which each person can take. It could be about more use of home offices, other types of measures. But if it becomes really serious, we must ensure that we prioritise using resources where society needs them to keep the wheels turning [it’s called ‘war communism’ for a reason]. [NRK] If there are shortages in Norway, what happens then? [Støre] We are not there, so there is no reason to take action on it today. But if we were to get into a very serious shortage situation, there are some types of businesses that we must ensure have access to, such as emergency services and industry [note that not all businesses are the same, i.e., military nonsense will be prioritised]. We are now going through the entire register of measures we may take if the situation continues. Then there may be measures that affect you and me in our daily lives. [NRK] Do you warn in practice that rationing may be necessary in Norway? [Støre] No, I am not warning. We have a normal situation today, and we hope it can continue. [NRK] Are you afraid that people will start hoarding? [Støre] No, that will be completely unnecessary. We have control over that. We have good access to fuel in Norway. The topic here is aviation fuel [so, the problem is (drum roll) vacation travels?]. I do not think people should hoard aviation fuel. Støre on Holiday Travel [NRK] What do you say to people who are going on a trip to the south or a road trip this summer? Should we just shelve those plans now? [Støre] No, that is not the case. People just have to plan their vacation as usual. But it is a reminder that when war breaks out, it is terrible in every way for those affected. But it also has major ripple effects. I will not say today what this will affect Norwegians in terms of vacations, but when the head of the IEA says that jet fuel could run out in six to seven weeks, then there is a seriousness to it. [NRK] What is your message to farmers and other business owners, who are now very worried? [Støre] They must review their business and plan how it can be affected in the future. You have to plan for your own preparedness. [NRK] Norway has 20 days of fuel in storage. How could the oil nation Norway end up here? [Støre] The reason is that we are an oil nation. There are countries that do not have oil production, which have those storage requirements. But we are reviewing that now to see if there is reason to change that. [NRK] So it could be that we get obligations for more storage in Norway, too? [Støre] We don’t get demands for it from outside, but this is something Norway can choose. And as I said, this is not a problem today, but we now have to plan for all possible outcomes [I think even the most stupid journo™ must understand this now…but Støre then shifts to raising the alarm once again]. Not Self-Sufficient The Prime Minister says it is not possible to imagine that Norway can become self-sufficient in fuel, even though the country is rich in oil resources. [Støre] No country is self-sufficient in it, and no one can become so overnight. It just has to be acknowledged. We depend on a type of cooperation, and then we have to have good preparedness at the bottom. [NRK] Was it a mistake to get rid of refining capacity that we could have previously used in such a situation? [see the above context: this is just absurd]. [Støre] We will have to think about that, but these are decisions that have been made over the years. I think this will lead to the need for emergency preparedness thinking to be more strongly incorporated into how we plan for normal operations in society. Thus Støre, who emphasises that the refinery at Mongstad is still [sic] in operation.

Bottom Lines

If your head hurts upon reading this, well, misery loves that kind of company.

The insultingly low level of quality and information is appalling, but once you place the existing refining capacities in context with falling domestic consumption, Mongstad refinery is—a money-making machine.

It is here where the ‘measures’ the PM spoke about may come in handy: if, out of solidarity™—remember the Covid shitshow?—Norwegians are asked to work from home or commute but every other day, more of the refined fuel can be exported at extortionate prices to Norway’s partners™.

It’s a win-win, for it allows the gov’t to continue to virtue-signal about the benefits of the Green™ EV grift while hydrocarbon extraction and export of fuel brings in tons of money.

If you’re thinking that the business lobby isn’t in on this grift, I submit that you’re very much mistaken. The same goes for the state broadcaster and the journos™ elsewhere in legacy media.

I consider the above predictive programming as the UN’s Agenda 2030 requires people to stay within the limits of their (sic) ‘15-minute cities’, don’t travel too much/often, and consume less energy.

A hot conflict elsewhere is better than a virus (that has yet to be isolated according to Koch’s postulates, if I’m not entirely mistaken) to scare low-information people out of their wits.

Change my mind.

Oh, lest I forget, the spectacle of misleading headers, statements of concern™, and contradictory messaging is, in my view, entirely intentional: it’s called trauma-bonding, and its main function is to annihilate one’s perception of reality-as-is and to subsequently increase one’s connections to the (serial) abusers.

Covid was the beta test.

The Ukraine conflict wasn’t that much about this but to transition normalise what in more honest times was called ‘war communism’, i.e., the ending of what had remained of free enterprise and the commandeering of the economy.

‘Oct. 7’ permitted the roll-out of ever-greater censorship around ever-greater ranges of topics, which morphed seamlessly into whatever aggression is currently carried out in Lebanon, the occupied West Bank (technically Jordan), and what remains of the Gaza Strip (technically Egypt).

The current aggression against Iran is merely the continuation of these abuses, and its implications are very much on the minds of these politicos™:

Several people say that the war shows that oil and gas are not secure energy sources.

Read the rest here:

Needless to say, the most important aspect here may be—the int’l oil market, which national gov’ts can’t manipulate (terms & conditions apply: very powerful gov’ts, such as the US, may do so), and the most intriguing aspect of Schrödinger’s Strait of Hormuz—which is reportedly open (as I write this on 18 April 2026)—is that despite weeks of joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran, oil prices didn’t reach US$ 147 per barrel as they did back in 2008.

In fact, this is where we are (as of Saturday, 18 April 2026):

Would you just look at future prices going down, esp. for refined products.

Beware of politicos™ talking about future mandates and measures, esp. as some aspects of increased state intervention well never-ever be revoked.