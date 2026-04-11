Every now and then, we gotta get dirty looking at the shit the powers-that-be are preparing to throw our way, and yesterday was one of these days:

Today, we’ll take a closer look at what is proposed, and to set this up, here’s what Norway’s chief epidemiologist and unapologetic provaxx Stahlhelm (diehard) Preben Aavitsland wrote in the Journal of the Norwegian Medical Association in a solicited comment (here and below, all non-English content comes in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added):

The government proposes that whoever adopts regulations on infection control measures must demonstrate the state of research and [professional, i.e., public health official] assessments, including consideration of human rights [never too shameful for that kind of absurd virtue-signalling]. It will no longer be the Directorate of Health, but the government that establishes such regulations [doesn’t really matter, for both did shit that was blatantly illegal]. The proposal facilitates better coordination between municipalities and the state [this goes to the heart of the core weakness™ identified in the report (see below)].

And with these notions laid out, let’s take a look at some of the particulars.

As the Gov’t Tells It

We’ll start out with the way the gov’t talks about what is going to change (as per their dedicated website):

[current] The Directorate of Health can adopt sweeping national infection control measures. The government took over responsibility during the corona pandemic. [proposed changes] Responsibility for national infection control measures is transferred to the gov’t. [current] The best interests of children and the social consequences must be considered, but this is not clearly stated in the Infection Control Act. [proposed changes] The Infection Control Act stipulates that the best interests of children and the social consequences of infection control measures must be considered [that’s kinda a good thing, but I wouldn’t hold my breath if this is going to be abused once again]. [current] During the corona pandemic, criticism was raised about the lack of and short consultations. The gov’t was criticised for not always explaining well the assessments behind the measures. [proposed changes] Use formal consultations on infection control measures to a greater extent, and if necessary, follow-up consultations where measures are urgent. Anyone who adopts population-oriented infection control measures must communicate the knowledge base as soon as possible and provide a written presentation of the justifications and trade-offs that form the basis [now we also know what hasn’t happened during the Covid shitshow]. [current] The Infection Control Act grants the gov’t a number of powers. Need for a review of whether all of them are necessary, or whether some measures should only be decided by the Storting [parliament]. [proposed changes] Strengthens parliamentary control and clarifies which measures the government can introduce by decree. For example, the Storting shall decide on any curfew, entry restrictions for foreigners that have not been decided in the Schengen cooperation, and compulsory vaccination [gee, if you were wondering what this nonsense is about]. A separate notification [i.e., a ‘we’re doing this’ note, which is essentially meaningless] must be sent to the Storting if requirements for isolation, quarantine or quarantine hotels are introduced. [current] When it is urgent to introduce measures that the law does not allow for, the government can deviate from the law under strict conditions [in case you were asking yourself about the current state of the so-called rule of law™ in Norway]. Need for a review of the conditions and better guidance on use. [proposed changes] Clearer and equal regulation of the emergency powers in both acts that ensures the involvement of the Storting, with comprehensive guidance in the consultation note. [current] Infection control measures must respect the Constitution and human rights, but this is not clearly stated in the two acts. [proposed changes] The consultation bodies are asked for input on whether the two acts should legislate that infection control and emergency preparedness measures must comply with the limitations set by the Constitution and the Human Rights Act [this is another one of these power-grab tell-tales, which is to say, the new Infection Protection Act specifically asks™ if whatever nonsense is authorised ‘must comply with the limitations set by the Constitution’, in case you harboured any lingering doubts as to the true nature of this abomination]. [current] The legal text has been expanded to varying degrees with examples and guidance in the preparatory work [aren’t you happy™ ‘bout that one?]. [proposed changes] The laws and preparatory work become better tools. The legal text is clarified. Extensive discussion in the consultation notes with examples of different measures and which considerations must be weighed against each other. Explanations of what is meant by measures having to be medically justified, necessary and proportionate. [current] National infection control measures can be introduced in the event of a ‘serious outbreak of a communicable disease that is dangerous to society’ [orig. alvorlig utbrudd av allmennfarlig smittsom sykdom]. The term under-communicates the significance of the outbreak’s consequences for society. [proposed changes] Changes the term to ‘critical disease of society’ [orig. samfunnskritisk sykdom], so that it becomes clearer that measures involve a risk of serious disruption of important social functions. Clarifies that the risk of significant overload of the health and care services can [sic] be taken into account. This does not expand the right to adopt measures. Corresponds to the terms in Danish and Swedish law [birds of a feather, well, they flock together, and it doesn’t matter if two of said birdies are EU member-states or not]. [current] There has been a demand for clearer regulation of the relationship between the role of municipalities and the state when introducing infection control measures. [proposed changes] Separate chapters in the law for the municipalities and the state. Legislate the relationship between municipal and state regulations. Municipalities can adopt measures that do not make exceptions to state regulations, for example other or stricter measures [back in the Covid shitshow days, several municipalities had way more lenient mandates than others; this is obviously no longer an option if this piece of legislation becomes law™]. Only the state can legislate requirements for isolation or quarantine [which means: the state will do so]. [current] During the corona pandemic, new and temporary legal provisions were issued to allow special rules for those who were vaccinated, had undergone the disease, or who could present a negative test. Corona certificates were used as documentation. It must be considered whether a permanent authority should be given [of course this ‘must be considered’; it will be made permanent, very much in line with the entire EU-spearheaded Green/Covid Passport, which has already been adopted by the WHO as the ‘gold standard’ of denial of access] [proposed changes] The hearing bodies are asked to state whether the law should give the government the right to adopt relaxations in infection control measures that limit social interaction, for people who have undergone the disease, are vaccinated, or present a negative test for the disease. It is asked whether in that case it must always be a real alternative to present a negative test result. This could, for example, allow more people to be present at gatherings [don’t be fooled by this winding verbiage; what this segment of proposed changes envisions is, of course, denial of access to those who don’t get injected with whatever poison/death juice].

That’s about as much clarification one gets from perusal of the gov’t website.

My main beef here is—that this anodyne lingo might be (more than) good enough for low-information journos™, experts™, and people.

We, however, shall now get into the legislative weeds.

As the Infection Protection Act Tells It

Yours truly went down this particular rabbit-hole for you, dear readers, and I’m sure there’s a few of you out there who appreciate my [snark] on this one.

You can find the gov’t-proposed All New™ and Shiny™ Infection Protection Act by clicking on this here link; note that this was already o.k.’ed by the previous gov’t (led by the same PM Støre of the Labour Party) back in mid-June 2023. As such, this piece of bullcrap fits neatly with comparable legislation™ elsewhere.

Back then, one of the chief criticisms was aimed at this proposition (pp. 6-7):

The authority to issue regulations on isolation and quarantine does not in itself mean that regulatory rules will be issued. The authorisation gives the King the opportunity to issue regulations on isolation and quarantine, but can only be used as long as it is necessary and proportionate in light of the current situation, cf. the basic requirements for infection control measures in Section 1-5 of the Infection Control Act.

You read that correctly: the king may decree/order whatever without regard to the gov’t, to say nothing about parliament.

Back in summer 2023, this caused a veritable tempest in a teapot, yet if my Norwegian neighbours only read their (sic) constitution (click here for the unofficial English version), they would soon find out, among other things,

Art. 3: The executive power is vested in the King, or in the Queen Art. 5: The King's person cannot be censured or accused Art. 12: The King himself chooses a Council [of State, i.e., the gov’t] from among Norwegian citizens who are entitled to vote. [note that voting is an ‘entitlement’ in Norway, not, say, an inalienable right] Art. 13: The Council of State shall make a report to the King on matters of business which it thus decides. [note the absence of responsibility to parliament or the citizenry] Art. 49 The people exercise the legislative power through the Storting. The Members of the Storting are elected through free and secret elections. The inhabitants have the right to govern local affairs through local democratically elected bodies. Specific provisions regarding the local democratically elected level shall be laid down by law.

I’ll stop here, for I trust you to see my point about the very problematic nature of the foregoing.

Emergency authority may be assumed in ‘health crises’, but the proposed Infection Protection Act makes it clear (pp. 13-14) that several constitutional segments—esp. Art. 96 (‘no punishment without law’) and 113 (all action must have a basis in law)—are counter-acted by Art. 93 and the European Convention on Human Rights Art. 2 (which task authorities to ‘save lives’); in the same vein, the constitutional right (in Art. 106) to freely chose one’s place of residence is similarly counter-acted by the ECHR Art. 8 (2), which justifies the denial of the rights of free choice of abode, privacy, and family live ‘in a democratic society…to protect the wellbeing’.

I’ve been translating this from the Norwegian text, hence here’s that ECHR Art. 8 (2) so we can read the original for ourselves:

The same sleight-of-hand is done in the following paragraph in the Norwegian text, which translates as follows:

Article 5 of the ECHR regulates the right to liberty and security. Exceptions are provided for a number of listed cases, and a legality requirement is also set out in this provision. Article 5 (1) (e) provides an exception for ‘lawful deprivation of liberty of persons in order to prevent the spread of infectious diseases (…)’. Intervention requires that less intrusive measures must be considered insufficient. The spread of the infectious disease must be dangerous to the general public and deprivation of liberty must be a last resort.

Here, too, the devil is in the details, although he’s not very well hidden; here’s that Art. 5 (1) (e) in full:

the lawful detention of persons for the prevention of the spreading of infectious diseases, of persons of unsound mind, alcoholics or drug addicts or vagrants

Yep, the Norwegian gov’t changed the text (though quoting verbatim) from the ‘lawful detention’ to ‘lawful deprivation of liberty’. Doesn’t the Norwegian teddy bear version sound so much more cuddly?

As an aside, mentally ill individuals—that would also include most people confused about the number of sexes—could be ‘lawfully detained’. But I digress.

Let’s move on to the royal prerogatives (emergency powers), which are on p. 18-19 of the proposed legislation:

Titles 7-12 of the Infection Control Act grant the King special powers. If there is a risk of or an outbreak of a contagious disease that is dangerous to public health and it is necessary to take measures quickly, the King may issue regulations with the content of a law and, if necessary, deviate from applicable legislation. It is a condition that there must be a risk of a stay, which means that there will not be sufficient time for the ordinary legislative process. It is assumed in the preparatory work that there is a narrow scope for using this power and that it should only be used in a serious national crisis situation

I doubt you, dear readers, need me to pontificate about what these lines mean. I shall, however add that the first couple of words (‘if there is a risk of or an outbreak…’), we note that these may be preventive measures.

This is so insane, esp. in light of the subsequent sentence that provides a conditional reservation that looks totally out-of-place in the context of a set of preventive measures, but, hey, what does your humble correspondent know about public health, eh?

And this is what the new Infection Protection Act shall regulate:

In the consultation note, the Ministry proposed a legal basis in Section 4-3 a of the Infection Control Act that would enable the King, in order to prevent or counteract the transmission of a communicable disease that is dangerous to the general public, to issue regulations on isolation and quarantine. Regulations on isolation may include infected persons, cf. Section 1-3 no. 2 of the Infection Control Act, and regulations on quarantine may include persons who are at increased risk of the infectious disease after close contact with an infected or presumed [that’s the key word here: like during the Covid shitshow—where a diagnosis was not required to attest you’re infected™ or ill™—this is now promulgated into law™: there will be no need to see a doctor and get a diagnosis, let alone will you be able to challenge any of these royal orders with a doctor’s note (which may be good enough for sick leave, but not in the case of future pandemics™)] infected person, or another source of infection. The Ministry also proposed that the King may issue regulations on other restrictions on freedom of movement for this group of persons, and more detailed requirements for examinations in connection with, or as a substitute for, isolation, quarantine or restrictions on freedom of movement [while I personally don’t know how these ‘requirements for examinations’ square with, say, personal freedoms, constitutional liberties, and the Nuremberg Code, I suppose we’re at the ‘eh, whatever else’ phase of the rule of law]. A condition was also proposed that regulations may only be issued if there is a serious outbreak of a communicable disease that is dangerous to the general public, cf. Section 1-3 no. 4.

I’ll spare us the long and winding consultation segments (pp. 19-22) and the long and winding ‘eh, thanks, we’ll do whatever’ (p. 22-25) by the Health Ministry. I shall, however, cite and point to one particular passage that seems very important here—and it pertains to what happens to those who may refuse the above-outlined royal orders, and it is very well a good thing to cite this passage at length (p. 25):

Regarding penalties, the Ministry would like to emphasise that the penalty provision in the current Infection Control Act is general and applies to violations of several provisions of the Act. The question of penalties related to violations of the Infection Control Act is a matter of principle. In connection with the upcoming revision of the Infection Control Act, the Ministry will consider the question of penalties related to infection control in more detail The Ministry would nevertheless like to point out that we see that punishment in the context of infection control can be demanding, as the assumed most important means of infection control is the population’s knowledge and trust in the necessity of measures. Achieving voluntary participation is important [hi there, nudgers of all stripes]. On the other hand, the use of punishment in connection with infection control measures that are legally authorised measures according to the Infection Control Act may necessitate to set a clear limit for what is acceptable is [may, in legalese, is not the same as shall, a very important distinction, which opens up a world of leeway for arbitrary punishments]. A possibility of punishment may be necessary, for example, in the event of persistent or serious violations of orders or prohibitions issued for the sake of infection control [see what I mean? The gov’t may (sic) issue one-size-fits-all mandates (social distancing, quarantine, poison/death juices, etc.) and impose them in places such as the Oslo metro area and the most remote island villages alike]. The Ministry’s assessment is that the use of punishment in such cases will not necessarily create a contradiction between the important trust-building work on which the health authorities must otherwise base the main part of their infection control work [reality is not abolished, you see, it merely becomes bent, twisted, and subject to, you know, perceptions by you vs. perceptions by the Ministry]. In other words, the use of punishment in connection with the Infection Control Act’s infection control measures could, in the Ministry’s assessment, have a real preventive effect [hi there, chairman Mao and your dictum of ‘punish one, educate a hundred’].

That last sentence should really trigger the f******* king to dismiss the Minister. That the senile king is obviously o.k. with this kind of language—well, upon second thought, there’s no citizens in Norway, just subjects with voting entitlements—is hardly surprising.

What should give everyone pause here is that the most likely application of this abomination of a law™ will come under his successor, WEF sock muppet, the crown prince and his friend-of-Epstein wife, Mette-Marit.

As an aside, here’s how Wikipedia in the pre-Epstein Files disclosure ancient history of early February 2026 spoke about ‘Her Royal Highness’:

I’m sure you, dear readers, may come up with ‘other’ explanations for her nickname ‘Sørlandsporten’.

As of 10 April 2026, the same passage reads thus:

Honi soit qui mal y pense.

But I digress.

For the record, here’s the legalese of the above-related law™:

As this is already a long and winding posting, here’s the highlighted part in translation, for this wasn’t discussed earlier:

The King may, by regulation, stipulate other restrictions on freedom of movement for persons covered by the first paragraph, and further requirements for examinations in connection with, or as a substitute for, isolation, quarantine or restrictions on freedom of movement.

So, basically, the king may do has he pleases, with all the accoutrements decried by the likes of Preben Aavitsland et al., being, well, gaslighting.

Change my mind.

Bottom Lines

Yes, this looks very bad, and there’s in all likelihood nothing that can be done about all of this right now.

Until yesterday, it was possible to submit comments at the above-linked website about the proposed changes.

This abomination of a law™ will now make its way to the king’s desk, he will sign it, and that’s it.

But let’s face it—the one and only thing that will render this shit piece of legislation (sic) irrelevant is, and always has been, mass civil disobedience.

Norway has some 10,000 police officers, with many quitting for several reasons:

Police cannot enforce anything if even a fraction of the residents hold up their middle fingers and ignore these laws™.

In many cases, it may be best to do—nothing.

And in this case in particular, this seems the one and only way forward.