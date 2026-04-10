Today, we’ll talk about the new pandemic preparedness act—orig. Smittevernlov—currently pending review in Norway’s parliament, or Storting.

Here’s the gov’t website with some of the particulars (and the below Norwegian content) in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added:

‘The most important thing is that we are better prepared and agree on the rules of the game when the next crisis comes. Who will do what when. There is a need to update the legislation after the pandemic and in the new situation the world is in. It is now that we as a society should have this discussion. This is a set of regulations that affects us all, and therefore we want a broad and good consultation where everyone affected can give their input’, says Minister of Health and Care Services Jan Christian Vestre. The Infection Control Act and the Health Preparedness Act are interconnected and complement each other [note that we moved from reaction to pre-emptive activities on part of the gov’t and interested authorities]. Both acts can be absolutely crucial in being able to handle serious health crises. What both acts have in common is that they give the municipalities, the ministry, and the government the necessary authority to handle health crises [‘I’m from the gov’t, and I’m here to handle health crises’ has been, and always will be, a direct threat]. A number of key documents form the basis for the legislative amendments that are now being submitted for consultation: the NOUs from the Corona Commission and the Corona Committee [not the same thing], the NOUs from the Total Emergency Preparedness Commission and the Defence Commission, the Long-term Plan for the Defence Sector 2025–2036, the Health Preparedness Report, the Total Emergency Preparedness Report, and the Public Health Report. In addition, recommendations and proposals from the Storting’s Control and Constitutional Committees are included [a bunch of paperwork, for sure]. ‘Unfortunately, we live in turbulent times with a significantly changed security policy situation in recent years. Events that we previously did not have to worry about so much have suddenly become very relevant. International cooperation is under pressure, access to necessary medical countermeasures, such as vaccines and infection control equipment may be challenged, hybrid warfare and biological incidents may pose greater threats to us in the future’, says Vestre, and points out that the ongoing negotiations with the EU to link Norway to the EU’s health preparedness will be important for handling future health crises.

A few brief notes here—it is clear that, from Mr. Vestre’s comments, that the gov’t is doubling down on all the stuff it did during the Covid shitshow.

If there’s any lingering doubt about the close, if not incestuous, relationship between civil™ and military™ authorities during the Covid shitshow, there are no more such doubts about the next health crisis.

Public Health™, such as it exists, has entered into an unholy union with military preparedness, and this is what is about to be formalised (as in: put into legislative acts).

Moreover, Norway’s gov’t is equally hell-bent on hooking up with the EU in ever more closer ways, and we’ll likely revisit these ‘ongoing negotiations’ before too long; right now, let’s not forget that Norway was only able to ‘access […] necessary medical countermeasures, such as vaccines’ courtesy of its Nordic neighbour and EU member-state, Sweden, back in 2020/21.

For extensive background on the Corona Commission’s lessons learned (plus linked content discussing their findings at length), please see this:

For we must move on to the gov’t’s aims here:

Overall Aims The government has had these overall goals in working on the bills: The laws must be able to last over time. They must also be designed so that the population has confidence in both the regulations and the authorities’ use of them [well, good luck with that one].

There must be clear conditions for designing and implementing intervention measures [you mean, like last time around?]

The regulations must be clearly and pedagogically designed [it’s an educational thing, that is, the gov’t says clearly they want to educate the populace], so that they can be a good aid for those who actually use the regulations every day. At the same time, they must be a good tool in more serious infection situations and health emergency incidents [that means, to me, that these laws will be used liberally well beyond that which is claimed].

In a crisis situation, the regulations must provide a clear and appropriate division of labour [forget about responsibility] between the government and the Storting. The government must have the necessary powers to be able to handle serious crises quickly , while the Storting must be able to maintain its legislative role and control function [that’s a nonsequitur: once the laws are enacted, the executive branch will, well, execute them—if parliament wishes to change stuff, they would have to amend the laws, eh?].

As much cross-political agreement as possible on these laws. Therefore, two meetings have been held with the parties in the Storting during the process. National Infection Control Measures The government wishes to be in a position in which the introduction of national infection control measures shall be decided by the government, not by subordinate agencies [this is the key here]. According to current law [whose Norwegian version you’ll find here], the Health Directorate can introduce national infection control measures. In line with this, it was the Directorate that made the first decision on 12 March 2020 to introduce comprehensive measures to deal with the corona pandemic. Shortly afterwards, the government took over that task. Legislating in the Best Interests of Children Both the Corona Commission and the Corona Committee have pointed out that children and young people were placed under too great a burden during the corona pandemic, and that the infection control measures could have been designed to a greater extent so that they were protected. This is also one of the most important assessments in the Storting’s corona hearing [nevermind the non-review of, let alone reflection, about any of the measures and mandates, such as PCR/lateral flow testing™ (click here for PCR inventor and Nobel laureate Kary Mullis telling you that PCR tests can’t tell you if you’re sick), social distancing (a fraud if there ever was one), masking (same same), or the poison/death juices (see the early results from Norway that made Tony Fauci exclaim, ‘yikes’); for the lessons learned from adverse events reporting™ in Norway, see this: 'What Did We Learn?', Norway's Medicines Agency Asks re/C-19 Juices epimetheus · April 13, 2025 Read full story and now. back to the gov’t blabber]. ‘In the proposal for a new Infection Control Act, we clarify that the best interests of children shall be a fundamental consideration when designing and implementing infection control measures. The goal is that children should be able to maintain as normal a daily life as possible even during a crisis. To raise awareness of this, we propose to legislate in the Infection Control Act that consideration of the best interests of children and other societal consequences must be considered and weighed when infection control measures are to be implemented’, says Vestre. Participation and Transparency ‘It is our goal that in future crises we will conduct hearings or other formal input processes to a greater extent than was the case during the corona pandemic. When it is not possible to carry this out in a good way before the introduction of urgent measures, follow-up hearings can be used’, says Vestre [who engages in agit-prop telling the hoi polloi that all is well, and will get better still next time a pandemic™ swings around]. The government also proposes to legislate that the knowledge base and trade-offs for infection control measures must be communicated in writing as quickly as possible. Authorisations and Strengthened Parliamentary Control The [new] Infection Control Act gives the government a number of authorisations [it’s an enabling act]. The Ministry has reviewed whether all of these authorisations are necessary, or whether some measures should only be decided by the Storting. In extraordinary emergency situations [orig. ekstraordinære unntakssituasjonene] where it is so urgent to introduce necessary measures that there will be no time to carry out an ordinary legislative process, the government proposes that the mandates should still have emergency powers that allow the government to deviate from the law [that’s the main feature of this piece of shit-enabling act] under strict conditions—this is called derogation. ‘We propose to strengthen parliamentary control and clarify which measures the government can introduce by authorisation. Among other things, we propose to enact a special notification obligation to the Storting if the government decides to introduce very intrusive measures’, says Vestre [this is, of course, not how parliamentary oversight works: all this does is the requirement on part of the gov’t to notify™ Storting, that’s all].

What this proposed Infection Control Act does, then, is it gives the gov’t the authority to declare a ‘health crisis’ that permits rule-by-decree (that shall have authority akin to ‘ordinary legislative procedures), with the only caveat that the gov’t ‘shall’ inform parliament.

This is an enabling act, or a coup d’état-like piece of crap, that’s what this is.

‘A Post-Pandemic Infection Control Act’

These absurdities and depravities are so blatantly obvious that even (sic) Dr. Preben Aavitsland, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health’s chief epidemiologist and poison/death juice pusher extraordinaire noticed them on X/Twitter the other day.

In fact, Dr. Aavitsland even composed a comment that was just published the other day in the Journal of the Norwegian Medical Association (Tidsskr Nor Legeforen 2026 Vol. 146, doi: 10.4045/tidsskr.26.0209, published on 7 April 2026) under the above title (I’m using for this section; references omitted):

The Infection Control Act [in force] requires the doctor to advise a patient with a communicable disease of public health on what they should do to avoid infecting others, for example not having unprotected sex, refraining from cooking for others or, if necessary, isolating themselves. The patient is legally obliged to follow the advice, but cannot be punished for breach of duty. It was therefore surprising that on 15 March 2020, the government, based on the emergency law provision of the Infection Control Act, decided that persons who had been confirmed infected with SARS-CoV-2 could now be punished with six months in prison if they did not isolate themselves. Such use of emergency law to threaten punishment has, along with several other government decisions during the pandemic, been strongly criticised by academic lawyers (5) [basically, the gov’t broke the law—and these policos™ were never held to account]. Three days earlier, the Health Directorate had decided to lock down the country’s kindergartens and schools, universities, gyms, swimming pools, hair salons, bars and pubs and to ban all cultural and sports events. The justification was weak, and according to the Constitution, only a united government, not the Director of Health, could decide on this (5) [the Health Directorate, too, far exceeded its authority—and these bureaucrats were similarly never held to account]. The Directorate’s decision on the same day that visitors to Norway had to isolate themselves for 14 days after entry has also been criticised. The Corona Commission found that the entry measures were also motivated ‘by the consideration of showing political will in a crisis situation’ [translation: ‘we faked it to cosplay that we’re in charge’] and criticised that the usefulness of the measures has not been evaluated (6). In addition, the legal basis for the decision was incorrect.

Note Aavitsland’s sleight-of-hand here: that travel ban/citations even went to the Supreme Court, which ruled them o.k. (despite being agains the current Infection Protection Act under which punishment for transgressions against public health advice™ is illegal) and that the plaintiff who ignored that ‘entry quarantine’ mandate has to pay up:

The key section in Aavitsland’s comment, however, is found at the end of the meandering comment (trainwreck):

Overall, the decisions made during these March days six years ago illustrated that the authorities were ill-prepared, but willing to go to great lengths to regulate the behaviour of both infected and others, including threats of punishment to protect the population [that sentence alone should send chills down every thinking man, woman, and child; the fact that it doesn’t concern Aavitsland (read on), is telling]. The decisions set the direction for pandemic management. The police and the judiciary became part of the infection control system, and isolation, closures, and entry restrictions remained imposed and penalised mandates for long periods over the next two years. In retrospect, the Corona Commission (6) and key government officials have concluded that many measures against the pandemic were unnecessary (7) [oopsie, we overdid it last time, it turns out, so, to be better prepared™ for the next health crisis™, authorities shall get more emergency powers]. The experience from the legal part of the pandemic management is an important background for the government’s proposal for a new Infection Control Law, which is now under consultation (8) [we’ll discuss this in detail in tomorrow’s posting]. It is largely a continuation of the current law. The authority for very intrusive measures is preserved. However, three good main proposals clearly bear the hallmarks of the pandemic [I merely rendered the three points raised by Aavitsland into three distinct bullet points]. The government proposes that whoever adopts regulations on infection control measures must demonstrate the state of research and [professional, i.e., public health official] assessments, including consideration of human rights [never too shameful for that kind of absurd virtue-signalling]. It will no longer be the Directorate of Health, but the government that establishes such regulations [doesn’t really matter, for both did shit that was blatantly illegal]. The proposal facilitates better coordination between municipalities and the state [this goes to the heart of the core weakness™ identified in the report (see below)]. With the new bill, the government retains [key term here, it also indicates that no changes are kinda necessary in this regard] the necessary tools to address a serious epidemic. At the same time, any restriction of citizens’ freedom will require a proper process and detailed justification, not unconsidered emergency decisions based on emergency law.

And that final sentence is a summary verdict by someone—Norway’s chief epidemiologist Preben Aavitsland—who should know that.

And here’s how the Corona Commission wrote about the shit mentioned in that third point above:

Too many issues were brought to the government’s attention. In addition, too many cases were prepared and processed under an unnecessarily high time pressure [please remind me what public health officialdom has actually done in the past, say, 20 years?]. The government did not pay sufficient attention to how the pandemic could develop over time, and how further developments should be handled. This particularly applied to measures to limit infection when entering from abroad [illegal this was, but since no-one is ever punished for erring in these regards, this will continue]. The government did not make full use of the established crisis management system. The government’s foundation for deciding on infection control measures was in many cases deficient. Consequences and connections were not sufficiently explained or understood [now we know better, yet we get (drum roll) even less responsibility than in 2020 with gov’t supposedly getting yet more authority in such crises™]. Municipal doctors, police at the border, school directors, and others among those who were to implement and follow-up the infection control measures, received imprecise information and too little time for preparation [now everything will be pre-ordained, and I’m certain that deviant voices will be punished more severely next time around].

Read the rest here:

Bottom Lines

Preben Aavitsland and yours truly go back quite some time; he was kind of a bête noire for these pages in the hot days of the Covid shitshow, and he has retained that function since.

My greatest hits of exchanges with Dr. Aavitsland include gems, such as:

Highlights of the below-linked exchange incl. him stating that ‘mRNA in the vaccines disappears quickly’ and the ‘vaccines contributes to limiting transmission…protecting the vaccinees against infection, albeit for a limited time’:

And, yes, Aavitsland was the public health point man during the 2009 swine flu pandemic, which makes the below compilation even more galling today (than it was back in 2021):

The last piece I’m posting here is my detailed account of that 2009/10 Pandemic™, which included the following gem:

We have heard a lot about people getting vaccinated to avoid being seriously ill, but the key element of solidarity in getting vaccinated—that is, the healthy must also get vaccinated for the sake of the weakest among us—has been notably absent from the public discussion about vaccines this time.’ ‘This is an important point. The vaccine is administered primarily to protect those who are vaccinated, primarily children with asthma and diabetes, and to avoid serious adverse effects, and by vaccinating the many, there will be less disease in total in society. This is called herd immunity—because these effects also benefit those who have not been vaccinated as the potential of infection becomes increasingly limited. Some are provoked when we ask them to get vaccinated to help protect others, as they believe that they should not have to bear a burden on behalf of society. It’s sad to register.’

Does that sound somewhat familiar? Here’s the rest:

So, sadly, people like Preben Aavitsland won’t go away anytime soon.

Neither do the gov’t’s arrogated emergency powers.

Stay frosty, the next Pandemic™ is sure to come before too long.