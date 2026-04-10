Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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currer's avatar
currer
4h

The NI Bill was successfully blocked. Obviously we have had a global coup to overthrow representative democracies in favour of technocratic dictatorship. They are moving fast it is essential to slow them down by blocking these proposals. They rely on people not realising until it is too late and they are trapped in a grid.

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1 reply by epimetheus
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franklyThor
5h

I think you are making some very valid points relevant not only to Norway but to most Western countries. The Covid response showed that the government can suspend even the most fundamental civil liberties with little to no public resistance. Even politicians were surprised by how readily Norwegians accepted unprecedented attacks on basic civil liberties. Unfortunately, most Norwegians are insouciant to the legislative changes that lie ahead. Political elites are now positioned to construct a comprehensive legal framework granting them near-total control over our daily life, by declaring a real or imaginary crisis - all under the banner of serving ‘the public interest’, or maybe the very hollow objective "to save the children".

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