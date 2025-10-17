Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
5m

"The science will be falsified."

-Richard Day (The Day Tapes)

It never stops.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture