A little while ago, we discussed the de facto dual cartel running, as it were, the EUrotard energy market™:

The amount of dividends [municipality-owned utility] companies can take out is strictly regulated since they have a monopoly [do you see it now?], but large investments also lead to increased dividends because grid companies must have a certain return on the money they invest [ever read that in an Econ 101 textbook?]. How much is determined by the authorities [told you so]. And thus the charade is revealed: [municipality-owned utility] utility companies ‘have a [gov’t-created] monopoly’

if said utility [municipality-owned utility] companies make ‘large investments’ (investments = spending), they ‘must have a certain return’, which is nonsensical as free enterprises may only ‘have a certain return’ on their investments if they actually make a profit [but the point is said municipality-owned utility companies aren’t your vanilla free enterprise]

yet in Norway, the amount of said ‘increased dividends…is determined by the authorities’, i.e., the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate [i.e., an executive authority of the gov’t]

I suppose that this is what retards call a circular economy, but I digress. Read up on these core features here, if you will, for we have other fish to fry:

In what follows, you will see, clearly, I shall add, that the above-related shenanigans of ostensibly public™ utilities are too absurd not too see, hence I invite you to behold a totally mainstream, if borderline tabloid, legacy media outlet talking about these quite open yet hitherto ignored—by the juste milieu, that is—issues.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Determines Electricity Prices, But This is Hushed Up

Price and profit are the core of power policy. We no longer build power plants for electricity—we build them for price [meant is profit].

Op-ed by Rune Chr. Tollefsen, Nettavisen.no, 9 April 2026 [source; archived]

The debate contribution expresses the writer’s opinions.

The core of electricity policy: the power system is designed to exploit instability, not solve it.

When Statkraft [the fully gov’t-owned, largest generator of gov’t-ordained renewable energy in Europe; Wikipedia] presented the plans for Aura II [see its official website], it was sold as modernisation, upgrading, and streamlining of an old plant. A natural step in the development of Norwegian hydropower.

[here’s some mumbo-jumbo from the dedicated project website:

The project plans are to increase the power plant’s output—that is, how much electricity the power plant can deliver at a given time—by almost 500 MW. This increases the annual power production by around 130 GWh, to a total of 2,100 GWh—equivalent to the electricity consumption of approximately 130,000 households. The new power plant will be able to produce 2.5 times the current production during periods of high demand, and help to mitigate price peaks in the power market. The alternative to new construction is to upgrade the current power plant with the same capacity as today, but this will not provide increased output or new production, only extend its lifespan.

Two important things to note, which aren’t lost on the op-ed’s author but they are way to important not to mention:

much like with John & Jane Q. Public’s inability to comprehend exponential functions, the distinction between installed capacity (i.e., that which can, theoretically, be produced) and regular output at any given point in time is how these projects are pushed through the licensing process: the installed capacity of the Aura hydroelectric plant is 290 MW at any given point in time, which converts into an annual production of 1,876.7 GWh (with the ‘h’ standing in for ‘hours’)

the other issue that’s worth keeping in mind is this silly sales pitch of ‘equivalent to the electricity consumption of approximately 130,000 households’, for this is what is sold to John & Jane Q. Public—despite the fact that household electricity consumption has declined significantly since 2012, according to Statistics Norway (see below); further questions arise over the issue of temporality, i.e., are we talking 130K households in terms of 2012 or 2022 electricity consumption?

None of these issues are irrelevant, esp. as the Aura II project is slated to begin construction in 2029. And now back to the op-ed]

The numbers tell a completely different story. The effect is to be increased by 164 per cent, while production increases by seven per cent [meant is, in plain English, that the possibility to quickly ramp up generation is increased by 164% while the annual production capacity merely rises by these modest, single-digit percentages: the sleight-of-hand becomes clear once one reads this snippet from the project description website (same as linked above):

Statkraft has therefore applied to the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) for a licence to build the new power plant inside the mountain, approximately 2 km further up in Litjdalen than the current Aura power plant. The new plant will use the same water as today, without changes to dams or reservoir capacity.

How does one get more bang for extra bucks out of the very same reservoir capacity? Move the intake, make the intake canals/tunnels bigger, install bigger generating turbines, and, if prices spike, drain the reservoir faster.]

This is not a power generation upgrade. It is a reconstruction of the entire function of the power plant. From steady production to a pure market machine. Before, electricity was produced. Now, profits are to be made.

The difference lies in one word that is hardly mentioned in public, but which governs the entire project: effect driving. The water is held back when the electricity is cheap, and released when the price is high. Short operating time, maximum yield.

This is not energy policy, it is trading.

Dependent on Price Differences

And this [business] model does not exist in a vacuum. It depends on a very specific power system. A system with large fluctuations, unpredictable production, and periods of both surplus and scarcity. A system built around wind power. Wind power is generated when the wind blows, not when we need electricity [note the hilarious absurdity here: Norway’s post-1945 economic history is built on the bedrock of cheap and reliable electricity generation, which was achieved by a) building in excess of 2K hydroelectric power plants across the country and b) carefully managing generation over the annual hydrological cycles (i.e., there’s typically very little spare capacity in late winter/early spring; data via the dedicated reservoir capacity dashboard of the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE)].

The result is a market [which isn’t a market, see the top-linked piece] that fluctuates greatly, with hours of almost free electricity and hours of extreme prices. It is these fluctuations that Aura II will survive on. That is why Statkraft can defend six billion NOK [some US$ 500m, but I’m sure the total price tag for this will be much larger due to mismanagement and inflation] in investment for barely more energy. They do not need more electricity. They need greater price differences [and since Statkraft is the monopoly provider of an essential input, there’s no way customers can get out of paying protection rents utility bills].

This is the very core of today’s power policy, and it is never said out loud. Large parts of the system are now geared towards exploiting [price] instability, not solving it.

The Elephant in the Room

Then comes the elephant in the room: nuclear power. What happens if you add stable baseload to the system, not a little, but enough to cover a significant part of the need? Then something fundamental happens. Prices level out. The peaks become lower, the troughs higher, and volatility disappears. And with that, the profitability of power generation disappears. The entire business model behind projects like Aura II is starting to unravel.

This is why nuclear power has never just been a technology debate in Norway. It is a systemic threat, not to the electricity supply, but to the revenue model that has grown up around it.

Wind power needs fluctuations to be profitable. Hydropower with power generation needs fluctuations to maximise its value. The grid system profits from price differences between countries [all of these things were privatised and/or subjected to ‘new public management’ (Wikipedia) from the later 1980s onwards as the so-called neoliberal™ turn subjected what was originally intended as a public good (cheap electricity) to ‘business-like’ incentives of making profits; now there are massive price differences plus the customer is paying grid fees (which is how the ‘outsourced’ grip companies turn a profit™)].

Nuclear power does the opposite. It kills the differences. It makes electricity boring, stable, and predictable, and that is precisely what the current system is not built for. When the Nuclear Power Committee presents its report, it is therefore not just a question of technology. It is a question of whether we want a power system optimised for price or for supply [background: that pre-print about nuclear energy we discussed earlier this week came out as the gov’t-appointed nuclear power committee came out noting that, given the regulatory environment, no such power stations are plausible before the 2040s—given what we’ve discussed so far here, you also know why (none of the politicos™ deciding stuff now are in office or alive by then)—citing lack of political will to fork over gov’t subsidies; funny enough, one of the private nuclear energy companies that wishes to set up small modular generating units (reactors) says they don’t want gov’t money, which adds insult to injury to the masters of Norway’s planned economy: imagine, if you will, a massive infrastructure project that doesn’t want to get into the mafia-esque system of gov’t subsidies and oversight™—it has the menacing potential of showing that one doesn’t need the gov’t for these things].

The Aura case shows what we have actually chosen so far. A river whose water flow has already been reduced by 75 per cent, a salmon population that has been severely weakened, and a local community that asks for minimum water flow and gets the answer that the need for power outweighs their concerns.

Now a new power plant is being planned that will make it possible to extract even more value from the water that is left. Not more power for people, but more precise timing towards the market [once again, it’s not a market but a Market™, and the unwillingness—or impossibility—of pointing this out is the chief weakness of the op-ed]. It is not difficult to understand these reactions because this is not about being against power production, but about what kind of power system we build.

[I’ve omitted the embedded online poll asking whether shall Norway build nuclear power stations, options incl. yes/no/don’t know]

Draining Nature

[the over-arching question is thus: do we want] A system where nature is drained to exploit price fluctuations, or a system where production is stable enough that such fluctuations do not become the very basis of the business. Nuclear power will not stop hydropower and will not make reservoirs redundant, but it will change the rules of the game. It will make it less profitable to drain reservoirs quickly to meet price peaks, reduce the need for aggressive power generation, and shift value from timing to volume and stability.

In short, it will take electricity back from the market and turn it into infrastructure [a public good, or utility, if you like] again. That is why this will be a real conflict going forward, not between renewable and non-renewable, but between two completely different ways of thinking about power. One is based on fluctuations, the other on stability.

Aura II is a clear choice. The question is whether it is the right one.

Bottom Lines

The answer depends, of course, on whose team you’re on: if you’re with the oligarchs, you go for projects like this; if you aren’t, you’re naturally against it.

Though ‘but’ (sic) an op-ed, as opposed to, say, an official™ communiqué or a peer-reviewed™ study, the above text is essentially correct in pointing out that this kind of upgrading™ has but one aim: if a gigantic bang for the buck can be made, the Norwegian reservoirs will be drained faster than could be done right now.

And then there’s the other part—a state-owned enterprise (Statkraft) applies for permission™ to the regulatory authority (the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate, or NVE) to invest™, of course for the Green™ Energy™ Transition™, which will line the pockets of the state-owned enterprise’s board members.

If anything of the above reeks like central planning without oversight, there you go.

Also, lest I forget, there’s the teeny-tiny issue with the consequences, which these kinds of upgrades™ have, that is, at least for John & Jane Q. Public whose taxes fund this extravaganza: utility prices will rise, despite falling birthrates, despite declining consumption since (at least) 2012, and all the sooper-dooper efficient appliances the hoi polloi is talked into buying.

Make it make sense, that is, absent the crudest Marxisante, class warfare-related terminology, if you’d please (but, since we’re talking this kind of absurdity, note the inversion: the class war is now waged by the globo-commies out in the open vs. the masses, as opposed to ye olden days of the 19th century when this was the other way ‘round).

Talk about history rhymin’.