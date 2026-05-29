It’s this particularly lovely time of year when the Norwegian gov’t enquires about the hoi polloi’s sentiments about mass immigration (invasion), hence today’s posting connects to stuff™ we looked at in some detail half a year ago as well as to everybody’s lived experience. Background here:

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Mohamed Jafar believes it is a shame for integration when all immigrants live in the same place. He himself grew up in Ski and learned Norwegian quickly [where does he live? In Oslo, of course, where the majority of Somalis live (as per Wikipedia , citing official™ data™)].

Norwegians More Negative About Immigration

Half believe that immigration threatens unity in Norway, according to a new survey. 22-year-old Mohamed Jafar is not surprised.

NRK meets him in the sun outside Jordal Amfi [an indoor ice hockey rink] in Oslo on Wednesday afternoon.

He is actually waiting for a girlfriend, but starts off a conversation about the new integration barometer [orig. integreringsbarometeret] for 2026 [while it is not directly linked in the piece, it’s easily found on: see here (and below)].

It shows that a significantly larger proportion of Norwegians believe that integration is going poorly, compared to the previous survey.

[here beginneth an infobox]

Facts about the main findings: The population in Norway has become more critical of immigration in recent years.

Half believe that the statement ‘we should not let more immigrants into Norway’ fits completely or quite well.

There is particular skepticism about accepting refugees, asylum seekers, and family reunions .

Almost half believe that integration is going poorly, while just over two in ten believe that it is going well .

Far fewer than before agree with the statement ‘My municipality should settle more refugees’. In 2025, seven out of ten state that this statement does not apply.

People are concerned about increased crime and that the welfare state is being weakened due to immigration.

Seven out of ten say increased immigration will lead to more crime in Norway.

More than before believe that the lack of integration is due to the immigrants themselves. In 2021, 73 per cent answered this. In 2025, the proportion is 84 per cent.

Half now believe that immigration threatens the cohesion of Norway and poses a serious threat to our national identity.

Residents of large cities, in wealthy municipalities and in areas with a high proportion of immigrants are more positive about integration than those who live in smaller municipalities, or municipalities with a lower proportion of immigrants [now that sounds odd, eh?].

Younger men [again, the troublemakers of a feminised society] in particular have become more critical of immigration .

The population’s attitudes are mixed: people are more positive about immigrant workers ; they believe that this group contributes to the Norwegian economy and welfare, and would like to welcome more.

The attitudes are more positive when people consider integration in their own local environment.

Three out of four people believe that discrimination against immigrants occurs to a large or some extent.

Eight out of ten respond that racism upsets them. Source: Directorate for Integration and Diversity (IMDI), NTB [end of infobox]

Half also say that they believe immigration threatens the unity of Norway and poses a serious threat to our national identity.

Mohamed, who himself came to Norway from Somalia when he was only six years old, is not surprised:

‘I have noticed that most immigrants are gathered in one area’, says Mohamed (22), who himself grew up in Ski outside Oslo, adding:

Instead of doing it the way I experienced it, where they are placed in a Norwegian neighbourhood and grow up with Norwegians, they just grow up with others in the same culture. Then you don’t learn the boundaries that Norwegians have, nor your own boundaries.

[that may or may not be his experience, but the reality is quite different: the Norwegian gov’t does these ‘placements’ of recent arrivals and spreads them out all over the country (esp. in otherwise rapidly depopulating northern municipalities); the problems begin after the first five years—during which the gov’t picks up the tab—when immigrants are given a different residency/ legal title and may move freely across the country: this is when ghettoisation begins—and a lot of the media hype starts as it is no longer the central gov’t that pays but the municipality of residence of these so-called secondary residents (orig. sekundærbosetting), about which see here:

The main issue is that there are no conditionals connected to receiving massive gov’t handouts, to say nothing about consequences, such as, refusal to learn the language and reluctance to find work leading to deportation or the like. But hey, my insights are based on official™ stuff from the gov’t and Statistics Norway (no worries, we’ll talk crime rates in a moment), but let’s return to 22 year-old Mohamed and his keen insights™]

Mohamed describes a major culture shock when he first came to Norway from Somalia at the age of six [since we know he’s 22 today, Mohamed arrived in 2008]. Since then, he has gotten to know Norwegians and says he encounters fewer prejudices than before.

‘I’m scared’

In the last year, gang crime has received increased attention in Norway [told you’d we’d talk crime rates—do start with this piece:

And note that ‘from Sweden’ is coded, if official, lingo to talk about imported organised crime (mainly ethnic/tribal-based from the Greater Middle East), which has taken over parts of Sweden (hence the ‘from Sweden’ moniker) and is currently spilling over to Norway; unarmed on-duty police has been ordered to bear weapons as of 1 July 2025, just to give you an indication how far downhill things have come; since then, about a thousand officers quit, and police is now seriously considering to stop patrolling the streets of Norway’s major cities due to personnel shortages:

But, sure, let’s all have journos™ cosplay a bit more and share their happy talk with 22 year-old Mohamed]

There are more young offenders, and Swedish gang criminals have crossed the borders. Progress Party [that would be Norway’s ‘far-right populists’ who, somehow, are totally o.k. with virtually all other policies pursued by every other parliamentary party] leader Sylvi Listhaug has warned of so-called ‘Swedish conditions’ in Norway as a result of what she believes is failed integration [see what I mean? The issue for Ms. Listhaug isn’t that she sees immigration as a problem, but the misbehaviour of immigrants somehow is; speaking of Ms. Listhaug decrying ‘Swedish conditions’, that’s because of politics™ (but note that she’s all in favour of Sweden having somewhat lower taxes on food, and then ‘Swedish conditions’ are a-o.k.)

As you can see, it’s Schrödinger’s Sweden, depending on the issue du jour]

In the new survey, seven out of ten Norwegians say that they believe increased immigration will lead to more crime [note the framing: it’s a belief, even though there are plenty of data that corroborate these sentiments.

As reported as recently as December 2024 by Statistics Norway’s very own Siri Fossanger, Kari Malene Dyrstad, and Sigmund Book Mohn,

charges for the years 2020–2023, young male immigrants have an overall rate of just over 550 charges per 1,000 inhabitants. This constitutes an overrepresentation of almost double the rate for the rest of the population, where there were just over 280 charges per 1,000 men aged 15–24 … Compared to charges in the period 2015–2018, the overall overrepresentation of immigrants has increased … For men aged 15–24, the overrepresentation in prosecution rates in the period 2015–2018 was 53 and 59 per cent for immigrants and Norwegian-born with immigrant parents, respectively. In 2020–2023, the overrepresentation had increased to 96 and 124 per cent. The differences between those with an immigrant background and the general population are even greater for residents of Oslo [brace yourselves]. Here, young men in the general population have lower rates than in the rest of the country, at a total of 210 prosecutions per 1,000 inhabitants in the years 2020–2023, while the corresponding rates for both immigrants and Norwegian-born with immigrant parents are significantly higher, at 820 and 910 prosecutions per 1,000 men aged 15–24, respectively

Read the rest here:

And—don’t you dare to ever trust your lying eyeballs or official™ data; just go with the feelies offered by journos™ and a seemingly random 22 year-old from Somalia]

Wisam moved to Norway from Gaza in 2012. She has since had three children here and feels welcome, but understands that some may be alarmed when the media writes about increased gang crime [there’s not a hint of irony here, let alone anything factual, such as the above-reproduced crime rates, which are all, of course, irrelevant to feelies].

In her apartment in Oslo, Palestinian single mother Wisam Khaled e Jaber has installed a burglar alarm [three kids, but she’s a single mom: you’re welcome (not) to get some of my taxes; but even (sic) a Palestinian feels unsafe to a degree that she installed a burglar alarm: let that sink in]:

‘It is on almost 24 hours a day because I have small children and I am afraid that someone will break in’, she says while her daughters Miral (4) and Mia Bella (2) play together in the park, adding:

Last year I witnessed [note this term] incidents committed by some ruthless people, and it has created fear in many people. I myself was very scared by the things I heard [and contrast it with this: did she see or hear things?]. It does not apply to everyone. There are bad people from all countries, not just a specific nation. But maybe more people are afraid because of it [‘it’ being, perhaps, the drastic over-representation of people from certain countries? (And, no, it’s not, e.g., Japanese immigrants who are the issue)].

Mohamed believes [again these feelies] it is connected to a lack of belonging [as in, say, migration?]:

Gang crime happens because they are trying to find a place where they fit in. Everyone is looking for belonging. So I think they just want a place in Norway where they feel at home.

Increased Skepticism

Minister of Labour and Inclusion Kjersti Stenseng [of the Labour Party] says she takes the findings from the new survey very seriously [I consider this a threat]:

That we have diversity in our country, high trust between people, and living side by side, is an incredibly important value in our democracy.

[NRK] Do you think that immigration in itself leads to increased crime in Norway? [remember that I gave you the official™ data above]:

[Stenseng] Increased exclusion, poverty, and growing up with challenging living conditions can lead to crime. This confirms that the most important thing we do is to ensure that immigrants who come to this country are in employment [as if such ‘employment’ does a lot about these highways to crime, esp. the Norwegian gov’t counts as ‘in employment’ someone who works for at least 1 hour/week, as I’ve detailed here:

[but nevermind anything like, say, facts, evidence, or (official™) data, for the NRK piece now moves on to try to score some cheap (and stupid) points]

Points to the Progress Party

Lars Løvland, new leader of the Progress Party’s Youth, believes that Norway has accepted too high an immigration rate over a long period of time, combined with a poor and weak immigration policy:

This has led to obvious integration challenges, which the respondents in the survey clearly state. I think many people [that would be Norwegians, that is] no longer feel safe in their own communities and in their own country.

Deputy leader of AUF [the Labour Party’s Youth organisation], Nimrah Ramzan, does not think it is strange that people are worried when you see the rise of large, international criminal networks [that’s the gov’t talking point: ‘gangs from Sweden’, which must never-ever be investigated further, e.g., ethnic/tribal mafia clans]..

But she is critical of the Progress Party’s Youth leader’s portrayal of immigration in Norway:

But there is not a big immigration problem in Norway, as the Progress Party describes this. There are not that many people who come to Norway to seek asylum. The story the Progress Party is trying to spread, that we are threatened by a form of mass immigration, is wrong, but I also think that it is such stories that make people start to get scared.

[Needless to say, Ms. Ramzan is either stupid or lying (or both, can’t rule this out; what she skilfully does, however, is marrying a truth to a lie: yes, it’s factually not incorrect when she claims that ‘There are not that many people who come to Norway to seek asylum’, which is true as asylum seekers are routinely re-classified and thus disappear™ in other categories as I’ve detailed back in ancient history of 2024:

And with that said, it’s obvious that Ms. Ramzan either doesn’t understand how the Immigration Directorate and the Integration and Diversity Directorate function™—or that she’s simply gaslighting; my money is on both].

‘Positive for Norway’

On a bench in the heart of Bergen, Jan Terje and Benjamin sit and enjoy the view over Lille Lungegårdsvannet. They see different sides of immigration.

‘I think Norway as a society benefits from immigration. On all levels. Both labor immigration and refugees who need help’, says Jan Terje.

‘The positive thing is diversity. Society needs it, and we need people for jobs. The challenge may be that it could be a culture clash’, says Benjamin.

How much integration there is also depends on how much the immigrants themselves want it, believes [once again, feelies] Jan Terje:

But you can also ask yourself what integration means. That they should become like us?

[here’s another picture/quotes box with some ‘random’ people asked in Bergen, and I’m merely reproducing two particularly telling examples:

[Luna and Helene] ‘There will be greater diversity and you can take the good things from other cultures with you. The negative could be if they cannot contribute as much in society’, says Luna. On the difference between young men and young women: ‘I feel perhaps men put people more in booths and think more stereotypically about immigration culture. Whereas women are perhaps a little more open to getting to know people and other cultures’, says Helene [until …]. [Ulrik] I live in a retirement home in Øystese, and immigration there is very positive. They are very kind. But when I need to talk, it can be a bit difficult if they don’t understand me.

Lowest since 2005

There was an increase in positive attitudes towards immigration and integration after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 [yeah, I recall op-eds and comments, such as ‘they look like us’ and the like].

But now the attitudes are largely back to—and in some cases more negative—than what was measured before the invasion.

Barely half now believe that integration is going poorly, an increase from 40 per cent in 2024. Just over one in five believe it is going well, even though people are more positive about how integration is going where they themselves live.

‘Many have very good experiences with immigrants who have settled in their local community, who are in work, who are in school, who have children on the same football team’, says Minister of Labor Stenseng.

At the same time, only 17 per cent believe that Norway should accept more immigrants. Only one-third believe that their own municipality should settle more.

There are fewer and fewer people who believe that the relationship between immigrants and the rest of the population will improve—this year the lowest proportion since 2005.

This year, the authorities have struggled to find enough places for settlement in Norwegian municipalities.

Stenseng says the figures give cause for concern, but at the same time understands that many are experiencing ‘a certain amount of wear and tear’. Over 100,000 have come to Norway since 2022, not least from Ukraine.

[NRK] Should Norway accept more immigrants?

[Stenseng] Many are experiencing pressures on social services and housing and are raising some concerns about integration. Norway should not accept more immigrants than we can integrate in a good way [a typical moving target answer from a politico™ if there ever was one].

Bottom Lines

Immigration is too low, Norwegians are racist, and everybody who disagrees with gov’t talking points is wrong.

I just fixed this for you, eh?

This is so stupid on so many levels, it boggles the mind that such piss-poor stuff is fit to print. On the other hand, I’ve been chronicling legacy media (and politicos™) circling down the drain in these pages since autumn 2021. I’m not surprised, but the new lows in the above piece are staggering.

It’s a prime example of gaslighting by omissions and outright lies, it’s absurd.

Speaking of absurd, the above piece is such a good example of how legacy media manipulates by both commission and omission—here’s the pertinent graph 3.2 from the report in question:

‘My municipality should settle more refugees’. Integration Barometer 2017-2025 and additional survey March 2023. Percentages shown. dark blue (passer helt) = totally fine; turquoise (passer ganske godt) = o.k.-ish; dark red (passer ganske dårlig) = don’t like it; pink (passer ikke i det hele tatt) = under no circumstances

Note that the question is throwing all refugees into the same questionnaire, and, of course, after the uptick following Feb. 2022, public support has plummeted from its temporary, Putin! Putin! Putin!-induced high-water mark (59% in March 2023) to 33%. A full two thirds of Norwegians polled are against or totally opposed to further immigration.

If you merely read the above-translated media piece, who would’ve known.

At this point, I’m unsure if there’s any more desire on your part to read ‘more’ from that immigration barometer 2025; if so, please let me know in the comments.