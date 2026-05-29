Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin Bassani's avatar
Martin Bassani
6h

Who are those in the 17%? I bet you all of them advocated COVID death jabs. ;-)

Reply
Share
1 reply by epimetheus
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
1h

You can change the time-stamp to 2010 and change Norway to Sweden and it fits.

Although it's worse here. Far more than 2/10 thinks migration et c is a good thing going well. I'd say at least 4/10 still [Believe] in the multikulti-kult, and 2/10 still think "more integration measures" will fix things.

Among those of of us who saw it coming (in the early 1990s/late 1980s in my case), the feeling is split:

About half are finding strength in lakonik acceptance of matters, but are actively trying to change opinion among the people.

And about half are so consumed by bitter resentment due to how their nation and their countrymen have treated them for speaking their mind (which in Sweden is a criminal act if your mind is wrong), so they instead rejoice in any bad news when it is the Gutmenschen reaping what they have sown.

The percentage that has accepted what must be done, and how it has to be done, if this nation and people is to be saved, is below 5%, I'd say.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 epimetheus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture