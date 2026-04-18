Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
2h

I'm going to get bogged down in a different issue:

Norway has a rapidly growing population-segment belonging to a religion that explicitly states that a dead person must be buried inside 72 hours, and it must be intact, and may therefore not be cremated.

In other words, if that population segment keeps growing, the estimates for no. of cremations is wrong. Maybe just by a little, maybe by a lot.

(Because we know two things here: that population segment cares not at all for reality or practicality, and the Norweigan polity dare not do anything that comes across as detrimental to said population segment's wishes.)

My father used to use this example when he answered question as to why Swedish kommuner experienced the following:

During a couple of years, day-care center spots were too few compared to the no. of children. A few years later, day-care centers had been expanded (the surplus children were now in school). Suddenly, the commune experienced having too many spots and too much staff, and so reduced staff and closed centers. A few years later, they experienced a shortage of spots, staff and centers.

Rinse and repeat.

He'd ask his cadets what the solution was, and why the military knew eighteen years in advance how many beds a specific room at a specific regiment would need.

It's a very good lesson, one that I have used myself when talking about logistics and how logistics really is a very simple if complex thing.

Perhaps they should ask the Norwegian military how this planning-in-advance-thing is done?

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