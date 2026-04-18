It’s been a while since we last spoke about … cremations in Norway:

There is but two things you need to remember from that piece:

Last year [2024], approximately 44,000 people died in Norway. By 2050, that number will be up to 60,000 [roughly a 36-37% increase over a quarter-century].

And here’s the issue at-hand:

There’s apparently cremation capacity aplenty across Norway, with the small mishap™ that the population doesn’t exactly live where said capacity is located.

Now, we could rant about urban planning, the benefits vs. disadvantages of localisation, etc., but at the heart of this manufactured crisis™ is this:

Most shortfalls of cremation capacity derive from (in this case air-quality/pollution) regulations that prevent a rather elegant solution (temporary increase staff/working hours).

Back in autumn 2025, I concluded my piece thus:

The most likely outcome will be a (temporary) revocation of these regulations, I think, which shows everyone how stupid they are in the first place.

And now we’ll see what happened since then.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Coffins in Queues at the Crematorium: Preparations for a Tripling of Cremations

The capacity of several Norwegian crematoriums is bursting and the growth in the future is expected to be explosive. At the same time, private initiatives are being denied permission to start up.

By Magnus Stokka, NRK, 16 April 2026 [source; archived]

‘There has been strong growth in recent years. Now we have over 30 cremations a week at most, also on Saturdays’, says church warden Rune Skagestad in Stavanger.

He shows the queue of coffins at the Stavanger crematorium.

Here they have experienced more than a doubling in the number of cremations in 13 years.

From 500 in 2012 to over 1,100 last year [2025].

At the crematorium in Stavanger, up to six coffins are cremated per day. They also work on Saturdays to deal with strong demand.

But this is just the beginning, according to Skagestad:

Considering the projections of Statistics Norway and people’s wishes, we are preparing for a tripling of the number of cremations over the next 10 to 15 years.

This means that the mortuary, which can hold two coffins, at the crematorium will be far too small. Skagestad:

We must have a new crematorium in Stavanger or we will reach the ceiling in terms of capacity. Within a couple of years, we will have to say no to cremations or coffins will have to be sent all the way to Bergen or the East Coast.

Strong Growth in Cremations

More and more people are choosing cremation over traditional coffin burial (see the info box below).

In 2025, there was a national cremation rate of 53.4 per cent, according to recent statistics from all 25 crematoriums in the country.

That means over half of the dead bodies in the country were cremated.

[here’s that info box] Facts About Cremations Cremation is a method of destroying the biological remains of the deceased.

In 1907, the country’s first crematorium was built in Bergen. Oslo got its first cremation oven in 1909.

Cremation can be combined with a form of burial by placing the urn in a cemetery or scattering the ashes in nature.

As of 2026, there are 25 crematoriums in Norway from Kristiansand in the south to Tromsø in the north.

More and more people are being cremated. In 2025, 24,066 people were cremated in Norway, which accounts for 53.4 per cent of all deaths in the country. Source: Statistics Norway and the State Administrator of Vestfold and Telemark [end of the info box]

Since 2002, the increase has been almost 22 percentage points (see the graph below).

This is in line with the wishes of the state and the cemetery authorities.

The reason is, among other things, that cremation requires far less space in the cemetery than coffin graves.

Urn graves are smaller, and more urns can be placed in the same area [there is your best reference as to why the same state desires everybody to live in ‘15-minute cities’].

Development of cremation in Norway (in per cent).

Must Send Coffins Away

But the increased demand means that the capacity of several of the 25 crematoriums in the country is being stretched thin:

In Bergen, Møllendal crematorium is practically responsible for all cremations between Ålesund and Stavanger. Between 2,500-2,600 people are cremated there annually.

‘Bergen has a high cremation rate and we are approaching our capacity limit. But it depends on developments in our neighbouring municipalities’, says the church council in Bergen by way of church council member, Mette Svanes.

In Bergen, there are plans for a new crematorium in 2030, but the financing is not in place.

Further in the interior, Gjøvik has the largest crematorium with 1,350 cremations in 2025. There is also a smaller crematorium in Kongsvinger.

‘We are unable to meet the cremation needs in our county and send many coffins to Oslo and other places. We have to say no to some municipalities in the hinterland because we don’t have the capacity’, says church warden Line Langseth Bakkum in Gjøvik.

She says that there are plans to build another crematorium in Gjøvik, which will increase capacity.

In Oslo, Alfaset crematorium is the country’s largest with a capacity of around 6,000 cremations annually. Director of the funeral services in the municipality of Oslo, Magne Hustavnes, explains:

There is no acute crisis there. But when the number of cremations increases rapidly, the crisis approaches more quickly. We will reach the capacity ceiling around 2040, if the forecasts are correct. If we only care about Oslo, we can manage for quite a long time. But our challenge is that the municipalities around us take our capacity for granted. It is cheaper to send the coffins to us than to build the crematorium themselves.

Private Sector Gets Rejected

A review of cremation capacity shows a ‘fairly serious situation’ for several counties, concluded a report from the ‘Main Organisation KA’ in 2024 [discussed in the top-linked piece].

This is the latest national overview that has been prepared.

‘Vestland, Innlandet, Østfold and Buskerud already lack sufficient capacity to handle current demand in a sufficiently robust manner’, the report states.

The report also points out:

Statistics Norway expects an increase in deaths nationally by 37 per cent , from about 44,000 in 2023 to over 60,000 in 2050 [this hasn’t changed since last year, so there’s nothing new there].

The share of cremations is projected to increase to about 75 per cent by 2050.

This will require capacity for about 45,000-50,000 cremations annually, while the current capacity is just under 30,000 .

A national investment need is estimated at over 1.4 billion kroner by 2050 [this, too, is nothing that wasn’t known last autumn; divide by 10-11 to arrive at US$ equivalents].

Today, the Church of Norway and the local councils in almost all municipalities are responsible for cemeteries and crematoriums.

Since August 2024, four private operators have applied to start ten crematoriums in nine municipalities.

This is shown by an overview NRK has received from the Ministry of Children and Family Affairs (BFD).

See overview below.

But all applications have been rejected.

Reason given: private, commercial operators fall outside the licensing scheme in the Cemetery Act, according to the ministry (read the answer further down in the article).

[here folles another info box] Applications for private, commercial crematoriums 2024/2025: Stange municipality, Inland: Sjond AS applied in August 2024.

Malvik municipality, Trøndelag: Sjond AS applied in February 2025.

Ringsaker municipality, Inland: Eterma AS applied in February 2025.

Råde municipality, Østfold: Sjond AS applied in March 2025.

Ringsaker municipality, Inland: Ecograve AS applied in April 2025.

Bjørnafjorden municipality, Vestland: Sjond AS applied in May 2025.

Ullensaker municipality, Akershus: Ecograve AS applied in May 2025.

Fredrikstad municipality, Østfold: Ecograve AS applied in May 2025.

Stjørdal municipality, Trøndelag: Ecograve AS applied in June 2025.

Klepp municipality, Rogaland: Dinsa AS applied in July 2025. Source: Ministry of Children and Family Affairs. [end of the info box]

Double Grief

In Klepp in Rogaland, Ordin Rosland and the company Dinsa AS want to build a private, much-needed crematorium for between 30 and 40 million kroner.

All in an environmentally friendly way with electric furnaces [nothing says ‘on with the SDGs’ like that, plus one gets brownie points for virtue-signalling].

But [even] that didn’t help with the negative decision. The state said no.

‘I do not see the reason why cremation should only be a public task. Private actors can provide the same service, but with a much shorter response time to establish, expand, or change needs’, Rosland believes [sure, but that goes against the ethos of Norway’s socialist gov’t].

Rogaland currently has only one crematorium and it is located in Stavanger. With a new private one, the capacity would triple, according to Rosland:

In this way, the public sector can also avoid spending money they do not have.

The main reason for Rosland’s involvement is that he thinks it is unworthy for families to wait for weeks and perhaps months to get their urns back from cremation.

He himself has experienced what he calls a double mourning process in connection with deaths in the family.

The first mourning came with the funeral itself. The second came six to eight weeks later in connection with the urn being placed. Rosland adds:

There will then be a new mourning process instead of everything happening within a maximum of two weeks.

Government: Good Enough Capacity

But the state is saying no to private crematoriums.

State Secretary at the Ministry of Children and Family Affairs, Helge Flø Kvamsås (Labour Party) stated the following:

Current regulations do not allow for private crematoriums [no shit, Sherlock]. That is why their applications have also been rejected. Now we are concerned with developing the regulations and organising the field in the best possible way that contributes to funerals in orderly and dignified ways [of course you do; got any timetable?].

According to the ministry, there is sufficient capacity for cremations today, and all coffins are cremated within the deadline [which is also set by (drum roll) gov’t regulations—plus there’s the non-response to projected future increases, which is the tell here: the state couldn’t care less].

The government says it is up to the municipalities to expand the capacity [but they lack funding, which cometh (drum roll) from the national gov’t].

Høyre [Conservatives] Positive About Private Actors

But [mainsteam conservatives] Høyre, for their part, gives the thumbs up to private crematoriums.

‘The most important thing is a good process where the relatives get a dignified ending and can have closure. Who is involved and provides the services does not matter so much, as long as it is done in a good way’, says MP Margret Hagerup.

The right-wing [lol, sure] politician points out that there are private funeral homes today.

Private crematoriums must be allowed to contribute if they want to. There are also several municipalities that have said that they want to buy the service from private companies because they do not have the capacity themselves [all is done by the state, nothing besides the state, and everything is permitted by the state: if you ever imagined a virtual textbook definition of fascism, the apotheosis of the state, there you go].

But Rune Skagestad, the veteran church warden of Stavanger, is skeptical of privatisation in his industry:

We should not introduce more commercialisation into this field. I believe that it is right that the public sector is responsible for funerals and burials [he has successfully deluded himself into believing that ‘the public sector’ and ‘the state’ are the same thing].

The government is working on a proposal for changes to the regulations for crematoriums. It will first be subject to consultation before being considered in the Storting.

The government’s goal is to take into account the sharp growth in the number of cremations.

Bottom Lines

When compared to last autumn’s reporting™, we note that nothing has essentially changed: we’re still looking at the—in my opinion low-balled—estimated 1.4b Norwegian kroner price tag; then there’s the state refusing to permit private actors (despite—or perhaps because of—its own failure); and, of course the entire absurdity masquerading as a regulatory framework (this is from last autumn’s posting as linked at the top here):

Let’s turn, for a moment, to the legislative background, specifically the ‘Forskrift om begrensning av forurensning (forurensningsforskriften)’, or Pollution Limitation Regulations (Pollution Regulations) whose Part 3, §10, sections 1-12, is quite adamant about this issue: Under section §10-5 we learn that there are certain emissions criteria that must not be exceeded per cremated body: Dust: 20mg/cubic metre (category 1), 150mg/cubic metre (category 2; as per the definitions in §10-3, a category 1 crematorium burns less than 200 people per year while a category 2 crematorium burns more that that no.)

Mercury: 0.05mg/cubic metre (category 1) while there is no mercury emissions limit on category 2 crematoria (let that sink in)

Carbon monoxide: 100-150mg/cubic metre in both category 1 and 2 crematoria (make that make sense to me) All these emissions ceilings are anticipated over 6-hour periods of normal operation of a cremation oven.

As noted, the problem™ isn’t anything wrong with the cremation capacities as they currently exist; the problem is with the anticipated future demand for cremations, that is, if everything goes according to the state’s planners.

There may or may not be an uptick in deaths after Q1 2021 that plays into these issues™, but, needless to say, these are things that must never be talked about.

That is, in any context, such as, say, whatever, I suppose:

We’ll also have to ponder what may or may not be done about these problems. Here’s what I wrote last autumn (and, no, I don’t see any reason to change that assessment):

At a certain point, staffing and working hours, as well as environmental regulations, will become a problem—and it’ll be that way irrespective of any emotional issues: keep the decentralised, municipality-based responsibilities, one faces first staff shortages (offer higher salaries to incentivise people to moving there) and later over-capacities. The most likely outcome will be a (temporary) revocation of these regulations, I think, which shows everyone how stupid they are in the first place. That’s also Norway in a nutshell for you, and it is like that on virtually every other issue.

So, stay tuned as we’ll discuss other issues, such as the coming fuel shortages, in due time.

Oh, lest I forget to add: please don’t get bogged down in any weird thought-experiments involving the duration of cremation in these modern crematoria and whatever historical antecedent you wish to think of.