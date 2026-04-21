Sigh. I don’t want to, but I sense we must chronicle the ongoing explosion of stupidity in Norwegian media, politicking, and society. So, this is where we left off two (!) days ago:

We went, on that memorable Friday, 17 April 2026, from ‘we have full control’ (PM Støre, around 6 a.m.) to ‘considers measures’ (PM Støre, around 10 a.m.

Read up the rest here:

As a reminder in terms of ‘is there really a problem’ with respect to fuel (shortages) that are peddled everywhere:

Norway’s refinery at Mongstad has the capacity to produce about ~8.2 billion litres of refined petroleum products annually, which is enough for domestic consumption—and that excess will continue to grow as efficiency gains and falling domestic consumption are trending down (e.g., car fuel is down -8.1% yoy, as per Statistics Norway’s table 13615).

So, as we venture into the stuff related below, please don’t hurt your head.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Farmers must be Prioritised in a Fuel Crisis, Says Farmer’s Union Leader

The armer’s union leader fears that a possible crisis situation will make it difficult to produce enough food, and calls for agriculture to be prioritised.

By Marit Balsvik Winge, Magnus Stokka, and Helene Hjelseth Holen, NRK, 19 April 2026, at 11:23 p.m. [source; archived]

It is very worrying that in a situation we could run into a shortage and have to ration. We are completely dependent on access to diesel. Both to be able to drive the plow and to bring in the crops when the time comes [things John & Jane Q. Public don’t want to know].

Ståle Hustoft is a farmer’s union leader in Rogaland, and a farmer himself.

Now he fears that a lack of fuel will affect food production in Norway in a possible crisis situation:

Diesel is a very important input factor. And we do not have the opportunity to switch to other energy sources. These are heavy machines that are far from a charging line.

He represents one of the most active agricultural regions in Norway, with over 4,100 active farms.

Now he has a clear call to the authorities.

Farmers must be prioritised in a rationing situation. It is critical that we can maintain Norwegian food production. Then access to fuel for farmers must be prioritised.

[as an aside, I’m old enough to remember, back in spring 2020, when the Covid shitshow rendered it quite hard to import temp farm labour to the West, that farmers in Austria called on their home-office neighbours to help—and the inner city-dwelling leftoids responded: ‘can do, like, on Thursday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. and perhaps on Saturday from 1 to 2:30 p.m.’]

Continued Good Availability

State Secretary at the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, Ragnhild Sjoner Syrstad, says that we currently have good access to fuel in Norway:

We do not have a shortage of fuel in Norway now. But the situation in the Middle East is serious and changing rapidly, so we are preparing for the situation to change.

She says that the government is working to prevent us from ending up in a fuel crisis:

Now there are two things that apply. The first is to increase production capacity in Norway to the maximum. Mongstad has done that.

Equinor’s refinery in Nordhordland recently increased production.

[for good measure, here’s the linked ticker item in full:

Equinor has increased production of jet fuel and diesel at Mongstad in Nordhordland. Mongstad is Norway’s only refinery, writes NTB. ‘Recently, we have adjusted what we can to increase production of the products that are in highest demand, especially diesel and jet fuel. Jet fuel and diesel are now produced at full capacity’, says Geir Sørtveit, Equinor’s director of onshore facilities, to EnergiWatch.no.

I submit that a good chunk of these products will be sold abroad because more revenues can be made there (more on this see below); back to the piece]

‘In addition, the government is considering measures to reduce consumption that the IEA has proposed. One common denominator for them is that they [who’s ‘they/them’, eh?] reduce the demand for fuel. So that those who need it most are at the front of the queue when we have to prioritise’, says Syrstad [do you hear that sound? It’s the coming lockdown, which we’ll not call thus, and here’s my wildest guess: ‘life-saving voluntary obligations’ or the like].

But how far ahead the farmers are in the eventual queue, she cannot say anything about [are you surprised?]:

Agriculture is important for Norwegian food production. But it is far too early to say anything about who will be prioritised at the moment. In addition, services that are critical to life and health are high on the priority list [yeah, who needs food anyways?].

Must Plan for Your Own Emergency Preparedness

[remember, this is one of the most intrusive and biggest gov’ts that ever existed in terms of the sheer amount of taxes and share of public™ expenditures relative to the rest of the economy—and they are telling you that the gov’t won’t come to anyone’s help™ (and if they do, like during the Covid shitshow, get vaxxed or stuff].

After the war in the Middle East, fuel prices have increased due to a lack of access to oil [yes, world-wide, but the reason oil-producing countries could, if they so chose, take it a bit easier is, well, because they’re oil-producing countries]. Blockades and unrest in the Strait of Hormuz mean that large quantities of oil and gas are not being released [no need to mention who’s doing the blocking].

As an emergency measure, the Storting reduced fuel prices [because (drum roll) a sizeable chunk of what one pays at the pump is taxes].

The government is also considering increasing emergency stocks. We now have 20 days of fuel stocks, while Sweden and Finland have 90 [fun factoid: neither Sweden nor Finland produces anywhere near enough oil/fuel for domestic consumption].

[Prime Minister] Jonas Gahr Støre has previously said that farmers must ‘plan for their own emergency’, but rejects that people should hoard.

Thina Saltvedt is chief analyst at Nordea, and an expert on the oil market. She believes that if we do not reduce consumption now, there will be less for everyone later.

[by way of a public service announcement, here comes some information:

Nordea’s chief sustainability analyst Thina Saltvedt says high oil and gas prices are reminding major energy-importing countries of how vulnerable they are [fun factoid: Nordea was designated ‘a Significant Institution since the entry into force of European Banking Supervision in late 2014’, and it is therefore ‘directly supervised by the European Central Bank.[14][15]’, according to Wikipedia; needless to say, this sooper-dooper Nordic too big to fail financial institution is also totally clean and trustworthy: The company has been embroiled in numerous scandals involving money laundering and tax evasion. In 2024, Danish authorities indicted the bank for the most extensive violation by a bank of Denmark’s anti-money laundering act in the country’s history.[16] Plus there’s this advertorial, which shows you who Ms. Saltvedt is—a rooftop gardener in high heels and a green™ dress; to be fair, she holds a doctorate in economics from the U of Manchester, launched her career with the Norwegian central bank (2001-04) and spend her career thereafter with Nordea; since 2021, she’s also on a gov’t-appointed panel on ‘climate-friendly investments’ (no conflict of interests may ever exist as long as stuff is sustainable™):

Please find the rest by clicking here; and now back to whatever TF she says]

Other countries have started to reduce their consumption, while we are holding back [i.e., Norway isn’t reducing consumption, which is bad™]. This may make it more challenging for everyone in the long term [logic isn’t Ms. Saltvedt’s friend].

Lowering fuel prices means that we maintain high consumption, she believes:

We must remember that this is a physical commodity that has become less available [sure, outside Norway]. If we change the prices so that our consumption changes, it will not help the situation elsewhere in the world [oh, yes, humanitarian superpowers last how long? Let’s check in with our friends and neighbours in Sweden, shall we? Nah, better not].

Hustoft understands why the authorities are lowering fuel prices:

But it is worrying that we do not have measures to curb unnecessary consumption [so, as always, the question is—who’s to judge?]

Now he has a call for the government [of course, the gov’t]:

We must ensure that agriculture enters into a dialogue, so that we are prioritised in any rationing. In the longer term, we farmers must also equip ourselves with more emergency stocks at farm level of the input factors we need [I also have a small farming business on the side, and if you don’t have anything done in terms of being prepared so far, it’s gonna cost you a lot more money now, which brings me to predict the next step: higher emergency™ subsidies because].

Solidarity™ Forever

If, at this juncture, your head hurts considerably, welcome to the party.

Speaking of hurting heads, I’m now presenting you with a second real piece that similarly appeared on the website of Norwegian state broadcaster NRK on 20 April 2026:

Asks Norway to share crisis revenues from oil and gas

Norway should give back some of the money the country earns during the crisis in the Middle East, say several politicians in the European Parliament.

By Anders Børringbo, NRK, 20 April 2026 [source; archive]

The war and the fragile ceasefire in the Middle East have given Norway large additional revenues.

Several Members of the European Parliament have noticed the amounts Norway earns. They believe Norway must give back some of the money. They are talking about two things in particular:

Norway should send even more money to Ukraine [yeah, let’s all pump more money into that dirty money laundromat]

Oil and gas companies, including Norway’s Equinor, should pay an extra tax where the money goes directly back to the citizens of Europe [what a grandiose plan™ by the Euretards, or Euroturds, to tax a non-EU member-state to hand out funds to EU citizens: who came up with that?]

Extras for Ukraine

‘I think we have to see this from the perspective of Ukraine, which also has to deal with increased costs to defend its country’, says Swedish Karin Karlsbro from the Liberal Faction in the European Parliament to NRK [the prize for the most inane brain-fart goes to her, apparently], adding:

I hope that all countries that have the financial means to increase support for Ukraine do so. It is clear that Norway now has a new opportunity, given the developments we have seen recently.

Believes Norway has Resources

She says there is an extra desire for money from Norway and other partners, since the EU is struggling with a loan that is not yet ready [that’s likely the 90b euros that sit around the frozen Russian asset kerfuffle, which almost blew up the world economy (before Trump and Netanyahoo did so)]. Karlsbro added:

It is clear that a country like Norway, which has a very strong and good economy in the region, which is affected by security, and which with the current situation has more opportunities to release resources that others do not have, has high expectations [that’s the best translation I could come up with, and, yes, it reads stoopid; for those who wish to offer a better translation, here’s the original quote: ‘Det er klart at et land som Norge, som har en veldig sterk og god økonomi i regionen, som er påvirket av sikkerhet, og som med dagens situasjon får flere muligheter til å frigjøre ressurser som andre ikke har, er forventningene høye til.’]

Demands Higher Taxes

Another demand comes from the Greens in the European Parliament.

‘The Europeans have enormous bills. We want to tax the oil and gas companies harder’, says Rasmus Andresen to NRK [please do so, in your country (moron); in Austria and Germany, there’s a long history of politicos™ who are too incompetent for the national scene to be exported™ to Brussels (with Ursula Von der Leyen being the chief example here)]

He is German and a member of the EU parliament. Five countries have also proposed a similar tax after the crisis in the Middle East has caused major price jumps [these are: Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Austria, as Reuters reported™]. The proposal is now being considered by the EU Commission [of course, because the Euretards, or Euroturds, need income to service the interest on the EU bills & bonds introduced last year]

A possible tax will probably hit Equinor, among others, hard, explains Andresen:

We envision a tax of 20–25 per cent for oil and gas companies. The member states must introduce it. The money that comes in should go straight back to consumers in Europe [first of all, no taxation without representation is a good slogan; second, Norway isn’t (formally) a EU member-state; third, that’s literally the hitherto politically impossible scheme of carbon taxes, which is what the crisis™ is about].

Norway Has a New Chance

Karin Karlsbro believes that the high income means that Ukraine should be helped more:

It is clear that Norway has a new chance with recent price developments, to step up, and increase support.

[NRK] Is it unethical for Norway to be left with large incomes in this case?

[Karlsbro] I think that we should not talk about morality [better not, you’re a f****** politico™]. It is important for all of us to do everything we can for peace and security [yeah, more bombs will bring peace™]. The more we can cooperate, the better. But there are those who believe that it is stupid to do nothing for Ukraine. In the end, it could potentially lead to them striking back against us [please re-read this last sentence: ‘Ukraine…could potentially…strike back against us’, is what EU MEP Karin Karlsbro is saying: what happens if Ukraine attacks a NATO member-state?].

Earning More, but Losing Money

Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg writes in an email to NRK that Norway, in relation to the national product, gives more than ten times as much to Ukraine as other Western countries [I dunno if this is true, and I suspect it ain’t—and the Kiel Institute’s ‘Ukraine Support Tracker’ suggests otherwise:

I’ve asked Grok to put up the above graph based on the Kiel Institute’s data ( prompt here ); show is the top 10 of donors by did as % of donor GDP (Jan 2022 through Dec 2025; bilateral aid only).

But Mr. Stoltenberg can trust the Norwegian state broadcaster to never really fact-check whatever nonsense he spouts]

Stoltenberg continues:

When oil prices rise, our oil revenues increase, but when stock prices fall, the value of the pension fund decreases. The pension fund is five times the value of all the remaining oil and gas deposits on the Norwegian continental shelf. If global unrest leads to weakened future prospects in the many thousands of companies in which Norway owns, the fall in the fund will be far greater than the increased oil revenues. Norway therefore benefits in every way from a world of peace and stability, and is also actively working to contribute to it.

[this appears to be both gaslighting galore and a kernel of truth, but be that as it may, this is where we are].

Bottom Lines

If your head hurts upon reading this, well, misery loves that kind of company.

The insultingly low level of quality and information is appalling, but once you place the existing refining capacities in context with falling domestic consumption, Mongstad refinery is—a money-making machine.

The first piece suggests that a food crisis, if not outright famine, is imminent. It will hit low-income and poor countries first, and it’ll hit them hard.

Rich countries will probably see price hikes that will cause downstream troubles in the their (our) over-financialised economies, esp. if questions boil down to issues of ‘do we buy fuel (to keep the job) and food or pay the mortgage’.

The second piece is another testament of the utter delusion dominating in Brussels; these taxes™ or whatever name you wish to chose will come, make no mistake about it. The EU Commission has issued bills and bonds but has no income.

So, this f****** roller-coaster will barrel down these paths; try to get as ready as you can.