You see, Germany isn’t the only Western country seeking to keep its herd taxpayers from leaving, as we’ve talked about a few days ago:

Norway does the same, and it does so in the following ways (according to the Tax Administration):

If you’ve moved abroad or to Svalbard, or transferred assets to someone living abroad, you might be subject to tax. This applies to the increase in value of your assets up to the point of moving or transferring… Moved out of Norway and become a resident of another country under a tax treaty.

Moved out of Norway and become registered as having emigrated for tax purposes.

Moved out of Norway and become a tax resident in Svalbard.

Inherited assets from someone who was subject to exit tax for the reasons mentioned above.

Transferred assets to someone who’s tax resident or domiciled abroad, as a gift or gift sale.

Transferred or received assets through inheritance. This applies to Norwegian decedent's estates when the heir is tax resident in another country.

It was during the current left-of-centre gov’t that the rules governing the exit tax were made more stringent, having been applied, at first from 28 Nov. 2022, ‘only’ to assets gifted or otherwise transferred ‘to a spouse who’s [sic] tax resident abroad’.

That worked so well that a month later, by 29 Dec. 2022, the liability was extended to also cover ‘relatives and in-laws’ who lived abroad before, finally, from 3 Dec. 2023 onwards, the exit tax is applied to ‘all individuals, companies, or entities that are resident or domiciled abroad’.

At the same time, while the exit tax liability originally (that is, by Nov. 2022) covered up to five years after your relocation, by Dec. 2022, the exit tax no longer comes with a time limit.

Here’s a bit ‘more’ information about this particular tax as ‘splained by the website ‘Life in Norway’ (which provides a few legacy media news items in English); the below snippets were ‘last updated on 30 March 2024’:

Norway's centre-left government has taken a bold step in tightening the noose on what it perceives as tax evasion among the country's wealthy. The crux of the matter lies in the attempt to clamp down on the migration of wealth out of Norway, facilitated by the country’s tax on net worth, which many have found burdensome. If the changes to the so-called ‘Exit Tax’ is implemented as planned, then as of March 20, anyone moving their fiscal domicile out of Norway—particularly to nations where the tax burden is lighter [that’s like a handful of places]—will face a substantial exit tax on the latent value of their shareholdings, regardless of whether these shares have been sold [‘latent’ being the key here—we’re talking potential, or unrealised, capital gains]. ‘It’s all about everyone contributing and not running away from their tax bills, while those with normal jobs and income can’t do that’, said [then-finance minister] Vedum.

You see, the main problem is as old as time: capital can move, people don’t, or can’t, do the same. Now, if you would consider the free movement of capital—one of the EU/EEC’s core pillars—you can clearly see how this entire scheme is hare-brained, for it might (sic) induce the wealthy to ponder paying and leaving with a stale after-taste vs. whatever they’re doing at the moment.

Expats will have several options. They can choose to pay the tax immediately, choose an interest-free payment plan over a 12-year period, or defer payment until after later, but with interest added. However, should the tax refugee decide to return to Norway, any paid tax will be refunded or the tax obligation excused. If shares are transferred to someone living abroad, including relatives, the tax would apply if the gains exceed 100,000 kroner [some US$ 8-10K], down from 500,000 kroner… This move by the Norwegian government underscores a broader trend among nations to seek innovative ways to tax wealth and prevent the erosion of the tax base due to globalization and the mobility of capital.

And on that latter point, we must, I submit, talk about reasons why rich people didn’t really leave the countries of their origins before the advent of globalisation. Could it have to do with lower taxes, less gov’t interference, and, generally, patriotism?

As a connected, if separate, issue, might these increasingly shrill tax systems induce cold-hearted calculations of better move and pay now than later?

And to consider this issue, let’s check in with some ‘old’ news from a few months ago to explore an example…

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Moving to Switzerland: 2 Billion [Crowns] in Exit Tax

Øystein Moan defies a tax bill of 2 billion crowns and moves to a new home in Switzerland. The working-class boy who became Norway’s most successful IT entrepreneur takes with him a fortune of around 10 billion crowns [that’s approx. US$ 1b].

By Steinar Grini, Finansavisen.no, 13/18 Oct. 2024 [source; archived]

Trygve Slagsvold Vedum’s Berlin Wall around Norway was not high enough. A giant in Norwegian business defies an enormous exit tax and flees Norway.

On Thursday, Finansavisen wrote that Stein Erik Hagen and Øystein Moan [see here for a brief bio] will belong to the rearguard of Norwegian refugees to Switzerland, with the worst tax conditions. On Friday, we wrote that Moan will have to pay 2 billion crowns [approx. US$ 200m] in exit taxes if he moves from Norway—unless he moves back within 12 years.

‘Too rich to move’, we concluded, and called it ‘tax prison Norway’ [orig. skattefengsel]. At that time, four weeks ago, we had confronted him with information that he was about to move to Switzerland, specifically Zug. Then the answer was:

No comment. Always a few rumours. I live in Oslo.

New Address in Zug

But Moan now escapes from tax prison in Norway. Finansavisen has confirmed from new sources that Øystein Moan has acquired a home in Switzerland, and that his new address is precisely Zug, as we asked him a month ago. Zug is known for having among the lowest taxes in Switzerland, with a wealth tax of 0.27 per cent [taxes are also lower on corporations].

Thus, the most successful and richest IT entrepreneur of all time has left Norway.

He takes with him a fortune of around 10 billion crowns [some US$ 1b], of which Visma shares are worth 6-7 billion crowns. Capital recently valued him at 9 billion, up almost 40 per cent from the previous year. That makes him Norway’s 41st richest person [i.e., that’s not even the richest man in Norway, by a long shot].

On Saturday 12 October 2024, Moan’s investment company V1 Invest was dissolved in Brønnøysund [that’s the small town where the gov’t company registry is located], and on Sunday 13 October, Moan announced his resignation as CEO.

A Giant of Norwegian Business

Øystein Moan is not an A-list celebrity in Norway. And with his huge fortune well hidden in the unlisted Visma [i.e., it wasn’t a publicly traded company], he has not graced the top of the tax lists either [like in neighbouring Sweden, Norway also publishes lists of taxpayers each year].

But Moan has built Visma to become one of Norway’s most valuable companies. Towards the end of last year, shares were traded at a valuation of 19 billion euros, over 220 billion kroner.

Since then, Visma has delivered sparkling profit growth so far in 2024, so its value is probably significantly higher now. Moan has 6.9 per cent of the ordinary shares and 1.9 per cent of preferred stock.

Øystein Moan comes from a working-class background in Greåker between Fredrikstad and Sarpsborg. As the only one in his class from primary school, he received an academic education.

Moan wanted to study chemistry at NTH in Trondheim, but did not get in, and ended up studying computer science at the University of Oslo. Together with acquaintances, he started the company Cinet, which supplied local networks and servers in Norway. After 13 years, he went from a director job at Cinet to CEO of Visma, which was close to bankruptcy at the time.

After a crazy acquisition raid of around 200 companies, Visma is today one of Europe’s most valuable IT companies, while Moan has gone from CEO to chairman of the board.

If earnings growth continues in the same style in the second half of the year as in the first [which is highly unlikely, but whatever], Visma is on track to achieve an EBITDA result of over 10 billion crowns in 2024.

‘Most people with wealth are probably thinking about moving. I have an apartment in Andermatt, I love snow, mountains and skiing, but I also love Oslo and Hemsedal’, said Moan when Finansavisen asked in June last year [2023], after which he added that he was waiting for tax changes.

Doing so was very stupid, because on 20 March 2024 [finance minister] Trygve Slagsvold Vedum announced that the time for perpetual exit tax was over. It now had to be paid within 12 years after moving out.

What may have triggered the move is that the government in its proposal for the state budget introduced the so-called death tax [orig. dødsskatten], which meant that the exit tax would suddenly become due if you die. This was changed so that the heirs would instead enter the tax position [you see, the stupidity of Norway’s tax régime is this: people are taxed individually, incl. spouses (no household assessments, for instance), and while most taxable income and assets are registered by the Tax Administration automatically (as they have access to other gov’t registries, such as the registration, property, and company registers, as well as, say, your car(s)), that merely means pondering if you’d wish to add to the gov’t’s knowledge of whatever other assets you own; this is a decision that must be taken in light of, say, planning to move; here’s the Tax Administration’s dedicated website].

Moan is still registered as a resident of Doktor Holms vei in Holmenkollen in Oslo, but what matters is the actual date of moving – that is, the day he actually moved. Whether it happened before or after 7 October has a bearing on whether Moan is affected by the latest gov’t measure, the exit dividend tax, which means that all dividends received disappear in taxes. The lion’s share goes to instalments on the exit tax to Norway. The rest is divided between withholding tax in Norway and national income tax in Switzerland [being a confederal association of 26 states, this means that federal taxes in Switzerland—Bundessteuer—are relatively low, with most taxation happening at the municipal (local) and state levels, much like in the US].

Must Pay 2 Billion.

For Moan, most of his Visma assets are unrealised gains. We are talking about more than 5 billion crowns, which means that the exit tax amounts to 2 billion crowns [i.e., that exit tax is approx. 37-38%]. He must now pay it, either when moving out, through annual instalments for 12 years or at the end of the 12-year period, albeit with interest surcharges [fun fact about the Norwegian tax régime: if you overpay (because of withholding taxes) and the gov’r owes you a refund, the gov’t won’t pay you interest].

The first is hardly applicable, nor the second. The salvation for Moan is that the exit tax rules allow for canceling the payment obligation if he moves home within 12 years. There was also a loophole tax lawyer Espen Ommedal at Thommessen launched for Finansavisen on Friday:

The really rich must return home within 12 years. These are people whose assets are locked up in businesses, and then paying the tax is not very realistic. Where will the liquidity come from? Kaski’s alternative is to sell. But who are the buyers—hardly Norwegians.

Øystein Moan, however, has one more alternative. All income and gains in Switzerland end up under Swiss tax rules [which is probably cheaper than Norway, esp. as the really rich can negotiate their individual tax rate (sic) in certain locations]. If he were to become unimaginably richer in Switzerland, it may be that he does not want to bring his wealth under the Norwegian tax claws, and instead chooses to pay the 2 billion.

Visma Against an IPO?

So why has Moan waited so long to move when the tax screw is being tightened harder and harder? The little bit of good news in the state budget on 7 October was that the death tax was abolished. If Moan were to pass away in Switzerland, under the proposed tax rules, the exit tax of NOK 2 billion would have to be paid immediately. Now this will only mean that heirs will enter the heirs’ tax position if they live in Norway, and Moan’s tax position if they live abroad.

Visma is not listed on the stock exchange, and as a shareholder in an unlisted company with enormous values ​​in future earnings, and smaller real values, Øystein Moan has escaped with quite reasonable [their words, not mine] tax bill in Norway.

Wealth Tax of NOK 80m Annually

In 2022, his taxable wealth was NOK 132 million, while the tax was a moderate NOK 7.4 million even though he had taxable income of NOK 15 million.

The problem is that Visma has been playing catch-up with the listing. This would mean that Moan would have had to pay wealth tax on the real value of the Visma shares.

We are talking about wealth tax of as much as 70-80 million kroner a year [what’s a tenfold increase of wealth taxes among good, law-abiding Norwegian entrepreneurs? An incentive to jump ship].

It is not unlikely that Moan’s move is a premonition that Visma will now be listed on the stock exchange.

Finansavisen has confronted Øystein Moan with the information about the Swiss residence. However, he has not given any comment.

Bottom Lines

I don’t want to come across ass defending the rich, but I don’t intend this piece as something that defends Norways increasingly insane tax régime.

Whatever you wish to say about gov’t and taxes (both aren’t bad in principle), but it’s like with growth in humans: everything beyond a certain point is deadly (cancer). That notion does apply to gov’t (over)reach and taxes.

Imagine being a rich man, like Mr. Moan, and faced with a tax bill inferring some US$ 200m in unrealised capital gains, which is a largely fictitious amount more or less made up by some tax administration worker.

The problem here isn’t, of course, being taxed at whatever reasonable rate—but being taxed on the presumed value, and in this case, we’re not talking really existing wealth but potential capital gains.

It’s a little bit like what happened to yours truly last year: due to disagreements over collective bargaining positions between the unions and the gov’t leading to no agreement before the end of 2024 (these negotiations™ typically end in Oct./Nov., with higher pay retroactively applied from 1 May onwards, paid as a kind of bonus™ before Christmas), my employer (a public university) managed to pay the outstanding amounts of my 2024 salary in mid-March 2025.

Needless to say, that kind of unilateral abrogation of the employment contract came with no consequences, such as interest on backpay owed plus the expectation that I could simply continue working as if I had been paid; needless to say, when the so-called ‘tax card’, or skattekort, arrived in December—this refers to next year’s tax rate—it contained a fictitious amount of annual earnings (which was off by several percentage points even if I had been paid my 2024 salary in that year) and a correspondingly (much) higher tax rate.

The saving grace for Norway-based wage earners is that upon receipt of the ‘tax card’, one can quickly change these parameters and thus adjust one’s withholding tax rates.

But this shouldn’t and, in my view can’t, obscure the fact that the underlying mechanism is essentially identical to the exit tax: someone or something (AI™, perhaps?) in the Tax Administration dreams up a rate and demands you pay up.

If your withholding tax rate jumps from 32% to 43% because some moron thought that might be amazing (this happened to me due to a clerical error on part of the Tax Administration three years ago), that can be easily fixed in most cases.

It’s hardly possible to do that with taxes on unrealised capital gains, though.

The most likely consequences will be a festering wound of rich and more entrepreneurial people leaving.

I suppose that this will, once taxes rise even more, also affect more white-collar professionals seeking lower taxes (count myself as among those), esp. as I’m in the income bracket that pays high taxes while not receiving transfer payments in excess of child benefits.

But, epimetheus, don’t you get all the other wonderful goodies of a high-tax régime?

I’m sorry to tell you that, but the quality of public education is crap, local gov’ts are virtually beholden to the insanity masquerading as equality™, and prices for everything are sky-high.

Also, road maintenance is awful despite (sic) those high taxes.

Yet, the notion that a gov’t shrinks its size voluntarily is anathema.

This is a recipe for disaster.