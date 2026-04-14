As the consequences of shitty politicking are ever-more apparent to even (sic) legacy media journos™, we shall today follow-up on the wave of police officers resigning from the force in Norway.

Here’s where we are, courtesy of stuff™ that happened a month ago:

In the last four years, a thousand employees have left the police… An extraordinary security policy situation and an increase in gang and youth crime…

Over half of those questioned cite salary and working conditions as the main reason

Read the rest, incl. official crime stats (for what they are worth) below:

And since that issue has come up again, we’ll talk about it. Sigh.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Sounding the Alarm: Police Shortages in the Big Cities

The city council leaders in Oslo, Bergen, and Trondheim are sounding the alarm about the development. In Bergen, the situation is so serious that the police are considering stopping patrols.

By Sofie Skumsnes, Oddgeir Øystese, and Vidar Eidhammer, NRK, 12 April 2026 [source; archived]

The leaders of the country’s largest cities fear for safety on the streets.

Together, they are now warning the Minister of Justice about what they call ‘a completely unacceptable situation’.

The concern about too few police officers on the streets is supported by the Norwegian Police Federation [orig. Politiets Fellesforbund].

They do not want to see the police capabilities weaken at the same time as the threat picture sharpens.

Police in Bergen are considering stopping patrolling and only responding to incidents, such as here at the train station in the city centre.

‘Unacceptable Situation’

Bergen currently has 66 fewer police officers on the streets than four years ago [when there were kinda lockdowns, etc.; also, note that Bergen has almost 300K inhabitants: as if 66 more or less police officers would make a meaningful difference]. In the same period, Oslo has gained ten new police officers [pop. around 725K], while Trondheim has increased its staffing by six [pop. around 225K; none of these staffing numbers, even (sic) if resolved, would have much of an impact] .

‘We are in a situation where the Western Police District has the lowest staff coverage in the country at the same time as we see that the security policy situation has fundamentally changed’, says Bergen city council chairwoman Christine Meyer.

‘Resources are not enough. The international situation means that the metropolitan and capital city missions are draining resources from the Oslo police’, says Eirik Lae Solberg, the leader of the Oslo city council.

He expresses great concern that criminal networks are establishing themselves in the Oslo area and that child and youth crime is at a high level [don’t fall for these words, for these words remind me of the ‘gangs from Sweden’, which were elevated to ‘the biggest society-wide threat’ in last year’s threat assessment, albeit without saying out loud that these ‘Swedish’ gangs are virtually all tribal/ethnic organised crime syndicates imported from the Middle East (no, I don’t think ethnic Swedes are saints, but there’s a world of a difference between how these things are talked about vs. reality-as-is:

I’ll do a cursory reading of the below-linked threat assessment for 2026 below the piece]

The Police Threat Assessment for 2026 [in Norwegian] revealed that the threats from criminal networks are now significant and persistent [which is an ‘upgrade’ from last year’s report that considered these threats ‘large and growing’ (as per the above-linked piece)].

Given this serious situation, police resources should have been increased significantly. Instead, they are flat-lining. It is a completely unacceptable situation.

Thus Solberg [the Oslo city council chairman] who also points out that the Oslo police have to guard embassies, synagogues, mosques, and buildings, in addition to handling demonstrations, adding:

These missions mean that police have to use a 100 police officers every single year. This means that those resources [we’re talking police guarding embassies, synagogues, mosques, and buildings] cannot be used elsewhere.

The situation in Trondheim is also the same, according to city council leader Kjetil Reinskou:

We also see the security situation that requires more resources for security and protection. It takes resources out of a situation that is already demanding.

Preventive work of the police is being reduced. Unfortunately, they have a longer response time, and we have been informed by the police that they can no longer assist health personnel [I’ll check with a friend of mine who works in just such an institution next weekend and relate what I’ll learn; what this friend has shared so far recently, though, doesn’t bode very well].

Thus the city council chairman from Oslo.

‘Must operate the police like a fire station’

The Norwegian Police Federation is just as concerned as the three city council leaders.

Police must provide all services at a bare minimum. They are just managing to keep their heads above water. It has actually been like this since the government came to power in 2021.

Thus Martin Kjelby, local leader of the Norwegian Police Federation Vest.

Martin Kjelby explains that there are more and more officers who find work outside the police force.

He says that in Bergen, they are considering not patrolling the streets [oh, dear, that’s were I work: since moving to Norway, I’ve noticed that police keep a very, very low profile, that is, in the city centre where the university is located—but I also know that illicit substances were flooding into the country around two years ago, with all the organised crime, problems, etc. following suit].

‘This means that police may only go out when something happens and then go back in because there are so few people’, says Kjelby.

He fears that the police will eventually have to be run like a fire station to maintain proper preparedness.

‘Trust in the police providing security’

The three Conservative [they are all from Høyre, the conservatives-in-name-only (or CINO, if you like)] city council leaders are clear that the letter is not about party politics:

We are only concerned about the situation in our cities. We are asking for a meeting with the Minister of Justice, so that we can jointly solve the challenges. This is far too serious to be party politics

Thus Eirik Lae Solberg, city council leader in the municipality of Oslo.

State Secretary Joakim Øren points out that the Labour Party government has invested in the police all along:

There have never been more police officers on the job than now. We have increased the budgets for the police in Oslo, Bergen and Trondheim by a third [did that help?]

The State Secretary points out that today’s crime situation can be challenging, and that he understands that police sometimes have to spend the most money on the most serious crimes:

At the same time, I have confidence that police use their resources in an effective way that provides good crime prevention and security for the citizens.

Øren says the ministry is positive about a meeting with the city councils in Oslo, Bergen and Trondheim.

The Police Threat Assessment 2026

As mentioned in one of the above snarky comments, let’s have a look at the police’s threat assessment (2025).

Before we do so, here’s a brief reminder about last year’s threat assessment (from that above-linked piece):

According to the police’s threat assessment, organised crime is currently the most serious threat to society in Norway… The Minister of Justice emphasises that last year’s [2024] efforts will continue: It will yield results over time. More arrests, more seizures, more confiscation of illicit products, more investigations, and more convictions… Progress Party leader Sylvi Listhaug [that would be the ‘right-wing populists’, poised to become Norway’s biggest party right-of-centre (my analysis from last autumn), displacing the Conservatives (Høyre) of former prime minister Erna Solberg] believes the government is not taking the message from Kripos seriously. They want an extra NOK 1.2 billion [about US$ 120m] for police and stricter penalties for young offenders [I’m not at-all against ‘law & order’ policies, esp. in light of the threat assessment, but here follows what, for all intents and purposes, would be a ‘dog-whistle’ (and not merely in US parlance)], as per Listhaug: Youth crime is exploding throughout the country. Swedish criminals have established themselves in all police districts. We also need more tools for the police, increased penalties, and new legislation that can catch more criminals.

This is the level of discourse (sigh): note, first of all, that laws don’t ‘catch more criminals’; second, if a Norwegian politico™ calls out ‘Swedish criminals’ he or she doesn’t mean native Swedes but foreign born and/or naturalised immigrants holding Swedish citizenship—and by omitting this crucial detail, there’s a lot to unpack here, esp. as the way this police threat assessment is portrayed, it points towards Sweden’s massive problems caused by mass immigration are currently spilling over.

And with these things noted, let’s get into some of this year’s weeds [references omitted]:

[p. 15] In addition to highlighting socially threatening crime in the coming year, we must understand the breadth of the crime challenges facing society. The police’s overview of registered reports does not provide a clear picture of the extent of crime or changes over time. However, it can be used as one of several indicators to assess the crime picture. In this chapter, we provide a brief description of the reported crime in Norway in the past year... [p. 16] Violence or threats of violence not only harm those involved, but can also be very destructive to the perceived safety of those around them. Violence and threats accounted for just over 10 per cent of all reports in 2025. Most reports concerned less serious acts of violence (70 per cent), while the most serious acts of violence accounted for less than 2 per cent of the total number of cases. At the national level, the extent has been relatively stable over the past ten years. After a natural [sic] decline in the 2020–2022 lockdown period, the level has returned and stabilised at a marginally higher level than before the pandemic. The number of criminal cases related to abuse in close relationships has increased in recent years and poses a significant challenge to society. Some of the growth can be explained by changed guidelines for case initiation in the police and practices at partner institutions, such as child welfare [child protective services], schools and others [while I would find it very interesting—and highly relevant—to get more details on these ‘changed guidelines’, the report is mum ‘bout them] … [p. 18] Sexual offences against children account for almost half of the reported sexual offences. The largest category here is sexualised representation of minors. This accounts for just over 40 per cent of reports of sexual offences against children. The context for possession and sharing of sexualised images of minors can be very varied. Many of the cases involve adult perpetrators, but there are also cases where children and young people are reported for possessing or sharing sexualised images of other minors [‘revenge porn’, this is called]. In recent years, there has also been an increase in cases related to sexual blackmail. These cases are characterised by the victim being threatened with the publication of sexualised images. These can be images that the victim has shared, images that have gone astray, or AI-generated images. Kripos [Norway’s nat’l investigative police, much like the FBI (but note that Norway isn’t a federal state)] has also previously described how some children and young people produce their own sexualised material that they sell to adults. In some cases, this can lead to physical abuse.

Since we’re on that topic, here’s something I found in Norwegian legacy media two years ago:

Norwegian children as young as 8 take nude pictures of themselves and sell them online.

Read the rest in this piece:

Next up, drugs and narcotics:

[p. 19] Violations of drug and doping legislation account for around 5 per cent of the total number of criminal cases opened. These cases are discovered and prosecuted almost exclusively on the basis of the activities of the police, customs, the post office, or other authorities. The number of criminal cases opened decreased by 8 per cent in 2025 compared to the previous year, but the scope is approximately the same as in 2023. In a ten-year perspective, however, the number of criminal cases opened for drug crimes has decreased significantly, reaching a bottom in 2022. The reduction can be explained almost exclusively by a decrease in the number of cases concerning drugs for personal use, rather than more serious cases related to import or distribution [i.e., Norway is on track de facto de-criminalising personal (ab)use of illicit substances]. This can be seen in the context of the fact that the police have over time focused their efforts more on drug distributors than individual users. Cases concerning the use of illegal doping substances have decreased by 15 per cent in 2025 compared to 2024.

And this brings us to the outlook of ‘societal threats in the years to come’ on pp. 27-33:

Norwegian social structures face a significant and persistent threat from criminal networks. The networks are adaptable and continue to cooperate dynamically across borders and continents. The work to combat them is resource- and time-consuming, both for the police and cooperating agencies and businesses. According to Europol, organised crime is among the greatest security threats facing Europe today. The form of crime is evolving rapidly and adapting to a changing world… Recruitment for violent missions through digital platforms is just one of the ways criminal networks use technology to facilitate criminal activity. The networks often exploit technology developed for legitimate commercial activities. They use encrypted messaging services and eSIMs to conceal communications, social media still functions as marketplaces for drug sales, and money is laundered through cryptocurrency.

Translation: all of these things will be taken under increasing control of the authorities; we already saw these moves with, say, digital ID requirements for social media and/or internet use, no more encrypted messenger apps, and a crack-down on crypto currencies. As to the latter, note these new reporting™ requirements for crypto assets in force now:

Criminal Drug Networks are Particularly Prominent All police districts have criminal networks that operate locally in the district [county] or in several districts [counties]. Many of these have their main operations in Norway and cooperate with actors abroad. The criminal networks are profit-motivated and exploit vulnerabilities in legislation and control measures implemented by the authorities and private businesses. The level of conflict in Norway is lower than in some of our neighbouring countries [remember, police compares Norway to Sweden here]. At the same time, there are latent lines of conflict between several of the networks… Criminal Cultures In some social environments, crime-creating cultures exist. In such cultures, internal norms and values ​​weigh heavily. Actions that demonstrate loyalty, strength and bravery are often emphasised. Some young people who are seeking belonging, mastery, and security may be drawn to this. Some criminal actors also exploit the lifestyle in the criminal subcultures to control and recruit young people. Youth may join criminal cultures in an attempt to find alternative paths to success, status, resources, and protection [i.e., suck in school and don’t want to work? Join a gang]. The attitudes, knowledge, and skills they acquire through criminal cultures are rarely transferable to other parts of society. This can make it difficult to break away from criminal activities or environments.

I’m not kidding about the school-to-gang pipeline, and a lot of this is connected to (drum roll) absolutely insane immigration policies:

Also, by the way, let’s talk a bit more about youth criminality:

Minors are exploited to carry out violent missions for criminals In 2025, there has been an increase in the recruitment and use of minors for violence as a commodity in Norway. The increase began in the spring, but escalated throughout the autumn, including cases of the use of hand grenades and firearms in public spaces. Violence as a commodity means that criminal actors and networks offer and demand violence as a service for payment. The perpetrators are often minors. The use of minors shows a high degree of cynicism in the criminal networks. The violent missions are communicated through digital platforms that become marketplaces for ordering, coordinating, and facilitating violence. This has contributed to violence becoming more accessible and commercial, and ensures a high degree of anonymity. Social media and encrypted messaging services make violence as a commodity possible [more target information for you and me]. This contributes to the fact that there is often a large geographical distance between those who order and those who carry out the violent missions. Those who order violent missions are part of established criminal networks and operate with a high degree of security. They may reside abroad, especially in countries without an extradition agreement with Norway. It is common for the perpetrators to have no knowledge of the motivation behind the mission or who the victim is before they undertake the mission. There has been a trend where violent missions are announced, planned, and carried out within a short period of time, sometimes only hours or days. This makes violence as a commodity an international problem that is challenging to prevent and combat.

While this concludes the section on ‘threats in the years to come’, the most threatening aspect of the assessment is what is put into writing on pp. 34-6:

CRIMINALS PROFIT FROM OUR COMMON SOCIAL VALUES

You see, it’s out values™ that permits crime to flourish, hence to combat said crime, we need to conflate it with our values™.

It’s easy, simple, and can be understood be everybody:

To the extent that organised criminals succeed in crime at the expense of our common values, this may in the long term lead to reduced trust in our systems and the undermining of the welfare state. The boundaries between traditional economic crime and other profit-motivated crime continue to blur as organised criminals are more involved in economic crime than before… Exploitation of public subsidy and support schemes is a serious threat to Norwegian society’s economy and welfare model. It is regularly revealed that criminal actors are exploiting schemes that are intended to safeguard, among other things, the welfare state’s funding base, various welfare benefits or the environment... Consequences are extensive: the state loses money, trust in public schemes is weakened, and funds can be channelled to new crime [note the rank-ordering here]. The welfare model is largely financed through taxes and levies on income, consumption, and wealth. Tax and VAT evasion are examples of economic crime that cause the state major financial losses. In many cases, it is revealed that fictitious documentation is used to legitimise VAT refunds for businesses that do not actually operate. Digitalisation and new technology mean that this type of crime is occurring at a greater pace and scale than before.

Like with exams at schools and universities, perhaps we should consciously go back to paper forms?

Bottom Lines

So, that’s it for our little trip down that particularly dark alley.

The chicken are coming home to roost: crime is up across the board, immigration plays a big role in welfare abuse and attracting more immigrant-invaders while organised crime ‘from Sweden’ and other places shows the shape of things to come.

Now the leaders of the three largest cities are sounding the alarm about skyrocketing crime vs. low staffing levels, and given that urbanisation in Norway (and Sweden) is north of 80%, there’s not a lot of imagination required to figure out where this is going: inner-city levels of decay in, say, many formerly great urban metro areas in the US shows what comes next.

Police will likely suffer more—and we’ve yet to muse about where all these quitting officers work now: as consultants and private security providers, of course, mainly due to (drum roll) the issues we’ve talked about here and elsewhere.

It’s a self-reinforcing feedback loop that shows, however tentatively, what and where we’re moving towards: District 7, gated communities, and the illusion of normalcy. That is, at least for those camp followers of the gov’t who shall live in these areas.

For everybody else, things will get worse before too long.

The Nordic model is done.