And thus we’re out of the winter slumber, it seems: the centre-left Labour Party is now proposing to slash™ handouts to refugees™, which of course gets everybody angry: the far-right™ because it’s not nearly good enough while the far-leftoid factions claim that this is unfair etc.

For background, please see this:

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine, as are the bottom lines.

Gov’t Proposes to Remove Refugees’ Right to Social Assistance and Housing Allowance

The changes will be the biggest overhaul in 20 years. The government believes it is time to ‘clean house’.

By Rahand Bazaz et al., NRK, 23 Jan. 2026 [orig.; source; archived; note these three links as the original went live around 9 a.m. and the updated version, accessed on 26 Jan., includes several reactions to the gov’t proposal]

The goal is to force more people into work through a new, lower integration benefit with a strict activity obligation [orig. aktivitetsplikt], according to Minister of Employment and Inclusion Kjersti Stenseng (Labour Party) [you read this correctly: after some 20 years of chanting ‘refugees welcome’, it is the evil fascist … *ahem* Labour Party-led gov’t that proposes this].

‘If we are to succeed with integration in the future and secure the welfare society, more refugees must go out to work’, says Stenseng [which tells you but two things: a) that refugees haven’t been doing that and b) that everybody else has been paying for them not doing much, if anything].

The government also proposes to remove the current scheme of introduction benefit, social assistance and housing allowance for newly arrived refugees. Instead, everything will be collected in one new pot [see the above-linked piece for particulars, but basically if you are permitted to come to Norway claiming refugee™ status, you get twice the amount of welfare (than Norwegians) for five years—not exactly a helpful incentive to work].

According to Stenseng, this will be the most comprehensive change in Norwegian integration policy in over two decades.

The changes will now be put out for consultation, and can be introduced no earlier than January 2028, according to the government [we’ll see about that, but as far as I understand Norwegian politicking (due to minority gov’ts, such as the current Labour gov’t), no cabinet official will propose a measure—and certainly not one of this magnitude—without knowing in advance that it stands a fair chance of getting a majority in parliament].

The main idea is that the financial support will be at a lower level than today, so that it will be noticeable on the wallet that you are moving from benefits to paid work [these must be geniuses who came up with this; also, as a bonus, this kind of admission™ shows that all talk about universal basic income—which is what refugees™ de facto received here in Norway—doesn’t work].

‘Now we are cleaning up and taking the necessary steps, so that it will pay off to work’, emphasises Stenseng [q.e.d.; also, while you’re at this, what about lower taxes?].

This is what the proposal entails: A new integration benefit with fixed rates for newly arrived refugees who are not self-sufficient. For most people, this means less support than today, but they will receive more incentives to work.

The scheme will apply for five years after the refugee has settled in a municipality.

No right to social assistance or housing benefit (municipal and state) during this period.

The benefit will be determined individually based on specific rates—according to marital status, number of children, age, and municipality of residence [I’m guessing that AI™ will play a role in these individual assessments].

Child allowance and a supplement for single parents.

The benefit will be reduced against assets, work, and education support [oh, just like my tax declaration; at least some equality under the law].

The introduction programme will be continued, but will be given a new name: the integration programme [that will help, I’m sure /sarcasm].

Activity obligation [orig. Aktivitetsplikt, i.e., that’s certainly the most controversial part, even more so than the reduced welfare benefits] for those who are not in work or education after completing the integration programme.

Benefits will be reduced in the event of invalid absence from the integration programme and participation in mandatory activity .

In addition, automatic tapering is introduced, and benefits are reduced after one and three years respectively to increase the incentive to find paid work. Source: regjeringen.no [the Norwegian gov’t; further particulars below]

Strong Reactions to the Gov’t Proposal

Several organisations are reacting strongly to today’s changes. The organisation LIN [orig. Likestilling, Inkludering og Nettverk, which translates into Equality, Inclusion, and Networking], which works for multicultural minorities in Norway, believes that the changes may increase the chances of not achieving the goal of more refugees in work.

[caption] Rabia Musavi is managing director of LIN.

We must remember that refugees are fleeing from something. This means impaired health and trauma for many of them. For many, it means that being able to work or learn Norwegian can be extra challenging and time-consuming

Thus LIN’s CEO, Rabia Musavi [let’s not omit the following factoids: LIN’s main workforce consists of eight women, four of whom are evidently very Norwegian; here are their funders, by the way:

From left to right, there are (drum roll): the municipality of Oslo; the gov’t’s very own Directorate of Integration and Diversity (IMDi, orig. Integrerings- og mangfoldsdirektoratet); the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV, orig. Nye arbeids- og velferdsetaten, i.e., the gov’t’s social/human services agency); the Norwegian Directorate for Children, Youth and Family Affairs (Bufdir, orig. Barne-, ungdoms- og familiedirektoratet); the (Public) Health Directorate (orig. Helsedirektoratet); and—as the very only non-gov’t operator (ahem) the Stiftelsen Dam, which is the gov’t-organised NGO using the proceeds of the gov’t-owned lottery monopoly (Norsk Tipping) to fund (drum roll) public health-related projects™ that must, as shown on p. 31 of their 2024 annual report, relate to the UN’s Agenda 2030 Sustainability Goals.

Basically, we have LIN, an overwhelmingly gov’t-paid (perhaps also gov’t-organised, but I suppose that’s quite a moot point here) NGO™ that is given the most prominent spot in criticising the gov’t’s proposal to reduce handouts to refugees™. Talk about conflicts of interest here and there, eh? (and now back to the piece)]

Save the Children [orig. Redd Barna] believes that children’s rights seem to have been forgotten [whose budget in 2024 stood at 1.69b Norwegian crowns, 551m of which (about a third) came from ‘Norwegian public institutions’ (taxpayers), as per p. 7 of their 2024 report; I suppose ‘nuff said here too]

‘When welfare programs are cut to pressure parents into work, it is the children who are hit hardest. It appears to be very poorly thought out by the government’, says Karin Afeef, head of the Norway program at Save the Children [and this (sic) Karin here is mostly concerned with foreigners but what she’s not saying is—the very same applies to native Norwegians, but no-one appears to be too concerned about them].

FrP: ‘Minimal changes’ The Progress Party (FrP [that would be the de facto Trumpian far-right™ that’s also pro-NATO]) believes that the government is taking minimal steps when it is still planned that refugees will receive more in social assistance than Norwegians who are struggling financially [same old, same old]: ‘Refugees should not have better welfare benefits than the rest of society’, says FrP parliamentary representative, Erlend Wiborg [is it too early to being up equality under the law?]. SV: ‘Sad’ SV [or Sosialistisk Venstre, i.e., the Socialist Left], by Anne Lise Fredlund, believes that the proposal is ‘sad’ [orig. trist, and it’s obvious that they mean it’s sad that refugees™ aren’t receiving preferential treatment that much longer (fingers crossed)] and that it creates more problems than it solves [but…this problem™ only exists because these refugees™ were let into the country in the first place: please explain this to me like I’m 5 years old…]. In addition, she points out that it does not solve problems with employment discrimination in Norway [kinda fair enough, but not the issue here; also, is there, perhaps, a reason why employers don’t want to employ people who are barely fluent/literate (as it is explained in the top-linked article)?]: ‘We know that people with an immigrant background are discriminated against in the labour market. Kjersti Stenseng should tackle the problem at its root, rather than discriminating against those who are already most vulnerable’, says Fredlund [remember: no-one is safe, unless we’re all safe]. Mayor of Fredrikstad: ‘Does not affect the main issue’ Arne Sekkelsten is the mayor of Fredrikstad [of Høyre, the centre-right, and the protagonist of the top-linked article]. He believes that it is basically positive that the government is now taking on board the signals from municipalities across Norway that a change is needed: ‘At the same time, this does not affect the main challenge in Østfold, which is secondary refugees. But I hope this will and will be on the agenda in this debate [secondary refugees are people who came to Norway, lived five years off of welfare spending, and once these benefits run out, they live off municipal budgets].

Introducing Strict Activity Obligations

It is no longer enough to simply participate in Norwegian language training, according to the government’s new plans.

The new integration benefit comes with a clear label: activity obligation.

If a refugee has not found a job or education after the permanent integration program has been completed, there will be a requirement for daily attendance and activity in order to keep the money. In the event of unjustified absence, the benefit will be cut immediately [I’m all for it, least of all due to the gargantuan share of taxes I’m paying].

In addition, an automatic reduction will be introduced: benefits will be reduced after one and three years respectively to increase the pressure to find paid work.

‘Getting a job is good for the individual because it provides the opportunity to support themselves and their family. It provides language training and a sense of belonging to society’, says Stenseng [well, that’s a bunch of hypotheses that will probably not age very well].

Minimal Measures

UDI [orig. Utlendingsdirektoratet, the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration] expects the flow of asylum seekers to Norway to increase in 2026, while municipalities under pressure are flatly refusing to settle more.

Sarpsborg Mayor Magnus Arnesen (Høyre) has previously expressed concern that the municipality is spending 80 per cent of its social budget on refugees [once more, this is detailed in the top-linked piece that talks about so-called ‘secondary refugees]].

The result is that several municipalities are now refusing to comply with the state’s requests:

Fredrikstad: will not settle new refugees for the second year in a row.

Moss: says yes to only half of the number they were asked to accept.

National: municipalities have been asked to settle 13,000 people in 2026, but many say no.

UDI Expects Over 18,000 Asylum Applications

On Wednesday, the UDI presented fresh forecasts from the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration.

According to UDI Director Snorre Sæther, the directorate is planning for a total of 18,500 applications for protection in 2026—an increase from last year.

Of these, 14,500 are expected to come from war-torn Ukraine

UDI Director Snorre Sæther does not hide the fact that this will create major challenges.

There will be more people living in reception centres for a long time and more reception centres.

He points to a turbulent world situation with wars in Ukraine, Sudan, and Syria as the main reasons for the uncertain forecasts.

The UDI has reduced the number of unprocessed cases by 20 per cent in 2025, from 61,000 to 45,000. Although the backlog has shrunk, there are still many unprocessed cases. UDI director Sæther:

The fact that so many are waiting for their cases to be processed means that there will also be a large number of foreigners who receive a residence permit in Norway in the future.

Bottom Lines, Bottomless Pits

This is both a teeny-tiny step into the right direction—and far from getting near ‘good enough’.

It’s hard to argue with the notion that equality under the law means, well just that: you don’t get to hand out preferential treatment to anyone, immigrant, asylum seeker, resident, or citizen alike. If you do, you’re picking winners vs. losers, and thus revealing yourself to prefer tyranny.

And now for the lesser revelations:

Norway’s share of immigrants has doubled over the past 15 years:

Ostensibly done to ensure the current system™ is kept going, here’s the manifestation of the problem:

Back in 1986, 20-24 year-old women (92.2) and 25-29 year-old women (129.4) had a lot of children in their twenties: a combined total of 222.6 children per 1,000 women, which corresponded to almost two thirds (64.4%) of all live births across all age brackets (345.8).

Fast-forward to 2024, these numbers are: 21.2 for 20-24yo women and 81.2 for 25-29yo women for a combined total of 102.5 children per 1,000 women, which corresponds to little over a third (35.3) of all live births. By contrast, there were 113.6 births per 1,000 women in the 30-34 age bracket, which corresponds to some 39.1% of all live births across all age brackets (290.1).

More information is compiled here:

Yet, if one needs to induct more and more new players, it’s called a Ponzi scheme (much like multi-level marketing), and that’s basically gov’t policy everywhere by now.

Problem is, though, that if immigrants’ fertility rates are below 2.11 per women, that Ponzi scheme is revealed. Here’s an eye-opener from Austria:

Fertility rates have also continued to fall. While it was 1.44 in 2023, it dropped to 1.31 last year. The rate for Austrian women, at 1.22, is significantly lower than that of mothers with foreign citizenship, at 1.58 [and in this briefest of all paragraphs, a bombshell admission™ lurks: remember that we were propagandised for decades that an ageing society must have mass immigration to stave off catastrophe—looks like, as per official gov’t data, this ain’t gonna happen].

Read up on this here:

All that the sustained mass importation of immigrants is going to do is—prolong the system™ for a few more years. The hangover will be perhaps a tad worse, but the awakening will be brutal.

And that’s well before we consider the teeny-tiny factoid that by noting merely that gov’t officials and/or journos™ talking up one immigrant category (say, asylum) while omitting all the other avenues (e.g., resettlement, labour migration), John & Jane Q. Public aren’t any wiser:

Plus there may be a valid charge to be made that in so doing, gov’t officials and/or journos™ are either too ignorant to be trusted to do anything other than take out the trash—or they are doing this on purpose.

Pick your choice.