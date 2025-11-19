Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
8h

Divide and conquer has been and remains the go to strategy. That is until they come to the cancel and or kill strategy.

1 reply by epimetheus
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
5h

These women feel a slight shift in the wind and simply tacking in advance to gain momentum from it.

By being "first" (far from it in reality) they become the ones with the sanction to exclude.

And that's the sole reason they are complaining. They are not the ones in control of the female bullying/exclusion-process but would very much like to be.

Notice that male exclusion-processes typically include reams of formalia and formal porcesses and demands of proof for actual wrongdoings.

Female ones are instead solely based on "Did you hear what X did/said/wore!?" and making hens out of a feather.

I wrote this in a comment over at Political Ponerology earlier, as part of a refutation of the proposed Narcissists-are-in-charge-talking point (which is just the ole' "psychopaths are in charge-talking point; both of them of course serve no other prupose than being a coping-mechanism for feelings of helplessness and delinquency):

"I propose instead that what we are undergoing is the second wave of fascism. The first wave was in-your-face brutal, ostentatious, obvious - it preened and postured and demanded to be seen and respected the way your typical CHAV demands respect. A brutish thug, an uncouth oik, a teenaged boy not understanding what being a man means.

This time, it is the female form of it we are seeing. Sneaky, manipulative, whispering behind the hand, weaponised weakness and guilt - just like the prep-tweeny-boppers do it at school. But thanks to feminism and men failing to say "No", it is happening throughout all our instititutions at once.

A very easy way to describe the fundamental difference between men and women is the construction of a patio or veranda. A woman will demand it be built where she has decided it looks best. A man will do that too, but he will give higher prioritisation to if it is feasible, if the expense is warranted, and so on - practical matters trumps his emotionality.

Which is why women in charge, who has not have had to fight their ways up same way men has to - both social networking /and/ proof of ability - tend to fail; they can envision, describe, enthuse, and evoke emotional responses as to why (f.e.) running a nation on wind and solar and hydro would be ideal.

But there's zero thought to feasability, cost and secondary consequences, because women simply do not think that way.

And since a woman very much is her emotions - they cannot be sepearated from who she is, psychologically speaking - any questioning of her suggestions is an attack on her. Just think of women you know or have known: how did they respond to being told "No, that's a stupid/bad/impossible idea, because XYZ" - was their response a logical breakdown of what you said and part of them arguing their cause based in facts and reason, or was it an emotional response based in why you're a bad person sdaying hurty words?

Another way of understanding the difference is, men care more about "what" happened, than "who" did it. Because we are less emotional, more logical - women are the reverse. And we need to be different that way to complement each other.

Us men can take being logical and reasoned way too far; it is, logically speaking, reasonable to have coercive eugenics-programmes with forced sterilisations, abortions and so on. It saves resources, it improves the race, and so on.

But it is inhumane.

Which is not a logical argument but an emotional one; pity on the unfortunates who bear no blame themselves for being born that way. Surely with all our wealth and technology we can arrange things so unfortunates are cared for.

But this invariably spirals into what is often called "oppression olympics", a well-known term online.

And so we go back and forth between reason and emotion. Currently, the pendulum is still very much high up on the emotion-side of the swing."

We need both, but both need to remain what they are.

At work, the male hierarchy works best.

At home, the female hierarchy works best.

1 reply by epimetheus
6 more comments...

