Every now and then, academics and academia-adjacent journos™ inadvertently point out truthful, if rather baffling (to them) things.

The other day, I found such an instance sifting through Khrono.no, the Norwegian equivalent of the Chronicle of Higher Education. While that outlet is more of a tabloid (its foreign reporting™ being particularly appalling), every now and then they offer some more relevant snippets of information on the inner workings (sic) of what drives the educated élites in Scandinavia.

As such, we’ll continue our feature of Nordic Paradoxa last discussed earlier this year, albeit on the subject matter of redistributionist realities:

Today, we’ll tackle yet another sacred cow, that is, Northern Europe’s infatuation with what I consider a para-ideological notion of Egalitarianism™.

As always, non-English content comes to you in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added. Enjoy ^-^

Claim [in Academia]: Women Exclude Each Other

Women in academia use control techniques and exclude each other, say researcher Cecilie Hellestveit and professor Benedikte Moltumyr Høgberg. ‘Several prefer having men as their closest colleagues, because it may have felt safer than having a woman by their side’, says professor Line Joranger.

By Sverre Gunnar Haga and Joar Hystad, Khrono.no, 12 Nov. 2025 [source; archived]

An interview in the Universitetsavis with researcher Cecilie Hellestveit has had a high circulation rate in recent days [‘high’, as in, relatively speaking]. Here she describes what she believes is a pattern that is exploited by women, both in academia, working life, and in the environment they grew up in:

Women guard the community. They enforce the norms for who is ‘inside’ and ‘outside’. Exclusion, ostracism and sanctions against those who talk to ‘the excluded’ are classic means. They are not violent, but can be merciless.

She also says that girls learn early where the boundaries are and that this becomes institutionalised in adulthood: ‘Through invitation lists, editorial priorities, conference panels and grant committees. All without anyone raising their voice.’ [well, let’s just put it this way: women tend to be more attentive to not raising a fuss, which makes them incredibly powerful in, say, politics (to enforce party discipline) and in academia (same reason, to enforce consensus)].

And further [this is still Cecilie Hellestveit]:

What I see now is social sanctions that affect through networks [punishment by association; think about a clique of female high school students excluding the girl with braces] who is invited, who talks to whom, which scenes you get to stand on—and who is taken at their mercy if they don’t talk to you.

On Facebook, Hellestveit has received support from law professor Benedikte Moltumyr Høgberg:

“…many women have a long way to go. They put other women on the path to success, they moralise and look down on their uniqueness, they become sarcastic and unpleasant and condescending. And this is how women—young and old—often have a worse self-image than men [I’m sorry, for a moment I thought we were talking about attitudes and mores, but it turns out, the moment one talks about responsibility, this turned into a stunt about ‘self-image’? Gimme a break]

Competitors

Neither Hellestveit nor Høgberg wanted to comment further, but Line Joranger, professor at the Department of Health, Social and Welfare Studies at the University of Southeast Norway, largely agrees with them [see, there’s the communitarian attitude on display—a third woman joins and agrees; I propose that if you have three men chatting about whatever, at least one would dissent, if only for the sake of it]:

Unfortunately, academia suffers from a history where women have had to fight by all means to get a position, and that fight has traditionally been against men [now, I’m not here to tell you men don’t jockey for such positions, but what, exactly, is meant ‘by all means’?]. Then suddenly women appear in this competition. The men who previously dominated the academic culture probably didn’t quite know how to handle the women who came in. They were perceived by many as an unnecessary ‘burden’, an extra competitor [here’s my experience: nope, neither you (women) nor me (a man) are that special; (parts of) academia are relatively open to dedication, hard work, and merit, although what in US lingo is called ‘affirmative action’ has eroded esp. that meritocratic ethos to such a degree that we’re talking only about a very small number of places]

The women who came in quickly understood that they had to adapt to the male culture, to please men, explains Joranger, adding:

Several adapted the male way of being. The few women who gained access to academia began, somewhat paradoxically, in the same way as men, to see women as their biggest enemies and competitors [now, isn’t that a cosmic joke? Also—WTF is ‘the male way of being’?].

Other Role Models

Men have a tradition of lifting each other up, and creating paths in the system, so that those at the bottom get help and support for titles and positions, says Joranger [I’m sorry, but this is nonsense—why do we have to endure such nonsensical claims? I mean, there’s plenty of things that could be said about either men or women, but Ms. Joranger is doing herself and everybody else a disservice to consider ‘men’ and ‘women’ in such binary, mutually exclusionary categories]:

People tend to recruit men who are similar [this is largely true—irrespective of the sex differences]. Men recruit men. Then something happened in the culture that has not been entirely healthy. Women began to recruit and select in the same way as men, when they finally got into comparable positions. Several have preferred men as their closest colleagues, because it may have felt safer than having a woman by their side [WTF is meant by ‘feeling safe’? We’re talking academia here, for crying out loud, the the sex of the applicant is the last thing that matters].

Now men have received a lot of—probably rightly—criticism for working this way [again, let’s consider the whole merit/competence angle for a moment, which is, absurdly, the one thing none of these three women mentions]. The boys’ club, bros, and so on. Is it right that women should fall into the same trap? [why is this value-judgement here that bears no relation to the question? Easy—because it’s not a question of right/wrong, it’s one of can do/no can do, i.e., this is a classic way of deflecting attention by asking an unrelated question]

[Joranger] No, it is not. But when women have so few role models, they have to look elsewhere. And then they look at what has been, which is the power and strategy game that men have played. It can be as simple and banal as that.

[Khrono] Has the picture changed now that we are in 2025?

[Joranger] Yes, it has evened out a bit. There are more women in key roles and there are many who support each other. But life in academia is a power game in many ways, and even though some things have been levelled out, I think we have some way to go when it comes to transparency. Greater openness about what really happens. About selections, positions, who gets the fellowships, who gets the leadership positions, and who is selected for what. The more we talk openly about this, the more we get to vent [while not un-true, this is also irrelevant; politicking has long taken over many such issues, and the massive expansion of academia has resulted in appointment of lots of conformist people over time who all hire people who are less capable lest they themselves appear ‘weak’ and ‘less capable’: a classic downward spiral; oh, lest I forget, men also play these games by becoming allies™ and the like].

Today, Joranger believes many women recruit differently:

They have become more secure in their academic role and in the academic culture. Many are now contributing to building structures and culture that promote women [and that’s sexist by definition, by the way; in addition, and that may even be worse, it degrades academia as one’s sex (or being best buddies with this one) becomes more important than competence]. They have discovered that excluding women did not benefit either themselves or their academic sisters [once more, ain’t the issue].

Complex Socialisation

[I’ve gotta preface the following section: the moment any academic calls anything ‘complex’, run and think for yourself—for using that term without defining it means nothing more than ‘got no clue, but it makes me sound smarter than you plus I get to bullshit you with whatever I feel’]

‘​​This is not my table’, May-Britt Moser answers when Khrono contacts her with questions about what she thinks about Hellestveit’s and Høgberg’s statements [as if feelings are relevant].

‘If anything, I want to express my opinion on research on the brain, which is my field of expertise, and not to express my opinion on topics that I am not trained in.’ Here, Hellestveit and others’ studies and ideas stand far stronger than mine, emphasises the 2014 Nobel Prize winner in medicine.

Moser, who is currently a professor of neuroscience at NTNU and also a psychologist, nevertheless has a bit to say. She believes that the question of who socialises with whom in a society, and how this socialisation occurs, is large and complex:

We have all experienced that it can sometimes be painful and destructive—regardless of the role you have and regardless of the role of the person who carries out the socialisation. Especially when contempt and disgust are used as means, it creates shame in the recipient, and it is a very painful feeling to bear. Often the ‘socialiser’ has no right [sic] to exert this influence, but does it anyway.

Moser is clear that she believes that people as individuals, regardless of gender [meant is sex], have a responsibility to see and respect each other, as well as to lift up those who want to be lifted up [apparently, Prof. Moser fails to understand that wanting to be lifted up isn’t the same as lending a competent young colleague a hand]:

At least I want to be such an individual myself, and I know many who share that desire [again, we’re constantly talking about two different things here, and the conflation of one (wanting to be lifted up) with the other (being competent and receiving support) is an intellectual fallacy of the first order].

Door-Openers

Historian and deputy chair of the Norwegian Association of Researchers Hilde Gunn Slottemo does not agree with Hellestveit and Høgberg.

My personal experience is that I find that there are big differences within the group of men and within the group of women [that’s the first sensible thing I’ve read in this piece]. I have experienced men who have been door openers for me in academia and acted really real. And I have experienced the opposite with men. I have experienced both with women as well [that’s also my take: it’s both a question of competence and willingness to recognise someone else’s work—plus the entire ‘don’t judge me for who I am, judge me for what I do’ angle]. It is a bit too simple to talk about men being this way and women being that way [isn’t it hilarious that all three women above all said ‘it’s complex’ (when they mean ‘complicated’) without ever pointing out this simple truth?]. Then we can easily overlook variation and diversity within the groups, that is, internally among men and internally among women.

Linguist and author Helene Uri has many years of experience in academia, more specifically at the University of Oslo. She also does not agree with the approach in the Universitetsavis:

When it comes to exclusion, ostracism and other sanctions, it is in my opinion fairly gender-neutral.

Uri says she has limited faith in simplifications such as ‘women are women worst’:

What we know about power structures and gender [sic; meant is sex] in any case is that men in many situations tend to choose other men, while women and men in similar positions choose both women and men [once more, here are personal (?) experiences masquerading as neutral evidence; I find it odd that competence, accomplishment, and merit don’t seem to play a role].

Lifting Each Other Up

I have been in academia for a long time and probably recognise parts of the argument with different ways of working with the exercise of power based on gender [sic; meant is sex] that I have encountered in my own career.

Thus Gunhild Birgitte Sætren, a professor of psychology at Nord University, adding:

‘It is possible that women may operate to a greater extent with exclusion and isolation as a rather merciless means’, Sætren tells Khrono, adding that this is also something she recognises from her upbringing [the proverbial ‘weapons of a woman’, anyone? It’s obvious that (most) women can’t credibly add a male swagger (pun intended) to most disagreements: men and women fight differently, which has to do with (drum roll) biology]:

Various social sanctions are probably something that can be culturally passed down across generations [doh].

But: she does not believe that people are born that way [thus revealing herself to be a biology-denier]:

I am not aware of any biological differences in this field. The fact that it is culturally learned across borders and generations makes me think that it may be based on gender [sic; meant is sex] differences and the power imbalance between women and men traditionally seen in large parts of the world.

She emphasises that unfortunate social control can occur regardless of gender, but at the same time adds that, from experience, it is something that is most visible among women [sorry not sorry, Prof. Sætren, but that’s nonsense, plus you’re trying to have it both ways—claim that social constructivism is real while, simultaneously, playing the victim card]:

There are all kinds of people in academia, and I have also met men who have not been invited to meetings and dinners where important decisions are made. It may not be so black and white [that’s as far as these (morons) will go admitting that competence, merit, and achievement play a role]. I have met many incredibly beautiful women, who cheer on others and lift each other up in academia [never to be outdone by the other women cited in this piece, WTF is the highly relevant category of ‘beauty’?]. I have a lot to thank them for.

Bottom Lines

I’m not often sharing such pieces from the tabloid-esque absurdity masquerading as Norway’s Chronicle of Higher Education (sic), if only because their reporting is about as piss-poor as the above example indicates.

It’s not every day that one gets that much of an insight (sic) into the minds of Nordic equality™, which is why I’m sharing the above piece.

A lot of my five-plus years of experience living and working in Norway is like that: lots of personal views, very light on substance, and fake openness masquerading as what I’ve come to deride as the para-ideology of Egalitarianism™.

Academia is no better than society-at-large, in fact, it may be much worse in several key aspects (ever saw a female construction worker using her body strength lifting stuff w/o machines? If so, you know what I mean).

A lot of scientism done today is actually like the above piece, by the way: in case you didn’t count, there’s a fake debate™ by five female academics about something other women alleged/said/meant. There is no control group (men), and no dissenting voice—the one ‘I’m kinda disagreeing’ voice, that last professor cited (Sætren) is actually making a moronic quip about ‘beauty’ which is virtually irrelevant to scientific enquiry (that is, as long as we’re not talking about a beautiful math equation or wonderful prose).

I would add that, though is was most likely unintentional, I find the above piece also hilarious as it shows, so clearly, that this entire bruahahahaha is a manifestation to the problems in academia deriving from the over-feminisation of the profession: I’m offering you, dear readers, a bet—most men will look at these mean™ comments by whoever, shrug their shoulders, and never think about it.

It’s boggles my (male) mind that two ‘men’ wrote about this, thus almost perfectly capturing the absurdity of the Nordic para-ideology of Egalitarianism™. Yet I do wonder (careful: sarcasm follows) what these powerful and highly educated women think about that…

I’m not going to bore you with more vitriol here, but I shall simply invite you to conduct the following thought experiment here:

Imagine, if you will, two female journos™ asking five male professors to weigh in on sexism, competence, and achievement in academia—and consider how many women will shriek with fury while demanding they be heard because (drum roll) they are women.

And if that little thought experiment made you chuckle and shake your head, well, this is how far the Nordic para-ideology of Egalitarianism™ has gone.

If your answer is an ever widening gap (chasm) between men and women, you’re spot-on:

Remember, though, this is all about divide and conquer.