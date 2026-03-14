As the US-Israeli attack on Iran shows no sign of slowing down, I’d like to draw your attention to a piece that ran, of all places, on the website of Norwegian state broadcaster NRK on 12 March 2026.

In so doing, I’m following up on a few recent pieces on the subject matter:

I’m not claiming any special insights here whatsoever, and I’m not trying to score cheap points; I will, however, leave a few analytical crumbs in the bottom lines.

Moreover, since NRK spoke to a quite high-level insider of the Israeli gov’t and former IDF commander, I think you will find the below piece interesting, which is why I’m providing it here.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Israeli General: Israel Would Rather Have Chaos in Iran Than the Mullahs’ Regime

Israel and the US have used completely new methods to crush the Iranian regime. For Israel, there are only two outcomes that are good enough, a former IDF general tells NRK.

Via NRK, orig. published on 12 March 2026 [source; archived]

The upheaval is enormous.

Iran has had its first new leader in almost 40 years. Missiles have rained down on otherwise safe countries in the Gulf. The jump in the price of oil could have consequences for the entire world [only one of these three statements is accurate: care to guess which one?].

And several things make the US and Israel’s war against Iran unique [lol, sure, because no country on this planet has ever sneak-attacked an enemy].

‘This is only the first chapter’, says the Israeli former general, Yaakov Amidror, to NRK [soooooooooo, everything since 1948 is, by definition, ancient history, including the post-7 October 2023 actions by the very same gov’t].

Amidror is also a former security advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahoo and head of the National Security Council.

‘You will have to wait until the end to see what happens’, he says.

[caption] Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahoo (on the right) and Yaakov Amidror meeting the USA’s then-defence minister Robert Gates in Israel in 2011.

Israel on Top

There have been different messages from the US and Israel about the real aims of the war, which began on 28 Feb. [note the spin: how, pray tell, did said war™ (which is a legal state of affairs, which was not declared) come about? It surely didn’t fall out of an otherwise blue sky].

Amidror is very clear about what it is about: to eliminate the threat that he believes Iran, and its network of allies, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, pose to Israel [the very fact that Gen. Amidror believes™ this tells you all you need to know about the Israeli victories™ over Hezbollah in the 2024 invasion of Lebanon (Wikipedia) and the Gaza war since 2023 (sic; also Wikipedia), which are either Israeli defeats or ongoing].

He points to two specific goals:

The ultimate goal: regime change in Iran The secondary goal, if the first is not achieved: an Iran with a broken back [I’ll leave it to your imagination as to what that implies…]

On the first day of the war, Iran’s former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an attack. He was replaced by his son Mojtaba Khamenei.

‘We can guarantee that the regime will be weak. We cannot guarantee that an opposition will emerge that is ready to take responsibility for governing’, says the former general [what he’s saying is: we’ll keep bombing].

[caption] A placard in Tehran praises Iran’s newly-appointed supreme leader Ayatholla Mojtaba Khamenei, his recently assassinated father, and the country’s former leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the first Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Iran’s capital Tehran on 10 March.

Thus, the contours of a new Middle East are drawn, in which Israel, a formidable military power, remains indisputably the region’s unrivalled superpower.

Because it’s not just about Iran, says Amidror:

We will put an end to Hezbollah, and we will put an end to Hamas. One way or another [you people said that before, and it didn’t work].

[caption] An explosion following an Israeli bombing attack in southern Lebanon on 10 March.

He emphasises that Israel’s military will intervene if the processes to disarm both groups do not lead to progress [what, pray tell, did the IDF accomplish in the past couple of years in these regards?].

Nor does he rule out that Israel may have agents inside Iran to contribute to an uprising against the regime [lol, that’s so obvious]:

‘It is always a possibility. But no one will confirm or deny this.

But regime change is not risk-free [and that, dear readers, is gaslighting of a particularly disgusting kind].

Preferring Chaos

The United States is painfully aware of this [are they?]. The country was bogged down in decades of war, chaos, and suffering in both Iraq and Afghanistan. In the latter, the Taliban ultimately prevailed.

It is a price that Israel is willing to pay, according to Amidror.

[NRK] Would Israel prefer chaos in a country of 92 million people to the current regime?

[Amidror] Without a doubt. Chaos is much easier to deal with than a regime that promises to destroy Israel.

[caption] A placard of the Ayatholla Mojtaba Khamenei on a motorway in Tehran. Khamenei takes over power from his father, and he is expected to continue the regime as it has been since 1979.

Amidror points out that ultimately it must be the Iranians themselves who ensure a regime change [so, there’s no way bombs can do that—so, what does that do to the ‘ultimate’ war aim, régime change?].

US President Donald Trump has also hinted at this by urging Iranians to seize the opportunity to overthrow the clerical regime [in case you needed a reality-check as regards the limits of foreign interventionism].

‘A war in English’

Despite some differences in communication about the war aims, there is one thing that is beyond doubt: the Iran war has been an arena for the US and Israel to test out both new weapons and strategies [lol, that’s actually written here, but what is meant is: tactics].

‘This is a war in English’, a representative of the Israeli military is said to have said, according to The Times of Israel.

The statement has received a lot of attention.

Israel and the US have long had a close relationship. But in this war, the military, and especially the air force, have cooperated in a completely new and rare way.

‘Everything is coordinated, from President Trump to Prime Minister Netanyahu, to the pilots who fly the planes. We sit together and decide what to do’, says former general Yaakov Amidror.

[caption] Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahoo (second from left) next to Yaakov Amidror in Jerusalem in 2013. Amidror was then the Prime Minister’s National Security Advisor.

According to him, Israel is sticking to the timeframe for the war that the Americans have given: ‘Four to six weeks. That is what has been announced.’

Conservative Israeli media and think tanks in particular are highlighting the extensive cooperation. They talk about sharing intelligence, selecting targets, and carrying out operations together [they surely came a long way since the USS Liberty incident].

‘For the first time in history, Israel and the US have reached the point of full cooperation in battle as true allies, even if no formal treaty binds them’, writes The Jerusalem Post in an analysis [lol, that’s the sub-header, but whatever].

Used of Iran-Inspired Drones

‘This Iran war appears to greatly surpass any other American air war in modern history’, writes the Airwars [first of all, I dunno what ‘modern history’ means in terms of timeframe; second, if you click on this link, you’ll see the claim that the first few days have seen 4X the amount of ‘targets’ that were attacked compared to last year’s ‘12-day war’ (but don’t ask me if this is accurate)].

The non-governmental organisation is affiliated with the University of London and documents how wars are fought [Airwars is a subsidiary, it would seem, of Airwars Stichting (foundation), a charity registered in the Netherlands; Airwars (the NGO in question) is funded, among others, by the usual globalist shills, including (drum roll) the Open Society Foundations, Google News Initiative, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and the Investigative Journalism for Europe (IJ4EU) programme supported by the EU].

They estimate that Israel and the United States bombed around 1,000 different targets a day for the first four days [now, I have no way of know this, but if you clicked on that above-given link to Airwars, this is the gfx you get:

Now, note two things: first, 4,000 is about 4X the number given by NRK citing the above piece; and, second, the sources are whatever the US-Israeli militaries are sharing].

[caption] Smoke billows upwards after an air attack in the Tehran metro area on 5 March.

The Israeli military on X itself claimed to have dropped 5,000 bombs on Iran during the first five days of the war.

1,255 people have been killed in Iran, the health minister told Al Jazeera.

Several new weapons have also been used in the war:

The US’s new, powerful precision missile, the Precision Strike Missile (PrSMs), according to the U.S. Central Command on X. The missile has a range of over 500 kilometres.

American ‘suicide drones’ of the Lucas type (Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System). These are inspired by Iran’s own Shahed drones [oh, the irony].

A new type of incendiary bomb weighing almost 1,000 kilograms, was used by Israel. The bomb may be designed to destroy chemical or biological weapons stockpiles, according to experts interviewed by investigators from the website Bellingcat [lol, they definitely are pro-NATO, Western intel laundromat, globalist shills, but so is NRK].

[caption] The Israeli Air Force shared this image of two men, one in uniform, hugging in front of a warplane. In the background, what appears to be a new giant bomb can be seen. The red markings indicate that it is an incendiary bomb.

These are not the only new technologies that have been used in Iran.

Bombing with AI

To identify the many thousands of targets that the US and Israel have bombed in Iran, artificial intelligence (AI) has been used [lol, what can go wrong…]

Specifically, the AI ​​system Claude, developed by the company Anthropic AI. It has been combined with the Pentagon’s own system, the Maven Smart System (MSS), developed by Palantir, which is also based on AI [and imagine.

[caption] Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei at the WEF annual meeting in Davos in January [all my favourite things in one picture (/sarcasm); by the way, the Amodei family has ‘Jewish-American roots’, according to Dario’s Wikipedia entry]

Before the war started, Claude and MSS were used together to select and prioritise targets and find coordinates, writes The Washington Post [which also notes when the AI™ integration began:

Over the last year military planners have seen Claude, paired with Maven, mature into a tool that is in daily use across most parts of the military [guess what happens—the same as happens with students: once you resort to AI™ on a daily basis, their capacity to use their ow faculties diminishes].

The WaPo piece is dated 4 March 2026].

It has been effective.

‘War strategy that can take days to plan can be done in seconds’, says Joseph Salomonsen, assistant director at the ‘Arkivet’ Peace and Human Rights Center, to NRK [who seems to have a hard-on for these war things].

But it has not been without problems. Anthropic and the Pentagon have disagreed about the regulation of the technologies. And just before the Iran war started, Trump announced a ban on further use of Anthropic. Claude will now be phased out [which suggests that Palantir won™ that race].

Others question the ethics of using AI in this way in war.

‘AI creates even more distance and turns people into a kind of object. It can lead to dehumanisation’, says Salomonsen [that’s of course the purpose of agit-prop that leads, ultimately, to mass atrocities or genocide; more below the piece].

Questions About School Attacks

But he says that the method, and not least the speed, can make things more confusing.

Many wondered, among other things, whether the girls’ school that was bombed on the first day of the war was among the targets selected with the help of AI.

75 people were killed in the attack, according to Iran.

For almost two weeks, it has been unclear who was behind it.

However, on Wednesday [11 March 2026], a preliminary investigation concluded that it was probably an American attack. It was probably human error, not AI, that was to blame, writes The New York Times [who would never-ever lie, right? And then there’s this gem:

Striking a school full of children is sure to be recorded as one of the most devastating single military errors in recent decades.

As always, such tragedies are ‘errors’. If the US was a serious country, this will lead to a court-martial, at the very least].

The conclusion was presented a few days after the publication of a video showing an attack with an American Tomahawk missile against the military facility to which the school was attached.

[caption] A still from a video shows what appears to be a US Tomahawk missile about to hit a target near a girls’ school that was bombed in southern Iran, experts tell Reuters. The image has been verified by Reuters. [perhaps these experts™ and journos™ should do the targeting?]

Bottom Lines

The duplicity and double standards are disgusting, it’s hard to fathom.

Remember a hospital in Gaza was struck in mid-October 2023? This happened then:

How many Western leaders, proudly displaying our values™ (puke), condemned the air strike?

Back then, when that posting went live, there was no confirmation other than Hamas’ statements; now we have so much more information™ yet all we get is, via the above-linked NYT piece, this:

Striking a school full of children is sure to be recorded as one of the most devastating single military errors in recent decades.

And we also have commentary and reporting, as well as Reuters’ verification, that the attack on the school actually happened.

As to the war aims noted by Gen. Amidror, let us recall them:

The ultimate goal: regime change in Iran The secondary goal, if the first is not achieved: an Iran with a broken back

It is insane and perhaps also a special form of hubris that war aim #1 requires a sustained, multi-year ground offensive (for which Israel definitely lacks the manpower) that can never be carried out, even (sic) by the US (for which there is not enough domestic support nor does the military possess the ability to do that).

As to war aim #2, well, this is where the dehumanisation comes in, for if the going gets tough, some loons might resort to nuclear-tipped rockets to be sent towards Iran. There’s no way Israel—with or without the US—can ever achieve this aim without mass atrocities carried out on massive, multi-year scale; think: Libya, Syria, or the like.

And it is quite unlikely that either war aim may be achieve-able, as Iran is vastly stronger and larger than either Libya or Syria. Yes, the US-Israeli strikes, however long and intensive they may be, may cause untold havoc but it’s hard to see how air strikes will achieve either.

As to the backstory of this absurd doctrine, its intellectual (sic) ancestor was the Italian air marshal Edoardo Douhet, and although esp. the British and American air forces have megatons of experience in dropping ordinance in WW2, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, (former) Yugoslavia, Libya, Syria, and elsewhere, the doctrine of strategic bombing has never-ever produced the envisioned results. To presume that a high-ranking (former) IDF general is now proposing the same somehow expecting different results of whatever has failed for a century is—the best example of insanity, if there ever was one.

Alternatively, if you don’t like this analysis, consider it yet another example of dogma that will lead to ruin either way.

Plus there’s simply no way around the fact that, until and unless the Israeli-US alliance is willing to kill untold millions of Iranians with whatever ‘weapons’ they prefer, there is simply no way either of these two war aims can be achieved.

This, then, brings us to Iran’s aim—survival in more or less its current form, which is way easier and, given that the Iranian system of governance is apparently quite resilient (and Iran’s much larger than, say, Libya and Syria combined), they ‘only’ need to be standing once Mr. Netanyahoo and/or Mr. Trump declare whatever and stop the bombing.

If Iran doesn’t descend into chaos comparable to Libya or Syria—which is clearly the game plan here, as per Gen. Amidror’s own words—Tehran will ‘win’ (whatever that means).

An Iranian ‘victory’ of any kind, however, indicates defeat for the Israeli-US aggressors.

Hence, the main issue, which I first formulated in mid-October 2023, remains:

As the Zionist experiment falters, the last vestiges of the pre-WW1 world are disappearing—which begs the question: where will the Jews eventually go to?

These fundamentals haven’t changed.

Read the rest here: