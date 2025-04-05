Today, we’ll follow up on yesterday’s posting about Judge Matthias Guericke—for he is one of the few who remained unbroken and undeterred to speak truth to (abusive) power-brokers.

His colleague, family judge Christian Dettmar, however, was not so lucky—he, too, did so, and he felt the full brunt of the Covid régime. I’ve written about Judge Dettmar before—whose ‘crime’ was that he ruled against mandatory masking in schools (calling it a kind of abuse and failure to protect children), and you can read up on his surreal case here:

Today (and tomorrow), I’ll offer you a long-form take by Judge Matthias Guericke, courtesy of the few German jurists who remained unbroken.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine. As are the sighs.

No Mistake: The Written Appeal Ruling in the Obstruction of Justice Proceedings Against Judge Christian Dettmar

By Matthias Guericke, netzwerk-krista.de, 6 March 2025 [source]

On 20 November 2024, the appeal judgement of the 2nd Criminal Senate in the criminal proceedings against Judge Christian Dettmar (case no. 2 StR 54/24) was announced in Karlsruhe and verbally substantiated. A short preliminary commentary has already been published on this website. The written judgement has been available since 7 February, so that a comprehensive critique of the judgement is now possible. To anticipate the result: The reasons for the judgement must leave every lawyer speechless, regardless of their position on the corona measures. Only by breaking a fundamental rule of rational argumentation does the Senate reject the appeal.

This critique proceeds as follows:

Firstly, the actions that the Senate accuses the defendant of with regard to the allegation of obstruction of justice are presented (behaviour that constitutes the offence). Then—and this is the astonishing climax of the Senate’s argumentation—it is explained to what extent it considers the elementary violation of the law required for obstruction of justice to be given. The argumentation on the success of the offence is skipped because it would require complicated and lengthy explanations to make it understandable for non-lawyers, which would not add anything decisive to the criticism. This is why the discussion of intent follows directly [this is a long piece by Judge Guericke, hence this part is in the second posting]. It concludes with an attempt to explain how such a judgement is even possible.

The Behaviour that Constitutes the Offence

In its ruling of 23 August 2023, the Erfurt Regional Court stated that the accusation of legal malpractice arose neither from the assumption of its own jurisdiction nor from a violation of the right to be heard by failing to hear the children and parents prior to the decision or the use of the expert opinions before the other parties had been granted the right to be heard. It also does not arise from a violation of the jurisdiction by including children in the decision for whom Judge Dettmar was not responsible. These accusations from the indictment were all not elementary violations of the law within the meaning of § 339 StGB [Criminal Code] (ruling, p. 124 f.). However, the defendant was guilty of obstruction of justice in that he ‘disregarded judicial independence for extraneous motives’ and conducted the proceedings ‘precisely because of his bias and prejudice’ (ruling, p. 125). The obstruction of justice should therefore consist of the fact that Judge Dettmar had conducted the proceedings ‘in a state of bias’, so to speak. In contrast, according to the district court, the accused’s behaviour, such as the selection of expert witnesses, should not itself justify the accusation of obstruction of justice, but only prove bias.

It has already been explained in detail on this website that, in principle, the only possible accusation of bias is the omission of a self-report pursuant to Section 6 FamFG in conjunction with Section 48 ZPO [Zivilprozessordnung, or Rules governing Civil Court Procedures], because the self-report, the merits of which must be decided by another judge, is the duty to act that arises for a judge from the concern of his own bias. In contrast, there is no right to recuse oneself, which would allow a judge to ‘remove’ him/herself from a case.

Lack of neutrality and bias can of course also be the cause of specific procedural violations. However, if a judge does not violate any procedural rules or substantive law, a lack of neutrality can never justify an accusation of legal malpractice. Ultimately, only specific violations of the law count, because criminal law only sanctions external behaviour and not internal attitudes. Lawful behaviour carried out with the ‘wrong’ inner attitude remains lawful [this is perhaps the key aspect here—what we call Gesinnung, or conviction, is explicitly not covered by the criminal code, but this is precisely the reason™ given by the court of appeals in Judge Dettmar’s case].

The Senate takes no offence at the District Court’s strange description of the offence. Surprisingly, the duty to self-report in the event of concern about bias is not even mentioned in the entire judgement. Instead, it is stated that the Regional Court

assumed without error of law that the defendant had initiated a family court child protection proceeding in deliberate disregard of procedural rules—partially concealed, purposeful from the outset and guided by interests—, conducted it in a biased manner, and, by issuing a temporary injunction, had used his [sic! ] opinion from the outset by means of the function assigned to him, and thus objectively and subjectively fulfilled the elements of the offence of Section 339 StGB (para. 36).

Nevertheless, the (alleged) procedural violations are given independent significance in the Senate’s judgement, and the accusation of disregarding the requirement of judicial neutrality is added to this or encompasses everything, as will be explained in more detail.

The Senate sees three violations of procedural rules in the proceedings conducted by Judge Dettmar:

The senate first explains that the criminal division correctly assumed that the accused had already violated procedural rules in a fundamental way when initiating the proceedings (para. 37) by working towards corresponding proceedings within his jurisdiction despite his bias. However, it then concedes that child protection proceedings pursuant to Section 1666 BGB [Bürgerliches Gesetzbuch, Germany’s civil code] are always initiated ex officio and that the defendant was therefore entitled to initiate the proceedings himself if there were sufficient indications that the child’s welfare was at risk (para. 41). The Senate even states that the suggestion of proceedings pursuant to Section 1666 BGB may also be recorded in writing by the competent judge and that the parties involved may also be supported in terms of content (para. 41). In the Senate’s view, Judge Dettmar was therefore not only authorised to initiate the proceedings, but there was also no objection to him reviewing a draft of the written suggestion from the parents of the two children and making corrections before it was submitted to the court. One might think that nothing remains of the accusation of a fundamental breach of the law when the proceedings were initiated, which is of central importance in the judgement of the regional court. Almost nothing, because the senate still has something to criticise: it declares that Judge Dettmar should have made a note in the file about the assistance provided in the application and about his own default setting (para. 41) [so, the good judge actually picked up his phone and relayed some information to the parents about the filing of the paperwork, which he should have declared via ‘a note in the file’: Franz Kafka is getting excited over this]

This accusation seems almost curious in the context of legal obstruction proceedings. Nowhere in the law is it explicitly regulated when a judge must make a note in the file and when not [here, Judge Guericke added the following comment in a footnote: ‘The Senate itself writes that the provisions on the procedure in the FamFG presuppose this “implicitly” (para. 41).’] Whether or not a note is made about a telephone conversation—perhaps the most common reason for making a note in the file—varies from case to case. This is most likely to be necessary if substantive matters were discussed with one party to the proceedings and concerns of bias could arise for another party to the proceedings if the content were not documented in the files. In this case, however, the Senate itself stated that the assistance in filing the application was legally unproblematic [so, as per Franz Kafka’s The Trial, WTF is this a thing in the Senate’s argument™?]. Judge Dettmar could certainly have made a note of this, but why knowledge of this could be so important for the other parties that the omission would violate ‘basic principles of the procedure in child custody matters’, as the Senate claims in a high tone (para. 41), is not even remotely clear. And Judge Dettmar’s ‘default setting’ was already clear to the other parties involved when the proceedings were initiated. There is no reason for a family court judge to make a note in the file when initiating child protection proceedings that he sees indications of a risk to the child’s welfare [that’s a bit akin to pointing out the obvious, isn’t it?]

The second procedural violation is said to lie in the selection of the three experts Prof. Kämmerer, Prof. Kappstein and Prof. Kuhbandner. At this point, it seemed hardly conceivable that the Senate would not recognise the absurdity of the Regional Court’s reasoning, which had stated in its conclusion that although the content of the three expert opinions could not be objected to in any way, the defendant should not have selected these experts because they—like himself—were critical of the measures taken [please re-read this paragraph: it’s patently absurd]

The Senate refers (para. 43) to the criteria for the selection of experts in court proceedings, such as orientation towards professional competence and, in the case of equal expertise of several experts, selection according to dutiful discretion, whereby no extraneous motives should play a role, in order to then claim that the defendant had made a selection decision that did not meet these standards because he had selected the experts ‘in a result-oriented manner and in accordance with their scientific convictions that conformed to his preconceived opinion’ (para. 44). The selection of the experts was indeed ‘result-orientated’ insofar as Judge Dettmar hoped that the experts would provide scientifically convincing expert opinions on the questions posed, whereas he considered this to be less likely with other possible experts. However, every judge is virtually obliged to be ‘results-orientated’ in this way; it is nothing other than an orientation towards professional competence. Judge Dettmar could only be criticised if he had assumed that the experts would provide ‘false’ expert opinions. However, this is absurd and is also not claimed by the Senate [the best treatment of such proceedings is—Kafka’s The Trial, by the way].

The third allegation is that the defendant committed significant violations of the right to be heard by not hearing the children affected by the order or the parents prior to the decision. There was no reason within the meaning of Section 159 (3) FamFG, Section 160 (3) FamFG for dispensing with the hearings prior to the decision—here only imminent danger could be considered. (para. 44 f.)

That Judge Dettmar should at least have heard the two children, whose parents initiated the proceedings, and their parents in person prior to the decision, because there was sufficient time for this since the proceedings were initiated and therefore no imminent danger, appears to be correct. However, even the district court denied that this was a procedural violation of sufficient weight for an accusation of obstruction of justice (ruling, p. 125).

If a mandatory hearing is waived prior to a decision due to imminent danger, it must be held immediately (Section 159 (3) sentence 2 and Section 160 (4) FamFG). If a different picture then emerges, the decision can and must be corrected ex officio (Section 54 (1) FamFG). If the failure to hold a prior hearing is to constitute a fundamental breach of the law within the meaning of Section 339 of the German Criminal Code (StGB), it would also be necessary to say something about whether the hearings would have changed the decision—since the consequences of a breach of the law must also be taken into account in the assessment [Karl Popper would call this a non-falsifiable hypothesis, i.e., not scientific]. This cannot be assumed: judge Dettmar had come to the conclusion on the basis of the expert reports that the mask requirement at school jeopardised the welfare of the children affected by it, so that it was not crucial for him to consider the individual subjective feelings of concern of the children, which could have been expressed by them or their parents in the hearings. [here’s a footnote in the original in which it is explained that family courts regularly issue injunctions without prior hearings; applying this kind of reasoning will not only be found quite odd by other family judges but also, and significantly so, jeopardise the welfare of children in harm’s way].

A further violation of the right to be heard is said to lie in the fact that the parties involved did not receive the expert reports prior to the decision and were unable to comment on them. However, this cannot be accused of a violation of the law for the simple reason that in temporary injunction proceedings, which are characterised by urgency, not all parties involved must be granted a hearing on all facts considered by the court prior to the first decision. At the request of the parties pursuant to Section 54 (2) FamFG, an oral hearing would have been held and a new decision would have had to be made on the basis of the oral hearing. The right to be heard on the expert opinions would then also have been granted in this context.

We summarise:

In the view of the Senate [court of appeals], Judge Dettmar is to be criticised for not making a note in the file that he provided assistance in suggesting the proceedings and that he affirmed the suspicion of a risk to the child’s welfare, that he commissioned experts who were critical of the measures taken, even though the content of the expert reports themselves cannot be criticised—if only because they were not discussed—and finally that it violated the right to a fair hearing because it did not hold any personal hearings before issuing the decision and did not grant the parties involved a fair hearing on the expert reports. That is all that the Senate can accuse him of in terms of specific procedural violations and, even if one were to agree with the Senate that all three accusations were justified, this would never be sufficient for an accusation of obstruction of justice according to the previous standards of the Federal Court of Justice’s case law. What is needed is an overarching accusation with which the procedural violations and then also the entire procedural behaviour of Judge Dettmar can be morally charged to such an extent that someone who is unable to independently examine the facts of obstruction of justice gains the impression that Judge Dettmar has actually done something absolutely unforgivable for a judge.

[here follows another side-note in a footnote, which I’m reproducing in full as this is a pertinent aspect]

Even lawyers can fall victim to this suggestion: lawyer and journalist Tanja Podolski, who has published more than 15 articles on the Dettmar case for LTO [Legal Tribune Online], confessed to be ‘stunned’ in an unusually emotional op-ed dated 21 November 2024, that there are lawyers who do not believe the Federal Court of Justice’s decision is correct. She argues that it is the responsibility of all lawyers—excluding Judge Dettmar's defence attorneys—to support this ruling. In doing so, she also attacks renowned professors such as Volker Boehme-Neßler, Elisa Hoven, and Frauke Rostalski. For her, criticism of the ruling against Judge Dettmar calls into question her own self-image, the work of LTO’s editors, and the rule of law.

Bottom Lines

Thus concludes part one—in tomorrow’s posting, we’ll go through Judge Guericke’s detailed reasoning, but this will do for today.

Remember, Judge Dettmar was sentenced to two years in jail. Here follow some choice excerpts from the top-linked piece by friend-of-these-pages

:

The state prosecutor [Staatsanwaltschaft] wanted to see Dettmar in prison. His crime? Dettmar’s court order—which declared masks in schools illegal on grounds of child abuse [no kidding, Judge Dettmar is correct about this, hence his trial]—could not left standing, and the state prosecutor alleged in court that Dettmar ‘wanted to set an example against the state corona rules’. He abused children for it, the prosecution argued. According to the state, it was not the mask requirement that was abuse, but the exemption from it. The family judge consciously ruled against the mask mandate in order to ‘act against the Covid protection measures’, and for this purpose he specifically looked for and abused children, claimed the public prosecutor. Dettmar replied: To this day I don’t know why I’m sitting here. I have three adult children myself. The everyday life of the school children occupied me at the time. I saw danger ahead. The reports I used [to ground my ruling on] came from experienced university professors.

Alt-media journalist Boris Reitschuster wrote these lines at the time (it’s in German, but machine translation works o.k.):

Finally, here is the settlement already mentioned above. Dettmar was sentenced to two years for overriding what we now know to be an absurd regulation. In Augsburg in 2021, a judge was fined 1,800 euros for possession of child pornography. The man was known for passing particularly harsh sentences. In 2018, he fined a bakery salesman 1,800 euros (the same amount he later received himself) for stealing a schnitzel and sausages worth 19.87 euros! This judge had obtained thousands of child abuse depictions—among other things from criminal files that he had as a judge. Unlike Judge Dettmar, he was only sentenced to a fine. This was preceded by a ‘plea deal’—the child pornography consuming judge received such a lenient sentence in exchange for resigning from his office as a judge.

I could list plenty of comparable rulings, such as the one of Austrian actor Florian Teichtmeister who had tens of thousands of images showing child pornography (his former partner found them by chance and filed a police complaint). His sentence™? Here’s what AP wrote back then:

An Austrian court on Tuesday found actor Florian Teichtmeister guilty of possessing and producing tens of thousands of files of child sex abuse images and sentenced him to a two-year suspended prison sentence. Teichtmeister previously pleaded guilty to collecting and, in some cases, processing, files containing depictions of the sexual abuse of children, public broadcaster ORF reported. Teichtmeister was not accused of photographing or filming acts of abuse himself. The Vienna state court also ruled that the 43-year-old must undergo therapy and regularly submit to drug tests. If he violates these conditions, he faces placement in a center for mentally ill offenders.

So, be a pedo, get a slap on the wrist.

Liberate kids from onerous and fraudulent mask mandates, go to jail.

Even though there are perversions of justice going on here and there, it’s somehow ‘other people’ who are treated harshly.

What a shitshow.