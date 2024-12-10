Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Trial for False Mask Exemptions: Doctor Sentenced

Via Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR), 09 Dec. 2024 [source]

A doctor in Hamburg exempted his patients from the obligation to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic. He issued the exemptions without an examination [none needed as masks don’t work]. On Monday, the Hamburg district court sentenced him to one year and ten months in prison on probation.

The 80-year-old doctor was charged with issuing false health certificates in 57 cases. ‘The hearing of evidence has fully confirmed these allegations’, said the presiding judge.

Court: Principle of Medical Practice Violated

The certificates were incorrect solely because they had been issued without prior examination. In some cases, the defendant had only issued the certificates for exemption from the obligation to wear a mask after telephone contact. It is a principle of medical practice that there can be no findings without an examination [in other words: the Court refused to countenance the facts that a) masks don’t work and b) that the Robert Koch Institute’s head admitted under oath that the RKI tempered their ‘scientific’ reporting underlying these mandates in the first place: how this ruling is going to hold up to any kind of judicial review is beyond me]. The court prohibited the defendant from issuing mask certificates for three years. He must also pay the costs of the proceedings.

Doctor’s Defence Demanded Acquittal

His defence lawyers lodged an appeal in the courtroom, as they explained afterwards. They had demanded an acquittal. However, the court ruled in favour of the prosecution’s request.

Tumult on the Gallery

The 60 or so spectators reacted to the judgement with outrage and heckling, and some of them left the courtroom after the sentence was announced. They had observed a minute’s silence before the trial began. When the defendant entered the courtroom, a member of the audience loudly called for his acquittal, which was met with loud applause. The presiding judge criticised the behaviour of the audience during the 27 days of the trial [of course he would; it’s not much longer before crowds will gather before the judge’s house, I suppose]. The spectators had insulted the constables and behaved ‘absolutely disrespectfully’ towards the court. She had never experienced anything like it. ‘I am appalled,’ said the judge.

Bottom Lines

These few lines tell you everything you need to know about the pampered, biased judiciary these days: most judges and prosecutors (district attorneys) are complicit in the massive, ongoing cover-up of the Covid shenanigans.

The main perps have received medals and orders (shame on you—both the gov’t for handing them out and these bastards, like Christian Drosten, for accepting these medals).

And now the judiciary is busy covering for these people.

Re-read the final paragraph, I’d suggest: the judge is quoted as being ‘appalled’ because the audience disrespected her.

The issue at-hand, though, is something else: the audience disrespected the ruling.

Things are slowly beginning to boil over, I think, as any new mandate for whatever ‘public health™’ reason, will be met with much more resistance now, and said resistance will likely increase with every such ‘ruling™’.

If only those in charge would apologise and ask for forgiveness in sincerity, I’m almost desperately yelling at the powers-that-be.

Alas, that won’t happen, esp. as Donald Trump has not disavowed his shameful role in ‘Operation Warp Speed’, hence his minions in Germany and elsewhere won’t budge either.

Thus, we’ll continue down the well-trodden paths of self-immolation by de-legitimation.

Of course, the powers-that-be will blame something—someone (Putin! Putin! Putin!)—for the fall-out.

The lights are going out all over the current régimes.

Be ready when that hour comes, for it is coming nearer every day.