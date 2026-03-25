We have to follow-up on the ongoing energy crisis-in-the-making; don’t miss out on Norway’s leftoid gov’t laughing their arses off because of sky-high oil and gas prices, which bring in millions of dollars every day:

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Dear US-based readers, do remember the following conversion: 3.8 litres (exact: 3.785411784 litres) = 1 U.S. gallon.

NOK = Norwegian kroner, or Norwegian Crown, Norway’s currency, which today (24 March 2026) is worth about US$ 1 = 9.78 NOK or 1 € = 11.33.

Expert on Fuel Prices: Likely to be 35 NOK per Litre [ c . US$ 13.6 per U.S. gallon]

Fuel prices have risen as a result of the Iran war. Oil analysts believe we may have to pay more than 35 NOK per litre before spring is over.

By Hanne Wilhelms and Ulrik Haug, NRK, 20 March 2026 [source; archived]

People all over the country are in a state of shock over what they believe are sky-high fuel prices. But this could be just the beginning.

Oil analyst Ole Hvalbye at SEB believes it is not impossible that we will have to pay more than 35 NOK per litre during the spring [that would be US$ 13-14 per gallon; and remember: Norway is an oil producer]:

That we see over 30 NOK per liter, if this continues, is highly likely. We have seen indications that we may reach 35 NOK per liter, and upwards as well, towards spring.

[as an aside, this piece appeared on 20 March; three days later, this happened:

Note that, although generally more subsidised than gasoline, diesel fuel has been more expensive in Norway in the past weeks]

He points out that gasoline and diesel prices are controlled by availability and stock, and that there are large regional differences in the country.

In Havøysund in Vest-Finnmark, they will have to pay 29.11 NOK per litre of diesel on Friday [that would be 20 March]. On Thursday, diesel in Lillehammer cost 28.65 NOK [19 March].

In Vadsø, diesel plus costs 30.07 NOK, while regular diesel costs 28.78 NOK per litre [note the doom and gloom nonsense, which is ‘splained, in part, that is, by noting the price of premium fuel].

‘It’s all about timing’

After the US and Israel attacked Iran, there has been great unrest in the oil and gas market in the world. After the outbreak of war, the Strait of Hormuz has also been closed, and oil prices have skyrocketed.

On Thursday morning [19 March], gas prices rose by 35 per cent. The price of North Sea oil was 118 dollars per barrel, which is an increase of 73 dollars from before the Iran war started [and it’ll take a few more weeks before these price increases will hit home: if you think this things are bad now, give it time].

The oil price is very dependent on the situation in the Middle East, and especially how long it lasts.

‘This is really just about timing. How long will this last? That’s what we’re trying to calculate now. Then we’ll just have to see how it develops’, says Hvalbye [remember: Norway is an oil producer, and the state-owned Equinor corporation makes just a tad more money to sell their products abroad into that kind of market™ than, say, provide residents with cheap fuel].

Asko Sits On the Fence

Higher fuel prices could [orig. kan; it will] also lead to higher food prices:

Fuel is a very large proportion of the costs of operating our transport fleet. And with increased diesel prices, that proportion will be even higher.

Thus ASKO CEO Tore Bekken [note that, as per Wikipedia, that ASKO, NorgesGruppen’s trucking division, ‘with a 43,2% market share in 2018’, is ‘the largest player in the Norwegian grocery retail market’; are they honest™—sure, much like ‘Carl’, the legendary waiter in the 1942 flick ‘Casablanca’ who, when asked if Rick’s café was honest, replied: ‘Honest? As honest as the day is long!’. Case in point, here’s the same Wikipedia piece:

NorgesGruppen is frequently accused of abusing its dominant market position in Norway to limit competition in the sector and has been fined by the Norwegian Competition Authority for these practices.[2][3]

And with that little snippet of information, here’s how Norway’s state broadcaster spins this now]

He fears that they will have to increase the prices of goods transported to the grocery stores if no action is taken:

We will wait and see whether this will be a long-term or not, before we do anything. There is always some lag, both when the price goes up and when the price goes down [no matter what kind of ‘action’ is meant, prices will go up further this year, and if they’ll come down, they won’t come down to where they were before the US-Israeli attack].

Demanding a ‘Norwegian price’

In Northern Norway, county politicians are demanding action.

The county council in Troms believes that a ‘Norwegian price’ [orig. Norgespris, that is, an explicit reference to massively gov’t-subsidised utility prices™] must be introduced for fuel, and is demanding immediate cuts in the road tax, CO2 tax, and VAT [I heard from a friend that, in Hungary, if you provide a Hungarian car registration, you’d pay around 1.6 euros per litre, as opposed to well north of 2 euros] .

The argument is, according to the newspaper Nordlys, that fuel is a necessity in districts with large distances, and that today’s record-high prices threaten both the family economy and the existence of businesses [which also reveals what this all is about: herding people from outlying districts into 15-minute city wards]

In Finnmark, county politicians are also demanding that the government introduce similar measures [too bad that a) the gov’t in Oslo doesn’t care about anyone and b) Troms and Finnmark are low-density, very remote areas].

Thomas Arild Mølmann, county council representative for the Nordkalottfolket, believes that high fuel prices are extra challenging in Finnmark:

In more densely populated areas, people can choose to take public transport, with a frequency that we in Finnmark can only dream of [you don’t have to live in Finnmark for that to be the case].

He believes that it should be easy for the government to take action [this is the standard reflex in Norway: WTF happens, the gov’t should get involved].

Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg (Labour Party) said during Wednesday’s [18 March] question time that the government does not rule out taking measures as part of the budget process:

It is too early to say what the effects will be on the Norwegian economy, and too early to say which measures may be necessary.

Bottom Lines

Speaking broadly, we are faced with two possible explanations:

the gov’t was prepared for this kind of escalation the gov’t didn’t think this would happen

In case of opting for #1, their preparedness leaves much to be desired, that is, provided one considers the gov’t doing stuff in favour of the resident population.

In case of opting for #2, the gov’t is very, very incompetent and shouldn’t be trusted to act either rationally or with great effectiveness anyways.

In case you’re wondering how, exactly, the gov’t of Norway is positioned, don’t take it from me but from Int’l Energy Agency’s dedicated website:

Norway has comprehensive legislative and regulatory frameworks in place to respond to an oil emergency, as the country’s economy remains very reliant on oil, especially for transport. According to the terms of Norway’s participation in the IEA, the country is not obliged to adhere to oil emergency response measures, as a major net exporter of oil. However, not only does Norway participate in all of the oil emergency work of the IEA, it also participated in IEA Collective Actions, most recently in March 2022. The oil emergency framework is primarily geared to releasing oil stocks held by the industry, and the country’s oil security system is part of the national security structure, Civil Emergency Planning (CEP), under the Prime Minister’s Office, within which separate ministries take responsibility for assuring security in their respective fields. Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries has a key role in emergency situations.

There you have it, straight from the horse’s mouth: the gov’t could act without delay; that they don’t, well, it tells you also why—they don’t like the populace.

A bit further down, we learn the following:

There is only one operational refinery left in Norway, Equinor’s 230 000 barrels per day (bbl/d) Mongstad plant on the west coast. The refinery is part of a larger complex which includes processing of natural gas liquids, a crude oil terminal, a cogeneration plant and the world’s largest technology centre for CO 2 capture from flue gas. The refinery processes both domestic crude and imports, mainly from West Africa.

So, technically, there’s no interruption; that production/refinery capacity is roughly equivalent to domestic consumption (as we’ve discussed yesterday, on which see the top-linked article).

Where, then, is the problem? Well, well, well…

The majority of Norway’s oil product production is exported. Norway is a net exporter of gasoline, gasoil/diesel, naphtha and fuel oil while it imports small quantities of jet/fuel kerosene and fuel oil. However, Norway’s net oil product exports have declined significantly after 2021 due to the closure of the Slagen refinery.

Norway’s gov’t could arrange™ for the state-owned Equinor corporation to fix™ these supply/price problems immediately.

So, the gov’t was prepared, there’s a lot of legislative and regulatory leeway, and the state-owned oil corporation has enough supplies at-hand, Norway being a net exporter of these petroleum products.

The gov’t could do something about this, but they choose not to.

Welcome to first-world problems, brought to you by gov’t.