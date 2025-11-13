Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU
2h

>In autumn 2021, Buchenwald Concentration Camp banned ‘the unvaccinated’

I genuinely laughed out loud when I read this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Terje M's avatar
Terje M
2h

I remember Habermas was fine with the mandatory jabs in 2021:

The state is dependent on an unusual level of cooperation from the population, which demands strong restrictions from all citizens, even from different, unequally burdened groups, solidarity services.

In fact, it must be able to legally enforce these solidarity contributions for functional reasons alone....Then, of course, these extraordinary contributions of solidarity by the citizens are hardly recognizable as such.

True, they are still recognized as a civic contribution to a democratically decided collective effort; but they lose their voluntary character because they have to be "levied" by the state, even if with legal authorization, for functional reasons alone with legal coercion.

There is no doubt about the legitimacy of these mandatory solidarity contribution if a will legitimated by the legislature decides which citizens must be expected to bear which burdens in order not to have to accept an avoidable increase in infection and death rates.

https://www.blaetter.de/ausgabe/2021/september/corona-und-der-schutz-des-lebens

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture